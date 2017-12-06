Entertainment Calendar | December

The California Honeydrops hit the Crystal Bay Casino for a rockin’ good time on Dec. 15.
DEC. 6 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
North Tahoe Jazz Ensemble River Ranch 3:30 p.m.
Richard Blair Cottonwood 5 p.m.
Bias & Dunn Blue Agave 5 p.m.
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Liza Tryger w/Ken Garr The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
DEC. 7 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Mic Smith South Lake Brewing Co. 6 p.m.
Pray for Snow Party w/DJ Roger That McP’s 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
InnerRythm’s Silver Linings Resort at Squaw Creek 6:30 p.m.
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
Liza Tryger w/Ken Garr The Improv 9 p.m.
Comedy Night at the Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.
Jason King Boomtown 6 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Drinking With Clowns Peppermill 7 p.m.
Terra Bella Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.
Jazz Lab Bands Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.
Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Louis The Child, Ashe, Louis Futon Cargo 8 p.m.
Swinging Chads Atlantis 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
Amoramora Studio on 4th 9 p.m.
Soul Persuaders Circus Circus 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Enfo & Twyman Peppermill 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.
“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
John Wesley Austin The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
“Heisenberg” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.
“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Siamsa-A Celtic Christmas Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.
Special Events
39 North Pole Village Sparks
DEC. 8 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Eric Andersen Nakoma Resort 5 p.m.
Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Alternatives McP’s 9 p.m.
Blues Monsters Bar of America 9:30 p.m.
Polyrhythmics Album Release Party Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
“Chaps, Straps & Santa Hats” Redlight Lounge 7 p.m.
Liza Tryger w/Ken Garr The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Marianarchy Winterball 2017 Jub Jub’s 2 p.m.
Swinging Chads Atlantis 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Paul Covarelli Boomtown 5 p.m.
Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.
Judith Tatarelli & Dave Kubin Anna’s Mexican Grill 5:30 p.m.
Mark Miller Boomtown 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
The Grouch, Del the Funky Homosapien, DJ Fresh Cargo 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Nevada Wind Ensemble & Guadete Brass Quintet Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
Drinking With Clowns Peppermill 8 p.m.
Tyler Farr Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
The Sad Toms The Saint 8 p.m.
Terra Bella Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Carolyn Dolan Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Rebekah Chase Boomtown 9 p.m.
Soul Persuaders Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Apothic & Matt Bushman Studio on 4th 9 p.m.
Just Us Atlantis 10 p.m.
Subculture The Bluebird 10 p.m.
The Hellenbacks Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic A to Zen 7 p.m.
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 5:30 & 8 p.m.
“Honk! Jr.” Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.
“Love Sick” Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.
“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“Heisenberg” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.
“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.
John Wesley Austin The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
“The Nutcracker” Pioneer Center 8 p.m.
“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.
Special Events
39 North Pole Village Sparks
DEC. 9 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
TOCCATA Messiah Cornerstone Church 3 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Tahoe Truckee Community Chorus Resort at Squaw Creek 7 p.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Local Anthology Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.
Manic Brothers McP’s 9 p.m.
Coburn Station Bar of America 9:30 p.m.
Sam Ravenna & Drop Theory Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Earth Tahoe Art Haus 1:30 p.m.
“Song of the Nomad” Alpenglow Sports 6:30 p.m.
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
Liza Tryger w/Ken Garr The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Marianarchy Winterball 2017 Jub Jub’s 2 p.m.
Swinging Chads Atlantis 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Paul Covarelli Boomtown 5 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Brenda Lee Nugget Sparks 8 p.m.
Drinking With Clowns Peppermill 8 p.m.
Terra Bella Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Soul Persuaders Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Rebekah Chase Boomtown 9 p.m.
Wabuska Yachting Club Studio on 4th 9 p.m.
Just Us Atlantis 10 p.m.
The Hellenbacks Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk, DJ Logan, DJ Chris English Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Spider Peppermill 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Honk! Jr.” Brewery Arts Center 2 & 7 p.m.
“The Nutcracker” Pioneer Center 2 & 8 p.m.
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 3 & 7 p.m.
Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 3, 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Piper’s Opera House 7 p.m.
“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.
John Wesley Austin The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“Heisenberg” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.
“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
Santa Pub Crawl Downtown Reno
39 North Pole Village Sparks
Gingerbread House Competition & Festival Wilbur D. May Museum
A Genoa Cowboy Christmas Genoa Town Hall
DEC. 10 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Tahoe Truckee Community Chorus Resort at Squaw Creek 2 p.m.
Ron’s Garage McP’s 2 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.
Liza Tryger w/Ken Garr The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
TOCCATA Messiah St. Rose of Lima Church 3 p.m.
