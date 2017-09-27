Art Events

Huey comes to Nevada

Reno, Nev.

The Nevada Museum of Art, in collaboration with Nevada Arts Council board member Ryrie Valdez, will pay tribute to the numerous men and women who have served or who currently serve in the U.S. armed forces. “Take Me Home Huey,” a mixed-media sculpture created from a U.S. Army Huey helicopter shot down in Vietnam, will be in museum parking lot from Sept. 28 to 30. The 47-foot contemporary sculpture by artist Steve Maloney will arrive accompanied by a motorcade of law enforcement and civilian motorcycle riders. The opening ceremony on Sept. 28 from 5 to 6 p.m. will feature numerous performances and special guests, including a rendition of the specially commissioned Huey song. Over the three-day affair, the museum will host multiple screenings of the “Take Me Home Huey” documentary. For the first time, all three elements — the sculpture, film and song — will premier together. Admission will be free for veterans and active service men and women.

On Oct. 1, the sculpture will travel to Carson City, where it will be on view from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carson City Community Center. A noon ceremony with elected officials celebrates the project, followed by a 1 p.m. free screening of the documentary. | nevadaart.org

Trio of exhibits

South Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe Community College hosts three art exhibits from Sept. 28 to Dec. 1, with a free artists’ reception on Sept. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Frances Melhop’s “Comstock Portrait Project, 2013-2017” will be featured in the Haldan Art Gallery, with a talk from Melhop at the reception on Sept. 28 about her photographs at 5:30 p.m. Since moving to Nevada, Melhop has worked with people from frontier mining towns like Silver City, Gold Hill and Virginia City, capturing these capsules of the old American Wild West.

Award-winning artwork by LTCC students of the 2017 Student Winners Exhibition will be on display in the main building.

A collection of photographs in the exhibit “Jessica Heath: Left Behind” will be on display in the Foyer Gallery in the Fine Arts Building. Heath is a photographer based in South Lake Tahoe whose work showcases a strong sense of composition, focusing on abstract shapes, close-ups, textures, lines, and shadows. | ltcc.edu

What’s on at SNC

Incline Village, Nev.

Morrain Bauer-Safonov, recipient of the 2016 POD Award, is an interdisciplinary, mixed-media artist who focuses on sacred geometry and indigenous cultures. Her exhibit, “Tortuga,” on display at Tahoe Gallery until Oct. 6 will feature her new work since she received a BFA from Sierra Nevada College in 2016. An artist’s reception will be on Sept. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. | sierranevada.edu



Sports equipment as art

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces its exhibition, “Industrial Art: Sports Edition,” at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until Sept. 28. The exhibit features the design work by five northern Nevada sports equipment designers and manufacturers: Aviso Surf/Solution Marine, Burns Machining/Dirt Tricks, Sports Attack, The Cable Connection and UCS Spirit. Each of these companies manufactures products with innovative design that apply to an array of sports equipment. CCAI presents these products as items to be admired for design, precision and beauty. Artist and writer Chris Lanier has written the exhibition essay for the exhibition. | arts-initiative.org

Ammon is featured

Truckee

Margery Ammon is the featured artist for September at Art Obsessions. Although her fascination with art began early, she didn’t begin painting in oils until 1991 when she discovered the gifted artist and teacher Peggy Doughty. She also studied the discipline of drawing with Bill Yokoyama for several years. When she became a full-time painter, she began showing her paintings professionally in Carmel. Since then her paintings can be found in collections in the United States, Canada and Europe. Ammon enjoys painting series that range in scope from a minimum of six paintings to series that number into the 30s with subject matters from floral and still lifes to landscape paintings. | artobsessions.com



Re-connect through nature

Graeagle

“The Nature of Being Human: A Souljourn with Inspiration Nature Connection, Art, Storytelling and Creating Community” is from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 with Polly Triplat at Lakes Basin, Plumas National Forest. During this nature immersion weekend, participants can notice and utilize what is inspiring in nature and create art based on those inspirations and experiences. Creating art in and with nature is nurturing and can be a meaningful process for anyone going through a transition in life. Limited to eight participants age 21 and older. The fee is $250. | Register artsinwellness.org

Largely inspired

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents an exhibit by Rachel Stiff until Sept. 29. Stiff is a mixed-media painter with an addiction to physical labor and an obsession with process. Her large-scale paintings reflect the beauty found in growth and decay. She has recently relocated to the high desert from Montana. This is her first solo exhibition in Northern Nevada. | sierraarts.org



This mini show is huge

Reno, Nev.

