Entertainment Calendar | December

DEC. 6 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

North Tahoe Jazz Ensemble River Ranch 3:30 p.m.

Richard Blair Cottonwood 5 p.m.

Bias & Dunn Blue Agave 5 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Liza Tryger w/Ken Garr The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

DEC. 7 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Mic Smith South Lake Brewing Co. 6 p.m.

Pray for Snow Party w/DJ Roger That McP’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

InnerRythm’s Silver Linings Resort at Squaw Creek 6:30 p.m.

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Liza Tryger w/Ken Garr The Improv 9 p.m.

Comedy Night at the Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.

Jason King Boomtown 6 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Drinking With Clowns Peppermill 7 p.m.

Terra Bella Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Jazz Lab Bands Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Louis The Child, Ashe, Louis Futon Cargo 8 p.m.

Swinging Chads Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Amoramora Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Soul Persuaders Circus Circus 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Enfo & Twyman Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.

“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

John Wesley Austin The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Heisenberg” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Siamsa-A Celtic Christmas Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

Special Events

39 North Pole Village Sparks

DEC. 8 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Eric Andersen Nakoma Resort 5 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Alternatives McP’s 9 p.m.

Blues Monsters Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Polyrhythmics Album Release Party Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“Chaps, Straps & Santa Hats” Redlight Lounge 7 p.m.

Liza Tryger w/Ken Garr The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Marianarchy Winterball 2017 Jub Jub’s 2 p.m.

Swinging Chads Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Paul Covarelli Boomtown 5 p.m.

Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.

Judith Tatarelli & Dave Kubin Anna’s Mexican Grill 5:30 p.m.

Mark Miller Boomtown 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

The Grouch, Del the Funky Homosapien, DJ Fresh Cargo 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Nevada Wind Ensemble & Guadete Brass Quintet Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Drinking With Clowns Peppermill 8 p.m.

Tyler Farr Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

The Sad Toms The Saint 8 p.m.

Terra Bella Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Carolyn Dolan Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Rebekah Chase Boomtown 9 p.m.

Soul Persuaders Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Apothic & Matt Bushman Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Just Us Atlantis 10 p.m.

Subculture The Bluebird 10 p.m.

The Hellenbacks Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic A to Zen 7 p.m.

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 5:30 & 8 p.m.

“Honk! Jr.” Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

“Love Sick” Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Heisenberg” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

John Wesley Austin The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“The Nutcracker” Pioneer Center 8 p.m.

“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

Special Events

39 North Pole Village Sparks

DEC. 9 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

TOCCATA Messiah Cornerstone Church 3 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Tahoe Truckee Community Chorus Resort at Squaw Creek 7 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Local Anthology Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Manic Brothers McP’s 9 p.m.

Coburn Station Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Sam Ravenna & Drop Theory Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Earth Tahoe Art Haus 1:30 p.m.

“Song of the Nomad” Alpenglow Sports 6:30 p.m.

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Liza Tryger w/Ken Garr The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Marianarchy Winterball 2017 Jub Jub’s 2 p.m.

Swinging Chads Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Paul Covarelli Boomtown 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Brenda Lee Nugget Sparks 8 p.m.

Drinking With Clowns Peppermill 8 p.m.

Terra Bella Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Soul Persuaders Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Rebekah Chase Boomtown 9 p.m.

Wabuska Yachting Club Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Just Us Atlantis 10 p.m.

The Hellenbacks Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk, DJ Logan, DJ Chris English Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Spider Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Honk! Jr.” Brewery Arts Center 2 & 7 p.m.

“The Nutcracker” Pioneer Center 2 & 8 p.m.

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 3 & 7 p.m.

Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 3, 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Piper’s Opera House 7 p.m.

“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

John Wesley Austin The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Heisenberg” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.



Special Events

Santa Pub Crawl Downtown Reno

39 North Pole Village Sparks

Gingerbread House Competition & Festival Wilbur D. May Museum

A Genoa Cowboy Christmas Genoa Town Hall

DEC. 10 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Tahoe Truckee Community Chorus Resort at Squaw Creek 2 p.m.

Ron’s Garage McP’s 2 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

Liza Tryger w/Ken Garr The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

TOCCATA Messiah St. Rose of Lima Church 3 p.m.

Holiday Treat Concert Carson City Community Center 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Stephen Lord Boomtown 6 p.m.

Kyle Williams Peppermill 6 p.m.

John Shipley Gold Hill Hotel 6:30 p.m.

