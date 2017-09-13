Events | September By Tahoe Weekly -

Battle of the bands, wings

A battle of epic proportions – Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings – returns Sept. 15 to the Village at Squaw with five restaurants and five bands facing off for the ultimate supremacy for Best Wings and Best Band from 4 to 9:30 p.m.

Each restaurant will be cooking its own signature recipes for spicy, flavor-packed chicken wings and joining forces with the region’s best bands to crank the contest to the max. All proceeds from the event benefit the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science.

Participating restaurants include Auld Dubliner, Fireside Pizza, Rocker@Squaw, 22 Bistro and the chefs from High Camp at Squaw Valley. This year’s bands will include Truckee Tribe, The Connor Party, The Beergardeners, Ostricized and Chi McClean. Restaurants will battle for the Wing vs. Wing Champion Trophy and bands will battle for a $250 cash prize, in addition to bragging rights.

There is a $5 donation for entry ad guests will receive tokens that allows them to place votes for his or her favorite wings and favorite band. Winners for Best Wings and Best Band will be chosen by popular vote. The donation gains access to special pricing of four wings for $5, group package pricing on wings, drinks specials at the restaurants in the Village and entry into a raffle. Tickets and drink specials at the TINS bar are available starting at 4 p.m. Additional voting tokens may be purchased at the registration booth. | squawalpine.com

EVERY TUESDAY

Farmers’ Market Truckee

Truckee Farmers Market is open every Tuesday through Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Truckee Regional Park.



Farmers’ Market South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe Farmers Market is every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 10 at the American Legion Hall parking lot. | eldoradofarmersmarket.com



Preschoolers wanted Kings Beach

Kings Beach Library offers Bilingual Preschool Story Time from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays. Each week is themed. | (530) 546-2012

Let’s hear it for moms Kings Beach

Mom’s Café is every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at North Tahoe Family Resource Center. Meet other moms, get help with breastfeeding techniques, postpartum concerns, infant nutrition and infant care. Groups in English and Spanish. | northtahoefrc.org

Toddler Time Truckee

Truckee Library hosts summer Story Time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 18 months to 3 years. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846



EVERY WEDNESDAY

Babes in Bookland Truckee

Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 6 months to 2 years. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846

Story time Zephyr Cove, Nev.

The Zephyr Cove Library hosts a children’s story time every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy stories, songs, activities and coloring. | (775) 588-6411

Read together Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library hosts Family Story Time on Wednesdays from 4 to 4:45 p.m. | (775) 832-4130



Just heavenly South Lake Tahoe

Wine Wednesdays at The Loft in Heavenly is from 4 to 7. Free wine tasting from different featured winery each week. Free guest speaker and/or tasting notes from featured winery. | (530) 523-8024

Xcellent wine Xperience Incline Village, Nev.

Tahoe WineXperience with sommelier Kristi Snyder is on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. until Sept. 28. Snyder will show participants how to find joy in the feel, taste and finish of wine tasting. 21+. $120 person, $89 IVGID member. | Register yourtahoeplace.com

EVERY THURSDAY

Farmers’ Market Tahoe City

The Tahoe City Farmers Market operates every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Commons Beach until Oct. 12. | tahoecityfarmersmarket.com



Discuss what’s happening Incline Village, Nev.

The Conversation Café is a drop-in conversation forum hosted by the Senior Programs staff at Aspen Grove Community Center from 10 to 11:15 a.m. every week except holidays. Participate with people sharing diverse views and a passion for engaging with others over topics and news. $2 donation includes continental breakfast. | (775) 832-1310

Story Time Tahoe City

Tahoe City Library hosts Pre-Schooler Story Time for ages 5 and younger every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. | (530) 583-3382

Toddler Story Time Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library hosts story time every Thursday from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with stories, puppets, music and movement for ages 18 months to 3 years. | (775) 832-4130

Preschool story time Truckee

Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. for ages 3 years and older. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846

Help with computers Kings Beach

Kings Beach Library offers ongoing computer help from 3 to 4 p.m. First Thursdays of the month are “Beginners Basic Instruction,” second Thursdays are “Computers Questions with Carl LeBlanc,” third Thursdays are “Everything iPhone” and fourth Thursdays are differing themes about technology. | (530) 546-2021



EVERY FRIDAY

Ahoy, lil’ matey Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum hosts preschool story time: Ships, Sails and Nautical Tales from 11 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday. The program is directed at ages 3 to 5 and will feature books that have maritime themes. | danielle@tahoemaritime.org

Fridays are fun Truckee

Family Fun Fridays at KidZone Museum starts at 11 a.m. Play-based class designed to inspire exploration and discovery through art. For ages 5 and younger. Free with admission. | kidzonemuseum.org

Friday tastings Tahoe Donner

At Alder Creek Café each Friday there are free beer and wine tastings from 3 to 6 p.m. | tahoedonner.com

Wine featurings Truckee

Uncorked Truckee hosts its Meet the Winemaker series. Every Friday, a featured winemaker pours three wines. From 6 to 8 p.m. $12. | teloswine.com

Watching as a family Tahoe Donner

Enjoy a free family movie every Friday at Northwoods Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. with G and PG movies. | (530) 582-9669

EVERY SUNDAY

Farmers’ Market Truckee

Truckee Community Farmers Market is every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Sept. 24 at Tri Counties Bank/Sears/Coffeebar Bakery parking lot. | truckeefarmersmarket.org

Mix it up Truckee

Art of Mixology is an entertaining workshop featuring freshly cut herbs and classic ingredients such as bitters and infused liquors. Create three cocktails paired with appetizers until Nov. 19 at Manzanita from 4 to 5 p.m. $60. 21+. | RSVP (530) 562-3050

SEPT. 14 | THURSDAY

Dogs love books Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library offers Paws To Read from 4 to 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month. Children can practice reading to friendly therapy dogs and receive a free book. All ages welcome. | (775) 832-4130

Mix and meet Truckee

Truckee Chamber of Commerce mixer is hosted by High Fives Foundation at the office in Pioneer Center from 5 to 7 p.m. Food, networking, raffle prizes. Bring business cards. | (530) 587-2757

SEPT. 15 | FRIDAY

Piranga fundraiser Olympic Valley

Piranga is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, guaranteed to be a fun day. The Company Picnic starts at 1 p.m. at Squaw Valley Park Soccer Field with teams going head to head in multiple activities highlighting team building. Includes locally prepared food, craft beers and live music. | tins.org



Share and write Incline Village, Nev.

