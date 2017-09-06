Events | September

Tahoe Vista Paddlefest

The second annual Tahoe Vista Paddlefest returns to the shores of Lake Tahoe from Sept. 8 to 10 at Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort in Tahoe Vista featuring events, music, clinics and the Tahoe Cup Fall Classic, dubbed the world’s longest inland paddleboard race.

The festival starts on Sept. 8 with Women on Water. The full day of activities will include a variety of in-depth woman-focused paddleboard clinics to build skills and personal confidence. The Project is open to all ages and paddleboard abilities.

On Sept. 9 with paddleboard events, SUP Yoga and wellness seminars to benefit Boarding for Breast Cancer. The Butterfly Effect also includes a community beach clean-up to spread awareness of protecting playgrounds and keeping Lake Tahoe blue.

The Fall Classic on Sept. 10 is the finale of the Tahoe Cup Paddle Racing Series with more than 150 men and women paddlers from around the world. This is the longest inland paddleboard race in the world that will begin on the south end of Lake Tahoe and extend 22 miles to the finish line at Mourelatos. Sunday’s festivities also include an Awards Ceremony, family-focused paddleboard races, beach festivities, local vendors, live music and local food trucks. | mlrtahoe.com



EVERY TUESDAY

Farmers’ Market Truckee

Truckee Farmers Market is open every Tuesday through Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Truckee Regional Park.



Farmers’ Market South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe Farmers Market is every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 10 at the American Legion Hall parking lot. | eldoradofarmersmarket.com



Preschoolers wanted Kings Beach

Kings Beach Library offers Bilingual Preschool Story Time from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays. Each week is themed. | (530) 546-2012

Let’s hear it for moms Kings Beach

Mom’s Café is every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at North Tahoe Family Resource Center. Meet other moms, get help with breastfeeding techniques, postpartum concerns, infant nutrition and infant care. Groups in English and Spanish. | northtahoefrc.org

Toddler Time Truckee

Truckee Library hosts summer Story Time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 18 months to 3 years. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846



EVERY WEDNESDAY

Babes in Bookland Truckee

Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 6 months to 2 years. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846

Story time Zephyr Cove, Nev.

The Zephyr Cove Library hosts a children’s story time every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy stories, songs, activities and coloring. | (775) 588-6411

Read together Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library hosts Family Story Time on Wednesdays from 4 to 4:45 p.m. | (775) 832-4130

Farmers’ Market Stateline, Nev.

Stateline Farmers’ Market is every Wednesday through Sept. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kahle Community Park. | laketahoemarkets.com

Just heavenly South Lake Tahoe

Wine Wednesdays at The Loft in Heavenly is from 4 to 7. Free wine tasting from different featured winery each week. Free guest speaker and/or tasting notes from featured winery. | (530) 523-8024

Xcellent wine Xperience Incline Village, Nev.

Tahoe WineXperience with sommelier Kristi Snyder is on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Snyder will show participants how to find joy in the feel, taste and finish of wine tasting. 21+. $120 person, $89 IVGID member. | Register yourtahoeplace.com

EVERY THURSDAY

Farmers’ Market Tahoe City

The Tahoe City Farmers Market operates every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Commons Beach until Oct. 12. | tahoecityfarmersmarket.com



Discuss what’s happening Incline Village, Nev.

The Conversation Café is a drop-in conversation forum hosted by the Senior Programs staff at Aspen Grove Community Center from 10 to 11:15 a.m. every week except holidays. Participate with people sharing diverse views and a passion for engaging with others over topics and news. $2 donation includes continental breakfast. | (775) 832-1310

Story Time Tahoe City

Tahoe City Library hosts Pre-Schooler Story Time for ages 5 and younger every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. | (530) 583-3382

Toddler Story Time Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library hosts story time every Thursday from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with stories, puppets, music and movement for ages 18 months to 3 years. | (775) 832-4130

Preschool story time Truckee

Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. for ages 3 years and older. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846

Help with computers Kings Beach

Kings Beach Library offers ongoing computer help from 3 to 4 p.m. First Thursdays of the month are “Beginners Basic Instruction,” second Thursdays are “Computers Questions with Carl LeBlanc,” third Thursdays are “Everything iPhone” and fourth Thursdays are differing themes about technology. | (530) 546-2021



EVERY FRIDAY

Farmers’ Market Beckwourth

Romano’s Farmers’ Market is on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sierra Valley Farms until Sept. 9. | sierravalleyfarms.com