Pink Martini Grand Sierra 7 p.m.

Royce The Point 7 p.m.

Just Us Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

The Hellenbacks Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Piper’s Opera House 11:30 a.m.

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 2 & 5:30 p.m.

“The Nutcracker” Pioneer Center 2 p.m.

“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

“Honk! Jr.” Brewery Arts Center 2 p.m.

“Heisenberg” Restless Artists Theatre 2 p.m.

“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 2 p.m.

John Wesley Austin The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

DEC. 11 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Live music McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Alibi Ale Truckee 7 p.m.

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.

Kyle Williams Peppermill 6 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

DEC. 12 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Harmony Road McP’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Tunesday Open Mic Brewforia 8 p.m.



Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Chihuahua Desert Boomtown 6 p.m.

Kyle Williams Peppermill 6 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

First Take Renaissance 7 p.m.

Mile High Jazz Comma Coffee 7:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Classical Open Mic Fine Vines 7 p.m.

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.

Louis Ramey The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

DEC. 13 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Bias & Dunn Blue Agave 5 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Fish & JG McP’s 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.

Bob Zany w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Chihuahua Desert Boomtown 6 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Kyle Williams Peppermill 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Tom Stryker’s Impromptu Living the Good Life 7:30 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.

Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Open Mic Clinic St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Karaoke Contest Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.

Louis Ramey The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.



DEC. 14 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

NorthStar Chamber Players Incline Village Library 5 p.m.

Scotty Kabel South Lake Brewing Co. 6 p.m.

MarchFourth Harrah’s Lake Tahoe 8 p.m.

Northstar McP’s 8 p.m.



DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Bob Zany w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.

Jason King Boomtown 6 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Joyful Noise Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Jenny O Holiday Peppermill 7 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

The Kreep Show Tour Cargo 8 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.

Jamey Johnson Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

The Vegas Road Show Circus Circus 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Enfo & Twyman Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.

“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Louis Ramey The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Heisenberg” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.



DEC. 15 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Lee Dewyze Hard Rock 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Pat Ellis & Blue Frog Band McP’s 9 p.m.

The California Honeydrops w/The Coffis Brothers Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

The Routine Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Daniel Tosh MontBleu 8 p.m.

Bob Zany w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Kick Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Mike Furlong Boomtown 5 p.m.

Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Naked City Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Voted Best Band Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Jenny O Holiday Peppermill 8 p.m.

Evanescence Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

The Vegas Road Show Circus Circus 9 p.m.

The Starliters Boomtown 9 p.m.

Platinum Atlantis 10 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 9 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic A to Zen 7 p.m.

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Sideways Stories from Wayside School” Reno Little Theater 4:30 p.m.

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 5:30 & 8 p.m.

Hootchy Kootchy Girls Vintage Cabaret Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Honk! Jr.” Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Piper’s Opera House 7 p.m.

“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Heisenberg” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Louis Ramey The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Reel Rock 12 Cargo 8 p.m.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” Pioneer Center 8 p.m.

“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.



DEC. 16 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Zion 1 Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Pacific Roots Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Ron’s Garage McP’s 9 p.m.

Anniversary Party w/All Good Funk Alliance & Roger That The Loft 9 p.m.

The Routine Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Timesplitters Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Truckee Toy Factory” North Tahoe High 11 a.m., 12:30 & 4 p.m.

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Bob Zany w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

TOCCATA Messiah Community/Senior Center Gardnerville 3 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Stephen Lord Boomtown 5 p.m.

Judith Tatarelli & Peter Supersano Anna’s Mexican Grill 5:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jazz for the Holidays: A Gospel Christmas Cargo 7:30 p.m.

Reno Wind Symphony Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Jenny O Holiday Peppermill 8 p.m.

Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Naked City Harrah’s 8 p.m.

The Vegas Road Show Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Soul Rockin Blues Fest Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Evan Casey The Bluebird 9 p.m.

The Starliters Boomtown 9 p.m.

Platinum Atlantis 10 p.m.

The Barbershop 1 Up 10 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk, DJ Logan, DJ Chris English Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Dynamix Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Sideways Stories from Wayside School” Reno Little Theater 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.

“Honk! Jr.” Brewery Arts Center 2 & 7 p.m.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” Pioneer Center 2 & 8 p.m.

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 3 & 7 p.m.

“The Nutcracker” Nugget Casino Resort 3 & 8 p.m.