Lifescapes, a memoir-writing program for seniors, is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Incline Village Library. First and third Fridays of each month. All are welcome. | (775) 832-4130



Writers unite South Lake Tahoe

Young Adult Writers’ Meetup, on the first and third Saturday of each month, is from 3 to 4 p.m. at South Lake Tahoe Library. Meet with fellow writers for an afternoon of socializing, discussion and writing. Laptops available for use in the library. Snacks provided. | (530) 573-3185



Head-to-head pluck-off Olympic Valley

Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings is at the Village at Squaw from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Six restaurants and five bands will go head to head to benefit the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science. Each restaurant cooks its own signature recipes for chicken wings and joins forces with the region’s bands. $5 donation. Attendees receive tokens to place votes for best wings and band. | squawalpine.com

SEPT. 15-16 | FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Meet the author Incline Village, Nev.

Sierra Nevada College Writers in The Woods features Sunil Yapa’s whose first novel, “Your Heart is a Muscle the Size of a Fist,” set during the Seattle World Trade Organization protests of November 1999, was a 2016 Time Magazine Best Books of the Year and an Amazon 2016 Best Books of the year. He will give a reading of his work on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and teach a workshop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Reading is free and open to the public; workshop $50. | Register sierranevada.edu

SEPT. 15-17 | FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Cool things on wheels South Lake Tahoe

The 31st annual Cool September Days Car, Truckee and Motorcycle Show is at Heavenly Village. $500 cash and prizes awarded, trophies, poker run, sidewalk sale and more. | theshopsatheavenly.com



SEPT. 16 | SATURDAY

Exclusive peak Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org



Local guided hike Truckee

Local Carmen Carr will lead a hike to Summit Lake Loop at 9 a.m. From Truckee, take the Boreal exit off I-80, turn left and go under the overpass. Turn left again and head down the frontage road to the PCT trailhead. From the east end of Sno-park, head into forest paralleling the freeway. Meet hikers there. | (530) 550-5192



Ride ‘em lil one Tahoe Donner

Pancakes and Ponies starts at Alder Creek Adventure Center from 9 to 11 a.m. For ages 2 to 6. Enjoy a hearty breakfast of pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice, followed by a 15-minute pony ride. $35 with pony ride, $15 breakfast only. | RSVP (530) 587-9470



Keeping waterways clean Tahoe venues

The Great Sierra River Cleanup is the premier volunteer event focused on removing trash and restoring the health of waterways throughout the Sierra Nevada Region. This cleanup is an annual event coordinated by the Sierra Nevada Conservancy and held in conjunction with California Coastal Cleanup Day. Cleanup locations include Incline Village from 9 a.m. to noon; register at the Recreation Center. Two cleanups on South Lake Tahoe beaches from 9 a.m. to noon; register catherine@clean-tahoe.org or savannah@keeptahoeblue.org. Markleeville from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; meet at the Markleeville Library. | sierranevada.ca.gov

Clear for 20 years Van Norden

The 20th annual South Yuba River Cleanup Day is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are nearly 90 miles of rivers, creeks and shoreline to cover. Help us haul out the garbage, divert recyclables from the landfill and keep the Yuba clean, safe and healthy. | Preregister yubariver.org

Once a boomtown Alpine County

Silver Mountain City Tour is from 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at the old jail in Silver Mountain City. Space is limited; call to reserve a spot. | (530) 694-2122

Dig that community vibe Truckee

Truckee Demonstration Garden is hosting a dig-in for community volunteers to help with getting the garden — anything that needs to be done. No experience necessary. Anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. | truckeegarden@gmail.com



Sheriff Community Picnic Incline Village, Nev.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Department hosts a Community Picnic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aspen Grove. Learn about SWAT, K9s, RAVEN helicopter, Marine 9 boat, Nevada Highway Patrol, fire trucks, child fingerprinting and more. Free barbecue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Choo-choo Truckee

Truckee Donner Railroad Society offers kiddie train rides at Regional Park’s Train Track Circles Playground. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Donations accepted. | truckeedonnerrailroadsociety.com



Tea and scones South Lake Tahoe

Discover the lifestyles of both classes of the Pope Estate: the staff and the family. Bake scones from scratch in the early 20th-Century kitchen as a staff member. Transition to the wealthy class and sip tea from the porch of the house. 1 p.m. Ages 12 and older. $15. | Tickets (530) 541-5227



Delicious scenery South Lake Tahoe

Sample the Sierra, the eighth annual farm-to-fork festival, celebrates the pairings of Sierra Nevada wine makers, brewers and restaurants, with regionally grown fresh produce, plus entertainment and acoustic music from noon to 5 p.m. Regional products: honey, jams, olive oil, soaps, pottery, painting, photography and handmade crafts at Bijou Community Park. | samplethesierra.com



Soulful stroll Truckee

The third annual Art & Soul Truckee ArtWalk is from 1 to 6 p.m. in historic downtown. Art demonstrations, wine and beer tastings, small bites and music. Early bird $35 or $40 day of. Tickets online or at The Cooking Gallery. Benefits Arts For the Schools. | historictruckee.com



Lecture and book signing Truckee

Sierra State Parks Foundation presents award-winning author Jordan Fisher-Smith to discuss his book, “Engineering Eden,” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Donner State Memorial Park. Complimentary cheese and crackers with beverages available for purchase. Book signing follows. $5 donation suggested. | sierrastateparks.org



Whose night out? Tahoe Donner

From 5 to 9 p.m., children ages 4 to 9 are treated to a night out of games, dinner, arts and crafts, movie and bedtime story at Northwoods Clubhouse. Parents may enjoy a night out while the trained staff is on hand. Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment is required at least one day in advance. | RSVP (530) 587-9437



SEPT. 17 | SUNDAY

Wine with a view Beckwourth

Sierra Valley Farms presents Wine with a View at the Barn, an evening hosted by Cuccia’s Restaurant. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., enjoy tasting wine and delicious appetizers with spectacular views among the vegetable fields. $40 per person. | Tickets sierravalleyfarms.com

Poetry and prose Truckee

Literary Arts & Wine is a monthly reading series held every third Sunday at Art Truckee at 5 p.m. All are welcome. | literaryartsandwine.com

SEPT. 19 | TUESDAY

Hour in code Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library offers Hour of Code at 4 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of the month. This introduction to computer programming demystifies code and teaches the basics. Best for students in third grade to high school. | (775) 832-4130



Fresh Pop-Up dinners Truckee

Tahoe Food Hub announces its pop-up farm dinner, Pitchfork & the Pan. Tahoe Food Hub’s chef in residence, Carolyn Newman, will design a four-course menu with a guest chef at Lost Trail Lodge. The dinner will spotlight the produce of one farm and feature a local rancher and California wine. $85. | RSVP tahoefoodhub.org

SEPT. 20 | WEDNESDAY

Bob Wheeler Memorial tourney Incline Village, Nev.

