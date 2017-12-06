Outdoor Events

Explore the back country

Kirkwood Mountain Resort offers many upcoming clinics and workshops for guests who want to enhance his or her skiing experience. E:K (Expedition: Kirkwood) Masters Program is a mid-week social program from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for passholders age 50 and older. It is offered on Dec. 13 and 27, Jan. 10 and 24, Feb. 14 and Feb. 28, March 7 and March 21, and April 4, 2018.

E:K AIARE Level 1 is a three-day introduction course to avalanche phenomena. Ongoing sessions will be offered throughout the winter from Dec. 15 to April 1.

E:K Steeps focuses on the unique Kirkwood terrain and offers the exploration and skill development it takes to successfully ski/ride these areas with confidence. It will be offered on Dec. 16, Jan. 13, Feb. 17 and March 17.

E:K Ladies Only Clinic is open to intermediate and advanced skiers and riders. It is offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 30, Jan. 27 and April 7.

E:K Freeride Workshop is designed to take intermediate and expert skiers/riders to the next level. It is offered on Jan. 6, Feb. 24 and March 10.

E:K Backcountry Workshop is an introduction to avalanche awareness and will create a solid foundation on which to build skills for the AIARE Level 1 Avalanche Certificate Course. It is offered on Jan. 20, Feb. 3 and March 24. | kirkwood.com

Support the groom

Incline Village, Nev.

This winter, Nevada Nordic is preparing to groom a cross-country ski trail at Mountain Golf Course. The course will be narrow, 8- to 10-feet wide, and designed to ensure no adverse impact on the fairways. The organization is looking for financial support to purchase a small SnowCAT to groom trails after heavy Sierra storms. One has been found with a trailer and the cost is $27,300. With an additional $2,500, the track-setter for classic tracks can be purchased, too. Nevada Nordic’s board has agreed to match the first $10,000 of donations. The nonprofit organization also intends to use this equipment at the Mount Rose area once it has secured the appropriate permits. Donations by check can be mailed to Nevada Nordic, P.O. Box 5406, Incline Village, NV 89450. Credit card donations can be made online. | nevadanordic.org



Watch the trailers for “Motive” & “Board the World Film Festival”



Snowboard shorts

Tahoe City

Warp Wave is back this year with a collection of six short snowboarding films shot around the world including Tahoe, Switzerland, Scotland, Japan and Chile for the Board the World Film Festival. The movie stars Danny Davis, Eric Messier, Jeremy Jones, Nick Russel, Johnny Brady and more from the Tahoe-based production company. The festival comes to Tahoe Art Haus on Dec. 8. Watch the trailer at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | warpwave.com

Mountain bike flick showing

Tahoe City

Specialized and 2F0 present “Motive,” a film my Mind Spark Cinema and The Coastal Crew, with a Tahoe showing on Dec. 11 at Tahoe Art Haus in Tahoe City.

Motive is a film that delves into the minds of those who stamp his or her own distinctive style on mountain biking. What puts the fire in the belly of these riders and drives them to ride the way they do? Leading up to the premiere, checking into each installment featured here gives fans a glimpse of what, and who’s, to come. Read more and watch the trailer at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | thecoastalcrew.com

Beacon practice

Tahoe City

Alpenglow Sports hosts a free Community Avalanche Beacon Seminar and Practice Session at the Tahoe City Winter Sports Park Sports on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. for a night of avalanche safety training. This event will help attendees better understand avalanche beacon function and the recent technological advancements of these vital back-country tools.