Ahoy, lil’ matey Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum hosts preschool story time: Ships, Sails and Nautical Tales from 11 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday. The program is directed at ages 3 to 5 and will feature books that have maritime themes. | danielle@tahoemaritime.org

Fridays are fun Truckee

Family Fun Fridays at KidZone Museum starts at 11 a.m. Play-based class designed to inspire exploration and discovery through art. For ages 5 and younger. Free with admission. | kidzonemuseum.org

Friday tastings Tahoe Donner

At Alder Creek Café each Friday there are free beer and wine tastings from 3 to 6 p.m. | tahoedonner.com

Wine featurings Truckee

Uncorked Truckee hosts its Meet the Winemaker series. Every Friday, a featured winemaker pours three wines. From 6 to 8 p.m. $12. | teloswine.com

Watching as a family Tahoe Donner

Enjoy a free family movie every Friday at Northwoods Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. with G and PG movies. | (530) 582-9669

EVERY SUNDAY

Farmers’ Market Truckee

Truckee Community Farmers Market is every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Sept. 24 at Tri Counties Bank/Sears/Coffeebar Bakery parking lot. | truckeefarmersmarket.org

SEPT. 7 | THURSDAY

Gold Rush days Hope Valley

A Historic Emigrant Trail Trek starts from Sorenson’s Resort at 8:30 a.m. The hardest part of the 1849 Gold Rush was over nearby Carson Pass, most notably the treacherous Devil’s Ladder. This walking, hiking and driving tour follows the same paths. Enjoy the tales of this remarkable journey, excerpted from authentic diaries. Enjoy an evening slide show the night before the hike. Includes snack, beverage and lunch. | (800) 423-9949

It’s only a harvest moon Incline Village, Nev.

Summer Moonlight Hikes with Wine and Cheese Socials for 55+ are moderate, 1-mile, paved-road hikes to the Crystal Bay lookout offered in collaboration with the National Forest Service. Participants should wear warm clothing and bring a flashlight. Transportation, wine, cheese and snacks are provided. Harvest Moon hike departs from Incline Recreation Center at 5 p.m. | yourtahoeplace.com

Giving back South Lake Tahoe

The City of South Lake Tahoe hosts the second annual Public Safety Appreciation Day from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Lakeview Commons. The community is invited to say thanks to public safety personnel on the South Shore, both California and Nevada. Includes live music, barbecue and a thank-you card-making station. | cityofslt.us

¡Ole tequila! Kings Beach

Caliente offers tequila tastings on the first Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Admission is complimentary if you purchase one full-priced cocktail from the bar before the tasting. 21+. Complimentary appetizers included. | calientetahoe.com

Fresh Pop-Up dinners

Tahoe Food Hub presents its pop-up farm dinner, Pitchfork & the Pan. Tahoe Food Hub’s chef in residence, Carolyn Newman, will design a four-course menu with chef Ben Deinken, of West Shore café, at a private shoreline estate. The dinner will spotlight the produce of one farm and feature a local rancher and California wine. $85 person. | RSVP tahoefoodhub.org

Entrepreneurs welcome South Lake Tahoe

“Are you growing your dream business?” The mentor-based Entrepreneurs Program meets the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Free to all. | Register tahoechamber.com



SEPT. 7-10 | TUESDAY-SUNDAY

Plein Air Open Tahoe City

Artists of all levels from all over the country will gather in North Lake Tahoe for the week to paint the breathtaking scenery of North Lake Tahoe en plein air or in the open air. You may spot artists painting along the lake’s shore, in scenic valleys or in blooming meadows. | northtahoearts.com

SEPT. 8 | FRIDAY

Not easy, but worth it Truckee

Join Truckee Donner Land Trust on a guided hike on the Mount Lola trail. From the summit of Mount Lola, hikers will enjoy panoramic views of the Sierra Crest from Freel Peak to Mount Lassen, as well as Independence Lake. This is a strenuous 12-mile roundtrip. | RSVP (530) 582-4711



Journaling nature South Lake Tahoe

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. join the Kids Nature Journal Club at South Lake Tahoe Library. Come learn skills for exploring the natural world and how to capture adventures in a nature journal. Some materials will be provided, but bring a notebook and pen. Dress for exploring. Free for age 10 and older. | (530) 573-3185



Ruff, ruff golfing Truckee

Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe’s 2nd annual Balls in the Ruff is at Tahoe Donner Golf Course. Scramble-style tournament includes contests throughout, a hole-in-one hole and golf ball cannon hole. $150 includes 18 holes with cart, box lunch, goody bag and awards dinner. Play solo or foursome. | hstt.org



Historic walking tour Truckee

Historic downtown Truckee comes alive during this free 1.5-hour tour that includes stories of railroad barons, lumber mills, ice harvesting, movie stars and other characters. Pass by unique shops and restaurants while learning about Truckee’s famous and infamous past with Karen Willcuts. Meet outside Truckee California Welcome Center at 4 p.m. | (530) 448-4143



The Community Table Glenbrook, Nev.

Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation presents 2017 Community Table at Shakespeare Ranch. The event will feature Ken Frank, executive chef and owner of La Toque Restaurant in Napa. A champagne reception with passed hors d’oeuvres starts in the courtyard at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner in the barn at 7 p.m. $500. | parasol.org



Family viewing Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library hosts Movie Night at 6:30 p.m. “Smurfs: The Lost Village” will be shown. Bring pillows and blankets. Popcorn will be provided. | (775) 832-4130



Enlightening Insights Truckee

Sierra College, Truckee campus offers Insights, a free monthly program. Christopher Old, a licensed marriage and family therapist, will lead a talk to explore ideas and activities that help people thrive. Complimentary refreshments served at 6:30 p.m. The session starts at 7 p.m. | RSVP sierracollege.com



SEPT. 8-10 | FRIDAY-SUNDAY

An annual autumn favorite Northstar

Top chefs from around the region gather at the Lake Tahoe Autumn Food & Wine Festival at Northstar. This classic Tahoe event includes three days of culinary competition, demonstrations, tastings, art exhibitions and more. Partake in a weekend of wine and beer tasting while checking out Saturday’s Blazing Pans Mountain Chef Cook Off or take part in the Culinary Competition and Grand Tasting Sunday afternoon. See feature in this issue. | tahoefoodandwine.com



Paddleboard series ender Tahoe Vista

The second annual Tahoe Vista Paddlefest is at Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort. The three-day event includes the Wild Woman Project on Sept. 8, the Butterfly Effect on Sept. 9 and the Fall Classic, which is the finale of TAHOE Cup Paddle Racing series. The Fall Classic will pull 150 paddlers from around the world in this 22-mile inland paddle race. The paddlers will start at South Lake and end at Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort, where beachside activities, including live music, local vendors and food trucks, will be happening all day. | mlrtahoe.com



SEPT. 9 | SATURDAY

Ride ‘em lil one Tahoe Donner

Pancakes and Ponies starts at Alder Creek Adventure Center from 9 to 11 a.m. For ages 2 to 6. Enjoy a hearty breakfast of pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice, followed by a 15-minute pony ride. $35 with pony ride, $15 breakfast only. | RSVP (530) 587-9470



Spot the fall birds South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science offers a Fall Bird Outing at Cove East from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sarah Hockensmith will lead the bird walk in search of migrants and waterfowl. Dress warmly and bring binoculars. | RSVP tinsweb.org



Plant Sale South Lake Tahoe

Master Gardeners hosts a Native and Perennial Plant Sale at Sierra House Elementary School from 9 a.m. to noon. The event also features planting tips and demos, grow dome and native garden tours, student art for sale and more. | (530) 314-8383

Get that bug Truckee

Truckee River Watershed Council hosts Aquatic Monitoring Field Collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The aquatic monitoring program assesses the condition of local streams by collecting insects along with other water quality and habitat information. Come prepared to get in the water. | RSVP (530) 550-8760, ext 1



Creek project day Markleeville

The 18th annual Markleeville Creek Day is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Help with Alpine Watershed Group many restoration projects in Hope Valley, Grover State Park, Bear Valley and Markleeville Creek. | RSVP alpinewatershedgroup.org

Waterfront walking tour Tahoe City

This free, fun and informative 1.5-hour tour is all about the waters of Lake Tahoe. Hear about the Truckee River, sailing and racing boats, the dam, as well as things to do and where to eat with Karen Willcuts. Meet at Gatekeeper’s Museum at 10 a.m. | (530) 448-4143

Celebrate the scenery Hermit Valley

The 11th annual Hermitfest from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. is a one-day music festival and Ebbetts Pass scenic celebration. | alpinecounty.com

Tea and scones South Lake Tahoe

Discover the lifestyles of both classes of the Pope Estate: the staff and the family. Bake scones from scratch in the early 20th-Century kitchen as a staff member. Transition to the wealthy class and sip tea from the porch of the house. 1 p.m. Ages 12 and older. $15. | Tickets (530) 541-5227



Kid Chefs finals Truckee

Northstar California and Project MANA present the second annual Mountain Kids Cook-Off final competition. Two teams of kid chefs, age 8 to 12, will be given a platter of secret ingredients with which to impress the judges. | projectmana.org

Hunt for ghosts Alpine County

Alpine County Historical Society hosts guided Ghost Walks that departs every 15 minutes from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fredericksburg Cemetery in Alpine County. | (530) 694-2317

Exclusive cruise and tour Incline Village, Nev.