Holiday Treat Concert Carson City Community Center 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Stephen Lord Boomtown 6 p.m.
Kyle Williams Peppermill 6 p.m.
John Shipley Gold Hill Hotel 6:30 p.m.
Pink Martini Grand Sierra 7 p.m.
Royce The Point 7 p.m.
Just Us Atlantis 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
The Hellenbacks Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Piper’s Opera House 11:30 a.m.
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 2 & 5:30 p.m.
“The Nutcracker” Pioneer Center 2 p.m.
“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.
“Honk! Jr.” Brewery Arts Center 2 p.m.
“Heisenberg” Restless Artists Theatre 2 p.m.
“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 2 p.m.
John Wesley Austin The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
DEC. 11 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Live music McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Alibi Ale Truckee 7 p.m.
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.
Kyle Williams Peppermill 6 p.m.
Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
DEC. 12 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Harmony Road McP’s 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Tunesday Open Mic Brewforia 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Chihuahua Desert Boomtown 6 p.m.
Kyle Williams Peppermill 6 p.m.
Tyler Stafford Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
First Take Renaissance 7 p.m.
Mile High Jazz Comma Coffee 7:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Classical Open Mic Fine Vines 7 p.m.
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.
Louis Ramey The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
DEC. 13 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Bias & Dunn Blue Agave 5 p.m.
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
Fish & JG McP’s 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.
Bob Zany w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Chihuahua Desert Boomtown 6 p.m.
Tyler Stafford Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Kyle Williams Peppermill 6 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Tom Stryker’s Impromptu Living the Good Life 7:30 p.m.
Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.
Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Open Mic Clinic St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Karaoke Contest Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.
Louis Ramey The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
DEC. 14 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
NorthStar Chamber Players Incline Village Library 5 p.m.
Scotty Kabel South Lake Brewing Co. 6 p.m.
MarchFourth Harrah’s Lake Tahoe 8 p.m.
Northstar McP’s 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
Bob Zany w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.
Jason King Boomtown 6 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Joyful Noise Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.
Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.
Jenny O Holiday Peppermill 7 p.m.
Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
The Kreep Show Tour Cargo 8 p.m.
Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.
Jamey Johnson Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
The Vegas Road Show Circus Circus 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Enfo & Twyman Peppermill 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.
“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
Louis Ramey The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
“Heisenberg” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.
“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.
“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
DEC. 15 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.
Lee Dewyze Hard Rock 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Pat Ellis & Blue Frog Band McP’s 9 p.m.
The California Honeydrops w/The Coffis Brothers Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
The Routine Bar of America 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
Daniel Tosh MontBleu 8 p.m.
Bob Zany w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Kick Atlantis 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Mike Furlong Boomtown 5 p.m.
Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Naked City Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Voted Best Band Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.
Jenny O Holiday Peppermill 8 p.m.
Evanescence Grand Sierra 9 p.m.
The Vegas Road Show Circus Circus 9 p.m.
The Starliters Boomtown 9 p.m.
Platinum Atlantis 10 p.m.
Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 9 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic A to Zen 7 p.m.
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Sideways Stories from Wayside School” Reno Little Theater 4:30 p.m.
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 5:30 & 8 p.m.
Hootchy Kootchy Girls Vintage Cabaret Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.
“Honk! Jr.” Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Piper’s Opera House 7 p.m.
“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“Heisenberg” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.
“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Louis Ramey The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
Reel Rock 12 Cargo 8 p.m.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” Pioneer Center 8 p.m.
“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
DEC. 16 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Zion 1 Hard Rock 9 p.m.
Pacific Roots Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.
Ron’s Garage McP’s 9 p.m.
Anniversary Party w/All Good Funk Alliance & Roger That The Loft 9 p.m.
The Routine Bar of America 9:30 p.m.
Timesplitters Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Roger That! The Loft 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Truckee Toy Factory” North Tahoe High 11 a.m., 12:30 & 4 p.m.
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
Bob Zany w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
TOCCATA Messiah Community/Senior Center Gardnerville 3 p.m.
Kick Atlantis 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Stephen Lord Boomtown 5 p.m.
Judith Tatarelli & Peter Supersano Anna’s Mexican Grill 5:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jazz for the Holidays: A Gospel Christmas Cargo 7:30 p.m.
Reno Wind Symphony Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.
Jenny O Holiday Peppermill 8 p.m.
Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Naked City Harrah’s 8 p.m.
The Vegas Road Show Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Soul Rockin Blues Fest Studio on 4th 9 p.m.
Evan Casey The Bluebird 9 p.m.
The Starliters Boomtown 9 p.m.
Platinum Atlantis 10 p.m.
The Barbershop 1 Up 10 p.m.
Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk, DJ Logan, DJ Chris English Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Dynamix Peppermill 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Sideways Stories from Wayside School” Reno Little Theater 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.
“Honk! Jr.” Brewery Arts Center 2 & 7 p.m.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” Pioneer Center 2 & 8 p.m.
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 3 & 7 p.m.
“The Nutcracker” Nugget Casino Resort 3 & 8 p.m.
Hootchy Kootchy Girls Vintage Cabaret Pioneer Underground 6:30 p.m.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Piper’s Opera House 7 p.m.
“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.
“Heisenberg” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Louis Ramey The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
Great Santa Dash Wingfield Park
DEC. 17 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Ron’s Garage McP’s 2 p.m.
TOCCATA Messiah St. Theresa Church 3 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Big Head Todd & The Monsters w/SIMO Crystal Bay Club 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.
Bob Zany w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Jazz for the Holidays: A Gospel Christmas Cargo 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
New Wave Unplugged Boomtown 6 p.m.
Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.
John Shipley Gold Hill Hotel 6:30 p.m.
Royce The Point 7 p.m.
Reno Wind Symphony Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.
Platinum Atlantis 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Sideways Stories from Wayside School” Reno Little Theater 10 a.m.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” Pioneer Center 1 & 7 p.m.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Piper’s Opera House 1:30 p.m.
“Honk! Jr.” Brewery Arts Center 2 p.m.
“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.
“Heisenberg” Restless Artists Theatre 2 p.m.
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 2 & 5:30 p.m.
“The Nutcracker” Nugget Casino Resort 3 & 7 p.m.
Louis Ramey The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
DEC. 18 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Bluegrass Open Jam Alibi Ale Truckee 6 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
“The Twisted Nutcracker and the Tale of the Rat King” Olympic Village Lodge 6 p.m.
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.
Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
DEC. 19 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Glen Smith McP’s 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Tunesday Open Mic Brewforia 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Twisted Nutcracker and the Tale of the Rat King” Olympic Village Lodge 6 p.m.
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.
One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.
Wally Thompson Boomtown 6 p.m.
Stephen Lord Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
First Take Renaissance 7 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Esham Jub Jub’s 8:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.
Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
DEC. 20 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Bias & Dunn Blue Agave 5 p.m.
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
Incline High School Concert 6:30 p.m.
Jazz for the Holidays: A Gospel Christmas Olympic Village Lodge 7 p.m.
Goodall Boys McP’s 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.
One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.
Stephen Lord Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Keith Alan Boomtown 6 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Krizz Kaliko & Cash’d Out Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Jazz Jam Living the Good Life 7:30 p.m.
Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Open Mic Clinic St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Karaoke Contest Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.
“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
DEC. 21 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Blue Sages South Lake Brewing Co. 6 p.m.
Christmas Concert w/Blues Monsters Olympic Valley Lodge 7:30 p.m.
Stilettos McP’s 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.
Jamie Rollins Boomtown 5 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jo Mama Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.
Joshua Cook & The Key of Now Peppermill 7 p.m.
Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
Mike Furlong Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Fate Awaits Studio on 4th 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Enfo & Twyman Peppermill 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.
“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.
“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
DEC. 22 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Danny Horton Nakoma Resort 5 p.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Stilettos McP’s 9 p.m.
Moves Collective Bar of America 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Roger That! & Mr. Smeaggs Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.
“Magic After Dark Unfiltered” The Loft 9 p.m.
One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.
Judith Tatarelli & Peter Supersano Anna’s Mexican Grill 5:30 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Monique DeHavilland Genoa Bar 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Jo Mama Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Joshua Cook & The Key of Now Peppermill 8 p.m.
Moondog Matinee, Elephant Rifle, Brother Love Bone The Saint 8 p.m.
Lacy J. Dalton Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.
Take 2 Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Mike Furlong Circus Circus 9 p.m.
The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic A to Zen 7 p.m.
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 5:30 & 8 p.m.
Cesar Calix & Friends Pioneer Underground 6:30 p.m.
“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.
“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
“The Nutcracker” Nugget Casino Resort 8 p.m.
Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
DEC. 23 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
TOCCATA “The Messiah” Olympic Village Lodge 3 p.m.
Triple Threat w/Gilby Clarke Hard Rock 7:30 p.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Mickey Avalon & The Guestlist Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.
Never 2L8 McP’s 9 p.m.
Moves Collective Bar of America 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.
“Magic After Dark Unfiltered” The Loft 9 p.m.
One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Happy Heroes Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Jo Mama Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Joshua Cook & The Key of Now Peppermill 8 p.m.
Take 2 Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Mike Furlong Circus Circus 9 p.m.
The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk, DJ Logan, DJ Chris English Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 3 & 7 p.m.
“The Nutcracker” Nugget Casino Resort 3 & 8 p.m.
