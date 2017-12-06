Conscious Dance | Embodying Awareness Through Movement

Imagine flowing in movement to music, letting go while being aware. This is Conscious Dance.

“It’s awareness through movement. It’s a moving meditation. It’s a place to go where you can truly be yourself while exploring movement and helps you to have a deeper understanding of yourself,” explains Polly Triplat of Sierra Conscious Dance.

Triplat creates an atmosphere and experience through music, movement and presence in each of her classes. Triplat has been studying and teaching movement for the past 20 years. She incorporates experiences she’s learned into her classes and has developed her style of Soulwise Movement Meditation, born from her love of exploring human nature and her passion for movement and dance.

“You can have a physical, emotional and spiritual experience through the movement and music,” says Triplat, who integrates a method called Open Floor.

According to Triplat, participants enter the room with music playing. “The first part of the class is a time to warm up the body — a self-exploration of sorts — guiding the exploration and attention to what is here in the moment. I use body anchors like focusing on our feet, for example. We explore spatial awareness of different body parts, grounding elements of what we feel.

“The second part of the class is about exploring personal space, partnerships and groups. It’s all about relationships and offering a safe container to practice how to be in relationship with ourselves and others,” she says.

She claims when we are ungrounded, we tend to lack focus, we become unsure, clumsy and imbalanced in our daily lives. The classes enable participants to understand and find a sense of grounding by offering tools that help people communicate without words and understand other people’s body language while enjoying the process of moving.

Often people are intimidated walking into a room and dancing. “This helps people to explore how they might be intimidated and why. Think of it as a yoga or meditation class. It’s a spiritual practice,” Triplat says.

This is not like other dance classes and according to Triplat there is a spiritual/meditative component that offers a more conscious experience. “It’s an ability to embody the moment in the realm of physical, mental and emotional states,” she says.

During a session people might also delve into and explore the four hungers, which include solitude, connection, belonging and spirit, as part of each ongoing series.

“People spend time in those realms with the group,” says Triplat. “There are a lot of things going on that might help them feel connected and understand themselves better.”

The guided classes are intended to create a space for a sober, drug-free experience. It’s an intentional dance for authentic, creative expression.

Instructor Breeze Cross offers a Bowls and Beats class that incorporates the healing tones of alchemy crystal singing bowls with movement medicine inspired by an eclectic mix of world beat music. A typical class offering may include breath work, mantra, toning, meditation, stretching and dancing.

Instructor Lauren Martin offers Dancing Freedom/Health Rhythms. Martin, aka AhMuse, incorporates many of the arts into her classes including drumming, dance, voice, theater and coloring.

Classes range in participation from five to 25 people. Participants have an opportunity to set up art installations and create sacred space that foster additional creativity based on the theme of the class. The classes are held at Tahoe Yoga and Wellness on the first and third Fridays of the month and The River School Farm in Reno, Nev., on the second and fourth Fridays of the month. All classes are from 7 to 9 p.m.

There is a $15 suggested donation, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds. Participants dance barefoot and should wear loose clothing they can move easily in and bring water.

For more information, visit sierraconsciousdance.com.