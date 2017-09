Entertainment Calendar | September

No more drama — Mary J. Blige will be at Grand Sierra Resort on Sept. 8.



SEPT. 7 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Dave Manning Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Etch Grooves Alibi Ale Truckee 8 p.m.

Live music McP’s Pub 8 p.m.

Bazooka Zac Moody’s 8 p.m.

Paul Covarelli Bar of America 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Henry Phillips w/Rawlee Dee Lewis The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

The Great Depresurrization 2017 Reno

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Dusty Miles & The Cryin’ Shame Peppermill 7 p.m.

Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Vegas Roadshow Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

We are the 60’s Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

New Wave Crave Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Raised on TV & Hourglass Flies Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

K-Von Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Speaking in Tongues” Restless Artists’ Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Sean Peabody Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

SEPT. 8 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Paul Covarelli Resort at Squaw Creek 5 p.m.

Lisa Marie Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Collectivity Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Jackson Michelson MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music McP’s Pub 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

The Ghost Town Rebellion & Greg Gilmore Pastime Club 9 p.m.

Greensky Bluegrass w/Dainesly Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Chili Verde Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

DJ Chronkite Hard Rock 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Henry Phillips w/Rawlee Dee Lewis The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Vegas Roadshow Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Tom Miller Sassafras 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Neon Velvet Greater Nevada Field 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Shane Dwight Fox Brew Pub 7:30 p.m.

Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Beats by Mener 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Trippin’ King Snakes Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.

Dusty Miles & The Cryin’ Shame Peppermill 8 p.m.

Mary J. Blige Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

The Gipsy Kings Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Fast Times Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

New Wave Crave Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Mike Furlong Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

The Herbal Crew Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Sam F 1 Up 10 p.m.

Arizona Jones Atlantis 10 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

DJ R3volver Hard Rock 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

“Equivocation” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Speaking in Tongues” Restless Artists’ Theatre 7:30 p.m.

K-Von Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Sean Peabody Pioneer Underground 9:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

The Great Reno Balloon Race Rancho San Rafael Park

International Camel & Ostrich Races Virginia City

Snaffle Bit Futurity Reno

SEPT. 9 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Key Lime Pie The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

The California Sons Markleeville Park 4 p.m.

Trails & Vistas World Peace Concert Sand Harbor 6:30 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Stephen Stills & Judy Collins MontBleu 8 p.m.

Kool Fire Hard Rock 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Collectivity Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Live music McP’s Pub 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

The Zach Waters Band Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Chili Verde Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

HIRIE Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Henry Phillips w/Rawlee Dee Lewis The Improv 8 & 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Vegas Roadshow Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Live Wire Greater Nevada Field 7 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Earles of Newtown The Saint 8 p.m.

Dusty Miles & The Cryin’ Shame Peppermill 8 p.m.

Tony Ghiglieri Blues Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Trippin’ King Snakes Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.

Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Tight Fright, Elephant Rifle, Matthew W Charles, Fate Awaits Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Back to Twerk The BlueBird 9 p.m.

Fast Times Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

New Wave Crave Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Mike Furlong Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Dr. Fresch 1 Up 10 p.m.

Arizona Jones Atlantis 10 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Spryte Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Equivocation” Reno Little Theater 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 5:30 & 8 p.m.

Sean Peabody Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

K-Von Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Speaking in Tongues” Restless Artists’ Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“The Mountaintop” Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Balloon Race Rancho San Rafael Park

International Camel & Ostrich Races Virginia City

Snaffle Bit Futurity Reno

SEPT. 10 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mud Bonz The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Live music McP’s Pub 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

Henry Phillips w/Rawlee Dee Lewis The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carolyn Dolan & Peter Supersano chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Argenta Trio UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 3 p.m.

Reno Philharmonic Orchestra Pioneer Center 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Royce The Point 7 p.m.

Gloria Trevi vs. Alejandra Guzman Reno Events Center 8 p.m.

The Living End Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Arizona Jones Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Equivocation” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

“Speaking in Tongues” Restless Artists’ Theatre 2 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 2 & 5:30 p.m.

