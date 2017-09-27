Wolf Run Golf Club

By
John Dee
-
No. 3 tee shot.

Wolf Run Golf Club in south Reno, Nev., has been a hot spot since its opening in 1998. It was designed by John Fleming to be an affordable yet premium course — a tough combination to pull off, but here it has happened. I have played it many times over the years and even during the winter because it tries hard to stay open year round. The fact that it is also home to both the University of Nevada, Reno men’s and women’s golf teams is a solid indication of how good a course this is.

Par 72 | 18 holes
Yardage | 5133 to 7100
Course Rating | 67.3 to 72.6
Slope | 122 to130

The course lives in a canyon in the foothills of the Carson Range, which creates some interesting elevation changes. Fairways are wide, almost to the point that they are hard to miss. If you do, you will find plenty of desert sagebrush. Actually, the original concept was to have the greens as the real test. They are indeed large and undulating, but at the same time readable and putt very true. Good putting days are possible here. Greens are well trapped, but only a really bad shot will end up in one. Fairway traps are also numerous, but I don’t remember ever finding one.

What I really enjoy is how the personality of the course changes as you change tees — more so than any other place I have played.

Since Wolf Run was designed to be a premium course, it has many strong holes. But the 15th hole, a par 5 of 385 to 546 yards really gets your attention. The tee shot must carry a deep natural gorge of some 175 to 200 yards, which is not difficult but intimidating.

Lay up to around 100 yards gives you the best chance to get it close on the shallow green with water short. It is one of those holes where the trouble should never come into play, but you know it is there. So, a little mind game is at work.

Wolf Run Golf Club is one of my favorite layouts in the region. What I really enjoy is how the personality of the course changes as you change tees — more so than any other place I have played.

The blue tees are usually my choice, but many holes are now just plain scary from the blacks. Moving up to the white tees will bring all kinds of trouble into play that are never seen from the blues. A lot of tee shots are now a lay-up — in essence, you play a different golf course. So, pick a set of tees and have a go at Wolf Run Golf Club. You won’t be disappointed.

For more information or to book a tee time, visit wolfrungc.com or call (775) 851-3301.

 

SHARE
John Dee
John Dee
John Dee grew up in Elm Grove, Wis., playing many sports with a strength in baseball. A desire to beat his best buddy in high school led him to take up golf. “The next time I played with my buddy, I beat him and that was the end of my baseball career,” John recalls. In the mid-80s he moved into golf as a profession, received his PGA membership and began to teach golf. “My wife and I (and our cats) moved to Lake Tahoe in 2005 to further our careers and eventually found other paths to follow. She started her own business and I spent seven years in Parks and Recreation, but returned to golf in 2015 as Assistant Golf Professional at the Resort at Squaw Creek. Some things about the business has changed a lot, but the game is still hard and people still want to have a good time.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR