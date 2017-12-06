Dec. 7-20, 2017 | ‘Tis the season

The holiday season is in full swing and Santa is one busy chap as he can be found at nearly every holiday party, fundraiser, ski area and many other places, sometimes at the same time, on a daily basis until Christmas.

We’ve rounded up all of the fun holiday celebrations and chances to visit with Santa along with all the best events, festivals, musical performances, tasty culinary festivities, adventure flicks and outdoor adventures that you won’t want to miss as part of our Tahoe Music & Festivals Winter edition.

From the outdoor good times at SnowGlobe to the Nevada Chamber Music Festival featuring world-class artists, to the sultry Latin Dance Festival and the Reno Wine Walk (featuring Ugly Sweaters for extra fun in December) to Snowshoe Dinner Tours at Alpine Meadows and The Great Ski Race, Tahoe Music & Festivals is a great resource for planning your winter fun for the next few months.