NPR’s “From the Top” Pioneer Center 4 p.m.

K-Von Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Balloon Race Rancho San Rafael Park

International Camel & Ostrich Races Virginia City

Snaffle Bit Futurity Reno

SEPT. 11 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Live music McP’s Pub 7 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 p.m.

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Special Events

Snaffle Bit Futurity Reno

SEPT. 12 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Live music McP’s Pub 8 p.m.

Bias and Dunn Alibi Ale Truckee 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Patrick Major Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

First Take Renaissance Reno 7 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

Lucero w/Mathew Logan Vasquez Cargo 8 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Logan & Montague Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Murray Sawback Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Snaffle Bit Futurity Reno

SEPT. 13 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Muzicka Alibi Ale Truckee 8 p.m.

Live music McP’s Pub 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 p.m.

“Romancing the West” Boathouse Theater Valhalla 7:30 p.m.

Darren Carter w/Joe Praino The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Patrick Major Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Ed Musselman Max Casino 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Cody Jinks w/Ward Davis Cargo 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Jazz Jam Living the Good Life 7:30 p.m.

Dinadan Gurney UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Taylor Phelan Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Karaoke Jub Jub’s 8:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

Murray Sawback Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Snaffle Bit Futurity Reno

National Championship Air Races Reno Steed Field

SEPT. 14 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Panda Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Chi McClean Alibi Ale Truckee 8 p.m.

Chuck Hughes Trio Moody’s 8 p.m.

Paul Covarelli & Steve Dick Bar of America 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Darren Carter w/Joe Praino The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

The Grannies, The Beaumonts, The Flesh Hammers Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Gotcha Covered Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10 p.m.

Bass Revolt 1 Up 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

“Equivocation” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Murray Sawback Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Snaffle Bit Futurity Reno

National Championship Air Races Reno Steed Field



SEPT. 15 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Michael Franti & Spearhead MontBleu 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Paul Covarelli & Steve Dick Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Soul Slap Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

The Breakfast Klub w/Nesha & DJ Rusty B Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Guitar Town Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Darren Carter w/Joe Praino The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

American Made Band Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

J Stalin & YID Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Andersen Ackerman Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Atomika Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Gotcha Covered Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Cook Book Atlantis 10 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Rock N Roll Karaoke Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

“Equivocation” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Murray Sawback Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Kabir “Kabeezy” Singh Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

Snaffle Bit Futurity Reno

National Championship Air Races Reno Steed Field

Zawadisha Atlantis 8 a.m.



SEPT. 16 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wesley Orsolic The Beacon 1 p.m.

Johnny Cash & June Carter Tribute Show Yuba Theatre 2 & 7 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Soul Slap Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Jamestown Revival w/Grizzly Goat Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

El DUB Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Guitar Town Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Darren Carter w/Joe Praino The Improv 8 & 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

American Made Band Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Mac Lethal Cargo 8:30 p.m.

Atomika Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Gotcha Covered Circus Circus 9 p.m.

SinfulNV The BlueBird 10 p.m.

Cook Book Atlantis 10 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Drama Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Four Color Zack Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Rock N Roll Karaoke Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 5:30 & 8 p.m.

Kabir “Kabeezy” Singh Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Equivocation” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Murray Sawback Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Carson City Ghost Walk

Snaffle Bit Futurity Reno

National Championship Air Races Reno Steed Field

Nevada Humanities Literary Crawl Sundance Books and Music

Downtown Reno Prom Pub Crawl



SEPT. 17 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Big Red Blues Band The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Space Kamp X Terpene Station Tour Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Darren Carter w/Joe Praino The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carolyn Dolan and Big Red chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Lucero w/Matthew Logan Cargo 7 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Reno Little Theater 7 p.m.

Royce The Point 7 p.m.

Cook Book Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Ashley Red Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Equivocation” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 2 & 5:30 p.m.

Murray Sawback Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Snaffle Bit Futurity Reno

National Championship Air Races Reno Steed Field

SEPT. 18 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Fleet Foxes Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

SEPT. 19 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

First Take Renaissance Reno 7 p.m.

