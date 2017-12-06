Tahoe Music & Festivals | Winter 2017-18

The wind whips, the snow dumps and the hills come alive as Old Man Winter arrives. So, pull up your boots, dress warmly and get ready for a roaring good time. It’s going to be a wild winter in Tahoe with plenty of fun things to do. Whether it’s dancing to music, enjoying an evening at the theater, laughing at the local comedy club or chilling out at a pub, ‘tis the season to be jolly.

LIVE MUSIC

Nevada Windmble

Dec. 8 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

The Nevada Wind Ensemble collaborates with the Chicago-based Gaudete Brass Quintet to celebrate the music of Leonard Bernstein and more. | unr.edu

Joyful Noise

Dec. 14 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.

Cherie and John Shipley present the 16th annual Joyful Noise community show, an energetic musical evening of glee, laughter and inspiration. Aside from traditional songs, there are the annual “Christmas Conga,” a “Mamas and Papas” memory and a hoedown encounter with featured fiddler Catherine Matovich. | breweryarts.org

Nevada Chamber Music Festival

Dec. 27-Jan. 1 | Reno, Nev. venues

Some of the world’s finest classical musicians gather in Reno to perform the great works of chamber music at the 14th annual Nevada Chamber Music Festival. Repertoire ranges from familiar masterpieces of Beethoven, Brahms and Rachmaninov to lesser-known works by American master George Chadwick. | renochamberorchestra.org

SnowGlobe Music Festival

Dec. 29-31 | Lake Tahoe Community College | South Lake Tahoe

This is the only festival in Tahoe that gets everyone outdoors moving and dancing to some of the hottest DJs to hit the lake. Come out also for fireworks and festival fun to ring in the New Year. | snowglobemusicfestival.com

2018 BRRRoque Masters

Jan. 7, 10, 13, 14 | Area venues

TOCCATA Tahoe presents arias from Bach and his Brandenburg Concertos No. 1 and 2, as well as an organ concerto by Handel and a Christmas concerto by Corelli. | toccatatahoe.org

Classix Three: Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto

Jan. 14-16 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

An operatic overture from Wagner’s Tannhäuser will open the performance. The Reno Philharmonic plays Pierre Jalbert’s “In Aeternam,” written in 2,000 as a memorial to his niece who died at birth. Pianist Joyce Yang will tackle Beethoven’s daunting piano concerto. A classical favorite, Beethoven’s “Emperor” is aptly titled. | pioneercenter.com

Classix Four: Star Wars: The Music

Feb. 11 & 13 | Pioneer Center | Reno Nev.

Take a trip across the universe with Maestro Laura Jackson, Davidson Institute Fellow Joe Broom and the Reno Philharmonic. Enjoy the iconic score from Williams Suite from “Star Wars,” Holst’s “The Planets” and Cosma’s Concerto for Euphonium and Orchestra. | pioneercenter.com

Reno Chamber Orchestra

Feb. 17-18 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Cellist Clive Greensmith, former cellist of the legendary Tokyo String Quartet and a longtime Nevada Chamber Music Festival favorite, makes his first Reno Chamber Orchestra appearance. He is featured in the Rococo Variations by Tchaikovsky, the “Minstrel’s Song” by Alexander Glazunov and Lukas Foss’s Capriccio. | renochamberorchestra.org

Classix Five: Italian Festival

March 11 & 13 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Renowned guest conductor Alvise Casellati leads the Reno Phil Orchestra and Chorus in a concert of works from legendary Italian composers. The familiar Overture from Rossini’s “William Tell” will evoke memories of the Lone Ranger, while a medley of offerings from Verdi will transport you to an opera house. | pioneercenter.com

Reno Chamber Orchestra

March 17 & 18 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Violinist Josef Špaček, concertmaster of the famous Czech Philharmonic Orchestra, returns to Reno to perform Max Bruch’s tuneful Scottish Fantasy with Maestro Kuchar and the RCO. Also on the program are Dvořák’s “American” Suite and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 3. | renochamberorchestra.org

WinterWonderGrass

April 6-8 | Squaw Valley Ski Resort | Olympic Valley

WinterWonderGrass mixes up the finest ingredients of Tahoe lifestyle and mountain culture. The festival brings the best of bluegrass, acoustic roots and Americana music. National, regional and local musicians headline. The event features California craft beers, wines, spirits and local food in a winter wonderland. | winterwondergrasstahoe.com

Reno Chamber Orchestra

April 7 & 8 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

In its annual collaboration with the University of Nevada, Reno Chamber Singers and Symphonic Choir, the RCO and Maestro Theodore Kuchar perform the “Te Deum” by Anton Bruckner, a colorful piece by a modern Estonian composer, an aria by Beethoven and Mozart’s “Prague Symphony.” | renochamberorchestra.org

THE ARTS

“Heisenberg”

Dec. 7-10, 14-17 | Restless Artists Theatre | Reno, Nev.

In a London train station, Georgie spots Alex and plants a kiss on his neck. This electric encounter thrusts two strangers into a life-changing game. Simon Stephens’ original play brings to life the uncertain sparring match that is human connection. | rattheatre.org

“Honk! Jr.”

