High Fives debuts “Coming to My Senses”

High Fives Foundation presents its new film, “Coming to My Senses” at the Tahoe Art Haus on Oct. 27 along with the premiere of its new “B.A.S.I.C.S. 7” film series on snow safety and awareness.

“Coming to My Senses”

In 1999, Aaron Baker broke his neck in a motocross accident, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down. Despite doctor’s grim prognosis over the next 16 years, Baker decided not to listen to those who said he had a million-to-one odds of ever feeding himself again and instead, through painstaking effort, endeavored to regain as much mobility as possible, according to a High Fives press release.

This journey through the unknown took him from the depths of depression to the joys of cross country road tripping via tandem bicycle with his mother and friends, and finally, culminated in his opening a socially conscious, low-cost gym focused on increasing mobility for the disabled. Now in “Coming To My Senses,” Baker takes another journey that symbolizes his recovery: to cross a 20-mile tract of Death Valley unsupported on foot. But will he make it?

“This documentary is, at its essence, a portrait of movement, how it relates to our goals and dreams, and how it changes our motivations and perspectives. Every day, through our obsession with sports, we are confronted with images of exceptional movement and we spend countless hours and dollars championing the very best,” say filmmakers Dominic and Nadia Gill in a press release. “While we would never argue that breaking records isn’t inspiring, we also believe that contemplating a lack of movement can be even more profound. Simply by watching the effort required to complete even a basic task you can get to the very root of who you are and what you live for.”

“We are making this film to give voice to the more than 30 million Americans who report struggling with mobility each day. We are also making this film for those who are limited not by mobility but by fear, complacency, insecurity, public opinion or just plain laziness. Aaron Baker has taught us to challenge our prognoses whatever they may be, because in the end, only you can know what you are truly capable of.”

“B.A.S.I.C.S. 7”

The new edition of the “B.A.S.I.C.S.” film series addresses snow safety and awareness and the vulnerabilities an athlete encounters when enjoying the mountains. The documentary features Jeremy Jones, J.T. Holmes and others each sharing personal perspectives on why making educated and informed decisions is essential.

The film focuses on five topics:

Snow is Dynamic

Knowledge is Powder

Inbounds vs. Backcountry

Consequences are Real

Ride for Tomorrow

The showings are at 5:30 p.m. for $15 and at 8 p.m. for $20, which includes an athlete poster signing and a Q&A with “Coming to My Senses” director Dominic Gill. | tomysenses.com