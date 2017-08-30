Events | August

Craft beer tasting at Foam Fest

Enjoy brews and live music at the 28th annual Foam Fest will raising funds for Achieve Tahoe, formerly Disabled Sports USA Far West, on Sept. 2 from 2 to 6 p.m. on the KT Sundeck at Squaw Valley. Foam Fest showcases a variety of regional breweries, a raffle including a California Gold Pass and live music from Ozomatli. See the feature on Ozomatli in the Music Scene in this issue.

Proceeds from the event support adaptive sports programs serving individuals with disabilities (physical, sensory, intellectual) of all ages. The nonprofit also serves disabled veterans.

Foam Fest tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door for unlimited beer tasting and live music. Tickets are $20 for the concert only and kids younger than 12 are admitted free. | Tickets achievetahoe.org



SEPT. | OCT. | NOV. | DEC.

EVERY TUESDAY

Farmers’ Market Truckee

Truckee Farmers Market is open every Tuesday through Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Truckee Regional Park.



Farmers’ Market South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe Farmers Market is every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 10 at the American Legion Hall parking lot. | eldoradofarmersmarket.com



Preschoolers wanted Kings Beach

Kings Beach Library offers Bilingual Preschool Story Time from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays. Each week is themed. | (530) 546-2012

Let’s hear it for moms Kings Beach

Mom’s Café is every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at North Tahoe Family Resource Center. Meet other moms, get help with breastfeeding techniques, postpartum concerns, infant nutrition and infant care. Groups in English and Spanish. | northtahoefrc.org

Toddler Time Truckee

Truckee Library hosts summer Story Time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 18 months to 3 years. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846



EVERY WEDNESDAY

Babes in Bookland Truckee

Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 6 months to 2 years. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846

Story time Zephyr Cove, Nev.

The Zephyr Cove Library hosts a children’s story time every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy stories, songs, activities and coloring. | (775) 588-6411

Read together Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library hosts Family Story Time on Wednesdays from 4 to 4:45 p.m. | (775) 832-4130

Farmers’ Market Stateline, Nev.

Stateline Farmers’ Market is every Wednesday through Sept. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kahle Community Park. | laketahoemarkets.com

Just heavenly South Lake Tahoe

Wine Wednesdays at The Loft in Heavenly is from 4 to 7. Free wine tasting from different featured winery each week. Free guest speaker and/or tasting notes from featured winery. | (530) 523-8024

Xcellent wine Xperience Incline Village, Nev.

Tahoe WineXperience with sommelier Kristi Snyder is on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Snyder will show participants how to find joy in the feel, taste and finish of wine tasting. 21+. $120 person, $89 IVGID member. | Register yourtahoeplace.com

EVERY THURSDAY

Farmers’ Market Tahoe City

The Tahoe City Farmers Market operates every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Commons Beach until Oct. 12. | tahoecityfarmersmarket.com



Discuss what’s happening Incline Village, Nev.

The Conversation Café is a drop-in conversation forum hosted by the Senior Programs staff at Aspen Grove Community Center from 10 to 11:15 a.m. every week except holidays. Participate with people sharing diverse views and a passion for engaging with others over topics and news. $2 donation includes continental breakfast. | (775) 832-1310

Story Time Tahoe City

Tahoe City Library hosts Pre-Schooler Story Time for ages 5 and younger every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. | (530) 583-3382

Toddler Story Time Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Library hosts story time every Thursday from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with stories, puppets, music and movement for ages 18 months to 3 years. | (775) 832-4130

Preschool story time Truckee

Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. for ages 3 years and older. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846

Help with computers Kings Beach

Kings Beach Library offers ongoing computer help from 3 to 4 p.m. First Thursdays of the month are “Beginners Basic Instruction,” second Thursdays are “Computers Questions with Carl LeBlanc,” third Thursdays are “Everything iPhone” and fourth Thursdays are differing themes about technology. | (530) 546-2021



EVERY FRIDAY

Farmers’ Market Beckwourth

Romano’s Farmers’ Market is on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sierra Valley Farms until Sept. 9. | sierravalleyfarms.com

