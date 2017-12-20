Santa brings fresh powder to Tahoe for Christmas

Santa Claus brought the Tahoe Sierra an early Christmas present on Dec. 20, 2017, dumping several inches of fluffy light powder to the region from a few inches at lake level to up to 5 inches at some local ski resorts at the higher elevations.
Here’s a roundup of the snow resorts from throughout the Tahoe Sierra and current base conditions. Grab your skis and get to the mountain slopes.
Auburn Ski Club
5” new snow
Boreal
5” new snow | 18” base
Diamond Peak
2” new snow | 36”-48” base
Granlibakken
2” new snow
Heavenly
1” new snow | 21” base
Homewood
3”-8” new snow | 13” base
Kirkwood
1” new snow | 26” base
Mt. Rose
3”-4” new snow | 18”-36” base
Northstar
5” new snow | 18” base
Sierra-at-Tahoe
2” new snow | 13”-39” base
Soda Springs
5” new snow | 8” base
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows
4”-5” new snow | 12”-33” base
Sugar Bowl
1”-2” new snow | 10”-31” base
Tahoe Donner Downhill
3” new snow | 12” base