Dec. 8-10, 15-17 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.

Adapted for young performers, “Honk! Jr.” is a heartwarming celebration of being different. It is sure to delight audiences of all ages with its sparkling wit, unique charm and memorable score. | wildhorsetheater.com

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”

Dec. 15-17 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

This Tony award-winning play tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, one of the many heirs to a family fortune. He sets out to jump the line of succession by eliminating the eight relatives who stand in his way and be done in time for tea. | pioneercenter.com

“Sideways Stories From Wayside School”

Dec. 15-17 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

This production was adapted for the stage by John Olive from the popular novels by Louis Sachar. A school builder has constructed 30 classrooms on top of each other instead of side by side. | renolittletheater.org

Reno Latin Dance Fest

Jan. 5-8 | Silver Legacy Casino Resort | Reno, Nev.

This Latin dance festival hosts workshops taught by professional instructors, night parties with hours of social dancing, Latin DJs and an evening showcase where couples and teams from all over the nation perform. Enjoy an array of styles such as bachata, salsa, cumbia, hip-hop and the now popular kizomba. | renolatindancefest.com

“Small Engine Repair”

Jan. 5-7, 11-14, 18-21 | Restless Artists Theatre | Reno, Nev.

This David Mamet-style dark comedy covers the follies, furor and dreams of three high-school buddies trying to get a handle on their lives. | rattheatre.org

Take Five: Making Art in Reno

Jan. 13 & 14 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

The theater company celebrates its 25th anniversary with a fundraiser for the arts. | bruka.org

“Steel Magnolias”

Jan. 19-20, 25-27, Feb. 1-3, 8-10 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

Is it better to have 30 minutes of something wonderful than a lifetime of nothing special? Six women come together to gossip about the locals and solve life’s biggest questions. Don’t miss the stage adaptation of the film you know and love. | renolittletheater.org

“Kinky Boots”

Jan. 26-28 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

This exhilarating Broadway musical, winner of six Tony awards, will lift spirits to new, high-heeled heights. The story follows a struggling shoe-factory owner who works to turn his business around with help from Lola, an entertainer in need of sturdy stilettos. Together, they have more in common than they dreamed possible. | pioneercenter.com

“The Lion in Winter”

Jan. 26-27, Feb. 1-3, 5-11, 15-17 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

A sharp and witty modern-day classic written by James Goldman about sibling rivalry, adultery and dungeons. | bruka.org

“The Royale”

Feb. 2-24 | Good Luck Macbeth Theatre | Reno, Nev.

“The Sport” Jackson dreams of being the heavyweight champion of the world. But it’s 1905 and, in the racially segregated world of boxing, his chances are not good. A crooked boxing promoter hatches a plan so “The Sport” might get in the ring with the reigning white heavyweight champion. | goodluckmacbeth.org

“The Open House”

Feb. 9-11, 15-18, 22-25 | Restless Artists Theatre | Reno, Nev.

This award-winning comedy is about family, change and the perils of selling one’s house. Family dysfunction can’t be solved in two hours. | rattheatre.org

Writers in The Woods

Feb. 9-10, March 2-3, April 6-7 | Sierra Nevada College | Incline Village, Nev.

This literary series features poets, writers and essayists, who give readings followed by Q & A from the audience on Friday night. On Saturday morning, they teach a workshop. | sierranevada.edu

“Stomp”

Feb. 23 & 24 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

This unforgettable experience is for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments — matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, hubcaps — to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. | pioneercenter.com

“The Frog Prince”

March 1-4 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Change, reversibility and the magic of life resuscitates this age-old Grimm’s fairy tale. A spoiled princess reluctantly befriends the Frog Prince who magically transforms into a handsome prince. | bruka.org

“Left in the Wicker Basket”

March 3 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

This old-fashioned melodrama is Truckee Community Theater’s spring fundraiser. The audience gets to hiss at the villain and cheer for the hero. The performance includes olios, a collection of songs popular in the Victorian era. | truckeecomunitytheater.com

“Death By Design”

March 9-10, 15-17, 22-24 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

A country estate filled with mysterious guests, a snipped telephone wire and a murder — it might sound familiar, but this comedy will deliver a new and hilarious take on these classic themes where the weapon is laughter. | renolittletheater.org

“Dancing with the Stars”

March 16 | Grand Sierra | Reno, Nev.

TV’s hottest show is back on tour in “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up the Night.” Fans of the show have the opportunity to see the best ballroom dancers in the business perform live. | dwtstour.com

“Blackbird”

March 16-18, 22-25, 29-April 1 | Restless Artists Theatre | Reno, Nev.

