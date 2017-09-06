Art Events



We the artists

The Tahoe Activist Artists will be creating a multidisciplinary exhibition, “We the People: Tahoe Artists Visualize a World of Conversation and Connection,” in response of the political and social climate. The event is on Sept. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tahoe Mountain Lab in South Lake Tahoe. Art, live music, film, hands-on activities for kids, a silent auction and artist presentations are included in the free admission. Food and beverages will be available.

The Tahoe Activist Artists are a community of multidisciplinary artists who formed in response to the current social and political climate to explore a more compassionate world. Over a dozen creators will show paintings, photographs, letterpress, video and illustrations detailing each artist’s response to recent events. Artists presenting their work include Shelley Zentner, Anthony Capaiuolo, Ana Valdez, Daphne Osell, Laura Stamen, Tahoe Letterpress and singer-songwriter Addison Liming.



A panel of artists will discuss their process at a moderated talk at 6:30 p.m. A video collaboration between Zentner and Capaiuolo, “Art & Science in an Age of Unreason,” will be screened during the event. The silent auction will begin at 7. In addition to featuring the work on display, work by artist Phyllis Shafer will be auctioned with proceeds going to local organizations.

As well, there will be a march, “Express Yourself! March for Compassion,” at 3 p.m. with High Vibe Society Artisan Collective on Sept. 9. There will be hands-on projects for adults and children, letterpress, painting, photography, film, sculpture, installation art, writing, music and more. There will be food trucks, beverages, live music and ice cream. All events are free and open to all. | Tahoe Activist Artists on Facebook or tahoeactivistartists.com

TRT in all its glory

Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library presents Tahoe Rim Trail Exhibit in the art and display cases. The Tahoe Rim Trail Association works to enhance and maintain the 180-mile world-class trail system that allows hikers to experience Tahoe’s wild places, diverse flora and fauna and iconic views. The exhibit will be at the library through September. | (775) 832-4130

Burning Man focus of exhibits

The Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, Nev., presents two exhibits until Jan. 7, 2018, that focus on Burning Man. “City of Dust: The Evolution of Burning Man” explores the remarkable story of how the legendary Nevada gathering known as Burning Man evolved through collaborative ritual from humble countercultural roots on San Francisco’s Baker Beach into the world-famous desert convergence it is today. Never-before-seen photographs, artifacts, journals, sketches and notebooks reveal how this temporary experimental desert city came to be and how it continues to evolve.

Also on display is “View from the Playa: Photographs by Eleanor Preger.” Highlights of this Incline Village-based photographer’s work will be on view in the Nightingale Sky Room. | nevadaart.org

Got a great response

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada Artists Association received a record number of entries for its annual photo exhibition at the Brewery Arts Center. The exhibit, open to area photographers, drew 60 entries from 32 photographers, making it the largest photo show since the gallery opened in 1979. The exhibit will run through Sept. 8. Judges awarded first, second, third and honorable mention. Along with the photographic art, there are also paintings, sculptures and fine glass and jewelry pieces on display and for sale. | nevadaartist.org



Artists rally for Shakespeare Animal Fund

Reno, Nev.

Art Indeed Gallery hosts an Art Walk on Sept. 7 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. and a Wine Walk on Sept. 16 from 2 to 5 p.m., to support the Shakespeare Animal Fund.

All proceeds benefit Shakespeare, founded to help pay emergency veterinary bills for elderly, disabled and other low-income individuals who have dying or suffering pets. The organization gets at least 500 calls and e-mails per month, and to date has raised more than $500,000 to help animals, but the need is always greater than the resources. | shakespeareanimalfund.org



Painting en plein air

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts presents The North Lake Tahoe Plein Air Open until Sept. 10. Artists of all levels from all over the country will gather in North Lake Tahoe to paint the breathtaking scenery of North Lake Tahoe in the open air. The week’s events include Farmer’s Market Quick Draw Competition on Sept. 7 and two morning paint-outs and painting demonstrations.

