Team USA tour stops at Squaw

The Team USA WinterFest tour will make its stop at Squaw Valley on Jan. 13. Olympians Daron Rahlves (ski and snowboard) and Marco Sullivan (ski and snowboard) will host a meet and greet with fans. The tour stop will feature a number of interactive elements, including the Team USA Curling Challenge and the Team USA Social Media Truck.

The event will feature athlete meet and greets, Hersey’s s’mores samples, Team USA Bobsled Boomerang, live music and more.

Everyone is invited to join the fun from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a free public event in celebration of the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, from Feb. 8 to 25. | pyeongchang2018.com