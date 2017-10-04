Oct. 5 to 11, 2017 | Wonderland of adventure

The Tahoe Sierra is a wonderland of adventure as our writers explore in this edition of Tahoe Weekly. Priya Hutner explores the extreme adrenaline rush of the G forces of flying with Sky Combat Ace. Take the controls for yourself (yes, you get to fly yourself) over the breathtaking waters of Lake Tahoe and vistas of Desolation Wilderness as you experience barrel rolls and dives.

Sean McAlindin takes in the fall beauty of a sunset mountain bike ride on Sawtooth trail with stunning views of the Truckee River Canyon. This moderate trail is a classic Tahoe mountain bike ride you’ll want to add to your bucket list.

Or, take in a leisurely stroll along the lakeside Kings Beach Art Walk featuring the art of local artists and school children on the new art banner exhibit throughout town while enjoying the hamlet’s shops and dining. And don’t forget to take a walk on the sandy beach; one of the largest on Tahoe’s shores.

