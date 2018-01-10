Art Events

So much sky

Capital City Arts Initiative presents “Wish You Were Here” by painter Susanne Forestieri at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until Jan. 18. Forestieri focuses her work on the figure and abstract images. She applies her expressive, impressionistic style to diverse subjects including showgirls, family portraits, New York City street scenes and landscapes. Oils, charcoal, pastels and pencil are her media of choice.

“Where I grew up, the sky was usually glimpsed between tall buildings, not the dominant feature of the landscape, but a column of blue. When I moved out west from New York City, I said, There’s so much sky. I loved it,” said Forestieri. | arts-initiative.org

Tahoe Art League members’ show

South Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Art League, in conjunction with Lake Tahoe Community College, will be having a second annual art show — “The Tahoe Art League Presents” — from Jan. 13 through March 25 at the college. There will be an opening reception on Jan. 18 at 5 to 7 p.m. Tahoe Art League member, Les Allert, will also be having a show of his photographs in the Foyer Gallery. | talart.org

Art surplus for less

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts Fab ‘n’ Funky Art Clearance Sale Showing is until Feb. 28, 2018. Featured ARTisan Shop artists are clearing out their inventories to offer a variety of arts and crafts at discounted prices. Works on sale include original paintings, pastels, watercolors, photography, jewelry and more. The showing will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. | northtahoearts.com or (530) 581-2787

Call for art

Kings Beach

The Stevenson Gallery and Spoken Color Art seek artwork for an exhibition. All local, national and international artists — professional and amateur — will be considered in this call for art. The theme is human entity. Works in acrylic, color pencil, photography, mixed media, oils and watercolor, among media, will be considered. The deadline for submission is Jan. 26; the fee is $15. Artists will be notified by Feb. 9. The exhibition will run from March 1 to 31. Proceeds will go toward aiding Hand in Hand, an organization that provides assistance to those with chronic Lyme Disease. | spokencolorart.com

Get that glazed look

Truckee

Wheel/Hand Building Ceramics led by Susan Dorwart is at Truckee Community Art Center for ages 16 and older. The class is ongoing on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This is a more advanced class with use of the wheel and hand-molding projects. Learn to use coils and slabs and sculpture techniques. Pieces will be glazed with safe, lead-free glazes. The fee is $12 per class if paid monthly or $13 for drop-ins. There is a $3 materials fee due to the instructor at each class. | tdrpd.org

Just what is seen

South Lake Tahoe

Benko Art Gallery announces a show of Bill Powell through Jan. 18. Powell enjoys drawing people from life with the intention of being as faithful as possible to his perception of the subject. His satisfaction in drawing comes when other elements show up that were not contrived and thus surprise, fascinate and engage him during and after the process. Make Tahoe Quantum – An Art Show (within an art show), is a monthly, curated installment presented by MakeTahoe.com at Benko Art Gallery. | (530) 600-3264

Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | northtahoearts.com

No secret anymore

Truckee

The Truckee Public Arts Commission hosts “Hidden in Plain Sight, Uncovering the Work of Truckee’s Secret Artists” at the Truckee Community Recreation Center through early February.This unique exhibit features artists who haven’t otherwise shown their work – whether they consider themselves hobbyists or are working in a new medium, including two local student artists. Music from select members of the Truckee High Jazz Ensemble and refreshments will be part of the evening’s festivities. The event is free to the public. | tdrpd.org



Perceptions challenged

Reno, Nev.

“Empty Frontier: Narrative Drawings by Jessica Gengenbach” is at Gallery West of McKinley Arts & Cultural Center until Jan. 26. The exhibit features narrative drawings re-examining the American frontier by wrestling with an idealized perception of the West instilled by popular culture and the harm that was caused in its settling. Gengenbach presents the dialogue between the idolized idea of the West and its true history through a muted palette of watercolor and colored pencil. | renoculture.com

Teachers honored

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces its faculty exhibition, “Inspirations,” at the Community Development Building (the Brick). The exhibition, which will remain in the building’s lobby exhibition space through Jan. 11, features art faculty members from Carson, Dayton and Douglas high schools to thank them for their ongoing inspiration and dedication. The teachers are Rita Borselli, K.C. Brennan, Kara Ferrin, Michael Malley, John Martin, Zoe Shorten, Malaynia Wick and Kelley Yost. The exhibition includes photography, sculpture, drawings, ceramics, painting and mixed media. | arts-initiative.org

Studies of Iceland

Carson City, Nev.

Everywhere she has lived or studied, Las Vegas artist Andreana Donahue has incorporated physical pieces of the local environment into her work. In her current exhibit, “Wintering Over,” at the OXS Gallery at the Nevada Arts Council, Donahue relates to the time she spent in residency in Iceland. There will be an artist’s reception and talk on Jan. 11 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibit will remain in place until Jan. 12. | nvculture.org

Art with super-regional focus

Reno, Nev.

