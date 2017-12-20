“Under an Arctic Sky” showing comes to Tahoe

Alpenglow Sports announce the third installment of the 12th annual Alpenglow Sports Winter Film Series with Chris Burkard and his show “Under an Arctic Sky” at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4, at Olympic Village Lodge for a taste of what it’s like surfing in the fjords of Northern Iceland during the largest storm in 25 years.

Along with six surfers and filmmaker Ben Weiland, Burkard travelled to Iceland’s Hornstrandir Nature Reserve to seek out unknown swells under the glow of the northern lights. Chartering a boat, the crew departed from Isafjodur during the largest storm to hit the northern coast in 25 years.

Though treacherous for travel, to a surfer, storms signal the chance to ride legendary swells. The crew was at the mercy of nature, so when the weather forced the team to sail back to land, they took to the road. Facing the brutality of winter in Iceland, the crew found that uncertainty is the best ingredient for discovering the unimaginable. As winter kicks into high gear in the Sierra, witness the power of the arctic snows.

Burkard is one of the premier adventure photographers on the planet. Each year, he works to capture stories that inspire humans to consider their relationship with nature, while promoting the preservation of wild places everywhere.

The Alpenglow Sports Winter Film Series is designed to inspire, motivate and educate the Lake Tahoe community. The series runs from November through February and is free to attend. Prizes from industry sponsors are raffled off at each show to raise money for local nonprofits including: the Tahoe Backcountry Alliance, Sierra Avalanche Center, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, the Tahoe Food Hub, the Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe and Squaw Dogs. Each show regularly raises $6,000 to $8,000 for local nonprofits, and to date the series has raised more than $120,000.

The beneficiary for the third Winter Film Series is Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue. Tahoe Weekly sponsors the Winter Film Series.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and an early arrival is encouraged in order to assure good seating. Fireside Pizza Co. will be on-hand with delicious dinner offerings to enjoy before and during the show.

For more information, visit alpenglowsports.com. Look for additional showings in the Tahoe Weekly Events calendar.