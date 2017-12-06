Kids Events

Scores of Santas

Santa will be one busy guy this holiday season as he spends December visiting kids. Take the kids to enjoy pancakes and fun activities with Santa on Dec. 9 with Brunch with Santa at The Chateau in Incline Village, Nev., and at the Kahle Community Center in Stateline, Nev., or at Santa’s Sledding Party at the Tahoe City Winter Sports Park. For details and more great holiday events with Santa, read the Events calendar in this issue and at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

Sweet holiday train rides

Virginia & Truckee Candy Cane Express leaves from the 1870 Depot in Virginia City, Nev., on Dec. 9 and 10. On the scenic 50-minute journey over the 140-year old V&T railroad route, guests enjoy hot cocoa or cider, candy canes and cookies and sing-a-long carols on the festively decorated train. Listen to a reading of “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” while riding through the enchanting Candy Cane tunnel. Reservations are required. | virginiatruckee.com

Santa on a train?

Ice skating, dancing lessons

Truckee Regional Park Ice Rink is the place for ice-skating lessons with Gus Gustafson. Classes are Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings for ages 3 to 6 and beginners 1 and 2 and intermediates ages 5 and older. Session 1 starts in December. Session 2 starts in January and Session 3 in February 2018. Adults are welcome to join in the classes if they are willing to learn with children.

Ice-dancing lessons will also be offered with Gustafson for ages 13 and older. Skaters must be intermediate or advanced ice skaters. No partner is necessary to attend. The 30-minute lessons over three weeks will include basic steps and beginning dances. Session 1 starts in December, Session 2 in January and Session 3 in February 2018. | tdrpd.org

All aboard Santa Train

The Nevada State Railroad Museum will hold the 33rd year of Santa Train on the weekends of Dec. 9 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Carson City, Nev. Enjoy visits with Santa, letter writing to Santa, Christmas music and other activities. Tickets are $5 each. For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2h9FoUV.

There is also a special train on Dec. 9 and 10 for children battling cancer and other illnesses that have compromised their immune systems. Before these rides, train cars are cleaned and sanitized. Free seats are available by calling (775) 687-6953, ext. 5.

Second Saturday art

St. Mary’s Art Center in Virginia City, Nev., offers art classes for kids on the second Saturday of the month. On Dec. 9, ages 7 to 18, can try their hand at the Art of Dyeing Fabric, batik and tie-dyeing. Classes are $20 per student. | stmarysartcenter.org

Kids in the kitchen

Truckee Donner Recreation and Parks District offers Holiday Baking for Kids, a two-hour class on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 that allows kids to make holiday treats with Tammy Garbarino.

Little Chefs Cooking Class led by Thao Doan is for ages 7 to 12 on Wednesdays starting Jan. 3, 2018. This is an ongoing, monthly class. Cooking for Kids and More Cooking for Kids (an advanced version) for ages 9 to 12 on Mondays with Tammy Garbarino. Sessions are from Feb. 26 to April 2, 2018. | tdrpd.org

School-age programs

Douglas County Parks and Recreation offers Kids Club Programs for grades K through 6 designed to complement the school schedule. Early Birds come from 7 to 8:30 a.m. to the Kahle Community Center. The fee is $2 per day with school bus pickup. Kids Club is from 3 to 6 p.m. at Zephyr Cove Elementary School and is $6 per day.

The Wednesday Morning Club for Grades K through 5 is from 7 to 10 a.m. at Kahle Community Center on Dec. 13. This supervised program is for kids on school calendar late start days. The fee is $6 per day. All require pre-registration. | (775) 586-7271

Holiday film on a train

All aboard The Polar Express from Dec. 14 to 16 and 27 to 31. Meet at the Eastgate Depot in Carson City, Nev. The one-hour-long train rides are great family fun. Kids can even wear pajamas. Sign up for the Coach class or VIP parlor Car. The popular holiday movie is brought to life with characters, including Santa. A souvenir silver sleigh bell is offered as remembrance of a journey to the North Pole. | vtrailway.com

Marco … Polo

Truckee Community Swimming Pool offers Kids Water Polo for ages 10 to 14. Angela Mansfield will lead the classes on Tuesdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m. The current session runs until Dec. 19. The cost is $18 for drop-ins. | tdrpd.org

No school means fun

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District offers holiday camps for Grades K to 5. Full days of activities when there is no school. Winter Wonderland Days are in two sessions: Sessions are from Dec. 26 to 29 and Jan. 2 to 5. February Fun Days during ski/skate week are from Feb. 20 to 23 and Spring Fling Camp is from April 9 to 13. Days are from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $40 per day per child. | tdrpd.org

Working with clay

Children’s Ceramics led by Susan Dorwart are for Grades 1 to 6 at the Truckee Community Arts Center. Ongoing classes will be from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Learn to use coils, slabs and sculpture techniques. Pay by the month or pay drop-in fees. | tdrpd.org

For children, especially

Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum offers educational exhibits, classes and hands-on activities designed for children.

Discover Your Way is the first Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. Families with children on the Autism Spectrum and with sensory processing disorders are given special admission before the public. This monthly program provides an opportunity to enjoy sensory-friendly time at the museum and allows parents to network.

