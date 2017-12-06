Art Events

Positive art exhibit

“Rising from the Fire,” the second exhibit of Tahoe Activist Artists is at High Vibe Society through Dec. 27 in South Lake Tahoe. The artists will be donating proceeds of their sales to help relief efforts in Puerto Rico, the Northern California wildfires, Live Violence Free and Bread and Broth 4 Kids. | tahoeactivistartists.com

Winners on exhibit

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada Artists Association is presenting the 67th annual Nevada Day Art exhibit until Dec. 24 at the Brewery Arts Center. The show was open to all northern Nevada and California artists.

The coveted “Spirit of Nevada” was awarded to Louise Kerr of Virginia City, Nev., for her oil, “Beginnings of Nevada.” “Best of Show” was awarded to Carolyn Holt of Reno, Nev., for “Paiute Language Teacher.” The Pat Holub award went to Abe Medina of Carson City, Nev., for “The Peer.” In “Other,” a sculpture by Ed Bauckham of Dayton, Nev., was awarded first place for “Life’s a Struggle Sometimes.” First places were awarded as follows: photography, Catherine King; oil, Carolyn Holt; mixed media, Catherine Sobredo; acrylic, Nick Noyes; watercolor, Steven Saylor and pastel, Lee Netzel. | nevadaartists.org

What’s on at SNC

Incline Village, Nev.

Kevin Holmes’ exhibit, “Processed Perspective,” deals with process-based forms derived from personal communication through found object materials and developed from an internal dialogue of fears and emotions. The exhibit is on display in the Garage Door Gallery until Dec. 8. | sierranevada.edu

Winter workshops

Hope Valley

Sorenson’s Resort offers winter workshops for guests and non-guests. On Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon, learn the techniques of making a holiday wreath. The class includes supplies and hot cocoa and cookies to enjoy during the workshop.

On Jan. 7, 2018, nature artist Jack Muir Laws will teach a winter sketching workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn techniques for fast sketches, drawings and paintings. Bring a sketchbook, binoculars and lightweight drawing materials. No experience is necessary.

On Feb. 25, Troy Corliss will teach a “Seeing Winter’s Light Photo Class” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn to plan and set up a shoot and discuss how the camera sees light through time and aperture. Beginning to advanced photographers are welcome. Bring a digital camera, preferably one that allows for exposure control. | sorensonsresort.com

Art to help the angels

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Watercolor Society exhibit, reception, silent auction and raffle includes a new exhibit of original watercolor paintings by local artists at the Wilbur D. May Museum. Called “Freedom of Expression,” the framed and unframed paintings — all originals — are for sale. Everyone is invited to a potluck and artists’ reception on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. A raffle of donated paintings by guest artists, as well as a silent auction of original paintings by Sierra Watercolor Society members, will be held with the proceeds benefiting the Art Angels Program that takes free watercolor instruction and supplies into elementary classrooms. | sierrawatercolorsociety.com

Ceramic fusions

South Lake Tahoe

Benko Art Gallery announces a show of Evan Jacobson, a ceramic artist, until Dec. 14. Born and raised in Truckee and now living in South Lake Tahoe, Jacobson creates a wide variety of ceramics, from earthenware that echoes the Tahoe terrain to ornamental, glazed raku that shimmers like Lake Tahoe itself. His unique fusion of styles in ceramic honors the past and brings it to the present. Make Tahoe Quantum – An Art Show (within an art show), is a monthly, curated installment presented by MakeTahoe.com at Benko Art Gallery. | (530) 600-3264

Exploring agreements

Truckee

Arts in Wellness presents the Fall Creative Group, which will be working on “The Four Agreements,” by Don Miguel Ruiz, on Thursdays until Dec. 14 at For Goodness Sake. Susie Alexander will be facilitating the group. The four agreements are interwoven on a conscious level into personal, family and community lives. As participants read and discuss each chapter, they will be doing creative processes on the weekly topic through drawing, painting and collage. All supplies are provided and no prior experience is required. It is $20 per meeting or $150 for the session. Scholarships are available. | Register artsinwellness.org

Not your grandad’s atlas

Truckee

Obi Kaufmann, author of “California Field Atlas, will be at Bespoke Truckee on Dec. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. This illustrated atlas is outside normal conceptions of California, revealing its myriad ecologies, topographies and histories in exquisite maps and trail paintings. Based on decades of exploring the backcountry of the Golden State, artist-adventurer Kaufmann blends science and art to illuminate the multifaceted array of living, connected systems. | bespoketruckee.com

Witness inner workings

Reno, Nev.

