Art Events

‘Moondance’ release party

The Stevenson Gallery in Kings Beach presents a New Image Release Party on Feb. 5. from 5 to 9 p.m. William Stevenson will be presenting his latest image: “Moondance.” Talk to the artist, meet other art lovers and enjoy live music and a wine and beer bar. | (530) 346-4278 or thestevensongallery.com



Heart Art live art show

Truckee

The “Rose Above Thorns of Love: AKA Red Friday” live art show will be at Art Truckee Gallery on Feb. 9 from 8 to 10 p.m. featuring artist Alex Kelly.

“LiveART Seduction is a translation of the energy that women are made of. All have their own language of struggle and this is what magnifies the strength of beauty,” according to the artist. “The glow of the outer perspective of ‘beauty’ is magnified from the inner self. When minds open to music, movement and a FineArt energy, the combine creates a quick creation of passion, struggle and optimism.” Entrance is $20 and is open to ages 21 and older only. | arttruckee.com

Roaring good art show

Truckee

Riverside Studios and High Fives Foundation present the seventh annual Lion Heart Art Show on Feb. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will feature artists making masterpieces using 12-inch-by-12-inch panels of wood. Following the art show, the panels will be hung in Riverside Studios for the remainder of the month.

Each panel sells for $100. Proceeds will benefit the CR Johnson Healing Center, a program service of the High Fives Foundation that provides resources to athletes in recovery from a sports-related injury. It is free to attend the event. Drinks and refreshments will be served. | riversideartstudios.com

Tattoo artists featured

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Fine Arts gallery presents “Escaped Ink,” the artwork of local tattoo artists until Jan. 27. Most of the artwork will be for sale. The exhibit features artists from Black Cat Tattoo Reno, Black Widow Ink, Lasting Dose Tattoo & Art Collective, A Toda Madre Tattoos and Endless Ink Reno. | nvfinearts.com

Making art public

Lakewide

Tahoe Public Art (TPA) announces an open call for artist proposals for Temporary Environmental Art Installations along the new Tahoe Public Art Trail. One of the most important milestones TPA achieved in 2017 was securing a lake-wide permit from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency for temporary environmental art installations on both the California and Nevada sides. TPA is seeking artwork that engages audiences in contemplating their civic responsibility as it relates to the natural and cultural heritage of the Lake Tahoe Basin. | tahoepublicart.com

Call for art

Kings Beach

The Stevenson Gallery and Spoken Color Art seek artwork for an exhibition. All local, national and international artists — professional and amateur — will be considered in this call for art. The theme is human entity. Works in acrylic, color pencil, photography, mixed media, oils and watercolor, among media, will be considered. The deadline for submission is Jan. 26; the fee is $15. Artists will be notified by Feb. 9. The exhibition will run from March 1 to 31. Proceeds will go toward aiding Hand in Hand, an organization that provides assistance to those with chronic Lyme Disease. | spokencolorart.com

No secret anymore

Truckee

The Truckee Public Arts Commission hosts “Hidden in Plain Sight, Uncovering the Work of Truckee’s Secret Artists” at the Truckee Community Recreation Center through early February.

This unique exhibit features artists who haven’t otherwise shown their work – whether they consider themselves hobbyists or are working in a new medium, including two local student artists. | tdrpd.org

Paint a Cadillac

Carson City, Nev.

Silver Oak Golf Course is holding an art contest open to anyone, whether an established artist, hobbyist or student of art. Vintage Cadillacs on the driving range are the medium. Pick a theme, sketch ideas and fill out an application. Entries are due on Jan. 31 and painting will begin in spring. Awards will be presented for different levels. Children are allowed to compete, but only ages 18 and older can receive monetary awards. | silveroakgolf.com



Grants for Nevada arts

Nevada arts organizations can begin submitting applications for Nevada Arts Council grants for fiscal year 2019 now. These annual awards include Arts Learning Project Grants, Partners in Excellence Grants and Project Grants. In addition, individuals can submit nominations for the Nevada Heritage Award. Grant applications and award nominations for NAC grants and awards must be submitted through “GO Smart,” the new online grants system available at nevada.gosmart.org. Applications for Artist Fellowship Grants and the Fellowship Project Grant will be available on Jan. 29. | nac.nevadaculture.org or (775) 687-7102

Winter letterpress session

Meyers

Bona Fide Books offers Introduction to Letterpress with Steve Robison on Feb. 3. Students will learn how to use a composing stick, set type and print cards or broadsides. The class includes materials and open studio hours at Tahoe Letterpress to work on projects. The sessions are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and cost $50 each. Class size is limited. | bonafidebooks.com

Join fiber art group

South Lake Tahoe

The South Lake Tahoe Library hosts a fiber art group meeting on the first Friday of the month from 2 to 3 p.m. The group is open to those who enjoy knitting, crocheting, embroidery, hand sewing and other fiber arts. Participants will learn new tricks and are encouraged to share projects, ideas and stories. Bring current projects or start a new one. All skill levels are welcome. | (530) 573-3185

Get in your element

Truckee

Truckee Public Arts Commission is calling for submissions for the spring exhibit at the Truckee Donner Community Recreation Center; it will be called “Elements: Our Region.” The exhibit will feature paintings, drawings, sculpture and photography and will be on display from March to June. An opening reception will be held on March 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. All media will be accepted. Submissions are due on Feb. 16. Everyone is encouraged to participate. Guidelines and entry forms are available online. | tdrpd.org

Art surplus for less

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts Fab ‘n’ Funky Art Clearance Sale Showing is until Feb. 28. Featured ARTisan Shop artists are clearing out their inventories to offer a variety of arts and crafts at discounted prices. Works on sale include original paintings, pastels, watercolors, photography, jewelry and more. The showing will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. | northtahoearts.com or (530) 581-2787



Reflecting permanence

Reno, Nev.

