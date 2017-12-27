New nose for Big Tree’s deer

Tahoe Weekly received a number of inquiries from concerned readers after the nose broke off of the Deer that is part of the Big Tree sculpture during last winter’s massive storms. We’re happy to report that the Deer’s nose was recently repaired. The Big Tree sculpture stands along Highway 28 above Commons Beach in Tahoe City.

The Tahoe City Public Utility District commissioned to have the Big Tree repaired by the original sculptor, Randy Oertle, along with his sons Rand and Tyler Oertle.

The much-beloved Big Tree stood in the centerline of Highway 28 in Tahoe City for 125 years until the tree began to die and it was cut down in 1994. Rand Oertle Sr. was commissioned to create the sculpture from remnants of the Big Tree. It was unveiled on Sept. 25, 1998.