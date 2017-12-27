Skiing conditions great for New Year | Snow heading to Tahoe on Jan. 2

Cold nighttime temperatures throughout the Tahoe Sierra has allowed downhill ski resorts to maintain the snowpack from the season’s snow storms and have enabled them to continue to make snow.
The weather forecast for the Tahoe Sierra is calling for snow at the higher elevations from Jan. 2 and 3, 2018, with the next significant snow storm forecasted to start on Jan. 7 with four days of snow anticipated throughout the Tahoe Sierra.
For information on the Tahoe Sierra’s 16 downhill ski areas and 17 Nordic ski areas, visit Tahoe Weekly’s annual ski guides:
Current conditions as of Dec. 29, 2017
Alpine Meadows | 18”-31” base
Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | 5km groomed
Boreal | 18” base
Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open
Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open
Diamond Peak | 36”-48” base
Donner Ski Ranch | Open
Granlibakken | 3” base
Heavenly | 18” base
Homewood | 13” base
Hope Valley Cross Country | Opening TBA
Kirkwood | 26” base
Kirkwood Cross Country | Open
Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Opening TBA
Mt. Rose | 18”-36”
Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA
Northstar | 18” base
Northstar Cross Country | Open
North Tahoe Regional Park | Open for sledding
Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open
Royal Gorge (Nordic) |Opening TBA
Sierra-at-Tahoe | 13”-39” base
Soda Springs | 8” base
Squaw Valley | 11”-33” base
Sugar Bowl | 10”-30” base
Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) | Open
Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Sled Hill Open
Tahoe Donner | 12” base
Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 4” base | Open for fat tire biking & snowshoeing
Tahoe Cross Country | Open for snowshoeing