Sierra Nevada Alliance hosts an exclusive Sierra Keepers event, a Gar Wood boat cocktail cruise followed by a Thunderbird Lodge tour and reception. Includes continental breakfast, historical presentation and picnic-style lunch on the grounds of the lodge. Members only; membership open to all. $200. | RSVP (530) 542-4546, ext.704

Farm to belly dinners Beckwourth

Sierra Valley Farms and chef Mike Trombetta of Farm to Belly Catering present Dinner in the Barn, a dinner series that celebrates food, farm and community. The four-course, farm-fresh dinners include wine, beverage and live music. $130 per person. | RSVP sierravalleyfarms.com

Summer winemaker dinner Northstar

Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe presents Summer winemaker dinner series at Manzanita at 6:30 p.m. Guests can experience a four-course culinary and wine-pairing adventure in the mountains featuring regional and Northern California wineries and fresh local ingredients prepared by our chefs. | RSVP ritzcarlton.com/laketahoe

SEPT. 9-10 | SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Art hikes every 15 minutes Galena, Nev.

Trails & Vistas Art Hike is music, art, dance, poetry on a 2½-mile trail in Washoe County’s Galena Creek Regional Park in the Mount Rose Wilderness. Guided hikes start at 9 a.m. and leave every 15 minutes until 12:15 p.m. See feature in this issue. | trailsandvistas.org



Visit historic remnants East Shore

Join a park ranger on a guided tour of the remnants of the Virginia Gold Hill Water Company flumes and inverted siphon. This system was built in 1873 and there are many historic sites that remain. Be prepared for a day in the back country. Bring lunch, water, sturdy boots, sunscreen and a hat. From 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Limit 12 people. Free. | RSVP (775) 831-0494 or tahoesp@gmail.com

SEPT. 10 | SUNDAY

Exclusive peak Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust offers a guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org

Walk for Hope South Lake Tahoe

Emily’s Walk for Hope is in memory of Emily Ann Alessi, who was born and raised in South Lake Tahoe. The walk is to honor her life, increase awareness of suicide and support those who have lost someone to suicide. Early registration is at 9 a.m., opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and barbecue following the 1.4-mile walk at noon. $20, ages 12 and younger walk for free. Proceeds go to suicide prevention. | spnawareness.org

Fundraising winemaker dinner East Shore

Thunderbird Lodge Winemaker Dinner Series features Calafuria Reno chef-owner Tim Magee as he celebrates Tuscany with Jarvis Estate wines. $250 per person. | RSVP thunderbirdtahoe.org

SEPT. 11 | MONDAY

Remembering 9-11 South Lake Tahoe

Members of South Lake Tahoe’s American Legion Post 795 and the Ladies Auxiliary are hosting a commemorative ceremony to honor the victims and first responders of Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Hall. Refreshments will be served.



Meeting of the minds Tahoe Donner

Tahoe Silicon Mountain presents Mountain Minds Mondays, a speaker series at 6 p.m. at Pizza on the Hill every month. Tonight will feature Tahoe Pitch Showcase. $5 includes pizza and salad. Networking before and after the presentation. Live streamed bit.ly/youtubetsm. | tahoesiliconmountain.com

SEPT. 12 | TUESDAY

Rise and shine Truckee

Good Morning Truckee is held from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Truckee Tahoe Airport on the second Tuesday of every month. Welcome the new town manager Jeff Loux and hear how the chamber has been a pillar of the community for 100 years. Open to everyone. $12, $10 chamber members; includes breakfast. | (530) 587-8808

Flies with those eggs? Truckee

Truckee EAA Chapter 1073 holds its pancake breakfast on the second Saturday of each month at the Truckee Tahoe Airport and offers free Young Eagles airplane rides for ages 8 through 17 on those mornings. Breakfast and flights start at 8 a.m. weather permitting. | yecoord1073@outlook.com

Got blood? Zephyr Cove, Nev.

A community blood drive is at the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Station 23 from noon to 5:30 p.m. | (775) 588-3591

College level lab Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library offers ME2 Lab at 4 p.m. University of Nevada, Reno engineering students present topics to school-age kids in fun, hands-on demonstrations. This month will be environmental engineering. | (775) 832-4130

The opioid epidemic Incline Village, Nev.

Tahoe Talks on “The Opioid Epidemic” at Incline Village Library is at 6:30 p.m. Statistics show that overdoses kill more people than guns or car crashes. Is it a law enforcement issue or a public health crisis? Join our guest experts for a community conversation. | (775) 832-4130



Whatever your genre Meyers

Tahoe Writers Works is an open workshop for writers of any genre. Meets every other Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Bona Fide HQ. | bonafidebooks.com



SEPT. 13 | WEDNESDAY

Tee is for tournament Clio

The annual Nakoma Education Fund Charity Golf Tournament is an 18-hole, four-person scramble on the Dragon at Nakoma Resort. Tournament entry includes tee-off breakfast, Bloody Marys, appetizers and paired drinks as you play, fun challenges and contests with prizes and post-tourney barbeque. Benefits local students. | (530) 322.3338 or wes@nakomaresort.com

SEPT. 14 | THURSDAY

Mix and meet Truckee

Truckee Chamber of Commerce mixer is hosted by Bank of the West from 5 to 7 p.m. Food, networking, raffle prizes. Bring business cards. | (530) 587-2757

Dogs love books Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library offers Paws To Read from 4 to 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month. Children can practice reading to friendly therapy dogs and receive a free book. All ages welcome. | (775) 832-4130

SEPT. 15 | FRIDAY

Head-to-head pluck-off Olympic Valley

Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings is at the Village at Squaw from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Six restaurants and five bands will go head to head to benefit the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science. Each restaurant cooks its own signature recipes for chicken wings and joins forces with the region’s bands. $5 donation. Attendees receive tokens to place votes for best wings and band. | squawalpine.com



Share and write Incline Village, Nev.

Lifescapes, a memoir-writing program for seniors, is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Incline Village Library. First and third Fridays of each month. All are welcome. | (775) 832-4130



Writers unite South Lake Tahoe

Young Adult Writers’ Meetup, on the first and third Saturday of each month, is from 3 to 4 p.m. at South Lake Tahoe Library. Meet with fellow writers for an afternoon of socializing, discussion and writing. Laptops available for use in the library. Snacks provided. | (530) 573-3185



Piranga fundraiser Olympic Valley

Piranga is a fundraiser benefiting the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, and is guaranteed to be a fun day all participants. TINS annual fundraising event comprising multiple activities and events highlighting team building, locally prepared food, craft beers and live music. | tins.org

SEPT. 15-16 | FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Meet the author Incline Village, Nev.

Sierra Nevada College Writers in The Woods features Sunil Yapa’s whose first novel, “Your Heart is a Muscle the Size of a Fist,” set during the Seattle World Trade Organization protests of November 1999, was a 2016 Time Magazine Best Books of the Year and an Amazon 2016 Best Books of the year. He will give a reading of his work on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and teach a workshop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Reading is free and open to the public; workshop $50. | Register sierranevada.edu

SEPT. 15-17 | FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Cool things on wheels South Lake Tahoe

The 31st annual Cool September Days Car, Truckee and Motorcycle Show is at Heavenly Village. $500 cash and prizes awarded, trophies, poker run, sidewalk sale and more. | theshopsatheavenly.com



SEPT. 16 | SATURDAY

Exclusive peak Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org



Local guided hike Truckee

Local Carmen Carr will lead a hike to Summit Lake Loop at 9 a.m. From Truckee, take the Boreal exit off I-80, turn left and go under the overpass. Turn left again and head down the frontage road to the PCT trailhead. From the east end of Sno-park, head into forest paralleling the freeway. Meet hikers there. | (530) 550-5192



Ride ‘em lil one Tahoe Donner

Pancakes and Ponies starts at Alder Creek Adventure Center from 9 to 11 a.m. For ages 2 to 6. Enjoy a hearty breakfast of pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice, followed by a 15-minute pony ride. $35 with pony ride, $15 breakfast only. | RSVP (530) 587-9470



