Holiday Worship Services

BAPTIST

First Baptist Church of Tahoe City, 390 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City. Sunday service at 9 a.m. followed by fellowship. Kids’ Club & nursery offered during service. Christmas Eve Candlelight services at 5:30 & 7 p.m. Children welcome. Pastor Scott Capshaw. | (530) 583-7458, tahoeministries.com

First Baptist Church of South Lake Tahoe, 1053 Wildwood Ave., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday services at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Ladies’ Bible study at 6:15 p.m. Pastor Alan & Sharon Morse. | (530) 544-2743, firstbaptistchurchslt.com

Fellowship Community Church, 11605 Deerfield Road, Truckee. Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. (breakfast at 9:30 a.m.) Sunday school and nursery for 5th graders & younger during service. Together Thursday Fellowship at 6 p.m. Pastor James Armor. | (530) 582-4045, fctruckee.com

CATHOLIC



Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 10930 Alder Drive, Truckee. Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. in English and 6:30 p.m. in Spanish. Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. in English. Monday, Tuesday & Friday Mass at 8 a.m. Holy Hour with Benediction Friday at 8:30 a.m. Confessions Saturday 3:30-4:30 p.m. On Dec. 23: Mass at 5 (English) & 6:30 p.m. (Spanish). Christmas Eve Mass at 9 a.m. (English), Christmas Vigil Mass at 10 p.m. & midnight. Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (Spanish). Rev. Vincent Juan. | (530) 587-3595, assumptiontruckee.com

Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 905 W. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City. Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. Sunday Mass at 8 & 10 a.m. all year. From July to Labor Day Mass at 9 a.m. at Marie Sluchak Community Park, Tahoma. Daily Mass Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at 8:30 a.m. Confessions Saturday at 4:30 p.m. or by appointment. Dec. 23 Mass at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve Masses at 8 & 10 a.m., 5 and 10 p.m. Christmas Mass at 8 & 10 a.m. Father Benedict DeLeon. | (530) 583-4409, corpuschristi-tahoe.org

Our Lady of Tahoe Catholic Church, 1 Elks Point Rd., Zephyr Cove. Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. Sunday Mass at 8 & 10 a.m. & 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday Confession from 4-4:30 p.m. & by appointment. Christmas Eve “Children’s Mass” at 4:30 p.m., “Midnight Mass” at 7:30 p.m. Christmas Day Mass at 9 & 11 a.m. Father Oliver Curran. | (775) 588-2080, ourladyoftahoe.org

Our Lady of the Lake (Mission Church of Assumption of the BVM), 8263 Steelhead Ave., Kings Beach. Sunday Mass in English at 4 p.m., Sunday Mass in Spanish at 6 p.m. Sunday Confession 3:30 & 5:30 p.m. Thursday bilingual Mass at 8 a.m. Christmas Eve Mass at 1 p.m. (bilingual). Christmas Day Mass at 4 p.m. (English) & 6 p.m. (Spanish). Rev. Vincent Juan. | (530) 587-3595, assumptiontruckee.com

Queen of the Snows, 1550 Squaw Valley Road, Olympic Valley. Sunday Mass at noon from Easter Sunday to July. Outstation Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. at Marie Sluchak Community Park, Tahoma, from July to Labor Day. Christmas Eve Mass at 12 p.m. Christmas Day Mass at 12 p.m. Father Benedict DeLeon. | (530) 583-4409, corpuschristi-tahoe.org

St. Francis of Assisi, 701 Mount Rose Highway/State Route 431, Incline Village. Saturday Mass at 5 p.m. Sunday Mass at 9 & 11 a.m., & 5 p.m. in Spanish. Tuesday-Friday Mass at 9 a.m. Saturday Sacrament of Reconciliation from 4-4:30 p.m. & on request. Christmas Eve Children’s Mass at 3 p.m., Mass at 5 p.m. & Midnight Mass w/choir at 11:30 p.m. Christmas Day Mass at 9 & 11 a.m. (English) & 5 p.m. (Spanish). Rev. William Nadeau. | (775) 831-0490, sftahoe.org

St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Ave., South Lake Tahoe. Saturday vigil at 5:30 p.m. Sunday Mass at 8 & 10 a.m., 12 & 7 p.m. in Spanish. Monday-Friday Mass at 8 a.m., Wednesday & Friday Mass at 12 p.m. Saturday Confession at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass with Children’s Choir at 5:30 p.m., Christmas Vigil (Spanish) at 8 p.m. & Midnight Mass. Christmas Day Mass at 8 & 10 a.m. & 12 p.m. Father Mauricio Hurtado. | (530) 544-3533, tahoecatholic.com

