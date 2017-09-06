The South Shore is home to an executive golf course named Tahoe Paradise, which was kind of a mystery to me. I had driven past it, but by its size I thought that it was regulation 9 holes. I did not guess that it could be an executive course like the one I grew up playing. Executive golf courses were developed to play short and fast, so an executive could play 18 holes after work. We played 18 holes in a little under three hours. There were no par 5s, a few short par 4s and the rest were par 3s.

Par 66 | 18 holes

Yardage | 3572-4028

Rating | 59.9 to 62.5

Slope | 99-111

That is the case at Tahoe Paradise Golf Course. It opened in 1960 and was designed by Fred Blanchard. It plays 4,028 yards from the back tees to a par of 66. The longest hole is 372 yards and the shortest is 95 yards. Greens are large, sloped and faster than they look. Get above the hole and you will find a fast putt.

Many fairways are narrow and most of the pars 4s are really dogleg par 3s. Go for it if you dare.

Many fairways are narrow and most of the pars 4s are really dogleg par 3s. Go for it if you dare. But really, there is no need to bring your driver because a 175- to 200-yard shot will do the trick off of the tee on each of the par 4s. The overall layout is compact, so you need to pay attention to where your fellow golfers are.

The best hole is 9, a dogleg right par 4 of 339 yards. The ideal tee shot is aimed at the tree in the middle of the fairway, but if you venture too far right, you will be blocked by trees or end up in a stream that runs all along the right side. If you go too far left, you might go out of bounds. An accurate hybrid will place you with an easy short iron to a large green running from back to front.

There are those who dismiss an executive-length course as not real golf, but that is just plain wrong. Executive courses are perfect for new golfers and give you a chance to work on your iron game and sharpen up your wedge play. I left my woods at home and added a 2 iron and a wedge to my set.

A course does not need to be hard to be good, but Tahoe Paradise is harder than it looks on the scorecard. Funny thing, after the round, I would bet that most players are at least the same amount over par as they are on their home course. So, it wasn’t all that easy, was it?

For more information or to schedule a tee time, visit tahoeparadisegc.com or call (530) 577-2121.