Skiing conditions great for New Year | Snow heading to Tahoe on Jan. 2

Cold nighttime temperatures throughout the Tahoe Sierra has allowed downhill ski resorts to maintain the snowpack from the season’s snow storms and have enabled them to continue to make snow.

The weather forecast for the Tahoe Sierra is calling for snow at the higher elevations from Jan. 2 and 3, 2018, with the next significant snow storm forecasted to start on Jan. 7 with four days of snow anticipated throughout the Tahoe Sierra.

For information on the Tahoe Sierra’s 16 downhill ski areas and 17 Nordic ski areas, visit Tahoe Weekly’s annual ski guides:

Current conditions as of Dec. 29, 2017

Alpine Meadows | 18”-31” base

Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | 5km groomed

Boreal | 18” base

Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open

Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open

Diamond Peak | 36”-48” base

Donner Ski Ranch | Open

Granlibakken | 3” base

Heavenly | 18” base

Homewood | 13” base

Hope Valley Cross Country | Opening TBA

Kirkwood | 26” base

Kirkwood Cross Country | Open

Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Opening TBA

Mt. Rose | 18”-36”

Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA

Northstar | 18” base

Northstar Cross Country | Open

North Tahoe Regional Park | Open for sledding

Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open

Royal Gorge (Nordic) |Opening TBA

Sierra-at-Tahoe | 13”-39” base

Soda Springs | 8” base

Squaw Valley | 11”-33” base

Sugar Bowl | 10”-30” base

Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) | Open

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Sled Hill Open

Tahoe Donner | 12” base

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 4” base | Open for fat tire biking & snowshoeing

Tahoe Cross Country | Open for snowshoeing