After years in prison and subsequent hardships, Ray, 55, has a new identity and has made a new life for himself. Una, 27, has thought of nothing else. Guilt, rage and raw emotions run high as they recollect the passionate relationship they had 15 years ago, when she was 12 and he was 40. | rattheatre.org

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

March 16-April 7 | Good Luck Macbeth Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Teenager Christopher is exceptionally intelligent, but ill equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor’s dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit. | goodluckmacbeth.org

“Nation of Two”

March 16-17, 22-25, 29-31, April 4-7 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

The second installment of Tom Burmester’s, “War Cycle,” this play follows the lives of the Harper family as they prepare to scatter the ashes of 24-year-old Lt. Michael Harper on the anniversary of his combat-related death in the Iraq War. A visit from a soldier who served with Michael at the time of his death ignites a powder keg of emotion. | bruka.org

“The Sound of Music”

March 16-18 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

A new production of “The Sound of Music” is coming to the Pioneer Center. The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will again thrill audiences with its Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and the title song. | pioneercenter.com

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”

March 22-25 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

This Tony award-winning comedy revolves around the relationships of three middle-aged, single siblings, two of whom live together. It takes place during a visit by the third, Masha, who supports them and wants to sell the home. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

“The Clairvoyants”

April 6 | Grand Exposition Hall | Reno, Nev.

Fresh from sold-out appearances across the globe as part of The Illusionists, the world champions of mindreading, The Clairvoyants, open up a fabulous new world of mentalism and unique illusions. Their show offers amazingly entertaining elements of clairvoyance, modern masterpieces of trickery and unforgettable moments filled with thought-provoking fun. | silverlegacyreno.com

“Cabaret”

April 13-15 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Come hear some of the most memorable songs in theater history including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” Leave your troubles outside – life is beautiful at the Cabaret. | pioneercenter.com

ADVENTURE FILMS

Alpenglow Winter Film Series

Dec. 7, Jan. 4, Feb. 8, 22 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Back for its 11th year, the Alpenglow Winter Film Series will be showcasing its best lineup to date. Locals and athletes share stories of their incredible adventures in the mountains. | alpenglowsports.com

Board the World Film Festival

Dec. 8 | Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema | Tahoe City

Warp Wave is back this year with a collection of six, short snowboarding films shot in Tahoe, Switzerland, Scotland, Japan and Chile. Come see Danny Davis, Eric Messier, Jeremy Jones, Nick Russel, Johnny Brady and more on film. | tahoearthauscinema.com

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival

Dec. 9 | MontBleu Resort and Casino | Stateline, Nev.

This 15th annual festival will showcase the best outdoor sports talent in the world. The night includes special guest speakers, action photo displays, break-dancers, DJs and a few surprises. | laketahoefilmfestival.com

“Song of the Nomad”

Dec. 9 | Alpenglow Sports | Tahoe City

DPS Skis presents the world premiere of “Song of the Nomad” at Alpenglow Sports at 6:30 p.m. Members of the DPS crew ventured to Kyrgyzstan, Japan and Alaska to film four shorts that comprise the fourth volume of The Shadow Campaign. | alpenglowsports.com

“Motive”

Dec. 11 | Tahoe Art Haus | Tahoe City

The mountain biking film “Motive” comes to the Tahoe Art Haus to benefit the Truckee Bike Park Project. | tahoearthauscinema.com

Reel Rock 12

Dec. 15 | Cargo Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Reel Rock 12 film tour features five, new, short films that will deliver heart-thumping action, big laughs and pure inspiration. Margo Hayes, the first woman to climb 5.15; Brad Gobright, an up-and-coming free soloist; and more will be featured. This year’s films include: “Break on Through,” “Above the Sea,” “Safety Third” and “Stumped.” | reelrocktour.com

Mountainfilm tour

Feb. 17 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Mountainfilm travels year-round and worldwide with a selection of current and best-loved films from the festival archives. The tour heads to Tahoe to kick off the href=”https://www.alpenglowsports.com/”>Alpenglow Sports Winter Mountain Festival from Feb. 17 to 25, 2018. | mountainfilm.org

THE GREAT OUTDOORS

S A.F.E. A.S. Clinic

Dec. 9 | Squaw Valley Ski Resort | Olympic Valley

Women, ages 14 and older, interested in snow and avalanche safety in and out of bounds can attend a S A.F.E. A.S. Clinic. The Intro to Avalanche and FUNraiser Day offers classroom and on-snow training, morning yoga, lunch, aprés party and raffle. | squawalpine.com

Beacon Practice

Dec. 13 | Tahoe City Winters Sports Park

Join a free Community Avalanche Beacon Seminar and Practice Session at the Tahoe City Winter Sports Park Sports. This event will help attendees better understand avalanche beacon function and the recent technological advancements of these vital back-country tools. | alpenglowsports.com

Master the Mountain avalanche series

Dec. 13 & Jan. 10 | Alibi Ale Works | Truckee

Tahoe Mountain Sports Avalanche Education Series – Master the Mountain – free avalanche education series.

education series. | Facebook Tahoe Mountain Sports

Stargazing & Snowshoes

Dec. 16, 21, 23, 27, Jan. 6, 13, Feb. 17, 18, March 9, 10, April 14 | Area venues

Enjoy a unique, educational evening under the night sky that pairs snowshoeing with stargazing for an active evening with Tahoe Star Tours for ages 10 and older. Or, skip the snowshoeing and enjoy fireside s’mores at The Ritz-Carlton on select dates. | tahoestartours.com