“Unsettled” at Nevada Museum of Art amasses 200 artworks by 80 artists living and/or working in a super-region called the Greater West, a geographic area that stretches from Alaska to Patagonia and from Australia to the American West. Though ranging across thousands of miles, this region shares similarities: vast expanses of open land, rich natural resources, diverse indigenous peoples, colonialism and the ongoing conflicts that inevitably arise when these factors coexist.

The specific geographic focus of “Unsettled” begins in Alaska and continues down the West Coast of North America, through Central America, concluding in Colombia. Works included span 2,000 years, ranging from Pre-Columbian to modern and contemporary art. The exhibition, on display until Jan. 21, makes connections among the diverse cultures and artistic practices of this super-region. | nevadaart.org

Paint a Cadillac

Carson City, Nev.

Silver Oak Golf Course is holding an art contest open to anyone, whether an established artist, hobbyist or student of art. Vintage Cadillacs on the driving range are the medium. Pick a theme, sketch ideas and fill out an application. Entries are due on Jan. 31 and painting will begin in spring. Awards will be presented for different levels. Children are allowed to compete, but only ages 18 and older can receive monetary awards. | silveroakgolf.com

Hotel sports winter art

Northstar

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, has joined with SLATE Art Consulting of San Francisco to feature a new winter exhibition of Northern California artists’ works throughout the hotel’s lobby and public areas through April. The exhibition of 20 contemporary works of art, both sculpture and painting, include landscapes and abstract works. | (530) 562-3000

Grants for Nevada arts

Nevada arts organizations can begin submitting applications for Nevada Arts Council grants for fiscal year 2019 now. These annual awards include Arts Learning Project Grants, Partners in Excellence Grants and Project Grants. In addition, individuals can submit nominations for the Nevada Heritage Award. Grant applications and award nominations for NAC grants and awards must be submitted through “GO Smart,” the new online grants system available at nevada.gosmart.org. Applications for Artist Fellowship Grants and the Fellowship Project Grant will be available on Jan. 29. | nac.nevadaculture.org or (775) 687-7102

Winter letterpress session

Meyers

Bona Fide Books offers Introduction to Letterpress with Steve Robison on Feb. 3. Students will learn how to use a composing stick, set type and print cards or broadsides. The class includes materials and open studio hours at Tahoe Letterpress to work on projects. The sessions are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and cost $50 each. Class size is limited. | bonafidebooks.com

Join fiber art group

South Lake Tahoe

The South Lake Tahoe Library hosts a fiber art group meeting on the first Friday of the month from 2 to 3 p.m. The group is open to those who enjoy knitting, crocheting, embroidery, hand sewing and other fiber arts. Participants will learn new tricks and are encouraged to share projects, ideas and stories. Bring current projects or start a new one. All skill levels are welcome. | (530) 573-3185

Reflecting permanence

Reno, Nev.

University of Nevada, Reno art department alumnus Joan Arrizabalaga will mount a solo exhibition, “Reflections,” as part of University Galleries’ exhibition series that investigates the permanent collection. It will be on display until Feb. 23, at UNR’s Sheppard Contemporary, Church Fine Arts. | unr.edu

Artistic to the core

Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Arts Council presents watercolor artist Vickie Kingman at the Copeland Gallery until March 1. Kingman, whose background in the arts is varied, currently teaches watercolor classes in Gardnerville, Nev. She has also been involved in community and children’s theater as an actor and director and she is a singer, recently with Fulton Street Jazz Band. | cvartscouncil.com

No boundaries

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces “Inside and Outside the Lines” by artists Jonathan Farber and Susan Kotler at Sierra Room Community Center until March 1. Kotler creates works using acrylics or watercolors that allow for spontaneous and direct expression. She finds inspiration for her art in natural phenomena such as water, rocks, trees, light and concepts from quantum physics and consciousness studies. Farber bases his drawings on a specific mark-making style. He uses patterns of redundant, diminutive marks that are evident on an individual basis and also combine with other marks to form a larger whole or image. | arts-initiative.org

Exhibit runs skin deep

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum introduces “Ink & Ivory,” an exhibit featuring two nautical art forms on display until April. Scrimshaw, attributed to American sailors, is the art of intricate carvings on bone ivory and other found objects. These works of art capture visuals of the past and tell the story of environmental impact, laws and regulations. “Ink & Ivory” will trace the nautical tradition of tattooing. Discover tattoos that were meant to bring sailors luck, see skin-deep evidence of their travels and feel the sense of longing behind sentimental tributes to wives and sweethearts back home. Best of all, “Ink & Ivory” will feature modern-day tattoos which are specific to nautical tradition or deep Tahoe connection. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Boat names focus of exhibit

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum announces an exhibition that explores the stories behind the names of familiar Tahoe places and beloved Tahoe boats. “What’s in A Name?” will be on display until April. Choosing a name for a boat is a personal choice and not arbitrary. Many boat owners choose names that reflect a part of their life or family. Names are expressions of the owner’s personality and sense of humor. Other boat names pay homage to the tradition of the boat as a gendered object.

Visitors can also expect to delve into the complex nautical history behind the female persona of ships and boats. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org