Join the 2nd Annual Bob Wheeler Memorial Golf Tournament at the Incline Village Championship course with a 1 p.m. shotgun start with a four-person scramble format and dinner at 6. Benefits Honor Flight NV, July 4th pararescue demonstrations, and the Incline Village/Crystal Bay First Responders Memorial. $150 entry, $50 dinner only. | Register bobwheelermemorialfund.com

In two languages Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library hosts Bilingual Story Time at 4 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Families can hear stories and sing songs in English and other languages. | (775) 832-4130

SEPT. 21 | THURSDAY

Share the love Truckee

For Goodness Sake is offering the community a chance to meditate for peace on International Peace Day. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by to share the peace in your heart. | goodnesssake.org

Mix and mingle Kings Beach

The North Lake Tahoe Chamber/CVB/Resort Association mixer is at Lake Tahoe Wellness Center from 5 to 7 p.m. Meet, mix and mingle with other business professionals and enjoy a night of well-being. | gotahoenorth.com

All the cool CATTs Truckee

Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe is hosting a mixer at Interior Design by Julie Johnson-Holland from 5 to 7 p.m. Food, fun, raffle prizes and networking. | ca-tt.com

Save Martis Valley Incline Village, Nev.

Sail Lake Tahoe from 5 to 7 p.m. on the “Sierra Cloud.” The sunset two-hour tour along the East Shore of Lake Tahoe includes gourmet appetizers, wine pairings and a presentation of MAP’s Save Tahoe campaign. All proceeds benefit MAP’s litigation fund challenging the approval of the Martis Valley West development by Placer County. 45 seats available. $500 per person. | Tickets (530) 582.6751 or alexis@mapf.org

TERC Talks Incline Village, Nev.

Professor of entomology Dr. Lynn Kimsey will discuss “Stinging Things in the Sierra.” Will discuss how a changing climate affects a regular population of yellow jackets, the effects and treatments of stings and how to prevent or treat outbreaks. No-host bar at 5:30; presentation at 6 p.m. | RSVP terc.ucdavis.edu



SeptOberfest Stateline, Nev.

Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra hosts its 15th annual SeptOberfest at 6 p.m. at MontBleu with a German buffet, biergarten, wine tasting, music, dancing, silent and live auctions, Stein Holding Contest. $45. | Tickets tahoesierrakiwanis.org

Socially afloat Incline Village, Nev.

A Sunset Kayak Social is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Incline Beach. Includes a kayak tour, a barbecue dinner and dessert and two adult beverages from Incline Spirits Barefoot Bar. Personal floatation device required. Kayak rentals available for extra fee. Cost $48, $40 member. | yourtahoeplace.com



Adventure talk series Tahoe City

Alpenglow’s Tailgate Talks is at 7 p.m. with Bree Loewen, who will present her book, “Found: A Life in Mountain Rescue.” This is the first in a series of in-store talks that will be given throughout the fall. Portion of door and beer sales donated to local nonprofits. $7. | alpenglowsports.com

SEPT. 23 | SATURDAY

Free flight for youth South Lake Tahoe

The 25th annual Young Eagles Rally with the Truckee Chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association is from 8 to 11 a.m. at South Lake Tahoe Airport. Free airplane rides to ages 8 to 17. | eaa1073.org



Improve the forest South Lake Tahoe

The 20th annual Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Angora Burn area. Volunteers of all ages are invited to help improve the watershed habitats by maintaining trails and thinning brush to protect young trees. Celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. with catered lunch, refreshments and a prize. | RSVP events@keeptahoeblue.org



Community clean up Soda Springs

Donner Summit Area Association will hold a community clean-up along Donner Pass Road, at popular trailheads, tourist stops, parking lots and in Serene lakes neighborhood. Opportunity to come together with friends and neighbors. 9 a.m.| donnersummitareaassociation.org

Choo-choo Truckee

Truckee Donner Railroad Society offers kiddie train rides at Regional Park’s Train Track Circles Playground. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Donations accepted. | truckeedonnerrailroadsociety.com

All we are saying … Truckee

For Goodness Sake is hosting a Peace Day Celebration at Truckee River Regional Park in the afternoon in honor of International Peace Day, which was on Sept. 21. From noon to 5 p.m. Live music, yoga, kids’ activities, booths of local nonprofits. | goodnesssake.org

Break out the accordions Olympic Valley

This annual Oktoberfest will transform the Village at Squaw into a miniature Bavaria complete with authentic German beer and food, music, the ever-popular Oktoberfest Games and plenty of family fun. From noon to 6 p.m. Proceeds of beer sales benefit High Sierra Lacrosse Foundation. $20 includes mug and two beer tickets for ages 21+. | squawalpine.com



Apple’s Wozniak featured Incline Village, Nev.

Siebens-Binz SNC Tahoe Forum hosted by Sierra Nevada College will feature Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in an interview-style discussion at 2 p.m. on the campus’s Patterson Lawn. Wozniak and Steve Jobs founded Apple Computer Inc. with Wozniak’s Apple I personal computer in 1976. Tickets are free, but limited. Reservations required. | sierranevada.edu

For the homeless Minden, Nev.