Christmas Bird Count

Dec. 17 | South Lake Tahoe

Join Tahoe Institute for Natural Science for its annual Christmas Bird Count. The Christmas Bird Count is regarded as the largest and oldest citizen science project in the world dating back to 1900. TINS has coordinated the South Lake Tahoe count since 2004. | tinsweb.org

Full Moon Tours

Dec. 29, 30, Jan. 27, Feb. 24 | Kirkwood Mountain Resort

Kirkwood Mountain Resort offers a full moon snowshoe trek from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cross Country Snowshoe Center on select dates during the winter. | kirkwood.com

Moon over Tahoe

Jan. 1, 31, March 1, 31 | Area venues

Tahoe Adventure Company offers full moon snowshoe treks during the winter. Enjoy instruction, natural history and hot drinks and snacks. No experience is needed. | RSVP tahoeadventurecompany.com

The Sheep Show

Jan. 18-20 | Reno Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.

The Wild Sheep Foundation’s premier outdoor and mountain-hunting expo includes an exhibit hall filled with more than 400 North American guides and outfitters and top-of-the-line retailers of gear, art, taxidermy and outdoor items. | wildsheepfoundation.org

National Winter Trails Days

Jan. 6 & 7, 27 & 28 | Area venues

Kirkwood Mountain Resort hosts a XC Center Winter Trail Weekend with half off rentals and trail passes on Jan. 6 and 7. The El Dorado Nordic Ski Patrol hosts demos, avalanche safety demos, ski repair, clothing and equipment and more at Loon Lake on Jan. 27 and 28. | wintertrails.org

Avalanche training in and out

Jan. 19-21, 26-28, Feb. 9-11, 23-25, March 2-4 | Area venues

Sierra Avalanche Center offers a 24-hour course that provides an introduction to avalanche risk management for motorized users. Learning will occur through a mix of classroom and field practice, with an emphasis on field practice whenever possible. | sierraavalanchecenter.org

Moonlight trek

Jan. 27 | Royal Gorge | Soda Springs

A full moon tour starts at Royal Gorge Summit Station at 6 p.m. Available for skate, classic or snowshoes. End the night at 9 p.m. for dinner and wine tasting. | RSVP royalgorge.com

UllrFest

Feb. 2 & 3 | Diamond Peak Ski Resort | Incline Village, Nev.

The 9th annual UllrFest is a benefit weekend to raise funds for the Diamond Peak Ski Team. It kicks off Friday night with a torchlight parade, bonfire, party and live music. There are also a gala and auction at The Chateau. Dress in Ullr attire; the event is named for the Scandinavian god of winter and snow. | diamondpeak.com

Last Tracks Wine & Beer Tasting

Feb. 10-April 14 | Diamond Peak Ski Resort | Incline Village, Nev.

On select Saturdays, participants can take advantage of a late-day lift ticket followed by a final chair ride up to Snowflake Lodge for wine or craft beer tastings and appetizers. They enjoy one final run down a freshly groomed trail. | diamondpeak.com

Subaru WinterFest

Feb. 24 & 25 | Boreal Ski Resort | Soda Springs

Demo the latest equipment from Nordica and LibTech, grab great giveaways and hot chocolate, support Adaptive Sports Chapter, participate in the Subaru scavenger hunt or take a photo in the giant Subaru Adirondack chair. | rideboreal.com

Mountain Festival Winter

Feb. 17-25 | Area venues

Alpenglow Sports presents this nine-day festival, a celebration of human-powered mountain sports with events, clinics, equipment demonstrations and films. Geared toward beginner and intermediate winter-recreation enthusiasts, the festival will showcase Nordic skiing, back-country skiing, splitboarding and snowshoeing and natural history of the region. | alpenglowsports.com

The Great Ski Race

March 4 | Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area | Tahoe City

The 40th annual Great Ski Race challenges cross-country skiers to race from Tahoe City to Truckee. The event raises funds for the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team, a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization. This is one of the largest Nordic ski races west of the Mississippi. | thegreatskirace.com

Pain McShlonkey

March 17 | Squaw Valley Ski Resort | Olympic Valley

Dress up in outrageous ski duds and come out for a day full of belly laughs, camaraderie and philanthropy in celebration of legendary skier Shane McConkey. Festivities include the Extreme Small Mountain Invitational and a downhill race, where pros and amateurs battle it out on snowblades for the Golden Saucer trophy. | shanemcconkey.org

Gold Rush Festival

March 17 & 18 | Royal Gorge Cross Country | Soda Springs

This cross-country festival at Royal’s Gorge’s Summit Station hosts a number of races both classic and freestyle in a number of distances. There are also kids’ races and obstacle races. | royalgorge.com

NASTAR National Championships

March 21-25 | Squaw Valley Ski Resort | Olympic Valley

For the first time in nearly 40 years, the NASTAR National Championships return to the Sierra. Following the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, the event will provide a new locale for fans to get involved with alpine sports. The program’s integration with the U.S. Ski Team also gives racers the opportunity to meet their favorite racers. | squawalpine.com

Tom Sims Retro World Championships

March 23-25 | Boreal Ski Resort | Soda Springs

Enjoy three days of crazy fun and rubbing elbows with legends and heroes of snowboarding’s history from The Great Race and The Beach Party Hand-Shaped Old-School Pipe Session. | rideboreal.com

