Entertainment Calendar | October

Nashville singer-songwriter Nikki Lane will appear in a seated show at Cargo Concert Hall in Reno, Nev., on Oct. 7.



OCT. 5 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

FAlibi Ale Truckee 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Vince Morris The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6 p.m.

CeCe Gable Sextet Reno Little Theater 7 p.m.

Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Weezer Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Just Us Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Fastlane Circus Circus 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Camz The BlueBird 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Comedy Night Lex Grand Sierra 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

Anthony K Pioneer Underground 7 p.m.

Ruben Paul The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Going Green” Restless Artists’ Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 7 p.m.

OCT. 6 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Chi McClean Nakoma Resort 6 p.m.

Tom MacDonald and Tony Unger Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Los Lobos MontBleu 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Moksha Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

IJV & DubFah Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Chronkite Hard Rock 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

PUSH Physical Theater Harrah’s 7 p.m.

“The Woman in Black” Valhalla Boathouse Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Vince Morris The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Just Us Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

John Prine Pioneer Center 8 p.m.

Joe Robinson Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.

Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Paul Anka Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Million Dollar Quartet Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Carolyn Dolan & Peter Supersano Harrah’s 8:30 p.m.

Thunder Cover Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Fastlane Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Big Sean Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Hindsight Atlantis 10 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

First Friday Funnies Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

“Nightmare, the Musical” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

“Going Green” Restless Artists’ Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Ruben Paul The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Anthony K Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Special Events

World Cowboy Fastdraw Championship Churchill County Fairgrounds

SNAFU Con Sparks Nugget

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 7 p.m.

Inaugural Airstreams on Main Carson City

OCT. 7 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Gruber Family Band Camp Richardson 12 p.m.

Cash Only The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Eric Burdon & The Animals Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Taking Root Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Moksha Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

The Quick & Easy Boys Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“The Woman in Black” Valhalla Boathouse Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Vince Morris The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Great Italian Festival Eldorado

First Take OomPah Casino Fandango 12 p.m.

Just Us Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Rosebud’s Dance Band Brewery Arts Center 7:30 p.m.

Reno Chamber Orchestra w/Tanya Bannister Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Society of Seven w/Lhey Bella Atlantis 8 p.m.

The Shins Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Greg Austin Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Nikki Lane w/Jade Jackson Cargo 8 p.m.

Carolyn Dolan & Peter Supersano Harrah’s 8:30 p.m.

Sans Ami, Omotai, Vie Jub Jub’s 8:30 p.m.

Fastlane Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Thunder Cover Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Hindsight Atlantis 10 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

Miles Medina Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Jon Potter, DJ Xenobia, DJ Pelikan Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

DJ Chris English El Jefe’s 9:30 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Scene Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 5:30 & 8 p.m.

Anthony K Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Going Green” Restless Artists’ Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Ruben Paul The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Nightmare, the Musical” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Celtic Celebration Bartley Ranch

Downtown Wine Walk Carson City

World Cowboy Fastdraw Championship Churchill County Fairgrounds

World Championship Outhouse Races Virginia City

Minden-Tahoe Airport Aviation Roundup Minden

El Dorado Great Italian Festival Reno

SNAFU Con Sparks Nugget

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 7 p.m.

Inaugural Airstreams on Main Carson City

OCT. 8 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Gruber Family Band Camp Richardson 12 p.m.

Trippin King Snakes The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Rainbow Girls Dark Horse 6 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

“The Woman in Black” Valhalla Boathouse Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Vince Morris The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Great Italian Festival Eldorado

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Reno Chamber Orchestra w/Tanya Bannister Nightingale Concert Hall 2 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Cherie Shipley w/Sagebrush Rebels Genoa Park 4:30 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

John Shipley Gold Hill Hotel 6:30 p.m.

Hindsight Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Snow Tha Product Jub Jub’s 8:30 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Going Green” Restless Artists’ Theatre 2 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 2 & 5:30 p.m.

Ruben Paul The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Celtic Celebration Bartley Ranch

World Cowboy Fastdraw Championship Churchill County Fairgrounds

World Championship Outhouse Races Virginia City

Minden-Tahoe Airport Aviation Roundup Minden

El Dorado Great Italian Festival Reno

SNAFU Con Sparks Nugget

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 5 p.m.

Inaugural Airstreams on Main Carson City

OCT. 9 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Live music McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 p.m.

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Steppen’ Stonz Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

OCT. 10 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Live music McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Corky Bennett Rail City Italian Buffet 4:30 p.m.

Denver Saunders Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

First Take Renaissance Reno 7 p.m.

Mile High Jazz Comma Coffee 7:30 p.m.

Steppen’ Stonz Atlantis 8 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

OCT. 11 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 p.m.

