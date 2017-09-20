Reel Rock 12 comes to Tahoe

Get ready for climbing’s greatest stories, stars and sends coming in November with Reel Rock 12. This season’s tour features five new short films that will deliver heart-thumping action, big laughs and pure inspiration.

Margo Hayes featured in Break on Through | Greg Mionske

Featuring Margo Hayes, the first woman to climb 5.15; Brad Gobright, an up-and-coming free soloist with a donut addiction; and more. This year’s featured films include “Break on Through,” “Above the Sea,” “Safety Third” and “Stumped.”

The tour comes to Tahoe on Nov. 3 with a showing at High Altitude Fitness in Incline Village, Nev., at 7 p.m. The cost is $16 and free for members. | Tickets reelrocktour.com