The event will begin with an outdoor component that will cover both basic and multiple burial scenarios, as well as over-arching safety themes. During this hands-on practice, Alpenglow Sports will have a small fleet of beacons on hand for practice, and knowledgeable experts will be available to teach proper avalanche beacon usage. Or, bring beacons to practice with, along with a headlamp, warm clothing and dress for winter conditions. | alpenglowsports.com

Wax dem skis, boards

Soda Springs

Boreal Mountain Resort announces its winter events. Expression Session #1 is on Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. The Burton Qualifier is on Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. The Airblaster Board Games are Feb. 24, 2018 at 9 a.m. The Boreal Banked Slalom is from March 10 to 11. The Tim Sims Retro Worlds is from March 24 to 25. It’s Tits is on April 7 at 1 p.m. | Boreal Mountain on Facebook



Climbing takes center stage

Reno, Nev.

The Reel Rock 12 film tour comes to Cargo on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. featuring five new short films that will deliver heart-thumping action, big laughs and pure inspiration.

Featuring Margo Hayes, the first woman to climb 5.15; Brad Gobright, an up-and-coming free soloist with a donut addiction; and more. This year’s featured films include “Break on Through,” “Above the Sea,” “Safety Third” and “Stumped.” Tickets are $15. Read more and watch the trailer at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | reelrocktour.com

Women’s avalanche class

Olympic Valley

Women, ages 14 and older, interested in snow and avalanche safety in and out of bounds and who enjoy a good time for a good cause can attend a S A.F.E. A.S. Clinic on Dec. 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Squaw Valley. The Intro to Avalanche and FUNraiser Day offers classroom and on-snow training, morning yoga, healthy lunch, aprés party and raffle. There will also be a special guest professional snowboarder joining in. Participants are asked to provide her own avalanche beacon, shovel, probe and backpack. The cost is $140 for adults and $110 for students. A portion of the proceeds go to local charities. | squawalpine.com

Runs of fun to come

Sparks, Nev.

Get in shape and mark your calendars for this fun run in downtown Reno: Santa Dash on Dec. 16. | Register crawlreno.com



Train with the best

Soda Springs

Royal Gorge Cross Country offers ski clinics for various ski levels with expert skiers. A beginner/intermediate Skate Clinic with Sugar Bowl Academy head coach Martin Benes is on Dec. 27. A Skate Clinic with Nick Sterling, a former top Far West Nordic Junior Olympian, is on Jan. 6.

A Classic Clinic with Olympian Marcus Nash is on Jan. 13. A Skate Clinic with Nordic coach Will Sweeter is on Jan. 13. Dave Eastwood will lead an intermediate/advanced Skate Clinic on Feb. 10. Olympian Katerina Nash will lead an intermediate Skate Clinic on Feb. 24. An Intermediate Skate Clinic will be led by Franz Bernstein and Caitlin on March 3. | royalgorge.com



Marathon early birds

Sign up for 2018 Big Blue Adventures before Jan. 1, 2018 and save. Events include the Squaw Valley Half Marathon, Donner Lake Triathlon, Lake Tahoe Triathlon and Truckee Marathon. Register now and save with the lowest prices of the year. | bigblueadventure.com

All the basics covered

Soda Springs

Royal Gorge Cross Country offers a Women’s Ski Clinic on Saturdays from Jan. 6 to 27 and Feb. 3 to 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Summit Station. Sessions will alternate between classic and skating, depending on the interest of the participants. The course with instructor Debbie Shaw will cover all the basics of each technique. The last session includes a fun race event. The cost is $120. | royalgorge.com

Avalanche training in and out

Area venues

Sierra Avalanche Center offers a 24-hour course that provides an introduction to avalanche risk management for motorized users. Learning will occur through a mix of classroom and field practice, with an emphasis on field practice whenever possible. This course follows the guidelines for Recreational Level I Avalanche Training as established by the American Avalanche Association. Classes will be offered from Jan. 19 to 21 in Truckee; Jan. 26 to 28, Feb. 9 to 11 and Feb. 23 to 25 in South Lake Tahoe; and March 2 to 4 in Incline Village, Nev. | sierraavalanchecenter.org