Homebrew for the Homeless is an annual fundraiser for Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, the nonprofit that runs the South Lake Tahoe warm room. The event, presented in collaboration with Hops Envy, features music, a homebrew beer competition, a chili cook-off, poker run and activities for children. At 3:30 p.m. at DDRC, Leigh Wayne Miller’s ranch. $15 advance, $10 age 3 to 12, free 2 and younger. $35 Poker Run includes homebrew tasting and general entry. | homebrewforthehomeless.brownpapertickets.com/



Fiesta into fall Calpine

Plumas Sierra Cattlewomen’s Fall Fiesta Dinner starts with a social at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. at Calpine Community Hall. Includes dancing and music. $15 adults; $8 age 8 and younger. | Tickets (530) 993-4158 or (530) 320-0764

Lakeside buffet and art sale Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts hosts Monet’s Table, an annual fundraising luncheon at a lakeside home with wine, local art and artistic experiences for sale and auction. Guests will enjoy 180-degree views of Lake Tahoe, landscaped grounds and gourmet buffet. All proceeds benefit NTA. $50 for event, $100 for event plus NTA membership, $250 for event with a friend and NTA membership. | northtahoearts.com

Dinner gets high fives Truckee

High Fives Gala Dinner is at Overlook Bar at Northstar from 6 to 9 p.m. Northstar’s chefs will provide a paired three-course meal to Meeker Wines. Specialty western cocktails from Patrón, and Revision Brewing Co. beer with silent auction. Benefits High Fives Foundation. $145 per person. 21+. Limited to 100 people. | sierraprospect.com/gala

Elements go rogue Olympic Valley

REI presents the premier showing of TGR’s “Rogue Elements” at KT Base Bar in Squaw Valley. Athlete appearances and prizes and chance to see feature-length ski and snowboard movie, including segments with locals Jeremy Jones and Sammy Luebke. Doors open at 6 p.m. Showing at 7:30 p.m. $12 advance, $15 day of, $5 ages 16 and younger. | tetongravity.com

SEPT. 24 | SUNDAY

Exclusive peak Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org



SEPT. 26 | TUESDAY

Hour in code Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library offers Hour of Code at 4 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of the month. This introduction to computer programming demystifies code and teaches the basics. Best for students in third grade to high school. | (775) 832-4130



Whatever your genre Meyers

Tahoe Writers Works is an open workshop for writers of any genre. Meets every other Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Bona Fide HQ. | bonafidebooks.com



SEPT. 27 | WEDNESDAY

Membership 101 Truckee

Truckee Chamber of Commerce Membership 101 is from 8 to 9 a.m. at the California Welcome Center last Wednesday of the month. For new, current or potential members to learn about the benefits of belonging. Coffee and pastries. | info@truckee.com



Go to Latin lands Incline Village. Nev.

Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Story Salsa at 4 p.m. at Incline Village Library.

Bilingual storyteller Liz Mangual will enchant listeners of all ages with her signature style of participatory storytelling, as she weaves together a rich tapestry of bilingual stories from “Latin lands.” | (775) 832-4130



Ladies-only night Tahoe City

Alpenglow Sports hosts Ladies’ Night at 6:30 to 9 p.m. Opportunity to gather teammates, running partners and yoga girlfriends to try Anita Sports Bras and RYPwear Skirts, get advice and sip a few beers. | alpenglowsports.com

SEPT. 28 | THURSDAY

Mix and meet Truckee

Truckee Chamber of Commerce mixer is hosted by Bank of the West from 5 to 7 p.m. Food, networking, raffle prizes. Bring business cards. | (530) 587-2757



Mix it up and unwind Zephyr Cove, Nev.

Tahoe Chamber presents After Five with Zephyr Cove Resort from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Take the opportunity to mix and mingle with local business owners, young professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders. $20, $10 members. | tahoechamber.org

SEPT. 29 | FRIDAY

Journaling nature South Lake Tahoe

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. join the Kids Nature Journal Club at South Lake Tahoe Library. Come learn skills for exploring the natural world and how to capture adventures in a nature journal. Some materials will be provided, but bring a notebook and pen. Dress for exploring. Free for age 10 and older. | (530) 573-3185



Speaker sessions South Lake Tahoe

TEDx South Lake Tahoe is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College. There will be two speaker sessions followed by an after party at The Loft. There will be distinguished speakers and musical guests. Details TBA. | Tickets tedexsouthlaketahoe.com

SEPT. 29-OCT. 1 | FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Wonder women convene South Lake Tahoe

SciFi-Fantasy Con 2017 is a full weekend comic con event at Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Features panels with Strong Women of Scifi-Fantasy, Star Trek Continues and Culture, Myth and Cosplay. $25 day pass, $35 weekend ticket, $50 Friday Night Mixer. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

SEPT. 30 | SATURDAY

Oom-pa-pa Tahoe City

Tahoe City Oktoberfest, featuring craft beers from some of the region’s best microbreweries, live music and great food, traditional Bavarian-themed games and local artisan vendor booths, is fun for all ages. On the lakefront grounds of Layton Park/Gatekeeper’s Museum from noon to 6 p.m. | visittahoecity.com

Garlic in your garden South Lake Tahoe

Garlic gardening will be the topic of a talk at the South Lake Tahoe Library at 1 p.m. UCCE Master Gardeners of Lake Tahoe offers free workshop to show how garlic can be grown at the lake. | (530) 573-3185

OCT. 1 | SUNDAY

Choo-choo Truckee

Truckee Donner Railroad Society offers kiddie train rides at Regional Park’s Train Track Circles Playground. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Donations accepted. | truckeedonnerrailroadsociety.com



Usher in winter Homewood

The second annual Craft Beer & Food Truck Festival is at Homewood Mountain Resort from 1 to 5 p.m. Discount offers on season passes and Lesson 3-Packs. $15 entry to Beer Garden includes a souvenir 12-ounce glass and two drink tickets. Jesse Dunn and Jenni Charles are musical guests. Bring mug from the Tahoe City Oktoberfest on Sept. 30 and save $10. | skihomewood.com



OCT. 2 | MONDAY

Exclusive peak Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org

OCT. 3 | TUESDAY

Morning breakfast meeting Tahoe City

Join the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association for First Tuesday Morning Breakfast Club from 7 to 8:30 a.m. $15. | gotahoenorth.com

E.T., call the library South Lake Tahoe

Is there life out there in the solar system? If E.T. does exist, where would we find it and what would it look like? These are some of the questions Tony Berendsen will answer during an astronomy talk at 6 p.m. at the South Lake Tahoe Library. Berendsen is an outreach astronomer, owner of Tahoe Star Tours and writes the Star Guide column for TheTahoeWeekly.com. Free. | (530) 573-3185

OCT. 5 | THURSDAY

Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe

“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com

OCT. 6 | FRIDAY

Huskies like hops Truckee

On the first Friday of every month, Tahoe Mountain Brewing Co. Taproom hosts a Hops for Huskies event from 3 to 8 p.m. Tahoe Husky Rescue gets $1 for every beer purchased. | tahoehuskyrescue.org