2017 U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame Induction

April 12-15 | Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows celebrate ski and snowboard history as it welcomes the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame to honor its class of 2017 athletes and sport builders with lifelong national and international achievements in the sport. | squawalpine.com

FOOD & FRIVOLTY

CoffeeChamps

Dec. 9 & 10 | Reno Sparks Convention Center

CoffeeChamps is caffeine-packed weekend event featuring the Qualifying Competitions for the U.S Coffee Championships. Coffee professionals from all over the United States compete to enhance and show off their skills as Baristas, Brewers, Roasters and Tasters. Enjoy a free cafe and roaster village, vendor marketplace, brewing demonstrations and more. Watch local competitors from Coffeebar and Old World Coffee compete. | uscoffeechampionships.org

Master the Mixology

Dec. 15 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley

Learn how to make three delicious craft cocktails with Six Peaks Grille master mixologist Tamaneaka French. Participants will use fresh, seasonal ingredients provided. | RSVP (530) 581-6610

Reno Wine Walk

Dec. 16, Jan. 20, Feb. 16, March 17 | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.

Enjoy a wine tasting along the Truckee River in the Riverwalk District on every third Saturday of the month. | renoriver.org

Reno Beer Crawl

Dec. 23, Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 24 | Reno, Nev.

If you’re visiting Reno on the 4th Saturday of the month, you will inevitably, and luckily, enter the wacky world of the Reno Beer Crawl. Purchase a commemorative cup or glass and get drink specials at as many as 20 different locations. It’s an easy walk (or crawl) to each beer crawl location as they are all in the heart of downtown Reno. | renobeercrawl.com

Moonlight tour & dinner

Dec. 26-27, Jan. 13-14, Feb. 17-18, 24, March 10 | The Chalet | Alpine Meadows

After Alpine Meadows closes and the winter moon rises, experience a snowshoe tour to the mid-mountain Chalet at Alpine Meadows. Enjoy an intimate seated dinner where guests will be served an Alps-inspired menu with dishes like potato cheese soup, chicken cordon bleu and apple strudel. | squawalpine.com

Carson City Wine Walk

Jan. 6, Feb. 3, March 3, April 7 | Downtown | Carson City, Nev.

On the first Saturday of every month, participants can stroll to 35 locations for wine, entertainment and special deals for wine walkers. | downtowncarson.org

Art of the Mixology

Dec. 10, 17 & Sundays Jan. 7-April 8 | Ritz-Carlton | Northstar

Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe hosts Art of the Mixology during the winter. This entertaining, educational experience will feature freshly cut herbs, classic ingredients such as bitters and infused liquors to create three unique cocktails paired with appetizers. | RSVP ritzcarlton.com/laketahoe

Celebrate with Team USA

Jan. 13 | The Village at Squaw | Olympic Valley

Team USA will be celebrating the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 2018 in Squaw Valley. Fans can interact with Team USA athletes and share the excitement of the upcoming 2018 Winter Games. | squawalpine.com

TEDx UNR

Jan. 27 | Reno Sparks Convention Center

Explore new ways of thinking, learn something new and stoke your curiosity in an environment full of intrigue and optimism featuring 21 speakers including entrepreneurs, journalists, techies, authors, therapists, artists and more. | tedxuniversityofnevada.org

Kid-O-Rama

Feb. 17-24 | Squaw Valley & Alpine Meadows

Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows offers a weeklong kids’ extravaganza. Kid-O-Rama offers non-stop fun for kids of all ages. Check out the Big Truck Event featuring fire trucks, snowplows and grooming machines. There are also street parties and kids’ concerts, a game and craft room and more. | squawalpine.com

SnowFest!

March 1-11 | Area venues

Every spring since 1982, North Lake Tahoe has come alive with 10 fun-filled days and nights of events and activities for all ages. On and off the mountain, at North Tahoe’s resorts and lakeside neighborhoods, enjoy on-snow events, special events, parades, races, parties, concerts, theater and more. | tahoesnowfest.org

Shrine Circus

March 2-4 | Reno Livestock Events Center

Enjoy exotic animals, trapeze acts, motorcycles, clowns, face painting, lions, tigers and more. The Kerak Shrine Circus brings high-flying feats and daring adventure to Reno every year. With a variety of acts from aerialists and elephants to clowns and cotton candy, the Kerak Shrine Circus is a fun tradition for children of all ages. Proceeds benefit philanthropy projects to help children. | kerakshrine.com/circus

Monster Jam

March 9-11 | Reno Livestock Events Center

Watch some of the best tricks and stunts from Monster Trucks, ATVs and Speedsters with fun for the entire family. | monsterjam.com

HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

Northern Lights Tahoe

Until Dec. 31 | Area venues

This annual, popular, month-long festival will highlight local communities. Celebrate the season with a Santa Bar Crawl, holiday parties, ski films, music and more in Crystal Bay and Incline Village, Nev. | northernlightstahoe.com

Magical Memories

Until Dec. 31 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley

Experience the magic of the holiday season at this annual resort-wide celebration. Holiday festivities include Gingerbread Village Unveiling, Grand Tree Lighting Ceremony and holiday music. | squawcreek.com

Candy Cane Lane

Until Dec. 31 | Carson Valley Inn | Carson Valley, Nev.