The Public Exhibit will be at Northstar California Resort during the Autumn Food & Wine Festival. Main competition prizes will be awarded at the opening of the festival on Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Viewers can vote for the “People’s Choice” award. Read the feature at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | northtahoearts.com

Largely inspired

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents an exhibit by Rachel Stiff from Sept. 7 to 29. Stiff is a mixed-media painter with an addiction to physical labor and an obsession with process. Her large-scale paintings reflect the beauty found in growth and decay. She has recently relocated to the high desert from Montana. This is her first solo exhibition in Northern Nevada. An artist’s reception will be on Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

Colors on display

Sparks, Nev.

“Show Your Colors,” Sierra Watercolor Society’s annual judged exhibit, is on display at Sparks Museum & Cultural Center until Oct. 2. There will be an artists’ reception on Sept. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. | (775) 355-1144

Organic collaboration

Reno, Nev.

From the Garden is a collaborative show featuring work by Reno artists Ana McKay and Ally Messer in the Holland Project Micro Gallery at Bibo Coffee until Sept. 9. McKay works in ink and watercolor and Messer works in various forms of printmaking. Their collaborative exhibit features delicate, but grounded works that relate the human element with the environment. McKay’s botanical paintings recall traditional plant diagrams while Messer creates prints of anthropomorphic vegetables. Their works enmesh people, and the artists, with the environment. Through their exhibit, both artists create themes of compassion and cultivation. | (775) 742-1858

ARTour works exhibits

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts features the works of select artists who participated in the 23rd annual ARTour in the Corison Loft at North Tahoe Arts Center through Sept. 12. | northttahoearts.com

Retreat creatively

Truckee

The fifth annual Create.Explore.Discover, a women’s art retreat, will be at Cedar House Sport Hotel from Oct. 20 to 22. The event provides an opportunity for women of all ages, skills and interests to discover their inner creative muse and explore their talents. This year’s retreat, “Empower,” features textile artist Anne Weil, jewelry designer Amy Ambroult, health and wellness coaches Lauren Evans and Morgan Rubenacker and other special guests. | createexplorediscover.com



Fall letterpress sessions

Meyers

Bona Fide Books offers the fall sessions for Introduction to Letterpress with Steve Robonson on Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2. Students will learn how to use a composing stick, set type and print cards or broadsides. The class includes materials and open studio hours at Tahoe Letterpress to work on projects. The four-hour sessions are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cost $50 each. Class size is limited. | bonafidebooks.com

What’s on at SNC

Incline Village, Nev.

“First” is on display at Sierra Nevada College’s Garage Door Gallery until Sept. 15. Curator Paul Baker Prindle organized this group exhibition featuring works by the first graduating cohort of the college’s MFA Interdisciplinary Arts program: Susan Bass, Aaron Czerny, Nicole Harper, Richard Petrucci, Mary Grace Tate and Kelly Wallis.

Morrain Bauer-Safonov, recipient of the 2016 POD Award, is an interdisciplinary, mixed-media artist who focuses on sacred geometry and indigenous cultures. Her exhibit, “Tortuga,” on display at Tahoe Gallery until Oct. 6 will feature her new work since she received a BFA from Sierra Nevada College in 2016. An artist’s reception will be on Sept. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. | sierranevada.edu



Kings Beach debuts Art Walk

The North Tahoe Business Association celebrates completion of the Kings Beach Core Improvement Project with 15 original art banners recently installed on the streetlights throughout downtown Kings Beach.

