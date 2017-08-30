Events | August

Craft beer tasting at Foam Fest
Enjoy brews and live music at the 28th annual Foam Fest will raising funds for Achieve Tahoe, formerly Disabled Sports USA Far West, on Sept. 2 from 2 to 6 p.m. on the KT Sundeck at Squaw Valley. Foam Fest showcases a variety of regional breweries, a raffle including a California Gold Pass and live music from Ozomatli. See the feature on Ozomatli in the Music Scene in this issue.
Proceeds from the event support adaptive sports programs serving individuals with disabilities (physical, sensory, intellectual) of all ages. The nonprofit also serves disabled veterans.
Foam Fest tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door for unlimited beer tasting and live music. Tickets are $20 for the concert only and kids younger than 12 are admitted free. | Tickets achievetahoe.org
EVERY TUESDAY
Farmers’ Market Truckee
Truckee Farmers Market is open every Tuesday through Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Truckee Regional Park.
Farmers’ Market South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe Farmers Market is every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 10 at the American Legion Hall parking lot. | eldoradofarmersmarket.com
Preschoolers wanted Kings Beach
Kings Beach Library offers Bilingual Preschool Story Time from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays. Each week is themed. | (530) 546-2012
Let’s hear it for moms Kings Beach
Mom’s Café is every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at North Tahoe Family Resource Center. Meet other moms, get help with breastfeeding techniques, postpartum concerns, infant nutrition and infant care. Groups in English and Spanish. | northtahoefrc.org
Toddler Time Truckee
Truckee Library hosts summer Story Time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 18 months to 3 years. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Babes in Bookland Truckee
Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 6 months to 2 years. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846
Story time Zephyr Cove, Nev.
The Zephyr Cove Library hosts a children’s story time every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy stories, songs, activities and coloring. | (775) 588-6411
Read together Incline Village, Nev.
Incline Village Library hosts Family Story Time on Wednesdays from 4 to 4:45 p.m. | (775) 832-4130
Farmers’ Market Stateline, Nev.
Stateline Farmers’ Market is every Wednesday through Sept. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kahle Community Park. | laketahoemarkets.com
Just heavenly South Lake Tahoe
Wine Wednesdays at The Loft in Heavenly is from 4 to 7. Free wine tasting from different featured winery each week. Free guest speaker and/or tasting notes from featured winery. | (530) 523-8024
Xcellent wine Xperience Incline Village, Nev.
Tahoe WineXperience with sommelier Kristi Snyder is on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Snyder will show participants how to find joy in the feel, taste and finish of wine tasting. 21+. $120 person, $89 IVGID member. | Register yourtahoeplace.com
EVERY THURSDAY
Farmers’ Market Tahoe City
The Tahoe City Farmers Market operates every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Commons Beach until Oct. 12. | tahoecityfarmersmarket.com
Discuss what’s happening Incline Village, Nev.
The Conversation Café is a drop-in conversation forum hosted by the Senior Programs staff at Aspen Grove Community Center from 10 to 11:15 a.m. every week except holidays. Participate with people sharing diverse views and a passion for engaging with others over topics and news. $2 donation includes continental breakfast. | (775) 832-1310
Story Time Tahoe City
Tahoe City Library hosts Pre-Schooler Story Time for ages 5 and younger every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. | (530) 583-3382
Toddler Story Time Incline Village, Nev.