Keeping waterways clean Tahoe venues

The Great Sierra River Cleanup is the premier volunteer event focused on removing trash and restoring the health of waterways throughout the Sierra Nevada Region. This cleanup is an annual event coordinated by the Sierra Nevada Conservancy and held in conjunction with California Coastal Cleanup Day. | gsrcleanup@sierranevada.ca.gov

Clear for 20 years Van Norden

The 20th annual South Yuba River Cleanup Day is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are nearly 90 miles of rivers, creeks and shoreline to cover. Help us haul out the garbage, divert recyclables from the landfill and keep the Yuba clean, safe and healthy. Volunteer Appreciation Party os from 1 to 5 p.m. at Pioneer Park, Nevada City. | Preregister yubariver.org

Once a boomtown Alpine County

Silver Mountain City Tour is from 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at the old jail in Silver Mountain City. Space is limited; call to reserve a spot. | (530) 694-2122

Dig that community vibe Truckee

Truckee Demonstration Garden is hosting a dig-in for community volunteers to help with getting the garden — anything that needs to be done. No experience necessary. Anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. | truckeegarden@gmail.com



Choo-choo Truckee

Truckee Donner Railroad Society offers kiddie train rides at Regional Park’s Train Track Circles Playground. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Donations accepted. | truckeedonnerrailroadsociety.com



Tea and scones South Lake Tahoe

Discover the lifestyles of both classes of the Pope Estate: the staff and the family. Bake scones from scratch in the early 20th-century kitchen as a staff member. Transition to the wealthy class and sip tea from the porch of the house. 1 p.m. Ages 12 and older. $15. | Tickets (530) 541-5227



Delicious scenery South Lake Tahoe

Sample the Sierra, the eighth annual farm-to-fork festival, celebrates the pairings of Sierra Nevada wine makers, brewers and restaurants, with regionally grown fresh produce, plus entertainment and acoustic music from noon to 5 p.m. Regional products: honey, jams, olive oil, soaps, pottery, painting, photography and handmade crafts at Bijou Community Park. | samplethesierra.com



Soulful stroll Truckee

The third annual Art & Soul Truckee ArtWalk is from 1 to 6 p.m. in historic downtown. Art demonstrations, wine and beer tastings, small bites and music. Early bird $35 or $40 day of. Tickets online or at The Cooking Gallery. Benefits Arts For the Schools. | historictruckee.com



Lecture and book signing Truckee

Sierra State Parks Foundation presents award-winning author Jordan Fisher-Smith to discuss his book, “Engineering Eden,” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Donner State Memorial Park. Complimentary cheese and crackers with beverages available for purchase. Book signing follows. $5 donation suggested. | sierrastateparks.org



Whose night out? Tahoe Donner

From 5 to 9 p.m., children ages 4 to 9 are treated to a night out of games, dinner, arts and crafts, movie and bedtime story at Northwoods Clubhouse. Parents may enjoy a night out while the trained staff is on hand. Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment is required at least one day in advance. | RSVP (530) 587-9437



SEPT. 17 | SUNDAY

Wine with a view Beckwourth

Sierra Valley Farms presents Wine with a View at the Barn, an evening hosted by Cuccia’s Restaurant. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., enjoy tasting wine and delicious appetizers with spectacular views among the vegetable fields. $40 per person. | Tickets sierravalleyfarms.com

Poetry and prose Truckee

Literary Arts & Wine is a monthly reading series held every third Sunday at Art Truckee at 5 p.m. All are welcome. | literaryartsandwine.com

SEPT. 19 | TUESDAY

Hour in code Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library offers Hour of Code at 4 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of the month. This introduction to computer programming demystifies code and teaches the basics. Best for students in third grade to high school. | (775) 832-4130



Fresh Pop-Up dinners Truckee

Tahoe Food Hub announces its pop-up farm dinner, Pitchfork & the Pan. Tahoe Food Hub’s chef in residence, Carolyn Newman, will design a four-course menu with a guest chef at Lost Trail Lodge. The dinner will spotlight the produce of one farm and feature a local rancher and California wine. $85. | RSVP tahoefoodhub.org

SEPT. 20 | WEDNESDAY

Bob Wheeler Memorial tourney Incline Village, Nev.