The new art banners are the result of a call to artists issued by NTBA, inviting emerging and established artists, young and old, to submit their designs. The chosen art pieces represent artwork created by pre-kindergarten and elementary students from local schools, as well as by professional local and regional artists. The featured art banner artists are Jude Bischoff, Mike Bond, Anastiscia Chantler-Lang, Jennifer Eyzaguirre, Sue Gross, Pamela Hunt Lee, Kings Beach Elementary School students, Kaio Martin, Cathy McClelland, Tahoe Expedition Academy Pre-K Class, and Carrie White. | northtahoebusiness.org/art-walk

Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | northtahoearts.com

“Future’s Past” on display

Tahoe Vista

Tahoe Public Art unveiled the first sculptural work of art placed along the new Tahoe Public Art Trail, featuring Kate Raudenbush’s “Future’s Past,” on exhibit at Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort now through Oct. 1. Read the feature on the piece at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

The Tahoe Public Art Trail program places temporary, semi-permanent and permanent art at public, private and resort locations around the Tahoe Basin. The goal of the program is to have a transformational effect on the greater Lake Tahoe community through art created by local, national and international artists that respond to and incorporate the local environment.

“Future’s Past” is an imagined futuristic environment that draws inspiration from the archeological sites of past cultures. It is a theoretic modern ruin that imagines the trajectory of civilization’s voracious consumption and technological advances.

TPA is offering a cultural public program series at sunset on the third Thursday of each month at Mourelatos to allow the public to enjoy the art installation. Family night and the closing ceremony is on Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Register for the events online. | tahoepublicart.com

Sports equipment as art

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces its exhibition, “Industrial Art: Sports Edition,” at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until Sept. 28. The exhibit features the design work by five northern Nevada sports equipment designers and manufacturers: Aviso Surf/Solution Marine, Burns Machining/Dirt Tricks, Sports Attack, The Cable Connection and UCS Spirit. Each of these companies manufactures products with innovative design that apply to an array of sports equipment. CCAI presents these products as items to be admired for design, precision and beauty. Artist and writer Chris Lanier has written the exhibition essay for the exhibition. | arts-initiative.org

This mini show is huge

Reno, Nev.

Latimer Art Club will present the 10th annual miniature show themed: “Nevada: Beauty in All Seasons.” The show, scheduled to run from Oct. 1 to Nov. 8, is open to all Nevada artists and Latimer Art Club members. It is a judged and juried show with prizes. The deadline for mailed entries is Sept. 23 and the deadline for in-person entries is Sept. 30. | latimerartclub.com

Blazing the art trail

Sierra Valley

Sierra Valley Art & Ag Trail is on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. View Sierra Valley barn quilts, visit market farms and working ranches and watch artists in wood paint, glass, ceramic, metal, fiber and more. Three trailhead information centers will be located at the Sierra Valley Grange in Vinton, Sierra Valley Farms in Beckwourth and Sierraville School in Sierraville. At 4 to 6 p.m., the Plumas-Sierra Cattlemen’s Association and Plumas-Sierra Cattlewomen will be cooking a tri-tip dinner at the Sierra Valley Grange Hall. | sierravalleyartagtrail.org

Narrow focus on Burning Man

Truckee

Truckee Public Arts Commission presents “The Pinhole Project: a Collaborative Photographic Project From Burning Man” at Truckee Community Recreation Center. This photographic retrospective of the events, art and people of Burning Man since 1999 was captured by the 100-year-old technology of the pinhole camera. Twelve pinhole cameras were created out of 50-gallon cardboard barrels. This size is uniquely suited for capturing the incredible scale and immense diversity of art and culture at Black Rock City. The subjects look familiar and at the same time completely foreign because the pinhole can extract an essential stillness through a primitive apparatus of reflected sunlight passed through a minute opening. The show will run through October. | tdrpd.org

Nomadic connections

Reno, Nev.

“Desert Dreams,” works by world-renowned photographer Peter Ruprecht, will be in Metro Gallery in Reno City Hall until Oct. 6. Ruprecht’s photography attempts to capture the natural spirit of people and places all across the world. He admires and often recreates with his subjects, a nomadic nature, much like his own life experience. His work seeks to connect with both the viewer and the subject and creates an emotional bond between the two. | (775) 334-2417

Which is which?

Reno, Nev.

