“A River’s Last Chance” comes to Tahoe

Squaw Valley Institute presents “A River’s Last Chance” from director Shane Anderson on Jan. 11 at Olympic Village Lodge.

Exploring the legacy of California’s Eel River and searching for an economic and ecologic balance, Anderson will be presenting the Director’s Cut of the film with a Q&A to follow. The Eel River in Northern California is arguably the best opportunity for wild Salmon recovery on the West Coast.

The river and salmon have weathered decades of overfishing, abusive logging, catastrophic floods and droughts, as well as a hydropower dam that diverts water out of the basin. Today, the wild salmon recovering in the Eel River compete for water with the region’s cannabis and wine industries. Learn the story of Salmon conservation efforts in California, and listen to the various perspectives of those involved – the native people, fishermen, loggers, conservationists, wine growers and marijuana enthusiasts.

In June 2017, 10 Tahoe-Truckee students paddled with a core team from Rivers for Change from the source of the Truckee River to its terminus at Pyramid Lake. Two of the student ambassadors, Chloe Tippett and Laurel Anderson, will be sharing their epic environmental adventure and discussing the importance of the Truckee River to the community at the event.

Admission is free for all SVI members. General admission is $10 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m., show time is at 6:30 with a public Q&A following the presentation. Refreshments will be for sale and a cash bar will be available.

The Squaw Valley Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting the community through inspirational programming celebrating the arts, wellness, education and adventure. The goal is to enrich mountain culture and inspire uncommon conversations to effect innovative and authentic change for a stronger future. SVI memberships are available that include admission to most events. For information about how to become an SVI member, upcoming SVI programming and event tickets visit squawvalleyinstitute.org.