Latimer Art Club will present the 10th annual miniature show themed: “Nevada: Beauty in All Seasons.” The show, scheduled to run from Oct. 1 to Nov. 8, is open to all Nevada artists and Latimer Art Club members. It is a judged and juried show with prizes. The deadline for in-person entries is Sept. 30. | latimerartclub.com



Looking for an exhibitor

South Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Arts Alliance is seeking an exhibitor for an art display at South Lake Tahoe City Hall. The City of South Lake Tahoe created space in the remodel of City Hall to accommodate a rotating art display. The Tahoe Arts Alliance has the responsibility of finding artists and art organizations that can provide artwork. Installations rotate on a four-month basis.

The installation will be on display from Oct. 22 to Feb. 25, 2018. The deadline for submissions is on Oct. 2. An exhibitor will be chosen by Oct. 8. | info@tahoeartsalliance.org

TRT in all its glory

Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library presents Tahoe Rim Trail Exhibit in the art and display cases. The Tahoe Rim Trail Association works to enhance and maintain the 180-mile world-class trail system that allows hikers to experience Tahoe’s wild places, diverse flora and fauna and iconic views. The exhibit will be at the library through September. | (775) 832-4130

Up and coming

Reno, Nev.

“Young Blood” is a pop-up exhibit at Holland Project Gallery on Sept. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. This one-night-only event will showcase Reno’s young artists younger than age 21. Admission is $1. | hollandreno.org

Colors on display

Sparks, Nev.

“Show Your Colors,” Sierra Watercolor Society’s annual judged exhibit, is on display at Sparks Museum & Cultural Center until Oct. 2. | (775) 355-1144

Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | northtahoearts.com

Fall for the colors

Hope Valley

Hope Valley Fall Colors Workshop with Charles Muench is from Oct. 4 to 6. The workshop will cover demonstrations, painting, critique and the gestalt derived from working with other artists. | (775) 265-4454 or charlesmuench.com

Blazing the art trail

Sierra Valley

Sierra Valley Art & Ag Trail is on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. View Sierra Valley barn quilts, visit market farms and working ranches and watch artists in wood paint, glass, ceramic, metal, fiber and more. Three trailhead information centers will be located at the Sierra Valley Grange in Vinton, Sierra Valley Farms in Beckwourth and Sierraville School in Sierraville. At 4 to 6 p.m., the Plumas-Sierra Cattlemen’s Association and Plumas-Sierra Cattlewomen will be cooking a tri-tip dinner at the Sierra Valley Grange Hall. Read in the feature in this issue. | sierravalleyartagtrail.org

Inspired by old works

Reno, Nev.

University of Nevada, Reno School of Fine Arts presents “Austin Pratt Returns: LACED & The Prints of E. M. Washington.” A UNR graduate, Pratt returns with a solo exhibition as part of University Galleries’ exhibition series that investigates UNR’s Department of Art Permanent Collection. Pratt, Walter McNamara, Lynda Yuroff and Joan Arrizabalaga will offer exhibitions of new work inspired by and including objects they’ve chosen from the permanent collection. The exhibit will be on display at UNR Sheppard Contemporary, Church Fine Arts until Oct. 6. | unr.edu/arts

Out of order

Reno, Nev.

The Holland Project Micro Gallery presents “In Contempt,” featuring the works by Maya Claiborne and Brooke Warn. Their works walk a line between discomfort and pleasure. Both artists deal with the inherent contradictions and symbiosis of light and shadow and study the effect of color on the psyche. Their exhibit at Bibo Coffee Co. creates an ominous feeling in the viewer and is both pure and haunting. It will run until Oct. 6. | hollandreno.org

Nomadic connections

Reno, Nev.

