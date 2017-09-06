Sept. 7 to 13, 2017 | The uniqueness of the Tahoe Sierra

As we were preparing to send this edition of Tahoe Weekly to press, I was reflecting on how it touches each aspect of life in Tahoe and celebrates what makes the Tahoe Sierra such a unique place to live and visit.

Outdoors & Recreation | Most of us who visit the Tahoe Sierra or decide to put down roots here do so because of the amazing outdoor opportunities. Follow in Tim Hauserman’s footsteps as he tackles Tahoe’s tallest peak – Freel Peak. Tim promises that the views are worth it.

Arts & Culture | Trails & Vistas – a personal favorite – returns on Sept. 9 and 10 featuring art vignettes set against the backdrop of the Mount Rose Wilderness featuring poets, musicians, artists, dancers and more. Kayla Anderson also profiles the region’s newest maker space – High Vibe Artisan Collective.

Food & Wine | It doesn’t get much better than the Autumn Food & Wine Festival, and this year features all of the things we’ve come to enjoy – farm to table dinners, artisan cocktails, the Culinary Grand Tasting and the Blazing Pans Mountain Chef Cook-Off. Food Editor Priya Hutner interviews the competitors for this edition. You’ll have to head out to Northstar to see who takes the title.

Entertainment | Music is part of the lifeblood of the Tahoe Sierra, and Alibi Ale Works joined the ranks this year as one of the region’s best venues for live music. Alibi Ale Works built its Truckee taproom with the intent to provide a stellar venue that musicians would enjoy and co-owner Kevin Drake talked to Sean McAlindin for this issue.