University of Nevada, Reno School of the Arts Galleries welcomes visitors to observe museum staff preparing the museum collection to move into a new facility. Part of Sheppard Contemporary has been transformed into a working lab where the inner workings of the museum will be shared with the community. Questions are welcome and frequent visits will yield opportunities to observe many objects never-before seen in the museum. Free to the public until Dec. 9. | unr.edu/art

Skaff exhibits works in oil

Tahoe City

Wolfdale’s Restaurant is featuring oil paintings by Andy Skaff through the end of the year. Skaff’s love of the West provides the inspiration for his light-filled, vibrant landscapes and cityscapes. His work ranges from classic, impressionist paintings to abstract distillations of familiar subjects. His paintings have been exhibited at the Napa Valley Museum, the Oil Painters of America Western Regional exhibit in Santa Barbara and are part of the permanent collection of Martis Camp Lodge, the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe and the Tahoe Forest Cancer Center. He is a member of the California Art Club and North Tahoe Arts. Locally, he is represented by Alpine Home and Pablo’s Gallery & Frame Shop in Tahoe City and Spirit Gallery in Truckee. | askaff.com

Ho, ho, ho for holidays

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts will host Holly Arts, holiday-inspired works by ARTisan artists in the Corison Loft until Dec. 31. | northtahoearts.org

Holiday wares

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League is selling creative holiday decorations and ornaments in the Holiday Boutique that will run until Jan. 1, 2018. Buy handmade treasures for the holidays. | talart.org

Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | northtahoearts.com

Local highlighted in library

Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library will display the art of Incline local Monika Piper Johnson for the month of December. She is an award-winning artist who started out painting still lifes before moving on to figures and landscapes. She is currently represented by James Harold Galleries in Tahoe City and Village Interiors and Cobalt Artist Studio in Incline Village. | (775) 832-3140



Soak in, delve in

Reno, Nev.

Succulence features work by local Reno artist Katera Neil, a mixed-media artist whose work focuses on want, temptation and the inevitability of rot. Her graphic sensibilities create a dialogue between her pieces and the advertising on which she comments. Neil invites the audience “soak in the succulence” and “delve into decadence and desire.” Succulence will be up in the Holland Project Micro Gallery at Bibo Coffee Shop until Dec. 22. | hollandreno.org



Get that glazed look

Truckee

Wheel/Hand Building Ceramics led by Susan Dorwart is at Truckee Community Art Center for ages 16 and older. The class is ongoing on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This is a more advanced class with use of the wheel and hand-molding projects. Learn to use coils and slabs and sculpture techniques. Pieces will be glazed with safe, lead-free glazes. The fee is $12 per class if paid monthly or $13 for drop-ins. There is a $3 materials fee due to the instructor at each class. | tdrpd.org



Hotel sports winter art

Truckee

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, has joined with SLATE Art Consulting of San Francisco to feature a new winter exhibition of Northern California artists’ works throughout the hotel’s lobby and public areas through April 2018. The exhibition of 20 contemporary works of art, both sculpture and painting, include landscapes and abstract works. | (530) 562-3000

Fine-art open house

Olympic Valley

Gallery Keoki in the Village at Squaw will hold an artist’s reception and open house on Dec. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy 30 years of Tahoe fine-art photography by internationally awarded artist Keoki Flagg. Included will be the ski patrol dogs, summer sunsets on Lake Tahoe, winter wonderlands and local skiers blazing amazing lines. The event is free and open to all ages. | gallerykeoki.com

Couldn’t drag me away

Reno, Nev.

Wild Horses of Washoe Valley is a photography exhibit at South Valleys Library Gallery by local photographer Marylou Schindler. It will be on display until Dec. 31. | (775) 851-5190

Taken by storm

Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Arts Council presents local artist and photographer Nancy Raven at the Copeland Gallery through Jan. 1, 2018. Raven started taking photography classes with Henry Gilpin in Monterey in 2003, followed by a class in lensless photography with Martha Casanave. This method took her by storm and has been her passion since. | cvartscouncil.com

Call for art

Kings Beach

The Stevenson Gallery and Spoken Color Art seek art work for an exhibition. All local, national and international artists — professional and amateur — will be considered in this call for art. The theme is human entity. Works in acrylic, color pencil, photography, mixed media, oils and watercolor, among media, will be considered. The deadline for submission is Jan. 26, 2018; the fee is $15. Artists will be notified by Feb. 9. The exhibition will run from March 1 to 31. Proceeds will go toward aiding Hand in Hand, an organization that provides assistance to those with chronic Lyme Disease. | spokencolorart.com

Join fiber art group

South Lake Tahoe

The South Lake Tahoe Library hosts a fiber art group meeting on the first Friday of the month from 2 to 3 p.m. The group is open to those who enjoy knitting, crocheting, embroidery, hand sewing and other fiber arts. Participants will learn new tricks and are encouraged to share projects, ideas and stories. Bring current projects or start a new one. All skill levels are welcome. | (530) 573-3185



The history, art of Burning Man

Reno, Nev.

The Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, Nev., presents two exhibits until Jan. 7, 2018, that focus on Burning Man. “City of Dust: The Evolution of Burning Man” explores the remarkable story of how the legendary Nevada gathering known as Burning Man evolved through collaborative ritual from humble countercultural roots on San Francisco’s Baker Beach into the world-famous desert convergence it is today. Never-before-seen photographs, artifacts, journals, sketches and notebooks reveal how this temporary experimental desert city came to be and how it continues to evolve.

Also on display is “View from the Playa: Photographs by Eleanor Preger.” Highlights of this Incline Village-based photographer’s work will be on view in the Nightingale Sky Room. | nevadaart.org

Teachers honored

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces its faculty exhibition, “Inspirations,” at the Community Development Building (the Brick). The exhibition, which will remain in the building’s lobby exhibition space through Jan. 11, 2018, features art faculty members from Carson, Dayton and Douglas high schools to thank them for their ongoing inspiration and dedication. The teachers are Rita Borselli, K.C. Brennan, Kara Ferrin, Michael Malley, John Martin, Zoe Shorten, Malaynia Wick and Kelley Yost. The exhibition includes photography, sculpture, drawings, ceramics, painting and mixed media. | arts-initiative.org

Studies of Iceland

Carson City, Nev.

Everywhere she has lived or studied, Las Vegas artist Andreana Donahue has incorporated physical pieces of the local environment into her work. In her current exhibit, “Wintering Over,” at the OXS Gallery at the Nevada Arts Council, Donahue relates to the time she spent in residency in Iceland. The exhibit will remain in place until Jan. 12. An artist’s reception and talk by Donahue will be held on Jan. 11 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. | nvculture.org

So much sky

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative presents “Wish You Were Here” by painter Susanne Forestieri at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until Jan. 18, 2018. Forestieri focuses her work on the figure and abstract images. She applies her expressive, impressionistic style to diverse subjects including showgirls, family portraits, New York City street scenes and landscapes. Oils, charcoal, pastels and pencil are her media of choice.

“Where I grew up, the sky was usually glimpsed between tall buildings, not the dominant feature of the landscape, but a column of blue. When I moved out west from New York City, I said, There’s so much sky.” I loved it,” said Forestieri. | arts-initiative.org

Art with super-regional focus

Reno, Nev.

“Unsettled” at Nevada Museum of Art amasses 200 artworks by 80 artists living and/or working in a super-region called the Greater West, a geographic area that stretches from Alaska to Patagonia and from Australia to the American West. Though ranging across thousands of miles, this region shares similarities: vast expanses of open land, rich natural resources, diverse indigenous peoples, colonialism and the ongoing conflicts that inevitably arise when these factors coexist.

The specific geographic focus of “Unsettled” begins in Alaska and continues down the West Coast of North America, through Central America, concluding in Colombia. Works included span 2,000 years, ranging from Pre-Columbian to modern and contemporary art. The exhibition, on display until Jan. 21, 2018, makes connections among the diverse cultures and artistic practices of this super-region. | nevadaart.org

Reflecting permanence

Reno, Nev.

University of Nevada, Reno art department alumnus Joan Arrizabalaga will mount a solo exhibition, “Reflections,” as part of University Galleries’ exhibition series that investigates the permanent collection. It will be on display until Feb. 23, 2018, at UNR’s Sheppard Contemporary, Church Fine Arts. | unr.edu

Exhibit runs skin deep

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum introduces “Ink & Ivory,” an exhibit featuring two nautical art forms on display until April 2018. Scrimshaw, attributed to American sailors, is the art of intricate carvings on bone ivory and other found objects. These works of art capture visuals of the past and tell the story of environmental impact, laws and regulations. “Ink & Ivory” will trace the nautical tradition of tattooing. Discover tattoos that were meant to bring sailors luck, see skin-deep evidence of their travels and feel the sense of longing behind sentimental tributes to wives and sweethearts back home. Best of all, “Ink & Ivory” will feature modern-day tattoos which are specific to nautical tradition or deep Tahoe connection. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Boat names focus of exhibit

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum announces an exhibition that explores the stories behind the names of familiar Tahoe places and beloved Tahoe boats. “What’s in A Name?” will be on display until April 2018. Choosing a name for a boat is a personal choice and not arbitrary. Many boat owners choose names that reflect a part of their life or family. Names are expressions of the owner’s personality and sense of humor. Other boat names pay homage to the tradition of the boat as a gendered object.

Visitors can also expect to delve into the complex nautical history behind the female persona of ships and boats. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org