Film highlights new trails in Angora Fire burn area

This year TAMBA and U.S. Forest Service – Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit partnered to build 5 miles of new trail in the Angora Fire burn area. In addition to the loss of 242 homes, the 2007 Angora Fire destroyed the forest and the trails but in recent years nearly 15 miles of new trails have been built. Future plans call for single track to be added in Emerald Bay.

First Tracks Productions recently released a new film, “Rising from the Ashes,” telling the powerful story of how the community came together to do great things.

The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA) is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization that builds, maintains and advocates for multi-use trails in Tahoe while providing education to all trail users and hosting fun community events. TAMBA works in partnership with land managers such as the U.S. Forest Service, Nevada State Parks, California State Parks and the City of South Lake Tahoe. In addition, TAMBA helps maintain more than 100 miles of trail per year. | tamba.org