Sept. 21 to 27, 2017 | The wonders of fall in Tahoe

The first signs of fall have emerged in the Tahoe Sierra. The windy, cool days, the ocean-like waves on Lake Tahoe (keep your eyes open for kiteboarders and surfers), and the first hints of the changing colors of leaves. As Tahoe Weekly went to press, snow was even in the forecast at elevations down to 7,000 feet for the week. While we’re all excited for a little snow, there’s plenty of time for fall adventures as it will be some time before the snow starts to stick.

So, get out there and explore. The mountain bike trails are primed from the recent rains and there’s a nearly endless supply of hiking trails to explore with higher-elevation peaks bursting with late-blooming wildflowers. And, the weekends are packed with great events including three Oktoberfest celebrations this week alone.

Don’t forget to also check out the local ski film premieres. You’ll find local showings in the Events calendar in each edition and at TheTahoeWeekly.com. And, check out our roundup of the latest ski film trailers. Click on Adventure & Environment Films under the Out & About tab. We’re up to 19 and counting.