CHRISTIAN



Calvary Chapel of South Lake Tahoe, 807 Emerald Bay Rd., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday services at 9 & 10:30 a.m. & 6 p.m. Children’s Sunday School & Youth Church at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday Ladies’ Bible Study at 10 a.m. Youth Group at 7 p.m. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. with childcare. Thursday Awana Kids Club at 6 p.m., Youth Group at 7:30 p.m. Service Pastor Jerry Foster. | (530) 544-7320, calvarytahoe.com

Calvary Chapel of Truckee, 11725 Donner Pass Road, Truckee High School cafeteria. Sunday service 10 a.m. with Sunday school & childcare. Wednesday evening 6 p.m. home groups in Glenshire and Kings Beach. Pastor Brian Larson. | (530) 587-1711, cctruckee.com

Church on the Lake, a Home Church Network: Sunday Soaking Worship and Prayer at 10 a.m. at 7000 Latone Ave., Tahoe Vista. Sunday Fellowship at 5 p.m. at Incline Starbucks. Wednesday Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. at Fabulous Finds & Fashions, Kings Beach. Friday Fellowship at Vaca’s, 8594 Steelhead Ave., Kings Beach. Pastors Ken Kasterko & Jimetta Mayne. | (530) 580-8292, tahoechurchonthelake.org

Iglesia Cristiana Vida Nueva, 918 Northwood Blvd., Incline Village. Celebraremos el servicio de Noche Buena, 24 de diciembre a la 1 p.m. Servicio cada domingo a la 1 p.m. Pastores John y Ruby Cole. | (775) 831-5030, inclinevidanueva.org

Lake Tahoe Church of Christ, 3609 Vanda Lee Way (in the Seventh-day Adventists building), South Lake Tahoe. Sunday class at 10 a.m., services at 11 a.m. & 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Bible class at 7 p.m. Guest speakers. | (530) 208-9509, southtahoechurchofchrist.com

Lake Tahoe Christian Fellowship, 3580 Blackwood Road, South Lake Tahoe. Sunday pre-service prayer at 9:15 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Children’s ministries at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday Women’s Bible study at 10 a.m. Friday Men’s Bible Study at 6:15 p.m. Saturday Iglesia Vida Nueva service at 7 p.m. Pastors Terry and Cheryl Edwards. | (530) 544-4357, laketahoecf.com

New Life Church, 918 Northwood Blvd., Incline Village. Sunday service at 10 a.m. Nursery & New Life Kids meet at same time. Pastors Tim and Jen Allen. | (775) 831-5030, newlifeincline.org

Sierra Bible Church, 11460 Brockway Road, Truckee. Sunday service at 8:30 & 10:30 a.m. & 6 p.m. Wednesday Junior High & Senior High Youth at 5:30 & 7:15 p.m. Christmas Eve services 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., 5 and 6:30 p.m. Pastor Jesse Richardson. | (530) 587-6025, sbctruckee.com

Sierra Community Church, 1165 Sierra Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday services 9 & 10:45 a.m. & 6:30 p.m. Nursery care for ages younger than 3. Sunday school age 3 & older. Monday Bible study at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday Men’s Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve morning service at 10 a.m. night services at 6, 7:30 & 9 p.m. Pastor Dan Wilvers. | (530) 544-7055, sierracommunitychurch.org

Squaw Valley Chapel, United Church of Christ, 444 Squaw Peak Road (behind Tram), Olympic Valley. Historic chapel built for 1960 Winter Olympics. Sunday services at 12 p.m. through Jan. 7, 2018. The chapel closed Jan. 14 to March 18, 2018. Sunday services resume on March 25, 2018. No noon Christmas Eve worship service. Christmas Eve Children’s Pageant at 4 & 5:30 p.m. Candlelight services at 7:30 p.m. Rev. James Kosko | (530) 475-8956, squawvalleychapel.org

South Shore Christian Assembly, 886 Glorene Ave., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday service 10 a.m. Children’s church at 10 a.m. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. Pastor Bob & Marie Sapp. | (530) 541-0757, hislake.com/ssca.htm

Tahoe Community Church, 145 Daggert Way, Stateline. Adult Sunday school at 9 a.m. Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Nursery care for newborn to age 5. Children’s worship at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Men’s Bible study at 7 a.m. & Thursday at 6 p.m. Thursday Women’s Bible study at 9 a.m. & 5:30 p.m. Pastor Paul Tracy. | (775) 588-5860, tahoecommunitychurch.org

Tahoe Faith Fellowship, at Tahoe City Community Center, Fairway Drive. Sunday service at 10 a.m. Home fellowship & other services during the week. Pastors Bill & Betty Ransom. | (530) 583-3977, tahoefaithfellowship.org