McKinley Arts & Cultural Center Gallery East hosts mixed-media painter Bruce Clark in “Imagined: New Painted Images” until Oct. 6. His work integrates photography and paint to create surreal industrial-looking images on canvas. In his process, he paints on top of photographs printed on canvas to create seamless layers between the two, making it sometimes impossible for the viewer to differentiate between the real and the imagined. | reno.gov

Art + Environment

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art will present the Art + Environment Conference from Oct. 19 to 21. Guests will traverse time and space across the unsettled terrains, shifting frontiers and limitless horizons of the Greater West, the last part of the planet to be explored and settled. | nevadaart.org

Compositions in B & W

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces its student exhibition, “ART from UNR,” at the Community Development Building, aka The Brick, through Oct.19. This past semester, 36 University of Nevada, Reno students collaborated to create two large sculptures inspired by Louise Nevelson, one of America’s most distinguished artists. Each student built a wood box and created his or her own composition of gathered found-wood pieces. The boxes were combined into large sculptures: “Composition in White” and “Composition in Black.”

Nevelson provided the inspiration for students to explore formal elements of sculpture with compositional elements, including positive and negative space, directional quality and repetition. The project also gave students the opportunity for hands-on experience in the wood shop and general sculpture studio. | arts-initiative.org

Clearly Captivating

Carson City, Nev.

The Capital City Arts Initiative presents “Tahoe Clarity” by Dylan Silver at the Community Center’s Sierra Room. The exhibit will be in the gallery until Nov. 9. Silver is a Lake Tahoe-based journalist and photographer. He first started exploring underwater at age 8. As a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, he picked up photography, documenting the people, environment and businesses of the basin. He always knew he wanted to take his camera into the water to photograph the beauty of the lake’s clarity. | arts-initiative.org

Skaff exhibits works in oil

Tahoe City

Wolfdale’s Restaurant is featuring oil paintings by Andy Skaff through January 2018. Skaff’s love of the West provides the inspiration for his light-filled, vibrant landscapes and cityscapes. His work ranges from classic, impressionist paintings to abstract distillations of familiar subjects. His paintings have been exhibited at the Napa Valley Museum, the Oil Painters of America Western Regional exhibit in Santa Barbara and are part of the permanent collection of Martis Camp Lodge, the Ritz- Carlton Lake Tahoe and the Tahoe Forest Cancer Center. He is a member of the California Art Club and North Tahoe Arts. Locally, he is represented by Alpine Home and Pablo’s Gallery & Frame Shop in Tahoe City and Spirit Gallery in Truckee. | askaff.com

Fall for the colors

Hope Valley

Hope Valley Fall Colors Workshop with Charles Muench is from Oct. 4 to 6. The workshop will cover demonstrations, painting, critique and the gestalt derived from working with other artists. | (775) 265-4454 or charlesmuench.com



Exhibit runs skin deep

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum introduces “Ink & Ivory,” an exhibit featuring two nautical art forms on display until April 2018. Scrimshaw, attributed to American sailors, is the art of intricate carvings on bone ivory and other found objects. These works of art capture visuals of the past and tell the story of environmental impact, laws and regulations. “Ink & Ivory” will trace the nautical tradition of tattooing. Discover tattoos that were meant to bring sailors luck, see skin-deep evidence of their travels and feel the sense of longing behind sentimental tributes to wives and sweethearts back home. Best of all, “Ink & Ivory” will feature modern-day tattoos which are specific to nautical tradition or deep Tahoe connection. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Boat names focus of exhibit

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum announces an exhibition that explores the stories behind the names of familiar Tahoe places and beloved Tahoe boats. “What’s in A Name?” will be on display until April 2018. Choosing a name for a boat is a personal choice and not arbitrary. Many boat owners choose names that reflect a part of their life or family. Names are expressions of the owner’s personality and sense of humor. Other boat names pay homage to the tradition of the boat as a gendered object. Visitors can also expect to delve into the complex nautical history behind the female persona of ships and boats. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org