Wet ‘n’ Dirty

Galena Fest features Bloody Rose, Wicked Thorn

The 9th annual Galena Fest in the Galena Creek Recreation Area in Reno, Nev., is on Sept. 24 is the starting point for The Bloody Rose Mountain Bike Climb at 8:30 a.m. It provides mountain bikers with a difficult course, 12.2 miles in length with serious elevation challenges. The Wicked Thorn 7.25-Mile Run starts at 9:30 a.m. This scenic course begins at Galena Park and loops through the forest along Jones/White Creek trail and ultimately finishes in the center of the festival. The 3-Mile Walk starts at 11 a.m. through the beautiful forest trails. | renogalenafest.com



“Habit” showing at Moment Skis

Sparks, Nev.

Moment Skis hosts the local premiere of Level 1’s 18th movie, “Habit,” on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. It will feature four breweries in the beer garden — Great Basin, Lead Dog, Mill Street Still & Brew and The Depot — plus Nomeats food truck. There will be free giveaways during the evening. The event benefits The Holland Project. Tickets are $10 for the film and beer garden or $5 for the film only. Read more about the film and watch the trailer at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | Tickets momentskis.com

Race the Sagebrush

Area venues

Reno Wheelmen announce the 2017 Sagebrush Cyclecross Season schedule. Sagebrush 1 is on Sept. 23 at Dorothy McAlinden Neighborhood Park in Reno, Nev. Sagebrush 2 is on Oct. 8 at Riverview Sports Park in Truckee. Sagebrush 3 is at Wild West Motorsports Park in Sparks, Nev., on Nov. 11 and Sagebrush 4 is at Hidden Valley Regional Park in Reno on Dec. 9. All races start at 9 a.m. The fee is $30 before the day of the event and $40 on the day of. Juniors and kids race free. There are cash prizes. | renowheelmen.org

Poised for a great winter

Incline Village, Nev.

Diamond Peak announces new improvements for the upcoming ski season including a new terrain park on the Lakeview run, more perks for season pass holders, increased snowmaking productivity and a new program highlighting the resort’s history and natural beauty. There will also be on-mountain interpretive ski/snowboard tours. | diamondpeak.com

Adventure racing in Emerald Bay

Big Blue Adventure continues its adventure racing series into October. The second annual Truckee Marathon is on Sept. 24 that includes a marathon, half marathon and marathon relay. All distances start and finish in downtown Truckee. The Great Trail Race is on Oct. 8. | bigblueadventure.com

Are you express or intrepid?

Stetina’s Sierra Prospect is on Sept. 22 to 24, a journey to Nevada’s scorched desert from Lake Tahoe’s crystal waters and back. This event will be scored with Bike Monkey’s new Road Rally format. There are five timed segments. Outside of the segments, there is no penalty to refuel at aid stations, relax, snap pictures and be social. It begins at Northstar.

Take the Express Route of 50 miles or the Intrepid Route of 98 miles. The Overall Classification is all segments combined: Brockway, Sand Harbor, Carson and Mount Rose. | sierraprospect.com



Work in a daze

Area venues

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship is in need of volunteers to help with maintaining trails. No experience is required. Graeagle Trail Daze is on Sept. 23. | sierratrails.org



Happenin’ at the Tappaan

Norden

Sierra Club’s Clair Tappaan Lodge offers outings throughout the year. Volunteer Vacation at Clair Tappaan Lodge is from Sept. 23 to 30. Participants will work on forest restoration projects, while exploring the lakes and meadows of the Sierra Nevada. This outing includes lodging and meals. The leader will be Suzanne Ferguson.

Autumn Hiking and History in the Sierra Nevada is from Oct. 1 to 7 and includes daily hikes, lodging, all meals and admission fees. The leader will be Aurora Roberts. | clairtappaanlodge.com

A rocky start — and finish

Sparks, Nev.

The Silver State Rockcrawling Championship is on Sept. 23 and 24 at Wild West Motorsports Park. Pros and entry-level teams compete on the natural terrain overlooking the race track. | supercrawl.rocks

Give back and join in

Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust needs community volunteers to help staff in maintaining portions of the organization’s 32-mile trail network. The trail workday is on Sept. 23. | Register kevin@tdlandtrust.org

It’s a first

Stateline, Nev.