Tahoe Forest Church, 10315 Hirschdale Road, Truckee. Saturday at 6 p.m. Sunday service 9 & 10:45 a.m. Tuesday High School group at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Middle School group at 7 p.m. “There’s More to Christmas” Dec. 24 at 4 & 6 p.m. (family services). Pastor Terrance Sutton. | (530) 587-7725, tahoeforestchurch.org

Truckee Christian Center, 11556 Brockway Road, Truckee. Sunday school & worship at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. Pastors Jerry & Lynda Burks. | (530) 587-4638, truckeechristiancenter.org

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE



Christian Science Society, at For Goodness Sake, 10157 Donner Pass Rd. due to flooding last winter at regular location. Sunday service & Sunday School at 10 a.m. Wednesday Testimony meetings at 7:30 p.m. Childcare provided at all services. Reading room open after services. | (775) 8487-5072, christiansciencetruckee.com

First Church of Christ, Scientist, 2081 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday service & Sunday school at 10 a.m. Wednesday meeting at 7 p.m. Childcare provided for all services. Reading Room open Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m. and Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and after church on request. | (530) 541-7892, christiansciencechurchslt.org, talksthatinspire.org

EPISCOPAL



St. John’s In the Wilderness, 1776 U.S. Route 50, Glenbrook. Sunday service at 10 a.m. Christmas Eve service at 10 a.m. & Candlelight service and Celebration of the Birth at 7 p.m. Rev. Victoria Warren. | (775) 586-2535, stjohnsnv.org

St. Nicholas, 855 W. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City. Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. (services are pet friendly; well-behaved pets only) with coffee hour after. Worship in historic Chapel of the Transfiguration June to August. Christmas Eve Holy Eucharist at 9:30 a.m., 5 & 7 p.m. Christmas Day Holy Eucharist at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Leonetti. | (530) 583-4713, stnicksepiscopal.org

St. Patrick’s, 341 Village Blvd., Incline Village. Sunday services at 8 & 10 a.m., forum at 9 a.m.; Godly Play for preschoolers and grade-school kids at 10 a.m. Tuesday A Course of Miracles at 5 p.m., Healing service, a 12-step Eucharist at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday Interfaith Prayer & Quieting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday Lectio Divina at 12:15 p.m. Christmas Eve Family Eucharist Children’s Pageant at 5 p.m., Community Carol Singing at 9:30 p.m. & Holy Eucharist at 10 p.m. Christmas Day Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m. Rev. Sarah A. Syer. | (775) 831-1418, tahoeepiscopal.org

JEHOVAH WITNESSES



Kingdom Hall, 1325 Herbert Ave., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday service meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday Bible study, school and service meeting at 7 p.m. | (530) 544-4770

Kingdom Hall, 3005 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City. Sunday Spanish Bible discourse & Watch Tower at 10 a.m., English Bible discourse & Watch Tower at 1 p.m. Tuesday Bible study & service meeting at 7 p.m. in English. Wednesday Spanish Bible study & service meeting at 7 p.m. | (530) 581-0122

Kingdom Hall, 10155 Smith St., Truckee. Sunday service meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday Bible study, school & service meeting at 7 p.m. | (530) 214-8033

JEWISH



North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation, 7000 Latone Ave. (off National Ave.), Tahoe Vista. Friday Shabbat service at 7 p.m. High Holidays schedule & activities on Web site. Guests welcome. Rabbi Evon Yakar. | (530) 546-0895, tahoetemple.org

Temple Bat Yam, 3260 Pioneer Trail, South Lake Tahoe. Rabbi Evon J. Yakar. Thursday Torah at the Lake at 12 p.m. Friday Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Phone for schedule. Rabbi Evon Yakar. | (530) 542-1211

LATTER-DAY SAINTS



Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Highway 267 at Kingswood Way, Kings Beach. Sunday service at 10 a.m. Bishop Kenneth Craig. | (530) 546-3065

Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 3460 Spruce Ave., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday service at 10 a.m. Bishop Ellis. | (530) 544-4477

LUTHERAN



Christ the King, 3125 N. Lake Blvd., Dollar Hill, Tahoe City. Sunday worship & Sunday School at 9 a.m. Wednesday Bible study 4:30 p.m. Christmas services on Dec. 24: worship at 9 a.m., candlelight services at 5:30 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 25 Communion at 10 a.m. Interim Pastor Mary Lou Petitjean. | (530) 583-1222, ctktahoe.net