Hootchy Kootchy Girls Vintage Cabaret Pioneer Underground 6:30 p.m.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Piper’s Opera House 7 p.m.

“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Heisenberg” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Louis Ramey The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.



Special Events

Great Santa Dash Wingfield Park

DEC. 17 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ron’s Garage McP’s 2 p.m.

TOCCATA Messiah St. Theresa Church 3 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Big Head Todd & The Monsters w/SIMO Crystal Bay Club 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

Bob Zany w/Larry Bubbles Brown The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Jazz for the Holidays: A Gospel Christmas Cargo 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

New Wave Unplugged Boomtown 6 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

John Shipley Gold Hill Hotel 6:30 p.m.

Royce The Point 7 p.m.

Reno Wind Symphony Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Platinum Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Sideways Stories from Wayside School” Reno Little Theater 10 a.m.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” Pioneer Center 1 & 7 p.m.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Piper’s Opera House 1:30 p.m.

“Honk! Jr.” Brewery Arts Center 2 p.m.

“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

“Heisenberg” Restless Artists Theatre 2 p.m.

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 2 & 5:30 p.m.

“The Nutcracker” Nugget Casino Resort 3 & 7 p.m.

Louis Ramey The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

DEC. 18 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Bluegrass Open Jam Alibi Ale Truckee 6 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

“The Twisted Nutcracker and the Tale of the Rat King” Olympic Village Lodge 6 p.m.

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DEC. 19 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Glen Smith McP’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Tunesday Open Mic Brewforia 8 p.m.



Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Twisted Nutcracker and the Tale of the Rat King” Olympic Village Lodge 6 p.m.

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.

One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Wally Thompson Boomtown 6 p.m.

Stephen Lord Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

First Take Renaissance 7 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Esham Jub Jub’s 8:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.

Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DEC. 20 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Bias & Dunn Blue Agave 5 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Incline High School Concert 6:30 p.m.

Jazz for the Holidays: A Gospel Christmas Olympic Village Lodge 7 p.m.

Goodall Boys McP’s 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.

One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Stephen Lord Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Keith Alan Boomtown 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Krizz Kaliko & Cash’d Out Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Jazz Jam Living the Good Life 7:30 p.m.

Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Open Mic Clinic St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Karaoke Contest Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.

“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.



DEC. 21 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Blue Sages South Lake Brewing Co. 6 p.m.

Christmas Concert w/Blues Monsters Olympic Valley Lodge 7:30 p.m.

Stilettos McP’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.

Jamie Rollins Boomtown 5 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jo Mama Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Joshua Cook & The Key of Now Peppermill 7 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Mike Furlong Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Fate Awaits Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Enfo & Twyman Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.

“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DEC. 22 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Danny Horton Nakoma Resort 5 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Stilettos McP’s 9 p.m.

Moves Collective Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Roger That! & Mr. Smeaggs Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.

“Magic After Dark Unfiltered” The Loft 9 p.m.

One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.

Judith Tatarelli & Peter Supersano Anna’s Mexican Grill 5:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Monique DeHavilland Genoa Bar 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Jo Mama Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Joshua Cook & The Key of Now Peppermill 8 p.m.

Moondog Matinee, Elephant Rifle, Brother Love Bone The Saint 8 p.m.

Lacy J. Dalton Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.

Take 2 Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Mike Furlong Circus Circus 9 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic A to Zen 7 p.m.

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 5:30 & 8 p.m.

Cesar Calix & Friends Pioneer Underground 6:30 p.m.

“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

“The Nutcracker” Nugget Casino Resort 8 p.m.

Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DEC. 23 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

TOCCATA “The Messiah” Olympic Village Lodge 3 p.m.

Triple Threat w/Gilby Clarke Hard Rock 7:30 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Mickey Avalon & The Guestlist Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Never 2L8 McP’s 9 p.m.

Moves Collective Bar of America 9:30 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.

“Magic After Dark Unfiltered” The Loft 9 p.m.

One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Happy Heroes Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Jo Mama Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Joshua Cook & The Key of Now Peppermill 8 p.m.

Take 2 Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Mike Furlong Circus Circus 9 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk, DJ Logan, DJ Chris English Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 3 & 7 p.m.

“The Nutcracker” Nugget Casino Resort 3 & 8 p.m.

“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Buttcracker 8” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DEC. 24 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

In Midlife Crisis McP’s 2 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

Vietnamese Concert & Dance Hard Rock 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Everett Coast Peppermill 6 p.m.