The inaugural Lake Tahoe Cornhole Championships are at MontBleu Resort Casino on Sept. 24 starting at noon. Fourteen teams of two will compete for first, second and third places. Team entry fee is $50. General admission tickets are $15, which includes a silent disco, live entertainment, hookah lounge, yard games and pool access. Participants must be age 21 and older. | Tickets montbleuresort.com

DIY paddleboard

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Center Wooden Paddleboard Building Course is from Sept. 25 to 30. The course will use Chesapeake Light Craft paddleboards, which are built from marine plywood using a stitch and glue method. Larry Froley, from Gray Whale Paddle in California and Kaholo paddleboard co-designer, is the instructor. Participants will choose from either the 12-foot-6-inch board or the 14-foot board that are great for touring or racing; they each fit in common race categories. | Register (530) 583-9283, ex. 103 or danielle@tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Restore the Incline Flume Trail

Incline Village, Nev.

Volunteers are needed to help with restoration work of the Incline Flume Trail led by the Friends of Incline Trails with the Forest Service, Tahoe Rim Trail Association and Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association. Trail days are scheduled on Sept. 26, 28 and 30. | tamba.org

A biker’s paradise

Reno, Nev.

Street Vibrations Fall Rally and Motorcycle Festival from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 is a celebration of music, metal and motorcycles. Street Vibrations offers tours, live entertainment, ride-in shows, stunt shows and more to more than 50,000 biking enthusiasts. Enjoy scavenger hunts, poker runs and a custom bike expo. | roadshowsreno.com

TAMBA is busy

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association offers pump track races at Bijou Bike Park on Sept. 27. Riders of all ages can compete in timed pump races and pump line and trick competitions. The event is $5 per participant. Register at 5 p.m.

On Oct. 7 is Corral Halloween Night Ride. Don a scary costume and ride with a bunch of ghouls and witches. Meet at Corral parking lot at 5:30 p.m. The fee is $25 or $20 for TAMBA members. The cost includes a barbecue, rest stop snacks and unlimited fun.

TAMBA also needs volunteers for its workdays. Incline Flume trails days are Sept. 26, 28 and 30. The Angora Trail workday is on Sept. 30. As well, volunteers are needed to help with Maintenance Mondays at Bijou Bike Park. | tamba.org



Diamond Peak featured in ski flick

Incline Village, Nev.

In spring 2017, a crew of riders on the way to Snowboarder Magazine’s Superpark 21 event swung by Diamond Peak for a special photo and video shoot that will be included in the soon-to-be-released feature-length movie, “Pepper.”

With the sun setting over Lake Tahoe in the background, slope-style Olympic gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg and friends Chris Grenier, Ozzy Henning, Nils Mindnich and Garrett Warnick sessioned a custom-built jump on Crystal Ridge. Footage from the two-day film shoot can be seen in Kotsenburg’s “Who Is Pepper? Ep. 1” teaser on the Snowboarder Magazine Web site. The movie is scheduled for release on iTunes on Oct. 18 with a potential screening at Diamond Peak this fall or winter. See the trailer at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | snowboarder.com



“Rogue Elements” premieres

Olympic Valley

Teton Gravity Research has released the trailer for its newest ski film, “Rogue Elements.” REI presents the premier screening of “Rogue Elements” at KT Base Bar in the Village at Squaw on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

In the winter of 2017, the magnitude of winter’s force was on full display all over the world. Join the Teton Gravity Research team as they embark on an adventure filled with fury and glory and witness the unimaginable. Segments of the film feature locals Jeremy Jones and Sammy Luebke. At the premier, there will be athlete appearances and prizes. Tickets are on sale now for this one-night-only event. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door, and $5 for ages 16 and younger.

The movie will also show on Oct. 12 at The Freight House at Greater Nevada Field in Reno, Nev. Doors open at 7 p.m. Showing at 8 p.m. Tickets $10. Read more about the film and watch the trailer at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | tetongravity.com



Absinthe Films shows “Turbo Dojo”

Area venues

From the longest-standing independent snowboard filmmakers comes “TurboDojo,” the new-new from the Absinthe crew featuring Mikkel Bang, Nicolas Müller, Hans Mindnich, Brandon Cocard, Austen Sweetin, Brendan Gerard, Ben Ferguson, Kimmy Fasani and more.