No spillage allowed

South Lake Tahoe

Camp Richardson Resort’s annual snowshoe cocktail races start on Jan. 20, 2017, a favorite with visitors and locals. Racers, cocktail trays in hand, navigate through obstacles and up and down the beach. The winner is the fastest and cleanest — no spillage allowed — at the finish. Competitors can win prizes that range from snowshoes and dining certificates to equipment and marina rentals. Registration is free and there are multiple race categories. The series dates include Feb. 17 and March 17. Snowshoes are provided. | camprichardson.com

Point-to-point race

Tahoe City

The 11th annual Tahoe Rim Tour & Race is at Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area on Jan. 29. This is a point-to-point 26km race from the ski area to Northstar California. Proceeds go to Far West Nordic Ski Education Association’s junior ski programs. A classic wave starts at 9 a.m. and a skate wave at 9:30 a.m. Lunch, party and awards will be at Northstar Cross Country Center. | farwestnordic.org

Scandinavian good time

Incline Village, Nev.

The 9th annual UllrFest on Feb. 2 and 3, 2018, at Diamond Peak Ski Resort is a benefit weekend to raise funds for the Diamond Peak Ski Team. It kicks off Friday night with a torchlight parade, bonfire, party and live music. There are also a gala and auction at The Chateau. Dress in Ullr attire; the event is named for the Scandinavian god of winter and snow. | diamondpeak.com

This one is flexible

Truckee

Tahoe Donner Cross Country offers many chances to race. The Tahoe Donner XC Challenge is a tour or a race — the skier chooses. On Feb. 11 at 9 a.m., race (or tour) to as many checkpoints as desired, but the more checkpoint visits the more chances to win prizes. Lunch and raffle drawing is included in the day. Everyone is welcome.

The Sierra Skogsloppet Citizen’s Fundraiser on March 11 is organized by local school cross-country teams. All ages and levels are welcome.

Tour D’Euer on March 25 is a spring celebration and 30-year tradition. Start touring Euer Valley at 9 a.m. Then return for a barbecue and music on the patio from 11 a.m. | tahoedonner.com

Rare gems featured

Olympic Valley

Mountainfilm travels year-round and worldwide with a selection of current and best-loved films from the festival archives, with the tour heading to Tahoe on Feb. 17, 2018, at Olympic Village Lodge. The showing will kick off the annual Alpenglow Sports Mountain Festival Winter. Mountainfilm screens feature documentaries on environmental issues, epic adventures, eye-opening politics and humanitarian causes, along with short gems and rare films. These films will set the stage for a week of mountain culture, inspiration and education. Admission is $15. | mountainfilm.org

Winter favorites returns

Area venues

Alpenglow Sports Mountain Festival Winter returns from Feb. 17 to 25, 2108. This bi-annual, nine-day celebration offers human-powered mountain sports, events, clinics, equipment demos, presentations, films and more. It explores some of the best activities Lake Tahoe has to offer and is the only mountain lifestyle event in North America that is almost entirely free and community-centric. | alpenglowsports.com

Festive time at Boreal

Soda Springs

Subaru WinterFest at Boreal Ski Resort is on Feb. 24 and 25. Demo the latest equipment from Nordica and LibTech, grab great giveaways and hot chocolate, support Adaptive Sports Chapter, participate in the Subaru scavenger hunt or take a group photo in the giant Subaru Adirondack chair. The Subaru/Leave No Trace Traveling Trainers will educate the winter sports community about to enjoy the snow ethically and responsibly. | rideboreal.com

An annual favorite

Tahoe City

The 40th annual Great Ski Race from Tahoe City to Truckee is slated for March 4, 2018. The Great Ski Race is the main fund-raising event for the Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team, a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization. Team members, along with community supporters, organize The Great Ski Race, which continues to be one of the largest Nordic ski races west of the Mississippi. Race proceeds are used primarily to purchase equipment and to support winter survival and avalanche education programs. | thegreatskirace.com

Downhill fun races

Truckee

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area hosts I-Did-A-Run Pull Fundraiser on March 11. Dogs of all shapes and sizes compete in an entertaining dog pull. Proceeds go to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

