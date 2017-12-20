Santa brings fresh powder to Tahoe for Christmas

Santa Claus brought the Tahoe Sierra an early Christmas present on Dec. 20, 2017, dumping several inches of fluffy light powder to the region from a few inches at lake level to up to 5 inches at some local ski resorts at the higher elevations.

Here’s a roundup of the snow resorts from throughout the Tahoe Sierra and current base conditions. Grab your skis and get to the mountain slopes.

Auburn Ski Club

5” new snow

Boreal

5” new snow | 18” base

Diamond Peak

2” new snow | 36”-48” base

Granlibakken

2” new snow

Heavenly

1” new snow | 21” base

Homewood

3”-8” new snow | 13” base

Kirkwood

1” new snow | 26” base

Mt. Rose

3”-4” new snow | 18”-36” base

Northstar

5” new snow | 18” base

Sierra-at-Tahoe

2” new snow | 13”-39” base

Soda Springs

5” new snow | 8” base

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

4”-5” new snow | 12”-33” base

Sugar Bowl

1”-2” new snow | 10”-31” base

Tahoe Donner Downhill

3” new snow | 12” base