Locals showings will be on Sept. 29 at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee and on Sept. 30 at MontBleu Casino in Stateline, Nev. Watch the trailer at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | absinthe-films.com



Biking the greens

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Games Bike Nights offer a family-friendly, cross-country bike race on Sept. 29, featuring an illuminated course spanning across the Lake Tahoe Golf Course — over fairways, into the rough, through sand traps and over bridges with the occasional cart path. It is open to all ages and riding abilities. The race is approximately 6 miles, with two 3-mile laps for most classes. Helmets and lights are recommended. No electric bikes will be allowed.

The event is free to attend and spectators are encouraged. Adult registration is $20 and $15 for kids. Stay for the after party at 10 p.m. | tahoegames.com

The top on the top

Olympic Valley

Fire and grit collide when the world’s greatest athletes compete in the 2017 Reebok Spartan Race World Championship at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows on Sept. 30. The pinnacle event of the obstacle-racing season will see a field of 500 elite athletes from more than 30 countries battling the mountainous terrain of Olympic Valley during the 12-mile race. To qualify for the World Championship heat, men and women racers must finish in the top 5 at Spartan Races around the world during the 2017 qualifying season. Previous World Champions have hailed from the Czech Republic, Great Britain, Canada and the U.S.

Highlighting the field of endurance athletes at the World Championship and throughout the season is the Spartan Race Pro Team, boasting the top athletes in the sport including Amelia Boone, Robert Killian Jr., Ryan Kent, Alyssa Hawley, Faye Stenning and Matt Novakovich, along with newcomers such as Veejay Jones and Rea Kolbl. The team will also compete at all Spartan Race U.S. Championship events, along with select regular-season races and global events.

Legends will rise as they compete for more than $250,000 in cash and prizes on unforgiving and scenic terrain. | spartan.com

Riding natural goes national

Area venues

More than 550 rides with more than 3,000 participants in 48 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and several countries are registered for the second annual Bike Your Park Day on Sept. 30. The event encourages people to explore urban and rural parks and public lands by bicycle whether it’s on paved roads, paths or mountain bike trails. Participants register and an interactive map displays all the rides taking place. | Register bikeyourparkday.org

Mountains of run

Area venues

Auburn Ski Club Training Center hosts Run the Runway on Oct. 1 and Donner Lake Turkey Trot on Nov. 4. | Register auburnskiclub.com

Get your race on

Reno, Nev.

CrossReno on Oct. 1 is a festival and a USA Cycling-sanctioned race. Racers, fans and spectators can enjoy a festival with a live music stage, local food trucks, craft beer and family friendly events. For families with parents racing, CrossReno even offers a supervised interactive kids section so you can get your race on while the kids are off having fun. | cxreno.com

I said, ‘Draw!’

Fallon, Nev.

See the fastest gun alive and relive the spirit of the Wild West with a craft fair, car show, comfort food, Civil War reenactment with Nevada Gunfighters and the World Championship Fast Draw Competition. Watch shooters ages 8 and older compete to be the fastest gun alive at the Churchill County Fairgrounds in Fallon from Oct. 6 to 8. | cowboyfastdraw.com



Follow that tail

Reno, Nev.

Tails on the Trails: Healthy Parks Healthy People Trail Series is on Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hidden Valley Regional Park. Tails on the Trails is the only timed trail race in Nevada that allows one to run with his or her dog. Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation offers a 10km course, a 5km course and the 1-mile Lazy Dog Jog. An all-day dog-friendly festival is at the Link Piazzo Dog Park, featuring interactive activities and games, vendors, food, craft beer, raffle prizes and a free pup sprint. | cristobal@tmparksfoundation.org



Series takes a disc

Tahoe venues

Sierra Tahoe Disc Golf Series hosts the Tahoe Mountain Sports 11th annual Pro/Am and STS Finals at Tahoe Vista Disc Golf Course on Oct. 7 and 8. | Sierra at Tahoe Series on Facebook

Not your regular grind

Quincy

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship hosts The Grinduro from Oct. 7 to 8 with a mass start from Quincy. The unique format of Grinduro combines the best elements of a mountain bike enduro with a gravel grinder-style road race. Riders complete a 60-mile loop, a mix of paved roads, gravel roads and single track. Race results will be taken from four, shorter-timed segments on the mixed terrain. It’s not just a bike race, festivities include two days of gourmet food, a handmade bike show, an art exhibit, live music and camping. The Grinduro is Part 3 and the final event of the Lost Sierra Triple Crown. | sierratrails.org



Really gotta go

Virginia City, Nev.

