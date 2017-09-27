Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2017 | Another glorious season in Tahoe

As the brilliant hues of fall colors are now emerging, we rounded up some of our favorite spots in the Tahoe Sierra to enjoy the beauty of fall. From hiking and mountain biking trails, to road biking, easy family friendly trails, and even some great paddling spots on Lake Tahoe, we hope you get out and enjoy the fall colors while they last.

There’s also some great fall events to enjoy this weekend from the Oktoberfest celebration in Tahoe City on Sept. 30 to Homewood’s Craft Beer & Food Truck Festival on Oct. 1. Enjoy the barn quilts of the Sierra Valley on Sept. 30 during the annual Sierra Art & Ag Trail. And, Absinthe Films brings a trio of showings to the region for its new film, “TurboDojo,” including a free outdoor showing on Sept. 28. Enjoy the latest ski film trailers – we’re up to 21 – and local showings.

