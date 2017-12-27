Storm system brings 5”-10” new snow to Tahoe

A winter storm system brought a mix of rain and snow to the Tahoe Sierra over the last few days, with the most snow accumulation at higher elevations as of Jan. 6, 2018. Mt. Rose and Kirkwood reported up to 10” of new snow, with 7” at Heavenly, 6” at Northstar, and 5” at Sierra-at-Tahoe and Squaw Valley.

NOAA has issued a Special Weather Statement for the Sierra Nevada for a four-day system starting on Sunday, Jan. 7, and continuing through early Wednesday. Snow levels on Sunday will start around 6,000’ before moving up to 8,000’ on Monday. Snow will drop down to 6,000’ again on Tuesday. Lake Tahoe sits at 6,223.30’.

Conditions as of Jan. 6, 2018

Alpine Meadows | 18”-32” base | 3” new snow

Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | 5km groomed

Boreal | 18” base | 1” new snow

Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open

Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open

Diamond Peak | 12”-24” base | 3” new snow

Donner Ski Ranch | Temporarily closed

Granlibakken | 1” base | temporarily closed

Heavenly | 24” base | 7” new snow

Homewood | 13” base

Hope Valley Cross Country | Opening TBA

Kirkwood | 23” base | 7”-10” new snow

Kirkwood Cross Country | Open

Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Opening TBA

Mt. Rose | 17”-24” | 5”-10” new snow

Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA

Northstar | 18” base | 6” new snow

Northstar Cross Country | Open

North Tahoe Regional Park | Open

Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open

Royal Gorge (Nordic) |Opening TBA

Sierra-at-Tahoe | 13”-44” base | 5” new snow

Soda Springs | 12” base | 1” new snow

Squaw Valley | 12”-37” base | 5” new snow

Sugar Bowl | 11”-28” base

Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) | Open

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Open

Tahoe Donner | 12” base

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 3” base | Open for fat tire biking & snowshoeing

Tahoe Cross Country | Opening TBA