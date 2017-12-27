Dec. 28, 2017 to Jan. 10, 2018 | Tahoe’s fabulous Nordic resorts

They may not get as much fanfare as their downhill ski resort neighbors, but the Tahoe Sierra is a mecca for Nordic skiers boasting some of the best ski trails in North America, I would argue the most amazing views in the world and one of the world’s largest Nordic resorts at Royal Gorge.

There are trails for snowshoeing, skating and cross-country skiing, along with fat tire biking at several Tahoe ski areas. As well, most welcome dogs on the trails, ski passes are inexpensive and lessons are a steal (even free on select days at Tahoe Cross Country). And, skiing at our local state parks is completely free with only a small parking fee.

It’s my winter sport of choice. I can pop out at lunch for a quick jaunt in the woods with my dog, or ditch work early and get in great miles before the sun goes down. I can take a leisurely trek enjoying the serenity of a snow-covered forest or turn the speed up for a workout that gets the muscles moving and really works up a sweat quickly.

You can explore trails that lead you to marvel at the deep of the Royal Gorge or snowshoe along the shores of Lake Tahoe at Camp Richardson or Sugar Pine Point State Park. Climb the high mountain ridges for sweeping views of Lake Tahoe or take a guided snowshoe trek under the night sky (check out the Event calendar for tours). We invite you to explore Tahoe’s Nordic ski areas and we have all the details in this issue in our annual Nordic Ski Guide.