Entrepreneur’s Roundtable Truckee

Tahoe Silicon Mountain hosts a monthly roundtable on the first Friday of each month from 5 to 6 p.m. at The Lift. It is an opportunity for entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs to share what they are working on and ask for/offer insights and resource suggestions to solve problems. | RSVP Silicon Mountain on Facebook

Whose night out? Tahoe Donner

From 5 to 9 p.m., children ages 4 to 9 are treated to a night out of games, dinner, arts and crafts, movie and bedtime story at Northwoods Clubhouse. Parents may enjoy a night out while the trained staff is on hand. Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment is required at least one day in advance. | RSVP (530) 587-9437

Moon over Tahoe Tahoe Vista

Tahoe Adventure Company offers a Full Harvest Moon kayak tour from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Trips include all kayaking equipment, guides, instruction, natural history and astronomy discussions and hot drinks and snacks. Easy to moderate; 1 to 3 miles. $65. | tahoeadventurecompany.com

OCT. 7 | SATURDAY

Take your (wine) time Truckee

The 14th annual Truckee Wine Walk & Shop in historic downtown is from noon to 4 p.m. Sip, shop and stroll your way through historic downtown. Attendees will enjoy award-winning wines paired with local food tastings. $40 advance, $45 at the door. | truckeewinewalk.com



Fact or fiction Tahoe City

The 4th annual Liar’s Cruise on the “Tahoe Gal” is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The evening features bottomless bubbly, tall tales, a live auction and hors d’oeuvres benefitting the Sierra State Parks Foundation and restoration efforts at Sugar Pine Point State Park. | sierrastateparks.org

OCT. 7-8 | SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Alpine Aspen Festival Hope Valley

The fourth annual Alpine Aspen Festival is hosted by the Alpine Watershed Group and Friends of Hope Valley, to celebrate the beautiful fall colors, natural environment and dynamic history. Visitors enjoy live music, guest speakers and booths on Blue Lakes Road or sign up for one of the many activities and workshops with local experts. The festival welcomes families and is also dog friendly. | aspenfest.org



Lulu is a trout South Lake Tahoe

The Fall Fish Fest celebrates the annual migration of kokanee salmon at Taylor Creek Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrates the dramatic and colorful spawning behaviors of the kokanee salmon. Family event with activities, educational programs, fun runs, half-marathon and booths.

Children and families learn about the Lake Tahoe ecosystem while participating in treasure hunts and crafts. There will be visits from Smokey Bear and Lulu the Lahontan Cutthroat Trout. | tahoeheritage.org



Stein holders wanted South Lake Tahoe

The 23rd annual Oktoberfest at Camp Richardson Resort features from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. traditional ethnic foods and desserts complemented by authentic German beers and wines. Attractions include pumpkin patch, climbing wall, music and craft booths. Guests can win prizes by participating in the beer-stein holding, yodeling and dog-costume contests. Free admission and free bike valet. | camprichardson.com

Not your regular grind Quincy

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship hosts The Grinduro. Festivities include two days of gourmet food, a handmade bike show, an art exhibit, live music, camping and The Grinduro race. | sierratrails.org

OCT. 8 | SUNDAY

Self-driven to tour Truckee

Truckee Donner Railroad Society offers Trestle Tours of Hobart Estates, Boca & Loyalton and Verdi Lumber. These are self-driven tours of old railroad lines. At each stop will be discussions, pictures and maps and some short hikes. Meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Truckee Railroad Museum next to the Train Depot. Takes 4 to 6 hours. | truckeedonnerrailroadsociety.com

Family pumpkin fun Truckee

Pick out a pumpkin and make candy apples at the Pumpkin Patch at Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe’s Backyard from 1 to 5 p.m. | (530) 562-3050

Tahoe and the southwest Truckee

Manzanita offers an Epicurean Dinner at 5:30 p.m. featuring chef Jaron Dubinski of Fearing’s at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. Explore the flavors that Tahoe and the southwest can bring to the table. $85, $105 with wine pairings. | RSVP (530) 562-3050



Fundraising winemaker dinner East Shore

Thunderbird Lodge Winemaker Dinner Series features Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe executive chef Mark Jeffers’s creations paired with Pride Mountain Winery. $250 per person. | RSVP thunderbirdtahoe.org

OCT. 9 | MONDAY

Meeting of the minds Tahoe Donner

Tahoe Silicon Mountain presents Mountain Minds Mondays, a speaker series that starts at 6 p.m. at Pizza on the Hill every month. A $5 fee includes pizza and salad. Networking before and after the presentation. Live streamed bit.ly/youtubetsm. | tahoesiliconmountain.com



OCT. 10 | TUESDAY

Rise and shine Truckee

Good Morning Truckee is held from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Truckee Tahoe Airport on the second Tuesday of every month. Open to everyone. $12, $10 chamber members; includes breakfast. | (530) 587-8808



The ideal couple Truckee

Tahoe Wedding Industry Group presents “Attracting the Right Clients,” about securing the ideal couples for your ideal brand. Guest speaker is Nancy Liu Chin. VIP reception at 9 a.m. for TWIG members; 9:30 a.m. to noon general meeting open to all. The Lodge at Tahoe Donner. $45, free to members. | Register tahoeweddinggroup.net

Pho is for fundraiser Truckee

Pho for Project MANA is at Cottonwood Restaurant at 6:30 p.m. Mai Doan will show selected chefs — Dave Smith of Cottonwood Restaurant, Steve Anderson of NorthStar Restaurants, Jason Lee of Margs Taco Bistro, Carolyn Newman of Tahoe Food Hub and Priya Hutner of The Seasoned Sage and Tahoe Weekly — how to prepare Pho beef broth and a traditional Vietnamese chicken salad, Goi Ga. Both will be served to the community at Cottonwood. Tickets $40. Benefits Project MANA. | Tickets projectmana.org

OCT. 11 | WEDNESDAY

“Drop Everything” showing Olympic Valley

Matchstick Productions hosts its Tahoe showing of “Drop Everything,” written and directed by Tahoe local Scott Gaffney, featuring Tahoe locals and Tahoe locations. The show is at 8 p.m. at Olympic Village Lodge; doors open at 7. $15 at the door. Read the feature at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | skimovie.com

OCT. 12 | THURSDAY

TERC Talks Incline Village, Nev.

