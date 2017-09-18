Burns retains title at Autumn Food & Wine | Grand Tasting winners

The 2017 culinary winners from the 32nd annual Lake Tahoe Autumn Food and Wine Festival, held from Sept. 8 to 10, have been announced.

Winners were selected from three competitions: The Grand Tasting & Culinary Competition (Judges’ Awards and People’s Choice Awards), Blazing Pans Mountain Chef Cook-Off and Mountain Kids Cook-Off.

The Grand Tasting & Culinary Competition challenged 19 chefs in six food and beverage categories, awarding one gold, silver and bronze recipient for each. Martis Camp earned the Gold Judges’ Award for Best Food & Beverage Pairing, while Copper Lane Café and DNA Brewing Co. received the Gold People’s Choice Award.

Returning champion and Executive Chef William Burns of Moody’s Bistro, Bar and Beats won the Blazing Pans Mountain Chef Cook-Off for his second consecutive year facing Chef Brynn Madden of Nourish Natural Foods. Chefs were tasked to create a two-course meal in under 45 minutes, using the challenging secret ingredient: grapes.

Youth Chefs Sofie Wasson, Sasha Penwarden and Laurel Anderson of “The Incredibles” won the Mountain Kids Cook-Off Finalists — a succession of the pre-qualifying event, Aug. 6. Using the secret ingredient cinnamon, the two teams of three chefs, ages 8 to 12 years, received 30 minutes to create one course.

GRAND TASTING & CULINARY COMPETITION

JUDGES’ AWARDS

Best Food & Beverage Pairing

Gold: Martis Camp | Luli Wines | 2015 Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands | Pan seared Sonoma Duck Breast with Wild Mushroom, Golden Beet and Bing Cherry Mole

Silver: Chalet View Lodge Kitchen & Bar | Rodney Strong Vineyards |, 2014 Merlot, Napa/Sonoma | Beef al Sugo Goat Cheese Ravioli with Chimichurri

Bronze: The Union Carson / Liberty Food & Wine | Mettler Family Vineyards | 2014, “Epicenter” Ole | Bentley Ranch Beef Heart Anticucho Skewers with 3 Sauces: Peruvian Chimichurri, Calabrian Aioli and Ancho Chile Steak Sauce

Best Food

Gold: Martis Camp | Pan seared Sonoma Duck Breast with Wild Mushroom, Golden Beet and Bing Cherry Mole

Silver: Copper Lane Cafe | Pulled Pork, Slaw and Imperial Red Ale Reduction on Thick Potato Chip

Bronze: Ardent Mills | Traditional Japanese Rice Congee w/Teriyaki Chicken fresh cilantro, Thai Basil, Green Onion Ginger Sauce, Seasonings and Cashews

Best Dessert Pairing

Silkwood Winery | Marich Chocolates | 2008 Petite Sirah, Central Valley California | Chocolate Coconut Toffee Macadamia Nuts

Best Red Wine

Gold: Luna Vineyards | 2014 Winemakers Red Blend, Napa Valley

Silver: Luli Wines | 2015 Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands

Bronze: Rodney Strong Vineyards | 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon, Knights Valley

Best White Wine

Gold: Charles & Charles | 2015 Riesling, Washington State

Silver: Illanta Wines | 2016 Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley

Bronze: ZD Wines | 2015 Chardonnay, California

Best Beverage other than Wine

Gold: Charbay Distillery | Green Tea Vodka Cocktail

Best Beer: DNA Brewing Co | Red Imperial Ale

GRAND TASTING & CULINARY COMPETITION

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

Best Food & Beverage Pairing

Gold: Copper Lane Café |DNA Brewing Co. | Red Imperial Ale | Pulled Pork, Slaw and Imperial Red Ale Reduction on Thick Potato Chip

Silver: Ardent Mills | Charbay Distillery |Green Tea Vodka Cocktail| Traditional Japanese Rice Congee | Teriyaki Chicken Fresh Cilantro, Thai Basil, Green Onion Ginger

Bronze: Sunnyside Resort | Pride Mountain Vineyards | 2014 Merlot |Sweet and Spicy Pork Belly

Best Food

Gold: Copper Lane Café | Pulled Pork, Slaw and Imperial Red Ale Reduction on Thick Potato Chip

Silver: Granlibakken | Indonesian Curried Shrimp with Butternut Squash, Mango, Lime, Fresh Cilantro, Coconut Milk on a Fried Wonton

Bronze: Ardent Mills | Traditional Japanese Rice Congee w/Teriyaki Chicken Fresh Cilantro, Thai Basil, Green Onion Ginger Sauce, Seasonings and Cashews

Best Red Wine

Gold: Pride Mountain Vineyards | 2014 Merlot, Napa/Sonoma

Silver: Cooper Vineyards | 2014 Barbera Riserva, Amador County

Bronze: Silkwood Wines | 2008 Petite Sirah, California Central Valley

Best White Wine

Gold: ZD Wines | 2015 Chardonnay, California

Silver: Charles & Charles | 2015 Riesling, Washington State

Bronze: Orin Swift | 2016 Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County

Best Beverage other than Wine

Gold: Charbay Distillery

Best Beer

DNA Brewing Co.

Best Booth Presentation

Copper Lane Café & DNA Brewing Co.