Join the 2nd Annual Bob Wheeler Memorial Golf Tournament at the Incline Village Championship course with a 1 p.m. shotgun start with a four-person scramble format and dinner at 6. Benefits Honor Flight NV, July 4th pararescue demonstrations, and the Incline Village/Crystal Bay First Responders Memorial. $150 entry, $50 dinner only. | Register bobwheelermemorialfund.com

In two languages Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library hosts Bilingual Story Time at 4 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Families can hear stories and sing songs in English and other languages. | (775) 832-4130

SEPT. 21 | THURSDAY

Share the love Truckee

For Goodness Sake is offering the community a chance to meditate for peace on International Peace Day. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by to share the peace in your heart. | goodnesssake.org

All the cool CATTs Truckee

Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe is hosting a mixer at Interior Design by Julie Johnson-Holland from 5 to 7 p.m. Food, fun, raffle prizes and networking. | ca-tt.com

Save Martis Valley Incline Village, Nev.

Sail Lake Tahoe from 5 to 7 p.m. on the “Sierra Cloud.” The sunset two-hour tour along the East Shore of Lake Tahoe includes gourmet appetizers, wine pairings and a presentation of MAP’s Save Tahoe campaign. All proceeds benefit MAP’s litigation fund challenging the approval of the Martis Valley West development by Placer County. 45 seats available. $500 per person. | Tickets (530) 582.6751 or alexis@mapf.org

TERC Talks Incline Village, Nev.

Professor of entomology Dr. Lynn Kimsey will discuss “Stinging Things in the Sierra.” No-host bar at 5:30; presentation at 6 p.m. | RSVP terc.ucdavis.edu



Socially afloat Incline Village, Nev.

A Sunset Kayak Social is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Incline Beach. Includes a kayak tour, a barbecue dinner and dessert and two adult beverages from Incline Spirits Barefoot Bar. Personal floatation device required. Kayak rentals available for extra fee. Cost $48, $40 member. | yourtahoeplace.com



Adventure talk series Tahoe City

Alpenglow’s Tailgate Talks is at 7 p.m. with Bree Loewen, who will present her book, “Found: A Life in Mountain Rescue.” This is the first in a series of in-store talks that will be given throughout the fall. Portion of door and beer sales donated to local nonprofits. $7. | alpenglowsports.com

SEPT. 23 | SATURDAY

Free flight for youth South Lake Tahoe

The 25th annual Young Eagles Rally with the Truckee Chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association is from 8 to 11 a.m. at South Lake Tahoe Airport. Free airplane rides to ages 8 to 17. | eaa1073.org



Improve the forest South Lake Tahoe

The 20th annual Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Angora Burn area. Volunteers of all ages are invited to help improve the watershed habitats by maintaining trails and thinning brush to protect young trees. Celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. with catered lunch, refreshments and a prize. | RSVP events@keeptahoeblue.org



All we are saying … Truckee

For Goodness Sake is hosting a Peace Day Celebration at Truckee River Regional Park in the afternoon in honor of International Peace Day, which was on Sept. 21. From noon to 5 p.m. Live music, yoga, kids’ activities, booths of local nonprofits.| goodnesssake.org



Community clean up Soda Springs

Donner Summit Area Association will hold a community clean-up along Donner Pass Road, at popular trailheads, tourist stops, parking lots and in Serene lakes neighborhood. Opportunity to come together with friends and neighbors. 9 a.m.| donnersummitareaassociation.org

Break out the accordions Olympic Valley

This annual Oktoberfest will transform the Village at Squaw into a miniature Bavaria complete with authentic German beer and food, music, the ever-popular Oktoberfest Games and plenty of family fun. From noon to 6 p.m. Proceeds of beer sales benefit High Sierra Lacrosse Foundation. $20 includes mug and two beer tickets for ages 21+. | squawalpine.com



Choo-choo Truckee

Truckee Donner Railroad Society offers kiddie train rides at Regional Park’s Train Track Circles Playground. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Donations accepted. | truckeedonnerrailroadsociety.com

Apple’s Wozniak featured Incline Village, Nev.

Siebens-Binz SNC Tahoe Forum hosted by Sierra Nevada College will feature Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in an interview-style discussion at 2 p.m. on the campus’s Patterson Lawn. Wozniak and Steve Jobs founded Apple Computer Inc. with Wozniak’s Apple I personal computer in 1976. Tickets are free, but limited. Reservations required. | sierranevada.edu

Lakeside buffet and art sale Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts hosts Monet’s Table, an annual fundraising luncheon at a lakeside home with wine, local art and artistic experiences for sale and auction. Guests will enjoy 180-degree views of Lake Tahoe, landscaped grounds and gourmet buffet. All proceeds benefit NTA. $50 for event, $100 for event plus NTA membership, $250 for event with a friend and NTA membership. | northtahoearts.com

For the homeless Minden, Nev.