Associate director of UC Davis TERC Dr. Patricia Maloney will discuss “Forest Health and Tree Mortality.” No-host bar at 5:30; presentation at 6 p.m. | RSVP terc.ucdavis.edu



OCT. 13 | FRIDAY

Exclusive peak Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org

Enlightening Insights Truckee

Sierra College, Truckee campus offers “Insights,” a free monthly program. Dr. Marian Berryhill, associate professor in Cognitive and Brain Sciences at the University of Nevada, Reno, will present “Saving Working Memory.” Complimentary refreshments served at 6:30 p.m. The session starts at 7 p.m. | RSVP sierracollege.com

Get your disco on Stateline, Nev.

Kahle Community Center offers Family Roller Skating Night from 6 to 8 p.m. The basketball court becomes a roller rink with disco ball and music. Refreshments for purchase. Bring skates — no metal wheels — or rent from the center. $5 ages 12 and older, $3 seniors and ages 11 and younger. Skate rental $2. | (775) 586-7271

OCT. 13-14 | FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Meet the author Incline Village, Nev.

Sierra Nevada College Writers in The Woods features Sholeh Wolpé, an award-winning poet, literary translator and writer. She is the author of “Rooftops of Tehran” and “The Scar Saloon” poetry books. She will give a reading of his work on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and teach a workshop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Reading is free and open to the public; workshop $50. | Register sierranevada.edu

OCT. 14 | SATURDAY

Flies with those eggs? Truckee

Truckee EAA Chapter 1073 holds its pancake breakfast on the second Saturday of each month at the Truckee Tahoe Airport and offers free Young Eagles airplane rides for ages 8 through 17 on those mornings. Breakfast and flights start at 8 a.m. weather permitting. | yecoord1073@outlook.com



Share a cuppa Tahoe City

Fall Colors, Sketching and Tea with Sarah Hockensmith of Tahoe Institute for Science in Page Meadows at 9:30 a.m. Short hike with sketching and tea. No experience necessary. Free. | RSVP tinsweb.org



Carve out some fun Tahoe City

Harvest Festival & Pumpkin Patch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rideout Community Center. Lunch, beverages, activities for the kids, hayride and pumpkins. $15. | tcpud.org

Soggy doggy fun Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Parks & Recreation presents the Dog Days of Fall at Burnt Cedar Pool from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dog demos, contests, information and prizes. Owners welcome. | yourtahoeplace.com

OCT. 14-15 | SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Relive the history Norden

Donner Summit Historical Society offers guided Donner Party Hikes starting at Sugar Bowl’s Mt. Judah Lodge. Hikers can experience the early emigrants’ journey across the Sierra Nevada without reliving the dangers. $55 Saturday hike. $80 both days. | donnersummithistoricalsociety.org

OCT. 15 | SUNDAY

Fall spectacular South Lake Tahoe

Lahontan Audubon Society and Tahoe Institute for Science host a birding trip to Taylor Creek at 8:30 a.m. Easy, half-day bird walk will follow a nature trail. Kokanee salmon spawning and fall colors. | RSVP s-sferguson@sbcglobal.net

Truckee water rocks! Truckee

Truckee River Watershed Council’s 22nd annual Truckee River Day is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join the community for a day of river, meadow and wetland restoration. Participants work side-by-side with other volunteers to plant restoration sites with seedlings and willows, mulch sensitive areas and more. Free. Registration is required online. | truckeeriverwc.org

Poetry and prose Truckee

Literary Arts & Wine is a monthly reading series held every third Sunday at Art Truckee at 5 p.m. All are welcome. | literaryartsandwine.com

OCT. 16 | MONDAY

Golf classic for the kids Stateline, Nev.

The 24th annual Golf Classic is at Edgewood Tahoe. This benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe includes a hole-in-one, closest-to-the-pin, silent auction and raffle tickets. | bgclt.org

OCT. 19-20 | THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Wild West walking tour Truckee

Truckee’s Historical Haunted Tour is the Wild West fundraiser for Trails & Vistas Art Hikes. Details TBA. | trailsandvistas.org

OCT. 20 | FRIDAY

Doing great, Truckee

Truckee Chamber’s 64th annual Awards Dinner & Auction at the Ritz-Carlton to honor Truckee business people. Details TBA. | truckeeawards.com

Ski season job fair Norden

Sugar Bowl Ski Resort will be opening more than 450 positions for the 2017-18 ski season and will host a job fair at Judah Lodge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants should come ready for an interview. | sugarbowl.com

OCT. 21 | SATURDAY

Exclusive peak Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org

Visions for libraries Truckee

Friends of the Truckee Library hosts Susan Hildreth from the University of Washington Information School. She has also served as California State Librarian. She will be speaking at Donner State Park Emigrant Trail Museum on the changing role of public libraries and a new vision for library services in Truckee. Includes hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Details TBA. | ruth@truckeefol.org

Whose night out? Tahoe Donner

From 5 to 9 p.m., children ages 4 to 9 are treated to a night out of games, dinner, arts and crafts, movie and bedtime story at Northwoods Clubhouse. Parents may enjoy a night out while the trained staff is on hand. Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment is required at least one day in advance. | RSVP (530) 587-9437

OCT. 25 | WEDNESDAY

Membership 101 Truckee

Truckee Chamber of Commerce Membership 101 is from 8 to 9 a.m. at the California Welcome Center last Wednesday of the month. For new, current or potential members to learn about the benefits of belonging. Coffee and pastries. | info@truckee.com

Get out there Truckee

Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee and Tahoe Truckee Unified School District have partnered to host a community job fair, “Meet Your Match,” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the college campus. There will be booths of local employers. | Facebook Sierra College Tahoe Truckee

OCT. 26 | THURSDAY

Save the date Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Parks & Recreation presents Trail of Treats and Terror from 4 to 7 p.m. Details TBA. | yourtahoeplace.com

OCT. 28 | SATURDAY

That voodoo that you do Olympic Valley

Rotary Club of Truckee presents the 39th annual Cadillac Ball at the Resort at Squaw Creek. The theme is voodoo; participants should wear his or her voodoo best. The night features music by Wonderbread 5, a gourmet buffet dinner, a silent auction, a costume contest for $500 cash and a $10,000 grand prize raffle. Get tickets from Rotarians or online. | cadillacvoodooball.com

OCT. 29 | SUNDAY

Exclusive peak Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org

OCT. 30 | MONDAY

It’s always good to share Incline Village, Nev.