Hope Lutheran Church of the Sierra, 930 Julie Lane, South Lake Tahoe. Sunday service w/Communion 10 a.m. Nursery care & Children’s Time provided during service. Tuesday & Saturday Hispanic services at 7 p.m. Saturday Bible study at 9 a.m. No Christmas Day service. Rev. Diana Turner. | (530) 541-1975, hopelutheransierra.org

Truckee Lutheran Presbyterian Church, 11662 Hope Court, near the intersection of Brockway Road & Highway 267, Truckee. Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. Christmas Eve family worship service at 5 p.m. Candlelight services at 9 p.m. Rev. Jeanie Shaw & Rev. Joanie Tankersley. | (530) 582-4243, tlpc.org

METHODIST



Church of the Mountains, Open Hearts, Open Minds, Open Doors, 10079 Church St., Truckee. Sunday service at 9 a.m. Sunday school & infant care offered. Women’s Bible study Mondays at 10 a.m. Morning Centering Prayer Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. Pastors Study Sundays at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Donna Farrell. | (530) 587-4407, churchofthemountains.com

Lake Tahoe United Methodist Church and Retreat Center, 8425 Dolly Varden at Bear, Kings Beach. Dinner Church, Tuesdays 6-7:30 p.m. Simple, affordable retreat accommodations for 1 to 30 persons. Rev. Lisa Jean Hoefner, director/pastor. | (530) 546-2290

NONDENOMINATIONAL



Cornerstone Community Church, 300 Country Club Drive, Incline Village. Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. with Children & Youth services. Pastor Tony Slavin. | (775) 831-6626, cornerstonecommunity.net

Fallen Leaf Lake Church operated by St. Francis of the Mountains in the summer, 280 Fallen Leaf Road, South Lake Tahoe. June-September Sunday services at 8 & 10 a.m. All denominations welcome. Call to confirm. | (530) 544-6635

Tahoe Resort Ministries, weekly Sunday services at 2 p.m. at local ski resorts from Dec. 31 through Easter Sunday. Services are 15-20 minutes. Services at Squaw Valley, top of Big Blue Express. Alpine Meadows, top of Roundhouse. Northstar, top of Vista Express. Homewood Mountain Resort, top of Madden. Diamond Peak, top of Lakeview Quad. Mt. Rose, top of Lakeview. Sierra-at-Tahoe, top of Easy Rider Express. Christmas Eve Candlelight services at Northstar Conference Center and Olympic Valley Lodge at 4 p.m. Bethany Hansen. | (530) 583-7458, tahoeministries.com

Unity at the Lake, 1195 Rufus Allen Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday meditation 9 a.m. Sunday celebration at 10 a.m. On Dec. 24: Meditative services at 10 a.m. Christmas Eve Celebration and Ceremony at 7 p.m. Ministers Stew & Hillary Bittman. | (530) 544-2266, unityatthelake.org

PRESBYTERIAN



Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church, 2733 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday services at 8 & 10 a.m. Adult Sunday school at 9 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and Pre-Sunday School at 10 a.m. Childcare for newborn to age 3 during 10 a.m. service. Friday Men’s Bible study at 7:30 a.m. Christmas Eve services at 10 a.m. and 7 & 9 p.m. Rev. Bob Kelley. | (530) 544-3757, tahoepres.org

Truckee Lutheran Presbyterian Church, 11662 Hope Court, near the intersection of Brockway Road & Highway 267, Truckee. Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. Christmas Eve family worship service at 5 p.m. Candlelight services at 9 p.m. Rev. Jeanie Shaw & Rev. Joanie Tankersley. | (530) 582-4243, tlpc.org

The Village Church, Mt. Rose Highway, 736 McCourry Blvd., Incline Village. Sunday services at 8 (traditional) & 10 a.m. (blended), Youth Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday Men’s Bible Study at 4 p.m. Wednesdays Men’s Study at 6:30 a.m., Prayer Group at 10 a.m., Adult Bible Study at 6 p.m. Pastors Jeffrey Ogden and Tony Conragan. | (775) 831-0784, thevillagechurchnv.org

RELIGIOUS SCIENCE

Center for Spiritual Living Tahoe-Truckee, 700 N. Lake Blvd., at Tahoe City Marina. Sunday Celebration & Youth Church at 10 a.m. w/childcare. Meditation centering service at 9 a.m. Rev. Liz Luoma. | (530) 581-5117, tahoecsl.org

SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

Heavenly Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3609 Vanda Lee Way, South Lake Tahoe. Sabbath school at 10 a.m., worship at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Tony Brandon. | (530) 544-3525, tahoeadventist.org

Truckee Seventh-day Adventist Church, 11662 Hope Court off Brockway, Truckee. Sabbath Services at 10 a.m. | (530) 587-5067, Facebook.com/truckeesda/