Incline Village Library hosts story time every Thursday from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with stories, puppets, music and movement for ages 18 months to 3 years. | (775) 832-4130
Preschool story time Truckee
Truckee Library hosts Story Time every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. for ages 3 years and older. A half-hour stay and play after the reading. | (530) 582-7846
Help with computers Kings Beach
Kings Beach Library offers ongoing computer help from 3 to 4 p.m. First Thursdays of the month are “Beginners Basic Instruction,” second Thursdays are “Computers Questions with Carl LeBlanc,” third Thursdays are “Everything iPhone” and fourth Thursdays are differing themes about technology. | (530) 546-2021
EVERY FRIDAY
Farmers’ Market Beckwourth
Romano’s Farmers’ Market is on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sierra Valley Farms until Sept. 9. | sierravalleyfarms.com
Ahoy, lil’ matey Tahoe City
Tahoe Maritime Museum hosts preschool story time: Ships, Sails and Nautical Tales from 11 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday. The program is directed at ages 3 to 5 and will feature books that have maritime themes. | danielle@tahoemaritime.org
Fridays are fun Truckee
Family Fun Fridays at KidZone Museum starts at 11 a.m. Play-based class designed to inspire exploration and discovery through art. For ages 5 and younger. Free with admission. | kidzonemuseum.org
Follow the ranger South Lake Tahoe
Hike with a ranger every Friday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Heavenly Mountain Resort. The moderate, guided hike is 1 hour. Closed-toed shoes and water are required along with a ticket to ride the gondola. First-come, first-served basis. Meet the Forest Service ranger at the top of the gondola. Until Sept. 1. | (530) 543-2618 or mldee@fs.fed.us
Friday tastings Tahoe Donner
At Alder Creek Café each Friday there are free beer and wine tastings from 3 to 6 p.m. | tahoedonner.com
Wine featurings Truckee
Uncorked Truckee hosts its Meet the Winemaker series. Every Friday, a featured winemaker pours three wines. From 6 to 8 p.m. $12. | teloswine.com
Watching as a family Tahoe Donner
Enjoy a free family movie every Friday at Northwoods Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. with G and PG movies. | (530) 582-9669
Tour the stars Northstar
Explore the night sky with star guide Tony Berendsen; includes a laser tour of the constellations, telescopic viewing, poetry reading and more in The Meadows at Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. On Fridays, 8:15 to 10:30 p.m., until Sept. 1. $40 adults, $20 12 and younger. | (530) 562-3000, ext. 3046
EVERY SATURDAY
Follow the ranger South Lake Tahoe
Hike with a ranger every Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Heavenly Mountain Resort. The moderate, guided hike is 1 hour. Closed-toed shoes and water are required along with a ticket to ride the gondola. First-come, first-served basis. Meet the Forest Service ranger at the top of the gondola. Until Sept. 2. | (530) 543-2618 or mldee@fs.fed.us
Tour the stars Northstar
Explore the night sky with star guide Tony Berendsen; includes a laser tour of the constellations, telescopic viewing, poetry reading and more at the Dark Skies Cosmoarium at Northstar California. On Saturdays, 8:15 to 10:30 p.m., until Sept. 2. $40 adults, $20 12 and younger. | (530) 562-3000, ext. 3046
EVERY SUNDAY
Farmers’ Market Truckee
Truckee Community Farmers Market is every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Sept. 24 at Tri Counties Bank/Sears/Coffeebar Bakery parking lot. | truckeefarmersmarket.org
AUG. 31 | THURSDAY
Let’s talk Truckee
“Fit, Functional and Flexible” is a free community health talk from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Tahoe Forest Hospital. Nikki Dean and Dana Rose will offer tips and techniques to maximize health and minimize pain. Seniors who attend receive free lunch voucher to Pine Street Café. | (530) 587-3769
Families can chill Olympic Valley
In the Village at Squaw families can enjoy free outdoor movies at 8:30 p.m. Tonight’s feature is “Storks.” Bring blankets and warm clothes for when the sun goes down. | squawalpine.com
SEPT. 1 | FRIDAY
Exclusive peak Truckee
Truckee Donner Land Trust offers guided hike to Lower Carpenter Valley that offers amazing scenery, lush meadows and wildlife in its natural environs. The Land Trust is in the process of acquiring the property so it will not be open to the public in 2017, with the exception of these exclusive 5-mile hikes at 9 a.m. | Register tdlandtrust.org
Share and write Incline Village, Nev.
Lifescapes, a memoir-writing program for seniors, is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Incline Village Library. First and third Fridays of each month. All welcome. | (775) 832-4130
Entrepreneur’s Roundtable Truckee
Tahoe Silicon Mountain hosts a monthly roundtable on the first Friday of each month from 5 to 6 p.m. at The Lift. It is an opportunity for entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs to share what they are working on and ask for/offer insights and resource suggestions to solve problems. | RSVP Silicon Mountain on Facebook
Whose night out? Tahoe Donner
From 5 to 9 p.m., children ages 4 to 9 are treated to a night out of games, dinner, arts and crafts, movie and bedtime story at Northwoods Clubhouse. Parents may enjoy a night out while the trained staff is on hand. Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment is required at least one day in advance. | RSVP (530) 587-9437