Michael Jackson Tribute Eldorado 7 p.m.

Modest Mouse Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Logan & Montague Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Where There’s a Will, There’s A Relative” Reno Little Theatre 1 p.m.

SEPT. 20 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

SambaDa Valhalla 7 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Jazz Jam Living the Good Life 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Karaoke Jub Jub’s 8:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

SEPT. 21 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lost Sierra Hoedown Plumas Eureka State Park

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

David Beck Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Jenni Charles & Jesse Dunn Moody’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

APEX Concerts UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Mike Furlong Circus Circus 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

“Equivocation” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Mark Christopher Lawrence Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

SEPT. 22 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lost Sierra Hoedown Plumas Eureka State Park

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Jeff Denson Trio Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Jeff Denson Electric Table Trio Moody’s 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Soul Slap Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

The Nth Power Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Where There’s a Will, There’s A Relative” Reno Little Theatre 1 p.m.

Thunder From Down Under Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Nevada Wind Ensemble UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

GGOOLLDD The Saint 8 p.m.

Superbad Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Band Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Sage Armstrong 1 Up 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

“Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

“Equivocation” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Mark Christopher Lawrence Pioneer Underground 9:30 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

SEPT. 23 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lost Sierra Hoedown Plumas Eureka State Park

Trey Stone The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Guitar Town Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Jeff Denson Electric Table Trio Moody’s 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Jake Nielsen’s Triple Threat Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Soul Slap Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Sneaky Creatures Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Thunder From Down Under Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Steve Hytner Crystal Bay Club 8:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Superbad Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Band Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Mike Furlong Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Mojo Green The BlueBird 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Konflikt Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” Brewery Arts Center 1 & 7 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 5:30 & 8 p.m.

Mark Christopher Lawrence Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Equivocation” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Swan Lake” Pioneer Center 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Tractors & Truffles Fallon

Genoa Candy Dance

Oktoberfest Wolf Run Golf Course

SEPT. 24 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lost Sierra Hoedown Plumas Eureka State Park

Cash Only The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Royce The Point 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” Brewery Arts Center 1 p.m.

“Swan Lake” Pioneer Center 2 p.m.

“Equivocation” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 2 & 5:30 p.m.

Special Events

Genoa Candy Dance



SEPT. 25 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

SEPT. 26 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

The Collective w/Ravi Coltrane UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Jimmy Eat World w/Man With a Mission Cargo 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Logan & Montague Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

SEPT. 27 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Jazz Jam Living the Good Life 7:30 p.m.

Whethan Cargo 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Karaoke Jub Jub’s 8:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

Special Events

Street Vibrations Fall Rally Reno

SEPT. 28 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Jenni Charles & Jesse Dunn Moody’s 8 p.m.



DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Third Coast Percussion UNR Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Band Circus Circus 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

Special Events

Street Vibrations Fall Rally Reno



SEPT. 29 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Danny Horton Nakoma Resort 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

The Blind Blakes Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Beautiful Anarchy Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Jo Mama Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Moondog Matinee Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Jake Owen Reno Events Center 7:30 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

G Jones, Eprom The Bluebird 8 p.m.

Reckless Envy Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Big Bad Boogie Rock Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Vegas Roadshow Silver Legacy 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 7 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

Manhattan Short Film Festival UNR 7 p.m.

Street Vibrations Fall Rally Reno

SEPT. 30 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Draught Relief The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Jenni Charles & Jesse Dunn Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Zion Roots Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Jo Mama Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Jaw Gems Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Make America Rock Again Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Vince Neil Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

Reckless Envy Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Big Bad Boogie Rock Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Band Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Vegas Roadshow Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Luca Lush 1 Up 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” Brewery Arts Center 1 & 7 p.m.

Adam Trent Magic Eldorado 5:30 & 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Special Events

Manhattan Short Film Festival UNR 2 & 7 p.m.

Carson City Ghost Walk

Street Vibrations Fall Rally Reno

Nevadafest 2017 Craft Beer Festival Wingfield Park