“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.
“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
DEC. 24 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
In Midlife Crisis McP’s 2 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.
Vietnamese Concert & Dance Hard Rock 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Everett Coast Peppermill 6 p.m.
John Shipley Gold Hill Hotel 6:30 p.m.
Royce The Point 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Nutcracker” Nugget Casino Resort 2 p.m.
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 2 & 5:30 p.m.
Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
DEC. 25 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Live music McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Alibi Ale Truckee 7 p.m.
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Everett Coast Peppermill 6 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
DEC. 26 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Steve Brewer McP’s 8 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Mustache Harbor Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Tunesday Open Mic Brewforia 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.
One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Nevada Chamber Music Festival
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Everett Coast Peppermill 6 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.
Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
DEC. 27 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Bias & Dunn Blue Agave 5 p.m.
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
JG Duo McP’s 8 p.m.
Petty Theft Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
CloZee Tahoe Biltmore 10 p.m.
Late Night Silver Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.
One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Bobby Collins w/Kathleen Dunbar The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
2107 Nevada Chamber Music Festival
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Reno Chamber Orchestra Trinity Episcopal Cathedral 5 p.m.
Everett Coast Peppermill 6 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Open Mic Clinic St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Karaoke Contest Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.
Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
DEC. 28 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
The Good Lookers South Lake Brewing Co. 6 p.m.
Jackson & Billy McP’s 8 p.m.
The Earls of Newton Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.
“Magic After Dark Unfiltered” The Loft 9 p.m.
One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.
Bobby Collins w/Kathleen Dunbar The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
2107 Nevada Chamber Music Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
The Inciters Peppermill 7 p.m.
Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Enfo & Twyman Peppermill 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.
Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
DEC. 29 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
SnowGlobe 2017 South Lake Tahoe
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Ozomatli w/The Umpires vs. Samily Man Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
Street Heart McP’s 9 p.m.
STIG Bar of America 9:30 p.m.
Mark Farina Tahoe Biltmore 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.
“Magic After Dark Unfiltered” The Loft 9 p.m.
One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.
Bobby Collins w/Kathleen Dunbar The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
2107 Nevada Chamber Music Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.
Judith Tatarelli Anna’s Mexican Grill 5:30 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Straight No Chaser Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
The Inciters Peppermill 8 p.m.
The Look Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Superbad Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic A to Zen 7 p.m.
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 5:30 & 8 p.m.
Terry Fator Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DEC. 30 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
SnowGlobe 2017 South Lake Tahoe
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
The Stone Foxes w/Hibbity Dibbity Moe’s BBQ 9 p.m.
Andy & Friends McP’s 8 p.m.
Leftover Salmon w/Dead Winter Carpenters & Low Flying Birds Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
Matt Rainey & The Dippin Sauce Bar of America 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.
Bobby Collins w/Kathleen Dunbar The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
2107 Nevada Chamber Music Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Todd Snider Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.
The Look Harrah’s 8 p.m.
The Inciters Peppermill 8 p.m.
Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Superbad Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk, DJ Logan, DJ Chris English Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 3 & 7 p.m.
DEC. 31 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
SnowGlobe 2017 South Lake Tahoe
Stilettos McP’s 2 p.m.
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.
Don Kahn Nakoma Resort 5 p.m.
Andy & Friends McP’s 7 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Party MontBleu 8 p.m.
Bounce Heavy NYE Tahoe Biltmore 9 p.m.
Radical 80s NYE Party w/Glam Cobra Hard Rock 9 p.m.
Leftover Salmon w/The Mother Hips & Dustry Green Bones Band Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
NYE party w/Chango Bar of America 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Dojah & DJ Spinbad Olympic Valley Lodge 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
DJ Rizzo Hard Rock 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
A Night of Roaring Glamour Dinner & Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.
Light Up the Plaza NYE party Hard Rock 9 p.m.
Bobby Collins w/Kathleen Dunbar The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
2107 Nevada Chamber Music Festival
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Tom Stryker’s Impromptu Genoa Lake Country Club 5 p.m.
Monique DeHavilland Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
John Shipley Gold Hill Hotel 6:30 p.m.
Mo’z Motly Blues Band NYE Party Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Royce The Point 7 p.m.
The Dan Band Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Glitz & Glam NYE NoVi Eldorado 9 p.m.
NYE Celebration Grand Sierra 9 p.m.
Superbad Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Four Color Zack NYE Party Peppermill 9 p.m.
A Night to Remember Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
NYE Sliver Sharkmouth Spike McGuire Pignic Pub 10 p.m.
NYE w/Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
NYE w/DJ Chris English Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 2 & 5:30 p.m.
Special Events
New Year’s Eve Candlelight Labyrinth Walk Heritage Park Gardens