Ahoy, lil’ matey Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum hosts preschool story time: Ships, Sails and Nautical Tales from 11 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday. The program is directed at ages 3 to 5 and will feature books that have maritime themes. | danielle@tahoemaritime.org

Fridays are fun Truckee

Family Fun Fridays at KidZone Museum starts at 11 a.m. Play-based class designed to inspire exploration and discovery through art. For ages 5 and younger. Free with admission. | kidzonemuseum.org

Follow the ranger South Lake Tahoe

Hike with a ranger every Friday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Heavenly Mountain Resort. The moderate, guided hike is 1 hour. Closed-toed shoes and water are required along with a ticket to ride the gondola. First-come, first-served basis. Meet the Forest Service ranger at the top of the gondola. Until Sept. 1. | (530) 543-2618 or mldee@fs.fed.us

Friday tastings Tahoe Donner

At Alder Creek Café each Friday there are free beer and wine tastings from 3 to 6 p.m. | tahoedonner.com

Wine featurings Truckee

Uncorked Truckee hosts its Meet the Winemaker series. Every Friday, a featured winemaker pours three wines. From 6 to 8 p.m. $12. | teloswine.com

Watching as a family Tahoe Donner

Enjoy a free family movie every Friday at Northwoods Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. with G and PG movies. | (530) 582-9669

Tour the stars Northstar

Explore the night sky with star guide Tony Berendsen; includes a laser tour of the constellations, telescopic viewing, poetry reading and more in The Meadows at Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. On Fridays, 8:15 to 10:30 p.m., until Sept. 1. $40 adults, $20 12 and younger. | (530) 562-3000, ext. 3046

EVERY SATURDAY

Follow the ranger South Lake Tahoe

Hike with a ranger every Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Heavenly Mountain Resort. The moderate, guided hike is 1 hour. Closed-toed shoes and water are required along with a ticket to ride the gondola. First-come, first-served basis. Meet the Forest Service ranger at the top of the gondola. Until Sept. 2. | (530) 543-2618 or mldee@fs.fed.us



Tour the stars Northstar

Explore the night sky with star guide Tony Berendsen; includes a laser tour of the constellations, telescopic viewing, poetry reading and more at the Dark Skies Cosmoarium at Northstar California. On Saturdays, 8:15 to 10:30 p.m., until Sept. 2. $40 adults, $20 12 and younger. | (530) 562-3000, ext. 3046

EVERY SUNDAY

Farmers’ Market Truckee

Truckee Community Farmers Market is every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Sept. 24 at Tri Counties Bank/Sears/Coffeebar Bakery parking lot. | truckeefarmersmarket.org

AUG. 31 | THURSDAY

Let’s talk Truckee

“Fit, Functional and Flexible” is a free community health talk from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Tahoe Forest Hospital. Nikki Dean and Dana Rose will offer tips and techniques to maximize health and minimize pain. Seniors who attend receive free lunch voucher to Pine Street Café. | (530) 587-3769

Families can chill Olympic Valley

In the Village at Squaw families can enjoy free outdoor movies at 8:30 p.m. Tonight’s feature is “Storks.” Bring blankets and warm clothes for when the sun goes down. | squawalpine.com

SEPT. 1 | FRIDAY

Exclusive peak Truckee

Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org

Share and write Incline Village, Nev.

Lifescapes, a memoir-writing program for seniors, is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Incline Village Library. First and third Fridays of each month. All welcome. | (775) 832-4130

Entrepreneur’s Roundtable Truckee

Tahoe Silicon Mountain hosts a monthly roundtable on the first Friday of each month from 5 to 6 p.m. at The Lift. It is an opportunity for entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs to share what they are working on and ask for/offer insights and resource suggestions to solve problems. | RSVP Silicon Mountain on Facebook

Whose night out? Tahoe Donner

From 5 to 9 p.m., children ages 4 to 9 are treated to a night out of games, dinner, arts and crafts, movie and bedtime story at Northwoods Clubhouse. Parents may enjoy a night out while the trained staff is on hand. Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment is required at least one day in advance. | RSVP (530) 587-9437