Allan Harvey w/Dana Eagle The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Denver Saunders Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Jazz Jam Living the Good Life 7:30 p.m.

Black Tiger Sex Machine Cargo 8 p.m.

Steppen’ Stonz Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

OCT. 12 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Jacob Westfall Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Crystal Garden Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“The Woman in Black” Valhalla Boathouse Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Allan Harvey w/Dana Eagle The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

T Sisters The Saint 7 p.m.

After Dark Band Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Steppen’ Stonz Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Cult Leader, Vermin Womb Jub Jub’s 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Platinum Band Circus Circus 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Camz The BlueBird 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Comedy Night Lex Grand Sierra 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

“Nightmare, the Musical” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.



Special Events

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 7 p.m.

OCT. 13 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Mel Wade Nakoma Resort 6 p.m.

Sean McAlindin Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Judas Thieves, Black Plague of Wolves, Jack Nielsen’s Triple Threat Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Haylestorm & DJ Paul Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Spellbinders magic show Incline Village Library 3:30 p.m.

Spellbinders magic show South Lake Tahoe Library 3:30 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“The Woman in Black” Valhalla Boathouse Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Allan Harvey w/Dana Eagle The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Steppen’ Stonz Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Iamsu Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

After Dark Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Platinum Band Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Flock of 80s Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Jerry Jacobs Eldorado 10 p.m.

Atomika Atlantis 10 p.m.

Rae Sremmurd Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Spellbinders Verdi Library 3:30 p.m.

Spellbinders Northwest Library 3:30 p.m.

Spellbinders Sierra View Library 5 p.m.

Spellbinders Minden Library 5 p.m.

Spellbinders South Valleys Library 5 p.m.

Hootchy Kootchy Girls Vintage Cabaret Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

“Nightmare, the Musical” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

“Hell Bound Beauty” Studio on 4th 8 p.m.



Special Events

USA BMX Blackjack National Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

Reno Mural Expo Reno-Sparks venues

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 7 p.m.

OCT. 14 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Fall Festival Tahoe Donner 11 a.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Steppen’ Stonz Atlantis 4 p.m.

Los Lonley Boys Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Los Lonely Boys Harrah’s Lake Tahoe 8 p.m.

Fabulous Thunderbirds & Elvin Bishop”s Big Fun Trio MontBleu 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Dead Winter Carpenters MontBleu 9 p.m.

Jon Stickley Trio w/Brad Parsons Band Moes BBQ 9 p.m.

Cash Only Band Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Under the Radar Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Metal Shop Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Atomika Atlantis 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

“The Woman in Black” Valhalla Boathouse Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Allan Harvey w/Dana Eagle The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Christopher Cross Boomtown 6 & 8 p.m.

George Lopez Silver Legacy 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

After Dark Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Scott Pemberton Band The BlueBird 8:30 p.m.

Platinum Band Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Flock of 80s Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Under the Radar Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Jerry Jacobs Eldorado 10 p.m.

Ayla Simone Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Chris English El Jefe’s 9:30 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Spellbinders Dayton Library 1 p.m.

Spellbinders Virginia City Library 1 p.m.

Spellbinders Northwest Valleys Library 2 p.m.

Spellbinders Fernley Library 2 p.m.

Spellbinders Carson City Library 3 p.m.

Spellbinders Fallon Library 3 p.m.

Spellbinders Sparks Library 4 p.m.

Spellbinders Silver Springs Library 5 p.m.

The Gala Show Pioneer Center 3 & 7 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 5:30 & 8 p.m.

“Nightmare, the Musical” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

Hootchy Kootchy Girls Vintage Cabaret Pioneer Underground 6:30 p.m.

Special Events

USA BMX Blackjack National Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

Reno Mural Expo Reno-Sparks venues

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 7 p.m.

OCT. 15 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

Allan Harvey w/Dana Eagle The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Atomika Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Jerry Jacobs Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 2 & 5:30 p.m.

PIAF! The Show Pioneer Center 7 p.m.

Special Events

USA BMX Blackjack National Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

Reno Mural Expo Reno-Sparks venues

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 5 p.m.

OCT. 16 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Community Bluegrass Old Time Jam Alibi Ale Truckee 6 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 p.m.

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Special Events

USA BMX Blackjack National Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

OCT. 17 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Live music McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Corky Bennett Rail City Italian Buffet 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

First Take Renaissance Reno 7 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Octet 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” Pioneer Center 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

USA BMX Blackjack National Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

OCT. 18 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 p.m.

The Tommy Lama The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Jazz Jam Living the Good Life 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

“Nightmare, the Musical” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” Pioneer Center 7:30 p.m.

OCT. 19 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Bias and Dunn Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Tommy Lama The Improv 9 p.m.

