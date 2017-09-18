Diamond Peak to open new terrain park for 2017-18

Diamond Peak has announced new improvements for the upcoming ski season including a new terrain park on the Lakeview run, more perks for season pass holders, increased snowmaking productivity and a new program highlighting the resort’s history and natural beauty. There will also be on-mountain interpretive ski and snowboard tours.

New terrain park

Terrain park skiers and riders looking to progress his or her park skills will have a new, beautiful venue to practice in as Diamond Peak is relocating the small to mid-sized progression park from Popular to the Lakeview run. The benefits for riders include an incredible Lake Tahoe backdrop, plus the ability to quickly ride laps in the park when the Ridge chairlift is running.

Accessible via the Crystal Express and Ridge chairlifts, the new Lakeview terrain park will offer creative features and a flowing layout focused on maximizing fun, building confidence and preparing safely for Diamond Peak’s larger features in the Spillway terrain park.

Passholder perks

Diamond Peak’s 2017-18 season passholders will enjoy 44 complimentary lift tickets at 11 partner resorts across the country this winter – up to four days at each resort. Participating resorts in Tahoe include Boreal Mountain Resort and Homewood Mountain Resort. Outside the region, partner resorts include: Bogus Basin, Red Lodge Mountain Resort, Whitefish Mountain Resort, Purgatory Resort, Hesperus Ski Area, Arizona Snowbowl, Pajarito Mountain Ski Area, Whitefish and Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort.

Every passholder also receives four discounted $44 Bring-A-Friend Tickets to use during non-peak days.

Increased snowmaking productivity

This season, Diamond Peak’s Snow Surfaces team has added additional pedestals/hookups around the mountain for the resort’s HKD high-efficiency tower snow guns, allowing for more strategic usage of these productive pieces of snowmaking equipment. In addition, the team has been able to increase water pressure throughout the snowmaking system, allowing for increased productivity during snowmaking operations resort wide. | diamondpeak.com