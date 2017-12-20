Tahoe skier’s horoscope 2017-18

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

This snow season you are gearing up to go deep. You need no reason but you will need your peeps. You want to explore new reaches of your power. What better way than to get waist deep in dry powder? Early on you will be willing to learn. But you will soon prefer to take your lessons from the burn.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 21)

The time has come to extend your poles, to reach beyond old familiar roles. You will be attracted to visionary verve, whatever it takes to carve a new curve. Yet you will want to stem from solid ground, so that every plant is strong and sound. This may require a seasoned instructor to strengthen your limbs and core infrastructure.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

‘Tis the season to attend to your health; many will agree it represents true wealth. With regard to the snowy season, now you have an even better reason. Big changes are destined to make their play, thanks to free will you do have a say. How will you prepare to engage the snow? Take deliberate action and don’t simply lean on what you know.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22)

In order for you to carve new lines, you will need new gear with a modern design. You have the technique and the motivation but what you need now is the genius of innovation. Sometimes it is what or who you know while at others progress is the way to go. It may require you to invest but it will fulfill your desire to be your best.

Leo (Jul 22-Aug 23)

According to the stars, your confidences are on the rise. You can take this to places where peaks pierce the skies. Yet you should be ready for a steep learning curve that will require plenty of focus, follow through and nerve. These changes are coming and you won’t be the same. If you want it and earn it you could achieve fame.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22)

The past few years have challenged you to face your fears and claim your gift. Hopefully, you have done that because now you are about to make a shift. Do you feel ready to climb despite the gravity of the steep incline? Hopefully, you do because the time has come for you to find your place in the sun. Get ready to push hard to reach your peak.

Libra (Sep 22-Oct 22)

When it comes to the mountains, there are ascents and descents. Both can have equal measure, memories made, stored as treasure. Experiences mount and confidences rise, igniting passions deeper, for slopes that are steeper. Naturally, you yearn for greater return. So breathe courage into fear followed by a yelp and a cheer.

Scorpio (Oct 22-Nov 21)

You are in the mood to take some risks, so grab your gear with a firm grasp and tight fists. It is time to expand your horizons, you know, to explore new terrain all covered in snow. Venture forth into the unknown, direct your focus to enter the zone. You have already entered a powerful time inspiring moves with rhythm and rhyme.

Sagittarius (Nov 21-Dec 21)

Yours is the sign of the wilds of nature, and when you are out in it you feel its full nurture. An elemental communion, a religious reunion; others rely simply on faith while your sights set on spiritual embrace. Climbing high to Olympian heights, to taste the power of mythical might, your reach is far and your aim is true, it is just something you have to do.

Capricorn (Dec 21-Jan 19)

This is a time of major returns; you have worked hard and felt the burn. And now it is time to explore new lands, circumstances are pushing and you must take a stand. You may have to push through what is holding you back, so gather your gear and ready your pack. A new adventure is calling you out and it will push you to prove what you are all about.

Aquarius (Jan 19-Feb 19)

You have taken a turn that’s all about power, it will test your skill on ice and packed and also in powder. Your strategy and style of days gone by may no longer suffice or satisfy. To expand now you must also contract, it is not just a riddle it is a fact. What you have learned to feel secure will not hold the same tenure.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20)

As the snow begins to fall you will know that this is your call. You have been waiting patiently for the sign to confirm to you that this is your time. You are ready to go big, it is your turn. There is much at stake so get ready to learn. But you will also have to reach real deep because the slopes before you are technical and steep.