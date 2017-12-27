Valhalla issues call for plays

Valhalla Tahoe is accepting submissions for plays to be performed in the Boathouse Theatre for the 2018 season.

Submissions must be received by Jan. 19, and applicants will be notified by Feb. 9.

Valhalla Tahoe will produce two theatre productions in 2018, one in July and one in October. The July production will run three weekends for 12 performances. The October production will run two weekends for eight performances. The summer production will be a widely accessible, entertaining play. The fall production will have wide appeal but could be more serious, intellectual or even experimental subject matter and need not be family friendly. Submissions guidelines are available online. | valhallatahoe.com