Sunset above Lake Tahoe w/Mark Twain Tunnel Creek Lodge 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Nathan Owens Circus Circus 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Camz The BlueBird 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Comedy Night Lex Grand Sierra 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

“Nightmare, the Musical” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” Pioneer Center 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Comedy Night Lex Grand Sierra 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 7 p.m.

OCT. 20 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Pure Winter Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

TYMK & BeatKarma Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Tommy Lama The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Whiskerman The Saint 8 p.m.

Nathan Owens Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Apple Z Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10 p.m.

Neil Jackson Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

QUIX and Bishu I Up 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Peeti V Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Nightmare, the Musical” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 8 p.m.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” Pioneer Center 8 p.m.

Special Events

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 7 p.m.

OCT. 21 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Grand Funk Railroad MontBleu 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Mojo Green Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Local Anthology Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Dodgy Mountain Men Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Life During Wartime Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Charlotte’s Web” Truckee Community Arts Center 6:30 p.m.

The Tommy Lama The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Diamond Saints The BlueBird 7 p.m.

Travis Tritt Nugget Sparks 8 p.m.

Jelly Bread & Brothers Gow The Saint 8 p.m.

Nathan Owens Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Apple Z Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Chris English El Jefe’s 9:30 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 5:30 & 8 p.m.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” Pioneer Center 2 & 8 p.m.

“Nightmare, the Musical” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

Felipe Esparza Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Special Events

Carson City Ghost Walk

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 7 p.m.

Chili & Beer Ferstival Grand Sierra Resort

Sunrise Tavern Mini Festival Sky Tavern

OCT. 22 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Charlotte’s Web” Truckee Community Arts Center 2 p.m.

The Tommy Lama The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

RL Grime Reno Events Center 8 p.m.

Apprentice & Cody Rea w/Bluffcaller Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” Pioneer Center 1 & 7 p.m.

Special Events

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 5 p.m.

Chili & Beer Ferstival Grand Sierra Resort

Sunrise Tavern Mini Festival Sky Tavern

OCT. 23 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

OCT. 24 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

JDH Concert Art Truckee 6:30 p.m.



DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Corky Bennett Rail City Italian Buffet 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Octet 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

OCT. 25 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Annie Lederman w/Andy Haynes The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Earthless Jub Jub’s 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Nightmare, the Musical” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.



OCT. 26 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Hangtown Festival Placerville

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Annie Lederman w/Andy Haynes The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

The Jazzettes Promenade on the River 4 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Azealia Banks Cargo 7 p.m.

DG Kicks Octet 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

The Run Up Circus Circus 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Camz The BlueBird 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Comedy Night Lex Grand Sierra 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Nightmare, the Musical” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.



Special Events

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 7 p.m.

OCT. 27 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Hangtown Festival Placerville

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Rockin’ Dead Halloween Bash Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Drinking with Clowns Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

AUX & Kowta Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Teddy P Hard Rock 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Annie Lederman w/Andy Haynes The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Mastadon w/Eagles of Death Metal & Russion Circles Reno Ballroom 7 p.m.

Ronn McFarlane Trinity Episcopal Cathedral 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

The Novelists Piper Opera house 7:30 p.m.

Beatles vs. Stones Atlantis 8 p.m.

NastyNasty, PROKO and Chee The BlueBird 9 p.m.

The Run Up Circus Circus 9 p.m.

The Breakfast Klub Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Trey Stone, John Shipley, Dee Monier Atlantis 10 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.

Panic City Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Nightmare, the Musical” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.



Special Events

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 7 p.m.

OCT. 28 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Hangtown Festival Placerville

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Chris Botti Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Freaker’s Ball MontBleu 8 p.m.

Brother Ali Hard Rock 8 p.m.

Tainted Love w/ Elzo & Echto Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Good Ol’ Boyz Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Drinking with Clowns Bar of America 9:30 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Annie Lederman w/Andy Haynes The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Peter Cetera Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.

The Soft White Sixties The Saint 8 p.m.

Real Estate, Lucy Dacus Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Halloween Bass Ball Cargo 8 p.m.

Wild Erotic Ball Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

The Run Up Circus Circus 9 p.m.

The Breakfast Klub Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Walker & Royce 1 Up 10 p.m.

Trey Stone, John Shipley, Dee Monier Atlantis 10 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Chris English El Jefe’s 9:30 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Nightmare, the Musical” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.



Special Events

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 7 p.m.

OCT. 29 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Annie Lederman w/Andy Haynes The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Trey Stone, John Shipley, Dee Monier Atlantis 10 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Ralphie May Cargo 8 p.m.

Special Events

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 5 p.m.

OCT. 30 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Special Events

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 7 p.m.

OCT. 31 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Strange Halloween w/Rittz, Sam Lachow, Eric Biddines Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.



Special Events

“Slaughter House” Greater Nevada Field 7 p.m.