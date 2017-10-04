Mountainfilm tour heading to Tahoe

Mountainfilm travels year-round and worldwide with a selection of current and best-loved films from the festival archives, with the tour heading to Tahoe on Feb. 17, 2018, to kick off the annual Alpenglow Sports Winter Mountain Festival. The festival returns from Feb. 17 to 25, 2018.

Mountainfilm screens feature documentaries on environmental issues, epic adventures, eye-opening politics and humanitarian causes, along with short gems and rare films.

The tour comes to Olympic Village Lodge in Olympic Valley. These films will set the stage for a week of mountain culture, inspiration and education. Admission is $15. | mountainfilm.org