Small Wonder Wednesdays is from 9 to 10 a.m. for ages 5 and younger. Tots can participate in story time and explore the museum for a full hour before it opens to the public. | nvdm.org

Writers unite

Young Adult Writers’ Meetup is on the first and third Saturday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m. at South Lake Tahoe Library. Meet with fellow writers for discussion and writing. Laptops available for use in the library. Snacks provided. | (530) 573-3185

Dance classes for all ages

Sierra Nevada Dance with Sherrie Petersen is at Truckee Community Recreation Center. Classes for all ages are ongoing monthly. Creative dance is offered to ages 2 to 5 and ballet classes are offered to ages 7 to adult. Truckee Youth Dance Ensemble hosts apprentice, junior, senior and elite companies. The monthly fee for the ensemble is $75 per month with no drop-ins. | tdrpd.org

Making the scene

Teen Scene is every Friday night at the Kahle Community Center from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for Grades 6 to 12. Kids can shoot hoops, play volleyball, climb the rock wall and play arcade or video games. The night is free to passholders or $5 for drop-ins. | (775) 586-7271

Little ones like to congregate

Tahoe Tiny Timbers Gym Time at Incline Village Recreation Center is for ages newborn to 5 on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is an opportunity for youngsters to socialize and use gross motor skills in a stimulating environment. Caregivers/parents must be present. | yourtahoeplace.com

A room for young families

The Family Room program resumes Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 19 at Truckee Elementary. The Family Room is a Spanish and English program dedicated to encouraging the development of literacy and school readiness in age 3 and younger. Activities include a mix of reading, music and crafts, while parents create supportive peer networks. The room includes a free lending library of English and Spanish children’s books. | truckeefrc.org

Support for families

North Tahoe Family Resource Center offers support and assistance for local families. The Community Child Car Seat Program offers free car-seat safety checks, car-seat installations and discounted car seats to qualifying families. Certified car-seat technicians will answer all questions. Interested parents must make an appointment.

Support groups for moms and infants are on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Community House in Kings Beach. Moms or caregivers can get help with proper breastfeeding techniques, postpartum concerns, infant nutrition and infant care.

On Mondays, the center offers legal assistance and mediation on family law, employment, landlord- tenant disputes and other civil issues. Those with questions must make an appointment. | (530) 546-0952

Break for activities

Douglas Country Parks and Recreation offers Winter Break Adventure Days at the Kahle Community Center from Dec. 26 to 29 and Jan. 2 to 5, 2018. | Register (775) 586-7271

When school is closed

Tahoe City Parks and Recreation offers Snow Days and Holiday Camps for Grades K to 5 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Kids can come to Rideout Community Center when schools are closed due to snow. Dates for Holiday Camps are from Dec. 27 to 29 and Jan. 2 to 5, 2018. The cost is $40 per child for residents and $45 for nonresidents. | tcpud.org

Kids who act up

Instructor Carrie Haines offers Acting For Kids at the Truckee Community Art Center for ages 7 to 11 on Wednesdays from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. This beginning acting class will introduce improvisation, scene study and channeling imagination. The cost per session is $99. Session 2 is from Jan. 3 to March 7, 2018. | tdrpd.org

Guppies and seahorses?

Truckee Community Swimming Pool offers an extensive Learn to Swim program for ages 6 months to 5. Lessons meet once a week for two months and the instructor/student ratio is based on the swim level and number of students. The next sessions are Jan. 8 to March 3, March 5 to April 28, and April 30 to June 20. | tdrpd.org

Valuable martial art

Douglas County Parks and Rec offers Tae Kwon Do for ages 7 to 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The class emphasizes fundamental values such as courtesy, integrity and self-discipline — and it is a fun way to stay fit. Offered on Wednesdays from Jan. 10 to 31, 2018. | (775) 586-7271

A tail to tell

Mermaid University Swim School is at Truckee Community Swimming Pool with Amanda Oberacker for ages 6 to 12. Learn to swim like a mermaid on Fridays from 4 to 4:40 p.m. or 4:35 to 5:05 p.m. Sessions are from Jan. 12 to March 2, and March 9 to April 27, 2018. Children must pass a swim test or have a parent present. Tails are available for purchase at the pool. The fee for each session is $72. | tdrpd.org

Kids, kids everywhere

Kid-O-Rama is from Feb. 17 to 24. Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows offer a weeklong kids’ extravaganza. Kid-O-Rama offers non-stop fun for kids of all ages. Check out the Big Truck Event featuring fire trucks, snowplows and grooming machines. There are also street parties and kids’ concerts, a game and craft room and more. | squawalpine.com

Sitting on the job

Babysitting Training for Teens is at Truckee Community Arts Center for Grades 6 and higher. Instructor Tessa Waldron offers classes from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays starting March 7, 2018. The class will stress safety, business basics, creative ideas for entertaining kids and first aid. | tdprd.org

Take it to the mats

Youth Wrestling with Jim Bennet is at Truckee High School for Grades K to 4. It will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays until March 8, 2018, excluding holidays and school vacations. Introductory wrestling skills will be taught. Tournaments are on Sundays in January and February. It ends with a state tournament in March 2018. | tdrpd.org

Wanna be a lifeguard?

Truckee Community Swimming Pool hosts Lifeguard Training classes for ages 15 and older with instructor Amanda Oberacker. This class is required for anyone wanting to work as a lifeguard. You must be able to swim 500 yards continuously, shallow dive, surface dive and tread water. Sessions are from April 10 to 14, 2018, and May 23 to June 15. The fee is $250. | Register tdrpd.org

The thrill of racing

Kids Adventure Games will be offered at Squaw Valley from June 22 to 24, 2018. The program offers kids, ages 6 through 14, the opportunity to experience the thrill of adventure racing. The races emphasize teamwork, problem solving, sportsmanship, environmental awareness and fun. The kids cross the finish line, muddy, sweaty, smiling and full of pride. | kidsadventuregames.com