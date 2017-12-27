New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Get your tickets to some of the hottest parties in the Tahoe Sierra and beyond, make reservations at your favorite restaurant and be sure to book a room to stay to enjoy the all-night parties on New Year’s Eve.



New Year’s Eve Fireworks

6 p.m. | Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

6:30 p.m. | Tahoe Donner Downhill

6:45 p.m. | Kirkwood

7 p.m. | Squaw Valley

9 p.m. | Heavenly, Northstar

Midnight | Edgewood Tahoe, Downtown Reno



New Year’s Ski Party & Fireworks

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Mt. Rose hosts a New Year’s Eve Ski Party from 4:30 to 6 p.m. followed by fireworks at the Main Lodge. | skirose.com

Candlelight Labyrinth Walk

Heritage Park Gardens | Gardnerville, Nev.

Everyone is invited to Labyrinth Walk with luminaries lighting the way. | (775) 782-8027

Families welcome the New Year

Turtle Rock Pak | Markleeville

New Year’s Eve Family Dinner and Games from 6 p.m. to midnight. | alpinecounty.com

An Evening in Paris

Carson City, Nev.

Enjoy the New Year’s Black Tie Gala, “An Evening in Paris,” at 6 p.m. at The Carson Plaza Event Center. | carsoncitylibrary.org

New Year’s Eve Light Parade & Fireworks

Tahoe Donner Downhill | Tahoe Donner

This fun event is for intermediate skiers and riders, ages 10 and older, who can ski or ride unassisted in the dark. Fireworks show will follow. | tahoedonner.com

Kirkwood New Year’s Eve Celebration

Kirkwood Ski Resort | Kirkwood

Ring in the New Year with the Kirkwood Torchlight Parade followed by a fireworks display and an on-snow bonfire. | kirkwood.com

New Year’s Eve Bash

Hard Rock | Stateline, Nev.

Get ready to kiss 2017 goodbye at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, with theme parties, champagne toasts, dining and live music featuring Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque, the dinner show “A Night of Roaring Glamour,” 80s party with Glam Cobra at Vinyl, DJ Rizzo outside at Guitar Plaza and more. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Heavenly New Year’s Eve Celebration

Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

The evening is packed with world-class music, games, fireworks and the world’s only Gondola Ball Drop followed by fireworks. Entertainment includes an outdoor concert, ice sculpting performances, fire dancers, a photo booth and face painting. | skiheavenly.com

Fire & Ice celebrations

Village at Northstar

Ring in the New Year with live music, ice skating and roasting s’mores by the fire at Northstar. Enjoy a fireworks exhibition and family fun. | northstarcalifornia.com

The Loft’s New Year’s Eve Party

Heavenly Village | Stateline, Nev.

The “Magic Fusion” show features mind-bending tricks of master magicians and guest DJs spinning music until 2 a.m. | thelofttahoe.com

All That Glitters Kaleidoscope Party

Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley

Resort at Squaw Creek’s is party central to ring in the New Year with a Kids’ Night Out New Year’s Eve Bash from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., a teen party for ages 13 to 17 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and the party for adults in the Grand Sierra Ballroom from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with live entertainment, Go-Go dancers, music, aerial shows, champagne, bottle service, dance floor and VIP beds. | squawcreek.com

New Year’s Eve Celebration & Fireworks

Village at Squaw | Olympic Valley

Ring in the New Year in style with free live music in The Village, fireworks and all-night parties. Enjoy the Torchlight Parade, a kids’ torchlight parade, fireworks and more. | squawalpine.com

Squaw Valley Prom

Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

High Fives Foundation and CharitySmith present the 14th annual prom with a Great Gatsby theme. Guests wear classy, throwback attire. Featuring DJ Dojah and DJ Spinbad. | squawalpine.com

New Year’s at Edgewood

Edgewood Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Ring in 2018 at Edgewood Tahoe with food, drinks, ambiance, live music and dancing, cigar and whiskey lounge, midnight fireworks and champagne toast. | edgewoodtahoe.com

CBC New Year’s Eve

Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, Nev.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Leftover Salmon and special guests The Mother Hips, Dead Winter Carpenters, Low Flying Bones and the Dusty Green Bones Band. | crystalbaycasino.com

Bounce Heavy New Year’s Eve

Tahoe Biltmore | Crystal Bay, Nev.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in two rooms featuring Stylust Beats, Left/Right, Kowta, IJV and The Lucky Bacy GT Sandwich Hook-up. | eventbrite.com

MontBleu’s New Year’s 2018 Celebration

MontBleu Resort & Casino | Stateline, Nev.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with an all-access pass to three parties in Opal Ultra Lounge, Blu Nightclub and the Convention Center. There will be go-go dancers, bands, DJs and more. | montbleuresort.com

New Year’s Eve: The Final Countdown

Silver Legacy, Eldorado & Circus Circus | Reno, Nev.

The Eldorado Resort Casino, Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Reno welcome 2018 with nearly a dozen rollicking parties and a countdown to the New Year followed by champagne toasts and a downtown fireworks show. | eldoradoreno.com

Alice in Discoland

Great Basin Brewing Co. | Sparks, Nev.

Fall down the rabbit hole with your freshest disco gear. Mojo Green throws down their heavy horn funk and soul sounds. | greatbasinbrewingco.com

New Year’s at the Grand Sierra Resort

Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, Nev.

What better way to savor the festive atmosphere with enticing elixirs and dancing to the sounds of Hindsight. LEX Nightclub features dancing at two nightclubs along with party hats, favors and noisemakers, the balloon drops at midnight. | grandsierraresort.com

The Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve

The Depot | Reno, Nev.

The Depot hosts a Great Gatsby party. Enjoy a champagne toast every hour on the hour and an evening of hand-crafted hors d’oeuvres, and specialty cocktails. | thedepotreno.com

The Edge Resolution Party

Peppermill Casino | Reno, Nev.

Ring in 2018 with DJ Four Color Zack. Champagne tasting, festivities, party favors, a midnight champagne toast, balloon drop and lots of dancing. | peppermillreno.com

Reno Dirtbag Prom

The Saint | Reno, Nev.

Celebrate 2018 with the music from Failure Machine, Dainesly and Team Francis when they band together for the first Dirtbag Prom. If high school was a bummer this is an opportunity for a do over. Get gussied up and start this year off right with 80s covers, ugly clothes and bad decisions. | thesaintreno.com

Nugget New Year’s

Nugget Casino | Reno, Nev.

The casino-wide New Year’s Eve party features DJs Jeremy and Melissa, Game On featuring Audio Sky, the dinner show “Under The Streetlamp” and the outrageous Dan Band. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

New Year’s Eve Classic Celebration

The Sands | Reno, Nev.

Live music, party hats, show girls and a champagne toast at midnight. | sandsregency.com