Entertainment Calendar | August

The legendary, classic-rock band Yes performs at Grand Sierra Resort on Aug. 31.



AUG. 31 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Prey for Son The Beacon 1 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Wesley Orsolic Band Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Paul Covarelli & George Sauerbier Cottonwood 6 p.m.

Jenni Charles/Jess Dunn & Friends Moody’s 8 p.m.

Rapplesauce Alibi Ale Truckee 8 p.m.

Carolyn Dolan & Peter Supersano Harrah’s 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Click Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harrah’s Tahoe 8 p.m.

Jerry Rocha w/Ken Garr The Improv 9 p.m.

ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Danny the Irish Cop Pipers Opera House 1 & 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6 p.m.

Ruby Jaye Boomtown 6 p.m.

Mel & Gia Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Alanna Royale Peppermill 7 p.m.

Third Thursday Band Studio on 4th 7 p.m.

The California Cowboys Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Solid Gold Soul Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Yes Grand Sierra Resort 8 p.m.

Platinum Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Atomika Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10 p.m.

Grunge’s B-Day Bash 1 Up 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Kovert Lex GSR 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Comedy Night Lex GSR 7 p.m.

Greg Hahn The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off Victorian Square