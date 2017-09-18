Boreal unveils largest on-site solar project

Boreal Mountain Resort has unveiled start of an ambitious project for the California ski industry’s largest on-site solar project.

Once implemented, the 235 kW solar photovoltaic (pv) system, mounted on the Woodward Bunker roof, is projected to generate more than 325,000 kWh of clean electricity annually, enough to power the equivalent of nearly 30 residential homes. The installation will offset more than 250 tons of carbon emissions, equivalent to removing 52 cars from the road annually. The new solar pv system is scheduled to be installed and operational by the beginning of the winter 2017-18 season.

“The California sun is a beautiful thing,” said Amy Ohran, general manager of Boreal Mountain Resort, in a press release. “Now we will do more than enjoy it while we partake in our year-round adventure lifestyle offerings. We can convert it into clean energy, which will supply 15 percent of the energy required to power the entire Boreal and Woodward campus.” | rideboreal.com or woodwardtahoe.com