John Shipley Gold Hill Hotel 6:30 p.m.

Royce The Point 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Nutcracker” Nugget Casino Resort 2 p.m.

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 2 & 5:30 p.m.

Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DEC. 25 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Live music McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Alibi Ale Truckee 7 p.m.

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Everett Coast Peppermill 6 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DEC. 26 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Steve Brewer McP’s 8 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Mustache Harbor Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Tunesday Open Mic Brewforia 8 p.m.



Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.

One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Nevada Chamber Music Festival

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Everett Coast Peppermill 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.

Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DEC. 27 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Bias & Dunn Blue Agave 5 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

JG Duo McP’s 8 p.m.

Petty Theft Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

CloZee Tahoe Biltmore 10 p.m.

Late Night Silver Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.

One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Bobby Collins w/Kathleen Dunbar The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

2107 Nevada Chamber Music Festival

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Reno Chamber Orchestra Trinity Episcopal Cathedral 5 p.m.

Everett Coast Peppermill 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Open Mic Clinic St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Karaoke Contest Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.

Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DEC. 28 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

The Good Lookers South Lake Brewing Co. 6 p.m.

Jackson & Billy McP’s 8 p.m.

The Earls of Newton Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.

“Magic After Dark Unfiltered” The Loft 9 p.m.

One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Bobby Collins w/Kathleen Dunbar The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

2107 Nevada Chamber Music Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

The Inciters Peppermill 7 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Enfo & Twyman Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 7 p.m.

Borealis, A Holiday Spectacle Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DEC. 29 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

SnowGlobe 2017 South Lake Tahoe

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Ozomatli w/The Umpires vs. Samily Man Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Street Heart McP’s 9 p.m.

STIG Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Mark Farina Tahoe Biltmore 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.

“Magic After Dark Unfiltered” The Loft 9 p.m.

One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Bobby Collins w/Kathleen Dunbar The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

2107 Nevada Chamber Music Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.

Judith Tatarelli Anna’s Mexican Grill 5:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Straight No Chaser Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

The Inciters Peppermill 8 p.m.

The Look Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Superbad Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic A to Zen 7 p.m.

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 5:30 & 8 p.m.

Terry Fator Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DEC. 30 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

SnowGlobe 2017 South Lake Tahoe

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

The Stone Foxes w/Hibbity Dibbity Moe’s BBQ 9 p.m.

Andy & Friends McP’s 8 p.m.

Leftover Salmon w/Dead Winter Carpenters & Low Flying Birds Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Matt Rainey & The Dippin Sauce Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

One Night with the King Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Bobby Collins w/Kathleen Dunbar The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

2107 Nevada Chamber Music Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Todd Snider Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.

The Look Harrah’s 8 p.m.

The Inciters Peppermill 8 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Superbad Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk, DJ Logan, DJ Chris English Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 3 & 7 p.m.

DEC. 31 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

SnowGlobe 2017 South Lake Tahoe

Stilettos McP’s 2 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Don Kahn Nakoma Resort 5 p.m.

Andy & Friends McP’s 7 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Party MontBleu 8 p.m.

Bounce Heavy NYE Tahoe Biltmore 9 p.m.

Radical 80s NYE Party w/Glam Cobra Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Leftover Salmon w/The Mother Hips & Dustry Green Bones Band Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

NYE party w/Chango Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Dojah & DJ Spinbad Olympic Valley Lodge 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

DJ Rizzo Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

A Night of Roaring Glamour Dinner & Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Light Up the Plaza NYE party Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Bobby Collins w/Kathleen Dunbar The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

2107 Nevada Chamber Music Festival

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tom Stryker’s Impromptu Genoa Lake Country Club 5 p.m.

Monique DeHavilland Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

John Shipley Gold Hill Hotel 6:30 p.m.

Mo’z Motly Blues Band NYE Party Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Royce The Point 7 p.m.

The Dan Band Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Glitz & Glam NYE NoVi Eldorado 9 p.m.

NYE Celebration Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

Superbad Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Four Color Zack NYE Party Peppermill 9 p.m.

A Night to Remember Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

NYE Sliver Sharkmouth Spike McGuire Pignic Pub 10 p.m.

NYE w/Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

NYE w/DJ Chris English Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Unbelievables” Eldorado 2 & 5:30 p.m.

Special Events

New Year’s Eve Candlelight Labyrinth Walk Heritage Park Gardens