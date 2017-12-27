Storm system brings 5”-10” new snow to Tahoe

A winter storm system brought a mix of rain and snow to the Tahoe Sierra over the last few days, with the most snow accumulation at higher elevations as of Jan. 6, 2018. Mt. Rose and Kirkwood reported up to 10” of new snow, with 7” at Heavenly, 6” at Northstar, and 5” at Sierra-at-Tahoe and Squaw Valley.
NOAA has issued a Special Weather Statement for the Sierra Nevada for a four-day system starting on Sunday, Jan. 7, and continuing through early Wednesday. Snow levels on Sunday will start around 6,000’ before moving up to 8,000’ on Monday. Snow will drop down to 6,000’ again on Tuesday. Lake Tahoe sits at 6,223.30’.
For information on the Tahoe Sierra’s 16 downhill ski areas and 17 Nordic ski areas, check out Tahoe Weekly’s annual ski guides:
Conditions as of Jan. 6, 2018
Alpine Meadows | 18”-32” base | 3” new snow
Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | 5km groomed
Boreal | 18” base | 1” new snow
Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open
Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open
Diamond Peak | 12”-24” base | 3” new snow
Donner Ski Ranch | Temporarily closed
Granlibakken | 1” base | temporarily closed
Heavenly | 24” base | 7” new snow
Homewood | 13” base
Hope Valley Cross Country | Opening TBA
Kirkwood | 23” base | 7”-10” new snow
Kirkwood Cross Country | Open
Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Opening TBA
Mt. Rose | 17”-24” | 5”-10” new snow
Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA
Northstar | 18” base | 6” new snow
Northstar Cross Country | Open
North Tahoe Regional Park | Open
Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open
Royal Gorge (Nordic) |Opening TBA
Sierra-at-Tahoe | 13”-44” base | 5” new snow
Soda Springs | 12” base | 1” new snow
Squaw Valley | 12”-37” base | 5” new snow
Sugar Bowl | 11”-28” base
Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) | Open
Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Open
Tahoe Donner | 12” base
Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 3” base | Open for fat tire biking & snowshoeing
Tahoe Cross Country | Opening TBA