“Desert Dreams,” works by world-renowned photographer Peter Ruprecht, will be in Metro Gallery in Reno City Hall until Oct. 6. Ruprecht’s photography attempts to capture the natural spirit of people and places across the world. He admires and often recreates with his subjects, a nomadic nature, much like his own life experience. His work seeks to connect with both the viewer and the subject and creates an emotional bond between the two. | (775) 334-2417

Which is which?

Reno, Nev.

McKinley Arts & Cultural Center Gallery East hosts mixed-media painter Bruce Clark in “Imagined: New Painted Images” until Oct. 6. His work integrates photography and paint to create surreal industrial-looking images on canvas. In his process, he paints on top of photographs printed on canvas to create seamless layers between the two, making it sometimes impossible for the viewer to differentiate between the real and the imagined. | reno.gov

Rat artist on the loose

Reno, Nev.

Among the profiteers and outlaws, one man tries to preserve a piece of street art for the public’s benefit, and the controversial “Haight Street Rat” will make an appearance in Reno. Sierra Arts Foundation, in partnership with the Reno/Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority and Whitney Peak Hotel, present an exhibition until Oct. 17 featuring the work of the elusive artist, Banksy. | Catch Banksy in Reno Facebook page

Seeking what was lost

Reno, Nev.

“Womb to Tomb, Birth to Earth, Dust to Dust: New Works by Lauren Cardenas” is on display in Gallery West of McKinley Arts & Culture Center until Oct. 6. In this series of prints and books, Cardenas pays homage to something that was lost, utilizing digital print along with traditional print methods to evoke a sense of longing and aloneness. When seeking something lost, one must go beyond one’s contentedness and be willing to understand that what one might be seeking is not the equivalent of what was lost. | reno.gov

The hills are alive

Reno, Nev.

“The mountains are calling and I must go,” original artwork by Carol Grigus is on display at South Valleys Library Art Gallery until Oct. 31. “Anyone who has ever walked through a forest, especially in winter, has felt its dignity and monumentality. Painting is my way of preserving that experience and sharing it with others. It’s my poetry, passion and my true north,” says Grigus of her contemporary oil paintings. | (775) 851-5190

Witness inner workings

Reno, Nev.

University of Nevada, Reno School of the Arts Galleries welcomes visitors to observe museum staff preparing the museum collection to move into a new facility. Part of Sheppard Contemporary has been transformed into a working lab where the inner workings of the museum will be shared with the community. Questions are welcome and frequent visits will yield opportunities to observe many objects never-before seen in the museum. Free to the public until Dec. 9. | unr.edu/art

Autumn art on display

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada Artists Association opens its fall art exhibition, “Autumn Show,” at the gallery located at Carson City’s Brewery Arts Center on display until Oct. 20. The association has a membership of 94 local and regional artists with wide and diverse art interests: painting, sculpting, glass and other fine crafts and jewelry. Admission is free and all art is for sale. | nevadaartists.org

No secret anymore

Truckee

The Truckee Public Arts Commission will host “Hidden in Plain Sight, Uncovering the Work of Truckee’s Secret Artists” with an opening reception on Oct. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Truckee Community Recreation Center. The exhibit runs through early February.

This unique exhibit features artists who haven’t otherwise shown their work – whether they consider themselves hobbyists or are working in a new medium, including two local student artists. Music from select members of the Truckee High Jazz Ensemble and refreshments will be part of the evening’s festivities. The event is free to the public. | tdrpd.org

The history & art of Burning Man

The Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, Nev., presents two exhibits until Jan. 7, 2018, that focus on Burning Man. “City of Dust: The Evolution of Burning Man” explores the remarkable story of how the legendary Nevada gathering known as Burning Man evolved through collaborative ritual from humble countercultural roots on San Francisco’s Baker Beach into the world-famous desert convergence it is today. Never-before-seen photographs, artifacts, journals, sketches and notebooks reveal how this temporary experimental desert city came to be and how it continues to evolve.