University of Nevada, Reno art department alumnus Joan Arrizabalaga will mount a solo exhibition, “Reflections,” as part of University Galleries’ exhibition series that investigates the permanent collection. It will be on display until Feb. 23, at UNR’s Sheppard Contemporary, Church Fine Arts. | unr.edu

Get that glazed look

Truckee

Wheel/Hand Building Ceramics led by Susan Dorwart is at Truckee Community Art Center for ages 16 and older. The class is ongoing on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This is a more advanced class with use of the wheel and hand-molding projects. Learn to use coils and slabs and sculpture techniques. Pieces will be glazed with safe, lead-free glazes. The fee is $12 per class if paid monthly or $13 for drop-ins. There is a $3 materials fee due to the instructor at each class. | tdrpd.org

Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | northtahoearts.com

Proud, assertive Australian artists

Reno, Nev.

“Marking the Infinite: Contemporary Women Artists from Aboriginal Australia” presents nine women at the forefront of international contemporary art. Featuring 70 works in media ranging from paintings on canvas, paper and eucalyptus bark, to woven installations and video projections, the show is both culturally specific and globally alert.

Organized by the Nevada Museum of Art, Donald W. Reynolds Center for the Visual Arts, E. L. Wiegand Gallery, Marking the Infinite will be on view from Feb. 17 through May 13. Although hailing from some of the most remote communities on the planet, the work of the nine women artists speaks loudly and clearly to the contemporary age.

The artists are: Nonggirrnga Marawili, Wintjiya Napaltjarri, Yukultji Napangati, Angeline Pwerle, Carlene West, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Lena Yarinkura, Gulumbu Yunupingu and Nyapanyapa Yunupingu. While these women are some of the most acclaimed Australian artists working today, for many it is their first exposure to American audiences. Their artworks are proud assertions of who they are and their pride in their communities. | nevadaart.org

Ritz-Carlton sports winter art

Northstar

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, has joined with SLATE Art Consulting of San Francisco to feature a new winter exhibition of Northern California artists’ works throughout the hotel’s lobby and public areas through April. The exhibition of 20 contemporary works of art, both sculpture and painting, include landscapes and abstract works. | (530) 562-3000

Tahoe Art League members’ show

South Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Art League, in conjunction with Lake Tahoe Community College, will be having a second annual art show, “The Tahoe Art League Presents,” through March 25 at the college. | talart.org



Artistic to the core

Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Arts Council presents watercolor artist Vickie Kingman at the Copeland Gallery until March 1. Kingman, whose background in the arts is varied, currently teaches watercolor classes in Gardnerville, Nev. She has also been involved in community and children’s theater as an actor and director and she is a singer, recently with Fulton Street Jazz Band. | cvartscouncil.com

No boundaries

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces “Inside and Outside the Lines” by artists Jonathan Farber and Susan Kotler at Sierra Room Community Center until March 1. Kotler creates works using acrylics or watercolors that allow for spontaneous and direct expression. She finds inspiration for her art in natural phenomena such as water, rocks, trees, light and concepts from quantum physics and consciousness studies. Farber bases his drawings on a specific mark-making style. He uses patterns of redundant, diminutive marks that are evident on an individual basis and also combine with other marks to form a larger whole or image. | arts-initiative.org

Patterns mimic nature

Carson City, Nev.

Reno artist Nate Clark’s paintings will be featured at the Nevada Arts Council’s OXS Gallery in Carson City, Nev., through March 11. The paintings highlight the subtle contrast between the imperfections of handmade marks and a methodical formula or scientific method.

“The repetition of simple shapes and marks develops a pattern that mimics nature by allowing the structure of each work to unfold and respond to itself, like the growth pattern of a forest ecosystem,” Clark said. | nac.nevadaculture.org

Exhibit runs skin deep

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum hosts “Ink & Ivory,” an exhibit featuring two nautical art forms on display until April. Scrimshaw, attributed to American sailors, is the art of intricate carvings on bone ivory and other found objects. These works of art capture visuals of the past and tell the story of environmental impact, laws and regulations. “Ink & Ivory” will trace the nautical tradition of tattooing. Discover tattoos that were meant to bring sailors luck, see skin-deep evidence of their travels and feel the sense of longing behind sentimental tributes to wives and sweethearts back home. Best of all, “Ink & Ivory” will feature modern-day tattoos which are specific to nautical tradition or deep Tahoe connection. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Boat names focus of exhibit

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum hosts an exhibition that explores the stories behind the names of familiar Tahoe places and beloved Tahoe boats. “What’s in A Name?” will be on display until April. Choosing a name for a boat is a personal choice and not arbitrary. Many boat owners choose names that reflect a part of their life or family. Names are expressions of the owner’s personality and sense of humor. Other boat names pay homage to the tradition of the boat as a gendered object.

Visitors can also expect to delve into the complex nautical history behind the female persona of ships and boats. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org