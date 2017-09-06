Grooming, pass perks at Homewood

There’s a lot to look forward to as the 2017-18 winter season approaches. At Lake Tahoe’s Homewood Mountain Resort, environmentally-conscious snow grooming technology, new season pass perks and a new Web site that makes trip planning easy top the list.

“We look forward to the return of winter, and to welcoming our guests back to Homewood,” said Kevin Mitchell, general manager of Homewood Mountain Resort, in a press release. “While our guests tell us they love the Old Tahoe charm of the resort, we’ve identified areas where we have opportunities to both enhance their experience and add value to their lift ticket or season pass purchases. We’re excited to offer them access to Silverton, Brundage and Red Lodge Mountain this season, and to offering a high-quality snow surface thanks to the addition of our new PistenBully snow groomer. As far as we’re concerned, the snow can’t start falling soon enough.”

To enhance the resort’s snow grooming capabilities, a new PistenBully 400 4F will join Homewood’s fleet. The latest model from PistenBully offers high performance snow grooming functionality and achieves strict Tier 4 environmental emissions standards.

Passholder tickets deals

As well, passholders will receive access to Silverton, Brundage and Red Lodge Mountain and to offering a high-quality snow surface thanks to the addition of our new PistenBully snow groomer.

Homewood Mountain Resort and Red Lodge Mountain will provide 2017-18 full season passholders from Silverton Mountain with three days of complimentary, single-day lift tickets valid during the 2017-18 season with limited blackout dates. In return, Silverton Mountain will offer advanced and expert skiers and snowboarders with full season passes from Homewood and Red Lodge with one day of complimentary skiing or riding during its designated unguided season. Additional passholder benefits will also be offered during the season.

In addition, Brundage Mountain Resort in Idaho will offer five days of complimentary skiing or riding for Homewood full season passholders with no blackout day restrictions.

SkiHomewood.com reworked

Homewood Mountain Resort’s new website, skihomewood.com, was reworked to make trip planning easy. Resort guests and those interested in learning more about the Lake Tahoe area resort will find easier navigation, new weather and snow reporting tools that will be live before the start of the season and an updated events calendar.

In partnership with AirBnB, Homewood will also offer a new lodging booking widget that will make it easy to view and book available rental accommodations near the resort.

Environmental initiatives

This season, both Homewood Mountain Resort and West Shore Cafe will participate in the Tahoe Fund’s Green Bucks program. Guests will have the option of adding a $1 donation to the purchase of a lift ticket or on a restaurant bill. Proceeds from the Green Bucks program support the efforts of the Tahoe Fund and the Truckee River Watershed Council in its missions to improve conservation, recreation and stewardship education throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin and the Truckee River Watershed. | skihomewood.com