Drive down Candy Cane Lane to see thousands of Christmas lights and a variety of scenes depicting traditional characters and images. Accompanying music can be heard by tuning the car radio to 89.9 FM. The lighted arch marks the way. | carsonvalleyinn.com

Winterfest

Until Dec. 31 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev.

Adults and children can ride the Holiday Express Train, a custom narrated journey around the inside of the stadium, taking you on a mission from Reno to the North Pole to deliver Santa’s Naughty and Nice list, take pictures with Santa and enjoy ice skating. | winterfestreno.com

Siasma – A Celtic Christmas

Dec. 7 | Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, Nev.

Siasma, pronounced shimsa, in Gaelic means to celebrate. The story of a girl in search the light that represents the true meaning of Christmas is a heartwarming tale and charming celebration of Celtic traditions, superstitions and customs for the entire family. | grandsierraresort.com

39 North Pole Village

Dec. 7-9 | 39 North Victorian Ave. | Sparks, Nev.

Downtown Sparks becomes a sparkling winter wonderland. Stroll through the holiday lights, enjoy visits with Santa, free rides on Engine 39 and musical performances. | 39northdowntown.com

“Buttcracker 8”

Dec. 7, 9, 13-16, 20-23 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

The annual “Biggest Little Buttcracker in the World” is in the spirit of the ridiculous – a hysterical/historical time-travel parody based on the holiday favorite “The Nutcracker.” | bruka.org

“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol”

Dec. 7-10, 14-17 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

The classic Charles Dickens’ tale is turned upside down. Jacob Marley works one magical Christmas Eve to redeem the soul of Scrooge. | renolittletheater.org

“The Unbelievables”

Dec. 7-31 | Eldorado Resort Casino | Reno, Nev.

This jam-packed, sidesplitting Christmas extravaganza features spellbinding illusionists, breathtaking cirque artists and world-class singers, dancers and variety performers from around the globe. Dark on Mondays. | eldoradoreno.com

“The Nutcracker”

Dec. 8-10 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

A.V.A. Ballet Theatre’s artistic director Alexander Van Alstyne has choreographed an exciting rendition of this holiday ballet. Reno Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s moving score. A Sugar Plum party will be after the afternoon performances so children can meet the characters. | pioneercenter.com

“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues”

Dec. 8-10, 14-16, 22-23 | Good Luck Macbeth Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Eight reindeer dish about the real Santa. All those rumors you’ve heard about him and the elves? About Rudolph’s little secret? About Vixen’s story that was leaked to the press? All true. The reindeer finally speak up. | goodluckmacbeth.org

Noel Nights

Dec. 8 & 15 | Village at Northstar | Northstar

Kick off the holiday season with Noel Nights. There will be carolers, sleigh rides, face painting, holiday crafts and pictures with Santa. | northstarcalifornia.com

Victorian Christmas with Santa

Dec. 9 | Lake Tahoe Historical Society | South Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe Historical Society is planning a festive day of free family fun as the museum is transformed into a Victorian Christmas scene. Tour the museum and 1930’s log cabin. Santa arrives by sleigh and there will be sleigh rides for all. | laketahoemuseum.org

Gingerbread House Competition & Festival

Dec. 9 | Wilbur D. May Museum | Reno, Nev.

See gingerbread creations in nine categories or make a gingerbread house to take home. Listen to an afternoon of holiday music performed by local choral and instrumental groups. | mayarboretumsociety.org

Reno Santa Crawl

Dec. 9 | Downtown | Reno, Nev.

It’s the time of year when 15,000 Santas descend on downtown Reno to enjoy good spirits and yuletide cheer. This is the largest Santa pub crawl in the country. | renosantacrawl.com

Tahoe Flow Arts Holiday Bazaar

Dec. 9 | Cobblestone Center | Tahoe City

Tahoe Flow Arts Studio presents eARTH: a high-caliber mixed-media performance of acrobatics, aerialists and dance followed by a bazaar. | tahoeflowartsstudio.com

A Genoa Cowboy Christmas

Dec. 9 | Town Hall | Genoa, Nev.

Enjoy a pre-concert dinner followed by a holiday concert with Mary Kaye for the entire family. | genoanevada.org

Brunch with Santa Claus

Dec. 9 | The Chateau | Incline Village, Nev.

This family event features many fun activities including a delicious brunch, magic show, arts and crafts, raffle prizes, a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus and more. Reservations. | (775) 413-5145

Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 9 | Kahle Community Center | Stateline, Nev.

Enjoy a pancake breakfast and photos with Santa. | (775) 586-7271

Santa’s Sledding Party

Dec. 9 | Tahoe City Golf Course | Tahoe City

Come out for a day of fun, food and festivities. Santa will be there to give out gifts to all children age 10 and younger. Free breakfast will be served and free sledding, ice skating and cookie decorating. | tahoecityrotary.org

V&T Candy Cane Express

Dec. 9 & 10 | 1870 Depot | Virginia City, Nev.