In the World Championship Outhouse Races on Oct. 7 to 8, the race isn’t to the outhouse, it’s in the outhouse. Teams of costumed outhouse racers are pitted against each other. One person rides and the remaining team members push, pull or drag the decorated outhouses down the racetrack. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

It’s up in the sky

Minden, Nev.

Minden-Tahoe Airport Aviation Roundup is on Oct. 7 and 8 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the airport. There will be performers, vendors, static displays, air-show adventures and rides. | aviationroundup.com

Leaves afire with color

Area venues

Celebrate the fall beauty of the Sierra on Oct. 7 and 8 at Alpine Aspen Festival with live music, guided hikes, a star party, hikes to abandoned mines, yoga and more. | alpineaspenfestival.org

Cycling the region

Minden, Nev.

Alta Alpina Cycling Club announces upcoming races that are open to everyone in the cycling community. The race categories make it easy for anyone from racing veterans to first-timers to have a great race experience. Weekend Club rides will continue until October. Tim Rowe Memorial Fall Century is on Oct. 8 is from Wellington to Bridgeport. | altaapina.org

Action, humor in “Drop Everything”

The winter of 2017 provided the team at Matchstick Productions with a clean slate and an opportunity to get back to their roots. As illustrated by the new trailer for “Drop Everything,” that shift in thinking meant that everyone involved had fun making this new ski film.

“Drop Everything,” is the brainchild of veteran director Scott Gaffney, the man behind “There’s Something About McConkey” and other Matchstick classics.

Audiences can expect unparalleled performances from many of the top skiers in the world captured in world-class destinations including Meadow Lodge, British Columbia, Tahoe, Whistler, British Columbia, Crested Butte, Colo., Revelstoke, British Columbia, and Silverton, Colo.

The film tour comes to the Tahoe-Reno region an Oct. 11 at Olympic Village Lodge at 8 p.m. and on Oct. 12 at Bundox Bocce in Reno, Nev. Read more and watch the trailer at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | skimovie.com

Racing it old school

Rebelle Rally is the first women’s off-road navigation rally raid in the U.S. Blending the love of driving with the ultimate challenge of precise navigation, the Rebelle tests skills over seven days of competition. It is not a race for speed, but based on the elements of headings, hidden checkpoints, time and distance using maps, compass and road book. The race begins in Lake Tahoe on Oct. 12 and ends on Oct. 21 in San Diego. It will travel over dirt roads, double tracks, open desert and sand dunes. No GPS or cell phones allowed. Professional driving and racing skills not required. | tahoecup.orgtahoecup.org

Around the lake in three days

Tahoe venues

The 22nd annual Lake Tahoe Marathon will host the Tahoe Triple and the Tahoe Trifecta in three days from Oct. 13 to 15. The Triple, three marathons, will run from Sand Harbor to Homewood, from Homewood to Lakeside Beach and from Stateline to Incline Village. The Trifecta, three half-marathons, will run from Carnelian Bay to Homewood, from Emerald Bay to Lakeside Beach and from Spooner Summit to Incline Village. This year is the first Around the Lake Relay. It will be a four-person relay team starting at midnight in front of Harvey’s Hotel Casino on the state line. Runners will alternate running counter-clockwise two legs each around Lake Tahoe and finish 72 miles later at the Marathon finish line and Lakeside Beach. | laketahoemarathon.com



Watch them advance

Reno, Nev.

The Western Division BMX Finals, the Blackjack Nationals, take place from Oct. 13 to 17 with three days of bike madness at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. Spectators and invited to see top BMX riders advance to the championships. | usabmx.com

Before the snow flies

South Lake Tahoe

The fourth annual California Avalanche Workshop is on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College. The event is a pre-season gathering of snow travelers to share knowledge, learn, laugh and network. This seminar is modeled after the International Snow Science Workshop and other regional one-day snow and avalanche workshops throughout the West. The workshop will feature speakers from different sectors of the winter sports industry. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the event. | (530) 541-4660, ext. 463, or ltccconnect.com

Wits wins over brawn

Virginia City, Nev.

