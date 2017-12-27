Diamond Peak to host classic Warren Miller film series

Diamond Peak Ski Resort will host a free Retro Ski Film + Speaker Series at The Chateau at Incline Village, Nev., this winter from Feb. 15 to March 15.

After a successful inaugural run during the 2017 winter, the Retro Ski Film + Speaker Series will again include brief presentations by local historians, filmmakers and/or former Diamond Peak employees, followed by screenings of classic ski and snowboard films including five Warren Miller films from the 1970s through the 1990s.

“We’re really happy to bring this retro ski film series back for another year,” said Diamond Peak Marketing Manager Paul Raymore in a press release. “We received great feedback after last year’s series, and everybody was asking us to do it again. So, with the support of the great folks at Warren Miller Entertainment, we’re going to be screening another five classic Warren Miller films this winter, and maybe a couple of locally-produced ski or snowboard movies as well.”

Events will begin at 5 p.m. with a brief presentation having to do with the history of skiing in Tahoe, the history of Incline Village or other related topics. Retro ski films will start around 5:30 p.m. and run for about 90 minutes. The Retro Ski Film + Speaker Series is a free, family-friendly event series that will take place in the Chateau Ballroom (955 Fairway Blvd., Incline Village). The Chateau will offer a no-host bar and popcorn at each event. | diamondpeak.com

Schedule of events & films:

Thursday, Feb. 15 | Warren Miller’s “Winter People” (1972) featuring speaker Mark McLaughlin on the “History of the 1960 Winter Olympics at Squaw Valley”

Thursday, Feb. 22 | Warren Miller’s “In Search of Skiing” (1977) featuring a speaker TBD

Thursday, March 1 | Warren Miller’s “Snowonder” (1982) featuring speaker Mark McLaughlin on “Reign of the Sierra Storm King”

Thursday, March 8 | Warren Miller’s “White Winter Heat” (1987) featuring speaker Mark McLaughlin on “History of Lake Tahoe and the Comstock

Thursday, March 15 | Warren Miller’s “Steeper and Deeper” (1992) featuring a speaker TBD