On the scenic 50-minute journey over the 140-year old V&T railroad route, guests enjoy hot cocoa or cider, candy canes and cookies and sing-a-long carols on the festively decorated train. Listen to a reading of “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” while riding through the enchanting Candy Cane tunnel. | virginiatruckee.com

“A Season of Peace”

Dec. 9 & 10 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley

Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus presents a holiday concert featuring favorite songs old and new featuring the Truckee Tahoe Youth Chorus, the Christmas Time String Quintet and a holiday singalong. | truckeechorus.org

Snowball Festival

Dec. 9-10, 16-17 | Soda Springs ski area

Soda Springs’ Plant Kids will transform in to the North Pole from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a holiday bounce house, a giant oversized snow globe and Santa himself. Holiday music will fill the air as guests make their way through the candy cane forest or take in the thrill of holiday-themed tubing. Holiday cheer continues with joyful snow play, merry face-painters, cheerful balloon artists, delicious festive foods and a craft hot cocoa bar. On Dec. 16, come to see the resort set the world record for the largest cup of hot cocoa with an 8-foot tall cup that holds 1,000 gallons of hot cocoa. | skisodasprings.com

Santa Train

Dec. 9-10, 16-17 | Wabuska Depot | Carson City, Nev.

Nevada State Railroad Museum celebrates the 33rd year of Santa Train. Ride in rail cars pulled behind the historic V& T Railroad No. 25 steam locomotive. Santa hands out candy canes to all the riders and listens to children’s Christmas wishes. Special, free train rides are slated on Dec. 9 and 10 for children with compromised immune systems, who are battling cancer and other illnesses Before these rides, train cars are cleaned and sanitized. | (775) 687-6953

TOCCATA “The Messiah”

Dec. 9-10, 16-17, 23 | Area venues

Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus announce the 13th annual Winter MusicFest production of Handel’s “Messiah” and other holiday favorites with the North Lake Tahoe Children’s Chorus. | toccatatahoe.com

The Polar Express

Dec. 14-16, 27-31 | Eastgate Depot | Carson City, Nev.

The one-hour-long train rides are great family fun. Kids can even wear pajamas. The popular holiday movie is brought to life with characters, including Santa. A souvenir silver sleigh bell is offered as remembrance of a journey to the North Pole. | vtrailway.com

Merry Days & Holly Nights

Dec. 15-31 | Village at Squaw | Olympic Valley

The holidays at Squaw Valley begin with a welcoming reception for Santa, who will stay around until his big night on Dec. 25, followed by an opening ceremony and glow stick parade to the Merry Wonderland and Ice Garden. Enjoy musical, dance and dramatic performances, enter contests, take sleigh rides and ski with Santa. | squawalpine.com

Great Santa Dash

Dec. 16 | West Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.

Get your jollies on and run those cookies off at this fifth annual 5km race. Dress up like Santa and run or walk through downtown Reno dressed in your best Santa costume. | stepoutside.org

Truckee Toy Factory

Dec. 16 | North Tahoe High School | Tahoe City

Truckee Dance Factory presents its Holiday Dance Showcase along with a Toys for Tots Fundraiser featuring local kids. | truckeedancefactory.com

Jazz for the Holidays-A Gospel Christmas

Dec. 16-17, 20 | Area venues

Jazz and gospel combine in this annual favorite: Reno Jazz Orchestra with The Pat Esters Gospel Choir and Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra Experience. | renojazzorchestra.org

Reno Wind Symphony-A Holiday Celebration

Dec. 16 & 17 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

One of the highlights of this concert is the recitation of the poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by radio personality Ross Mitchell, accompanied by the Reno Wind Symphony. Mitchell will also serve as the vocal soloist on “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” | renojazzorchestra.org

“The Nutcracker”

Dec. 16-18, 22-24 | Nugget Casino Resort | Sparks, Nev.

Reno Dance Company’s production of this classic holiday ballet features 20 professional dancers and 200 local children. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

“The Twisted Nutcracker”

Dec. 18 & 19 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Truckee Dance Factory presents an urban twist on a classical Christmas fairy tale in their rendition of “The Twisted Nutcracker: A Tale of the Rat King.” | truckeedancefactory.com

Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle

Dec. 18-28 | Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, Nev.

Borealis features a modern soundtrack and breathtaking performances, plus state-of-the-art audio-visual techniques. The talented cast of actors, dancers and acrobats provide edge-of-your-seat, action-packed acts for the family. | grandsierraresort.com

Heavenly Holidays

Dec. 18-31 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

This two-week festival features ice sculptors, holiday music and a 16-foot interactive snow globe where kids can get their photos taken with Santa. There are holiday-themed activities every day, including skiing with Santa and his elves, DJs and concerts. | skiheavenly.com

Torchlight Parade

Dec. 24 | Granlibakken | Tahoe City

Granlibakken’s annual Torchlight Parade starts at 5 p.m. Ski down the holding a torch, then enjoy hot chocolate, cider, s’mores and gifts. Santa will be there for photos. | granlibakken.com

Christmas Day Pancake Breakfast

Dec. 25 | Tahoe Donner Downhill | Tahoe Donner

Enjoy breakfast starts with Santa followed by a half day of skiing and riding with Santa. | tahoedonner.com

NEW YEAR’S CELEBRATIONS

New Year’s Ski Party & Fireworks

Dec. 31 | Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Mt. Rose hosts a New Year’s Eve Ski Party from 4:30 to 6 p.m. followed by fireworks at the Main Lodge. | skirose.com

Candlelight Labyrinth Walk

Dec. 31 | Heritage Park Gardens | Gardnerville, Nev.