Homebrew for the Homeless is an annual fundraiser for Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, the nonprofit that runs the South Lake Tahoe warm room. The event, presented in collaboration with Hops Envy, features music, a homebrew beer competition, a chili cook-off, poker run and activities for children. At 3:30 p.m. at DDRC, Leigh Wayne Miller’s ranch. $15 advance, $10 age 3 to 12, free 2 and younger. $35 Poker Run includes homebrew tasting and general entry. | homebrewforthehomeless.brownpapertickets.com/



Fiesta into fall Calpine

Plumas Sierra Cattlewomen’s Fall Fiesta Dinner starts with a social at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. at Calpine Community Hall. Includes dancing and music. $15 adults; $8 age 8 and younger. | Tickets (530) 993-4158 or (530) 320-0764

Elements go rogue Olympic Valley

REI presents the premier showing of TGR’s “Rogue Elements” at KT Base Bar in Squaw Valley. Athlete appearances and prizes and chance to see feature-length ski and snowboard movie, including segments with locals Jeremy Jones and Sammy Luebke. Doors open at 6 p.m. Showing at 7:30 p.m. $12 advance, $15 day of, $5 ages 16 and younger. | tetongravity.com

SEPT. 24 | SUNDAY

Exclusive peak Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org



SEPT. 26 | TUESDAY

Hour in code Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library offers Hour of Code at 4 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of the month. This introduction to computer programming demystifies code and teaches the basics. Best for students in third grade to high school. | (775) 832-4130



Whatever your genre Meyers

Tahoe Writers Works is an open workshop for writers of any genre. Meets every other Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Bona Fide HQ. | bonafidebooks.com



SEPT. 27 | WEDNESDAY

Membership 101 Truckee

Truckee Chamber of Commerce Membership 101 is from 8 to 9 a.m. at the California Welcome Center last Wednesday of the month. For new, current or potential members to learn about the benefits of belonging. Coffee and pastries. | info@truckee.com



Go to Latin lands Incline Village. Nev.

Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Story Salsa at 4 p.m. at incline Village Library.

Bilingual storyteller Liz Mangual will enchant listeners of all ages with her signature style of participatory storytelling, as she weaves together a rich tapestry of bilingual stories from “Latin lands.” | (775) 832-4130



SEPT. 28 | THURSDAY

Mix and meet Truckee

Truckee Chamber of Commerce mixer is hosted by Bank of the West from 5 to 7 p.m. Food, networking, raffle prizes. Bring business cards. | (530) 587-2757



Mix it up and unwind Zephyr Cove, Nev.

Tahoe Chamber presents After Five with Zephyr Cove Resort from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Take the opportunity to mix and mingle with local business owners, young professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders. $20, $10 members. | tahoechamber.org

SEPT. 29 | FRIDAY

Journaling nature South Lake Tahoe

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. join the Kids Nature Journal Club at South Lake Tahoe Library. Come learn skills for exploring the natural world and how to capture adventures in a nature journal. Some materials will be provided, but bring a notebook and pen. Dress for exploring. Free for age 10 and older. | (530) 573-3185



Speaker sessions South Lake Tahoe

TEDx South Lake Tahoe is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College. There will be two speaker sessions followed by an after party at The Loft. There will be distinguished speakers and musical guests. Details TBA. | Tickets tedexsouthlaketahoe.com

SEPT. 29-OCT. 1 | FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Wonder women convene South Lake Tahoe

SciFi-Fantasy Con 2017 is a full weekend comic con event at Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Features panels with Strong Women of Scifi-Fantasy, Star Trek Continues and Culture, Myth and Cosplay. $25 day pass, $35 weekend ticket, $50 Friday Night Mixer. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

SEPT. 30 | SATURDAY

Oom-pa-pa Tahoe City

Tahoe City Oktoberfest, featuring craft beers from some of the region’s best microbreweries, live music and great food, traditional Bavarian-themed games and local artisan vendor booths, is fun for all ages. On the lakefront grounds of Layton Park/Gatekeeper’s Museum from noon to 6 p.m. | visittahoecity.com

Garlic in your garden South Lake Tahoe

Garlic gardening will be the topic of a talk at the South Lake Tahoe Library at 1 p.m. UCCE Master Gardeners of Lake Tahoe offers free workshop to show how garlic can be grown at the lake. | (530) 573-3185