The Tahoe Weekly has rounded up the latest ski trailer releases for the season from production crews big and small. Enjoy these releases and stay tuned for more releases along with info on local showings at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Click on the Adventure & Environment Film tab under Out & About.

Absinthe Films

“Turbo Dojo”

This one’s being kept close to the vest, with no trailer dropped yet in advance of the Sept. 15 premier. Stay tuned for details. | absinthe-films.com



BURRRLAPZ

“Vibes and Stuff”

Vibes and Stuff | Series Trailer from Burrrlapz on Vimeo.

BURRRLAPZ announces its three-part Web series dropping this fall. Shot in British Columbia, “Vibes and Stuff” is a collection of skiing footage set to favorite songs.

Look for the Web series to drop with Episode 1 “Home” on Nov. 18; Episode 2 “Road” on Nov. 25; and Episode 3 “Woods” on Dec. 2.



The Faction Collective

“This is Home”

“This is Home” is the first full-length feature film from The Faction Collective coming in October. From Europe to the U.S. and back again. “We follow our athletes as they return to their respective bases around the world to show us how they get it done on home turf,” announces The Faction Collective.

“Revisiting old playgrounds and favorite lines, finding new challenges and scoping out secret spots, this film chronicles what it means to be a freeskier today – where the conditions are what you make of them, and the search for that perfect ride begins in your own backyard.” |thisishome.film



Good Company

“Guest List”

Tom Wallisch and the Good Company crew return with their second full-length film, “Guest List,” in October featuring world-class urban, park and back-country skiing, all with their trademark fun style.

Travel the world with Good Company as they seek out new cities, fresh pow and never been done tricks. The “Guest List” for this party is stacked and just getting started. | facebook.com/goodcompanyski



HG Skis

“Eat the Guts”

HG Skis releases its two-year endeavor, “Eat the Guts,” in October. | eattheguts.com

HG Skis Presents: Eat The Guts – Trailer from eat the guts on Vimeo.



Jiberish

“70/30”

“70/30,” a short urban film filmed, edited and produced by the riders. “70/30” features skiing in Colorado, Utah, Minnesota and New York City. Premiering at iF3 Festival from Oct 26 to 29. Releasing online for free as a two-part movie in early November. | facebook.com/jiberishclothing



Legs of Steel

“Same Difference”

From the award-winning Legs of Steel comes an exciting new documentary that will draw you into the seemingly divided worlds that play out within some of skiing’s most unique and exciting disciplines.

Follow Alpine race legend Felix Neureuther through a testing competitive season full of ultimate highs and lows. Take a ride with Fabian Lentsch and Sven Kueenle as they venture to the nerve centre of freeride skiing in Alaska, and watch on with anticipation as Freestyler Paddy Graham and his gang attempt to redefine gravity with the biggest jump ever attempted.

“Same Difference” is a film about speed, turns, jumps, milliseconds, precision, ups and downs, frustration and relief premiering on Oct. 8. | legsofsteel.film



Level 1

“Habit”

HABIT – Official Trailer from Level 1 on Vimeo.

The 18th movie from Level 1, “Habit,” premiers on Sept. 16 as a guide to skiing:

“There are as many paths as there are people. Some choose to be carpet salesman, others choose to be skiers. These behaviors are part of life’s routine, and consciously or not, we’re all slaves to it somehow,” write the filmmakers. “But you can’t have the result without the process; you must get up to go down. Let this be your field guide to the minutia, the frivolities and of course the addiction to pure, uncut, freedom. Go ahead, scratch that itch. Because after all, we are creatures of Habit.”

Moment Skis hosts the local premier on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. featuring four breweries in the beer garden with Great Basin, Lead Dog, Mill Street Still & Brew and The Depot, along with Nomeats food truck. There will be free giveaways during the evening. The event benefits The Holland Project.

Tickets are $10 for the film and beer garden, and $5 for the film only. Tickets are available online at momentskis.com. | level1productions.com

Local Showing

Sept. 22 | 7:30 p.m.

Moment Skis | Sparks, Nev.



Matchstick Productions

“Drop Everything”

The winter of 2017 provided the team at Matchstick Productions with a clean slate and an opportunity to get back to their roots. As illustrated by the new trailer for “Drop Everything,” that shift in thinking meant that everyone involved had fun making this new ski film.

READ MORE: Matchstick Productions releases new ski flick trailer

“Drop Everything,” is the brainchild of veteran director Scott Gaffney, the man behind “There’s Something About McConkey” and other Matchstick classics. Gaffney talked to the Tahoe Weekly before the film debut on Sept. 14. Click here to read the full story.