The community is invited to Gardnerville’s fourth annual New Year’s Eve event from 6 to 9 p.m. Luminaries will light the way. Labyrinths are used as a way to quiet the mind and recover a balance in life. Walk to create hopeful tomorrows. | (775) 782-8027

Families welcome the New Year

Dec. 31 | Turtle Rock Pak | Markleeville

New Year’s Eve Family Dinner and Games starts at 6 p.m. The fun continues until midnight. | alpinecounty.com

An Evening in Paris

Dec. 31 | Carson City, Nev.

Friends of the Carson City Library present a New Year’s Black Tie Gala, “An Evening in Paris,” at 6 p.m. at The Carson Plaza Event Center. | carsoncitylibrary.org

New Year’s Eve Light Parade & Fireworks

Dec. 31 | Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort | Tahoe Donner

This fun event is for intermediate skiers and riders, ages 10 and older, who can ski or ride unassisted in the dark. Come early to secure a spot in the parade. Sign-ups are from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. with a chair loading time at 6:15 p.m. Fireworks show will follow. | tahoedonner.com

Kirkwood New Year’s Eve Celebration

Dec. 31 | Kirkwood Ski Resort | Kirkwood

Ring in the New Year with an evening of fun with the Kirkwood Torchlight Parade followed by a spectacular fireworks display viewable from the Village Plaza. The Wall Bar and K-Bar will be open before the festivities and there will be an on-snow bonfire. | kirkwood.com

New Year’s Eve Bash

Dec. 31 | Hard Rock | Stateline, Nev.

Get ready to kiss 2017 goodbye at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, with theme parties, champagne toasts, exclusive menu and live music featuring Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque, the dinner show “A Night of Roaring Glamour,” 80s party with Glam Cobra at Vinyl, DJ Rizzo outside at Guitar Plaza and more. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Heavenly New Year’s Eve Celebration

Dec. 31 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

The evening is packed with world-class music, games, fireworks and the world’s only Gondola Ball Drop followed by fireworks. Entertainment includes an outdoor concert, ice sculpting performances, fire dancers, a photo booth and face painting. | skiheavenly.com

New Year’s Eve at Northstar

Dec. 31 | Village at Northstar

Ring in the New Year with live music, ice skating and roasting s’mores by the fire at Northstar. Enjoy a fireworks exhibition and family fun. | northstarcalifornia.com

The Loft’s New Year’s Eve Party

Dec. 31 | Heavenly Village | Stateline, Nev.

The “Magic Fusion” show features mind-bending tricks of master magicians and guest DJs spinning music until 2 a.m. | thelofttahoe.com

All That Glitters Kaleidoscope Party

Dec. 31 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley

Resort at Squaw Creek’s is party central to ring in the New Year with a Kids’ Night Out New Year’s Eve Bash from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., a teen party for ages 13 to 17 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and the party for adults in the Grand Sierra Ballroom from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. feature live entertainment, Go-Go dancers, music, aerial shows, champagne, bottle service, dance floor and VIP beds. | squawcreek.com

New Year’s Eve celebration & Fireworks

Dec. 31 | Village at Squaw | Olympic Valley

Ring in the New Year in style with free live music in The Village, fireworks and all-night parties. Enjoy the Torchlight Parade, a kids’ torchlight parade, fireworks and more. | squawalpine.com

Squaw Valley Prom

Dec. 31 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

High Fives Foundation and CharitySmith present the 14th annual prom with a Great Gatsby theme. Guests wear classy, throwback attire. This notoriously high-energy event attracts more than 1,000 partygoers grooving to the sounds of DJ Dojah and DJ Spinbad. | squawalpine.com

CBC New Year’s Eve

Dec. 31| Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, Nev.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Leftover Salmon and special guests The Mother Hips, Dead Winter Carpenters, Low Flying Bones and the Dusty Green Bones Band. | crystalbaycasino.com

Bounce Heavy New Year’s Eve

Dec. 31 | Tahoe Biltmore | Crystal Bay, Nev.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in two rooms featuring live and electronic music to ring in 2018. The headliners are Stylust Beats and Left/Right. Kowta, IJV and The Lucky Bacy GT Sandwich Hook-up will be there, too. | eventbrite.com

MontBleu’s New Year’s 2018 Celebration

Dec. 31| MontBleu Resort & Casino | Stateline, Nev.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve inside MontBleu and enjoy an all-access pass to three parties in Opal Ultra Lounge, Blu Nightclub and the Convention Center. There will be go-go dancers, bands, DJs and more. | montbleuresort.com