Also on display is “View from the Playa: Photographs by Eleanor Preger.” Highlights of this Incline Village-based photographer’s work will be on view in the Nightingale Sky Room. | nevadaart.org

Take time to reflect

South Lake Tahoe

Make Tahoe presents “Make Tahoe quantum,” an art show (within and art show), by Shirley Hackett at Benko Art Gallery. Hackett is a local resident and emerging artist-photographer. Her work includes landscapes, animals and thought-provoking compositions. With a natural and unpretentious eye focusing on the beauty of emotions experienced from visual energy in our everyday lives, Hackett shows that profound reflection often happens in moments too brief to measure. This installment will be on display until Oct. 19. | maketahoe.com

Clearly Captivating

Carson City, Nev.

The Capital City Arts Initiative presents “Tahoe Clarity” by Dylan Silver at the Community Center’s Sierra Room. The exhibit will be in the gallery until Nov. 9. Silver is a Lake Tahoe-based journalist and photographer. He first started exploring underwater at age 8. As a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, he picked up photography, documenting the people, environment and businesses of the basin. He always knew he wanted to take his camera into the water to photograph the beauty of the lake’s clarity. | arts-initiative.org

Narrow focus on Burning Man

Truckee

Truckee Public Arts Commission presents “The Pinhole Project: a Collaborative Photographic Project From Burning Man” at Truckee Community Recreation Center. This photographic retrospective of the events, art and people of Burning Man since 1999 was captured by the 100-year-old technology of the pinhole camera. Twelve pinhole cameras were created out of 50-gallon cardboard barrels. This size is uniquely suited for capturing the incredible scale and immense diversity of art and culture at Black Rock City. The subjects look familiar and at the same time completely foreign because the pinhole can extract an essential stillness through a primitive apparatus of reflected sunlight passed through a minute opening. The show will run through October. | tdrpd.org

Get that glazed look

Truckee

Wheel/Hand Building Ceramics led by Susan Dorwart is at Truckee Community Art Center for ages 16 and older. The class is ongoing on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This is a more advanced class with use of the wheel and hand-molding projects. Learn to use coils and slabs and sculpture techniques. Pieces will be glazed with safe, lead-free glazes. The fee is $12 per class if you pay monthly or $13 for drop-ins. There is a $3 materials fee due to the instructor at each class. | tdrpd.org

Art with super-regional focus

Reno, Nev.

“Unsettled” at Nevada Museum of Art amasses 200 artworks by 80 artists living and/or working in a super-region called the Greater West, a geographic area that stretches from Alaska to Patagonia and from Australia to the American West. Though ranging across thousands of miles, this region shares similarities: vast expanses of open land, rich natural resources, diverse indigenous peoples, colonialism and the ongoing conflicts that inevitably arise when these factors coexist.

The specific geographic focus of “Unsettled” begins in Alaska and continues down the West Coast of North America, through Central America, concluding in Colombia. Works included span 2,000 years, ranging from Pre-Columbian to modern and contemporary art. The exhibition, on display until Jan. 21, 2018, makes connections among the diverse cultures and artistic practices of this super-region. | nevadaart.org

Kings Beach hosts Art Walk

The North Tahoe Business Association celebrates completion of the Kings Beach Core Improvement Project with 15 original art banners recently installed on the streetlights throughout downtown Kings Beach.

The new art banners are the result of a call to artists issued by NTBA, inviting emerging and established artists, young and old, to submit their designs. The chosen art pieces represent artwork created by pre-kindergarten and elementary students from local schools, as well as by professional local and regional artists. The featured art banner artists are Jude Bischoff, Mike Bond, Anastiscia Chantler-Lang, Jennifer Eyzaguirre, Sue Gross, Pamela Hunt Lee, Kings Beach Elementary School students, Kaio Martin, Cathy McClelland, Tahoe Expedition Academy Pre-K Class, and Carrie White. | northtahoebusiness.org/art-walk



High-handed painters

Reno, Nev.