Audiences can expect unparalleled performances from many of the top skiers in the world captured in world-class destinations including Meadow Lodge, British Columbia, Tahoe, Whistler, British Columbia, Crested Butte, Colo., Revelstoke, British Columbia, and Silverton, Colo.

The film will come to the region with an Oct. 11 showing at Olympic Village Lodge at 8 p.m. and on Oct. 12 at Bundox Bocce in Reno, Nev. | skimovie.com

Local Showings

Oct. 11 | 8 p.m.

Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Oct. 12

Bundox Bocce | Reno, Nev.



MidiaFilm

“Wishes and Reality”

WISHES AND REALITY || TEASER from MIDIAFILM | Michael Bernshausen on Vimeo.

A ski movie dedicated to a topic which is both everyday and far from the ordinary. Expectations. And the many outcomes of those,” write the filmmakers from MidiaFilm on “Wishes and Reality.”

“Will you dare to hurl yourself into the journey? Cima Tosa, Italy. Hokkaido, Japan. Silvretta Montafon, Austria. Vorkuta, Russia. The physical challenge. A steep face a vertical kilometre high, demanding uncountable steps up and crashes down. The cooperation. Riders, film-crew, locals. The weather conditions. Fog like milk soup, crushed snow, tree jungle, powder. And the personal rollercoaster of feelings. Motivated. Disappointed. Surprised. Happy. The Prediction? Uncertain The Adventure? Unforgettable! The Conclusion? Wishes and Reality.” | facebook.com/midiafilm



Skilluminati

“ODA”

“You either feel it or you don’t. Those that don’t, they can’t feel it at all. So they deny it,” opens “ODA,” the newest film from Skilluminati filmed over three seasons. | facebook.com/sklmnti



Tanner Hall

“Triumph”

Tanner Hall “TRIUMPH” Teaser from ARMADA SKIS on Vimeo.

Tanner Hall returns in “TRIUMPH,” a season he considers one of the best of his career. Dropping online for free in October featuring a return to Chad’s Gap and his passion for skiing.



Teton Gravity Research

“Rogue Elements”

In the winter of 2017, the magnitude of winter’s force was on full display all over the world. Join the Teton Gravity Research team as they embark on an adventure filled with fury and glory and witness the unimaginable. Segments of the film feature locals Jeremy Jones and Sammy Luebke.

REI presents the premier screening of “Rogue Elements” at KT Base Bar in the Village at Squaw on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. At the premier, there will be athlete appearances and prizes. Tickets are on sale now for this one-night-only event. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door, and $5 for ages 16 and younger.

The movie will also show on Oct. 12 at The Freight House at Greater Nevada Field in Reno, Nev. Doors open at 7 p.m. Showing at 8 p.m. Tickets $10. | tetongravity.com

Local Showings

Sept. 23 | 7:30 p.m.

KT Base Bar | Village at Squaw

Oct. 12 | 8 p.m.

The Freight House | Reno, Nev.



The Big Picture

“Lite Years”

Lite Years – Official Trailer from The Big Picture on Vimeo.

Presenting the first full-length film from The Big Picture that follows the skiing of Parker White, Chris Logan and friends.

“For seven months of travel, heli, cat, sled filming that most would find demented,” write the filmmakers. | thebigpicturemtn.com



The Blank Collective

“The Bearing”

“Most people’s bearings are set to points of interest, based on moral decisions. But for these powderhounders, setting calculated direction to four cardinal points on the vast land that shapes British Columbia dictates a gamble that most aren’t willing to take. East, south, west and north is where they will wander,” writes The Blank Collective filmmakers on their new film – “Bearings.”



Warren Miller Entertainment

“Line of Descent”

The lineage of mountain lifestyle continues in Warren Miller Entertainment’s 68th full-length feature film, “Line of Descent,” debuting in October. In this year’s film, WME travels the globe, by land, air and sea, exploring the ties that bind ski culture. Visit the French Alps with professional skier and Tahoe local Amie Engerbretson and come along as WME rides some of the deepest lines of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

Tahoe showings are scheduled for Nov. 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Olympic Village Lodge in Olympic Valley, and on Dec. 1 and 2 at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Tickets details TBA. | warrenmiller.com

Local showings

Nov. 24 & 25 | 7:30 p.m.

Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Dec. 1 & 2 | 7:30 p.m.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.