On March 25, Tahoe Donner Family Challenge is a matched, time competition raced by family teams. It is a Giant Slalom race, but the time that counts is the difference between first and second runs. The team component is a combined best difference from a child in a family with the best difference from an adult in the family. This event starts at noon and is free. | tahoedonner.com

Outrageous duds, Dude

Olympic Valley

Pain McShlonkey on March 17 is at Squaw Valley. Dress up in outrageous ski duds and come out for a day full of belly laughs, camaraderie and philanthropy in celebration of legendary skier Shane McConkey. Festivities include the Extreme Small Mountain Invitational and a downhill race, where pros and amateurs battle it out on snowblades for the Golden Saucer trophy. | shanemcconkey.org

Rubbing elbows

Soda Springs

Tom Sims Retro World Championships are from March 23 to 25 at Boreal. Enjoy three days of crazy fun and rubbing elbows with legends and heroes of snowboarding’s history from The Great Race and The Beach Party Hand-Shaped Old-School Pipe Session. | rideboreal.com

Royal Gold Rush

Soda Springs

Royal Gorge’s Cross-Country Gold Rush Festival is on March 17 and 18. The 5 km, 10 km Classic Race is at Summit Station. There’s a Kids’ 3km race and kids’ obstacle race. The Gold Rush Festival also includes 15km, 30 km and 45 km freestyle races. Register before March 13 to receive discount on entry fees. | royalgorge.com

Championship returns to Sierra

Olympic Valley

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced that Squaw Valley will host the 2018 Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR National Championships from March 21 to 25, 2018 — the first time the event returns to the Sierra since 1981. Following the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, NASTAR National Championships will build on the enthusiasm generated by the games and provide a new locale for fans to get involved with alpine sports. NASTAR participants qualify for the championships by earning a Top 10 national ranking or a Top 5 state ranking within his or her age, gender and ability group by Feb. 19, 2018. | nastar.com/national-championships

Welcome, Class of 2017

Olympic Valley

A group of eight skiing athletes and sport builders have been announced as inductees to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017. On April 12 to 15, 2018, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will celebrate ski and snowboard history as it welcomes the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame to honor its class of 2017. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com to learn about this year’s class of inductees.

The event will honor athletes and sport builders with lifelong national and international achievements in the sport. This year’s Class of 2017 Inductees was announced at the Hall of Fame in the Upper Peninsula town of Ishpeming Mich. on Sept. 15. For more details and to purchase tickets for the April induction, visit snowsporthistory.com.

Amgen Tour returns to Tahoe

The Amgen Tour of California returns to Tahoe for 2018 as part of an 11-city stop for the 13th annual cycling event taking place from May 13 to 19. Tahoe will host both men’s and women’s legs of the Amgen Tour.

Throughout seven stages over seven days, the world’s best cyclists will contest more than 600 miles of roadways, highways and coastlines from Long Beach to Sacramento. The 2018 edition will mark the third time in race history that the peloton will travel the Golden State from south to north. | amgen.com

Half marathon along the lake

Stateline, Nev.

Epic Tahoe presents Rock Tahoe Half Marathon on June 16, 2018. Registration is open now for the 13.1-mile course from Spooner Summit southward along the east shore of Lake Tahoe. Shuttles will pick runners up at Hard Rock Casino. A Pre-Race and Post-Race Expo will host food trucks, recovery lounge, yoga and massages. There’s a Finish Line Party with awards and Post Race Pool Party. | Register epictahoe.com

Lakeside running

Tahoe venues

Run Tahoe announces that the Lake Tahoe Marathon from Oct. 12 to 14, 2018. Registration is open now with early bird discounts available. The event offers a double, triple and quadruple 72-mile run, the Cal-Neva Marathon, the Carnelian Bay Half Marathon, Lakeside Marathon, Nevada Half Marathon and the 72-Mile Midnight Express. | laketahoemarathon.com