The Hunt is a twisted, riddle-solving race on Oct. 14 in the eerie landscape of Virginia City, which transforms into an apocalyptic breakout room crawling with the flesh-starved dead.

You compete against fellow survivors. You are timed. Your team is tested. Find the clues. Keep an eye on the clock. Just remember to watch out for the living dead. There is no set course. This is a fast-paced test of your wits. This is an experiment to reveal your team’s strength and unity. Be ready. Not everyone can emerge victoriously. But in the dead of Virginia City, everyone wants to hear you scream. | Register redrunvc.com

Mountain bike bliss

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association will host Corral Night Ride on Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m. This fun ride and costume contest includes barbecue, prizes and fun rest stops. Proceeds from the event will go to trail maintenance and improvements. The fee is $25 per person. | tamba.org

Compete in dead heats

Gardnerville, Nev.

The third annual Slaughterhouse Lane Coffin Races are on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. in Heritage Park. Teams of four runners push a homemade coffin down the street with a rider inside. The course is about 250 feet. Businesses, organizations, service clubs, friends and family are encouraged to form teams and create coffins to race in the event. Registration to race is $50. It is a family friendly event and everyone is encouraged to participate. | mainstreetgradnerville.org

It’s da bomb

Snowbomb Ski & Board Festival returns for the season at the Santa Clara Convention Center on Oct. 28 and 29, at San Francisco Pier 35 on Nov. 4 and 5 and Sacramento Cal Expo Center on Nov. 11 and 12. The events open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all days includes up to 75 percent off skis, boards, apparel and more, plus exhibits and sponsor booths. There will be entertainment, beer and wine tastings, a climbing wall, complimentary lift tickets and prizes. Tickets are on sale now. | Tickets sfskifest.com

Runs of fun to come

Sparks, Nev.

Get in shape and mark your calendars for these upcoming fun runs in downtown Reno: No Brainer Dash on Oct. 28 and Santa Dash on Dec. 16. | Register crawlreno.com

Wookies race dirty

Reno, Nev.

The Dirty Wookie 10K is a new point-to-point race starting at the Brewers Cabinet Brewpub and finishing at the Brewer’s Cabinet Production Facility in Reno, Nev. Run or walk and celebrate Halloween and all things Wookie on Oct. 29 starting at 9:30 a.m. The Dirty Wookie 10K, Wobble Before You Gobble and the Reno Run 4 Love are all a part of a new race series, the Truckee River Triple. The Dirty Wookie is $40 to before Oct. 28 and $45 thereafter. It is $80 to register for the series. | desertskyadventures.com

First to gobble

Gardnerville, Nev.

The inaugural Carson Valley Turkey Trot is on Nov. 23 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. starting at Lampe Park in Gardnerville, Nev. The 5km fun run or walk will award to finishers in each age category. Come in costume or as a team. Leashed, friendly dogs are welcome. The finish is at Minden Park. | visitcarsoncity.org

“Line of Descent” opens in October

The lineage of mountain lifestyle continues in Warren Miller Entertainment’s 68th full-length feature film, “Line of Descent,” debuting in October. In this year’s film, WME travels the globe, by land, air and sea, exploring the ties that bind ski culture. Visit the French Alps with professional skier and Tahoe local Amie Engerbretson and come along as WME rides some of the deepest lines of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

Tahoe showings are scheduled for Nov. 24 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Olympic Village Lodge in Olympic Valley, and on Dec. 1 and 2 at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Tickets details TBA. Read more about the movie and watch the trailer at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | warrenmiller.com

Championship returns to Sierra

Olympic Valley

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced that Squaw Valley will host the 2018 Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR National Championships from March 21 to 25, 2018 — the first time the event returns to the Sierra since 1981. Following the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, NASTAR National Championships will build on the enthusiasm generated by the games and provide a new locale for fans to get involved with alpine sports. NASTAR participants qualify for the championships by earning a Top 10 national ranking or a Top 5 state ranking within their age, gender and ability group by Feb. 19, 2018. Racers can also qualify by earning a top ranking at their favorite resort or at the Regional Championships. | nastar.com/national-championships