The inaugural Tahoe Economic Summit is at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Building Community Through Sharing Economy” hosted by The Tahoe Prosperity Center will bring community leaders together to discuss how sharing economy affects, housing, entrepreneurship, workforce and jobs. $75 to $95, includes lunch, beverages, refreshments. | tahoeprosperity.org



OCT. 31 | TUESDAY

Dress your worst Tahoe City

Kids of all ages will stroll through downtown while local businesses pass out candy to those in costume. Check in at Heritage Plaza for a free glow stick and treat bag. From 4 to 6 p.m. | tcpud.org

A spooktacular time Stateline, Nev.

Kiwanis of Lake Tahoe hosts a Halloween Carnival Celebration at Kahle Community Center from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Carnival games, treats and community booths. | (775) 586-7271

NOV. 2 | THURSDAY

Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe

“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com

NOV. 3 | FRIDAY

Huskies like hops Truckee

On the first Friday of every month, Tahoe Mountain Brewing Co. Taproom hosts a Hops for Huskies event from 3 to 8 p.m. Tahoe Husky Rescue gets $1 for every beer purchased. | tahoehuskyrescue.org

Whose night out? Tahoe Donner

From 5 to 9 p.m., children ages 4 to 9 are treated to a night out of games, dinner, arts and crafts, movie and bedtime story at Northwoods Clubhouse. Parents may enjoy a night out while the trained staff is on hand. Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment is required at least one day in advance. | RSVP (530) 587-9437

Inspired activism Truckee

Wild & Scenic Film Festival will be presented at the Truckee Community Arts Center by Mountain Area Preservation. Details TBA. | wildandscenicfilmfestival.org

NOV. 4 | SATURDAY

Safe driver discount Stateline, Nev.

AARP Smart Driver Class is for ages 55 and older who want a refresher on driving and learn how age affects safe driving. May be eligible for auto insurance discount. From 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Kahle Community Center. $20, $15 members. | Register (775) 586-7271



Perfect combo Incline Village, Nev.

Tahoe SAFE Alliance hosts the 29th annual Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe. Theme is A Night at The Oscars. Tickets go on sale Sept. 5. | tahoechocolatefestival.org

NOV. 5 | SUNDAY

Pancake breakfast Truckee

Benefit pancake breakfast is from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Truckee Senior Apartments to benefit Senior Meals on Wheels. $10, $5 children younger than 12. | (530) 550-7600

NOV. 7 | TUESDAY

Morning breakfast meeting Tahoe City

Join the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association for First Tuesday Morning Breakfast Club from 7 to 8:30 a.m. $15. | gotahoenorth.com

NOV. 9 | THURSDAY

Honoring success South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Chamber presents the 10th annual Blue Ribbon Awards Dinner to highlight seven exceptional businesses and/or individuals who exemplify what it is to work together to improve life in South on South Shore from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. | tahoechamber.org

NOV. 9-12 | THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Growing concerns Norden

A Grassroots Advocacy Conference, “Harnessing the Power of Local Action,” will be at Clair Tappaan Lodge. Keynote speaker is Jeremy Jones. Will include scientists, policy makers, public land managers, athletes, mountain guides and activists. There will be workshops, presentations and panel discussions. | Register winterwildlands.org

NOV. 10-11 | FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Meet the author Incline Village, Nev.

Sierra Nevada College Writers in The Woods features Sholeh Wolpé, an award-winning poet, literary translator and writer. She is the author of “Rooftops of Tehran” and “The Scar Saloon” poetry books. She will give a reading of his work on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and teach a workshop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Reading is free and open to the public; workshop $50. | Register sierranevada.edu

NOV. 11 | SATURDAY

Flies with those eggs? Truckee

Truckee EAA Chapter 1073 holds its pancake breakfast on the second Saturday of each month at the Truckee Tahoe Airport and offers free Young Eagles airplane rides for ages 8 through 17 on those mornings. Breakfast and flights start at 8 a.m. weather permitting. | yecoord1073@outlook.com

NOV. 11-12 | SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Coed wellness Tahoe City

The seventh annual Wellness Weekend at Granlibakken is open to women and men, the first time in its history. Roger Gabriel, master educator at The Chopra Center, will be headlining his seminar titled, “Release the Karmic Spirit.” The weekend is an educational fusion of Eastern and Western teachings, philosophies and medicine, as well as activity classes. Continuing education credits available to nurses. | Register granlibakken.com

NOV. 13 | MONDAY

Meeting of the minds Tahoe Donner

Tahoe Silicon Mountain presents Mountain Minds Mondays, a speaker series that starts at 6 p.m. at Pizza on the Hill every month. A $5 fee includes pizza and salad. Networking before and after the presentation. Live streamed bit.ly/youtubetsm. | tahoesiliconmountain.com

NOV. 14 | TUESDAY

Rise and shine Truckee

Good Morning Truckee is held from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Truckee Tahoe Airport on the second Tuesday of every month. Open to everyone. $12, $10 chamber members; includes breakfast. | (530) 587-8808

Got blood? Zephyr Cove, Nev.

A community blood drive is at the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Station 23 from noon to 5:30 p.m. | (775) 588-3591

NOV. 17 | FRIDAY

Enlightening Insights Truckee

Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee offers “Insights,” a free monthly program. Dr. Kim Bateman, executive dean of Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee, will speak on the psychology of humor. Attendees will discover ways to tickle their funny bone on a more regular basis. Complimentary refreshments served at 6:30 p.m. The session starts at 7 p.m. | RSVP sierracollege.com

Happy anniversary Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Recreation Center will hold a 25th Anniversary Celebration from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Social, stories, snacks and stand-up comedy for invited guests and recreation center members. | RSVP (775) 832-1300

NOV. 18 | SATURDAY

All the fixins Tahoe City

Rideout Community Center will provide a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Eat, play, mingle and give thanks. $10. | tcpud.org

Whose night out? Tahoe Donner

From 5 to 9 p.m., children ages 4 to 9 are treated to a night out of games, dinner, arts and crafts, movie and bedtime story at Northwoods Clubhouse. Parents may enjoy a night out while the trained staff is on hand. Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment is required at least one day in advance. | RSVP (530) 587-9437

NOV. 19 | SUNDAY

Poetry and prose Truckee

Literary Arts & Wine is a monthly reading series held every third Sunday at Art Truckee at 5 p.m. All are welcome. | literaryartsandwine.com