Art Spot Reno announces the inaugural Reno Mural Expo from Oct. 13 to 15 in downtown Reno, Nev. Art Spot Reno is partnering with Whitney Peak Hotel, Orchard House Foundation and the City of Reno to bring two international artists, 12 national artists and 14 local artists to create new murals. The artists will cover approximately 20,000 square feet of wall space in a diverse array of styles, including abstract, photo realistic, illustrative, graffiti, paintbrush, airbrush, roller brush wheat paste and stencil. Artist educator Peter Whittenberger will be featuring a special digital projection for the event. The weekend’s festivities include free, daily, docent-led mural tours and nightly live music and dancing at Lincoln Lounge and The Bluebird Nightclub. Meet the artists at Pignic Pub & Patio with the official event after-party on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. | artspotreno.com

Art + Environment

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art will present the Art + Environment Conference from Oct. 19 to 21. Guests will traverse time and space across the unsettled terrains, shifting frontiers and limitless horizons of the Greater West, the last part of the planet to be explored and settled. | nevadaart.org

Compositions in B & W

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces its student exhibition, “ART from UNR,” at the Community Development Building, aka The Brick, through Oct. 19. This past semester, 36 University of Nevada, Reno students collaborated to create two large sculptures inspired by Louise Nevelson, one of America’s most distinguished artists. Each student built a wood box and created his or her own composition of gathered found-wood pieces. The boxes were combined into large sculptures: “Composition in White” and “Composition in Black.”

Nevelson provided the inspiration for students to explore formal elements of sculpture with compositional elements, including positive and negative space, directional quality and repetition. The project also gave students the opportunity for hands-on experience in the wood shop and general sculpture studio. | arts-initiative.org

Retreat creatively

Truckee

The fifth annual Create.Explore.Discover, a women’s art retreat, will be at Cedar House Sport Hotel from Oct. 20 to 22. The event provides an opportunity for women of all ages, skills and interests to discover their inner creative muse and explore their talents. This year’s retreat, “Empower,” features textile artist Anne Weil, jewelry designer Amy Ambroult, health and wellness coaches Lauren Evans and Morgan Rubenacker and other special guests. | createexplorediscover.com

Fall letterpress sessions

Meyers

Bona Fide Books offers the fall sessions for Introduction to Letterpress with Steve Robonson on Oct. 21, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2. Students will learn how to use a composing stick, set type and print cards or broadsides. The class includes materials and open studio hours at Tahoe Letterpress to work on projects. The four-hour sessions are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cost $50 each. Class size is limited. | bonafidebooks.com

Skaff exhibits works in oil

Tahoe City

Wolfdale’s Restaurant is featuring oil paintings by Andy Skaff through January 2018. Skaff’s love of the West provides the inspiration for his light-filled, vibrant landscapes and cityscapes. His work ranges from classic, impressionist paintings to abstract distillations of familiar subjects. His paintings have been exhibited at the Napa Valley Museum, the Oil Painters of America Western Regional exhibit in Santa Barbara and are part of the permanent collection of Martis Camp Lodge, the Ritz- Carlton Lake Tahoe and the Tahoe Forest Cancer Center. He is a member of the California Art Club and North Tahoe Arts. Locally, he is represented by Alpine Home and Pablo’s Gallery & Frame Shop in Tahoe City and Spirit Gallery in Truckee. | askaff.com

Exhibit runs skin deep

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum introduces “Ink & Ivory,” an exhibit featuring two nautical art forms on display until April 2018. Scrimshaw, attributed to American sailors, is the art of intricate carvings on bone ivory and other found objects. These works of art capture visuals of the past and tell the story of environmental impact, laws and regulations. “Ink & Ivory” will trace the nautical tradition of tattooing. Discover tattoos that were meant to bring sailors luck, see skin-deep evidence of their travels and feel the sense of longing behind sentimental tributes to wives and sweethearts back home. Best of all, “Ink & Ivory” will feature modern-day tattoos which are specific to nautical tradition or deep Tahoe connection. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Boat names focus of exhibit

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum announces an exhibition that explores the stories behind the names of familiar Tahoe places and beloved Tahoe boats. “What’s in A Name?” will be on display until April 2018. Choosing a name for a boat is a personal choice and not arbitrary. Many boat owners choose names that reflect a part of their life or family. Names are expressions of the owner’s personality and sense of humor. Other boat names pay homage to the tradition of the boat as a gendered object. Visitors can also expect to delve into the complex nautical history behind the female persona of ships and boats. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org