NOV. 29 | WEDNESDAY

Membership 101 Truckee

Truckee Chamber of Commerce Membership 101 is from 8 to 9 a.m. at the California Welcome Center last Wednesday of the month. For new, current or potential members to learn about the benefits of belonging. Coffee and pastries. | info@truckee.com

NOV. 30 –DEC. 3 | THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Films as fundraisers Tahoe venues

Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships’ 3rd annual Tahoe Film Fest. Details TBA. | tahoefilmfest.org

DEC. 1 | FRIDAY

Whose night out? Tahoe Donner

From 5 to 9 p.m., children ages 4 to 9 are treated to a night out of games, dinner, arts and crafts, movie and bedtime story at Northwoods Clubhouse. Parents may enjoy a night out while the trained staff is on hand. Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment is required at least one day in advance. | RSVP (530) 587-9437

DEC. 5 | TUESDAY

Morning breakfast meeting Tahoe City

Join the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association for First Tuesday Morning Breakfast Club from 7 to 8:30 a.m. $15. | gotahoenorth.com

DEC. 7 | THURSDAY

Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe

“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com

DEC. 8 | FRIDAY

Huskies like hops Truckee

On the first Friday of every month, Tahoe Mountain Brewing Co. Taproom hosts a Hops for Huskies event from 3 to 8 p.m. Tahoe Husky Rescue gets $1 for every beer purchased. | tahoehuskyrescue.org

Enlightening Insights Truckee

Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee offers “Insights,” a free monthly program. Todd Gordon Mather will share a rich presentation about Northern California architecture, on how architecture has morphed since the dawn of man and the failures and successes of homes in the Sierra Nevada. Complimentary refreshments served at 6:30 p.m. The session starts at 7 p.m. | RSVP sierracollege.com

DEC. 9 | SATURDAY

Flies with those eggs? Truckee

Truckee EAA Chapter 1073 holds its pancake breakfast on the second Saturday of each month at the Truckee Tahoe Airport and offers free Young Eagles airplane rides for ages 8 through 17 on those mornings. Breakfast and flights start at 8 a.m. weather permitting. | yecoord1073@outlook.com

Ho, ho, ho pancakes Tahoe City

Tahoe City Golf Course is the place to have a pancake breakfast with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsored by Rotary Club of Tahoe City. Holiday gift vendors, arts and crafts and games. Free. | tcpud.org

Extra syrup for Santa Stateline, Nev.

Have breakfast with Santa at Kahle Community Center from 9 to 11 a.m. Pancake breakfast includes orange juice, hot chocolate and coffee. Photos with Santa at additional cost. $3 per person. | (775) 586-7271

DEC. 11 | MONDAY

Meeting of the minds Tahoe Donner

Tahoe Silicon Mountain presents Mountain Minds Mondays, a speaker series that starts at 6 p.m. at Pizza on the Hill every month. A $5 fee includes pizza and salad. Networking before and after the presentation. Live streamed bit.ly/youtubetsm. | tahoesiliconmountain.com

DEC. 12 | TUESDAY

Rise and shine Truckee

Good Morning Truckee is held from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Truckee Tahoe Airport on the second Tuesday of every month. Open to everyone. $12, $10 chamber members; includes breakfast. | (530) 587-8808



DEC. 14 | THURSDAY

In league with Tahoe South Lake Tahoe

The League to Save Lake Tahoe hosts Winter Wonderland and Holiday Open House from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cozy up by the fire and enjoy an evening of light appetizers, drinks and music while shopping discounted prices on Keep Tahoe Blue gifts for the holidays. Walk, ride your bike or carpool with three or more for a raffle ticket. | keeptahoeblue.org

DEC. 16 | SATURDAY

Whose night out? Tahoe Donner

From 5 to 9 p.m., children ages 4 to 9 are treated to a night out of games, dinner, arts and crafts, movie and bedtime story at Northwoods Clubhouse. Parents may enjoy a night out while the trained staff is on hand. Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment is required at least one day in advance. | RSVP (530) 587-9437



DEC. 16-31 | SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Winter weeks of fun Olympic Valley

Merry Days and Holly Nights will return to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows for the second year with new events for families, including a Reindeer Games scavenger hunt, Winter Solstice Yoga, Brunch with Santa, pre-show cocktail receptions and a Truckee Dance Factory Show featuring the Twisted Nutcracker. Making of a Mountain will be an intimate fireside evening with wine and apps as local legends share epic tales of adventure. Other family-friendly events include holiday parties, train rides and horse-drawn sleigh rides, storytelling with Santa and farm-to-table dinners. Entertainment will include performances by the Reno Jazz Orchestra, and TOCCATA. On New Year’s Eve, the Squaw Valley Prom presented by the High Fives Foundation. | squawalpine.com

DEC. 17 | SUNDAY

Poetry and prose Truckee

Literary Arts & Wine is a monthly reading series held every third Sunday at Art Truckee at 5 p.m. All are welcome. | literaryartsandwine.com

DEC. 27 | WEDNESDAY

Membership 101 Truckee

Truckee Chamber of Commerce Membership 101 is from 8 to 9 a.m. at the California Welcome Center the last Wednesday of the month. For new, current or potential members to learn about the benefits of belonging. Coffee and pastries. | info@truckee.com

JAN. 13 | SATURDAY

The Games are coming Olympic Valley

Team USA will be celebrating the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 2018 in Squaw Valley. Fans can interact with Team USA athletes and share the excitement of the upcoming 2018 Winter Games. | squawalpine.com

FEB. 9-10 | FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Meet the author Incline Village, Nev.

Sierra Nevada College Writers in The Woods features Poet Laureate of Sacramento Indigo Moor and author Lynne Thompson. They will give a reading of his work on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and teach a workshop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Reading is free and open to the public; workshop $50. | Register sierranevada.edu

APRIL 12-15 | THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Honoring athletes Olympic Valley

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will celebrate ski and snowboard history as it welcomes the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame to honor its class of 2017. With the legacy of the 1960 Winter Games and the long lineage of celebrated athletes, including more current U.S. Ski Team members than any other resort in the country. Inductees and events line up TBA. | snowsporthistory.com



JUNE 1-3, 2018 | FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Restore thyself Tahoe City

Granlibakken Tahoe is hosting RAY 2018, the second annual Restorative Arts and Yoga Festival. It will feature Tahoe-based yoga instructors, energy workers and wellness practitioners to bring a weekend of rejuvenation and healing in the Sierras. Tickets on sale. | granlibakken.com