Art Events

Take time to reflect

Make Tahoe presents “Make Tahoe quantum,” an art show (within and art show), by Shirley Hackett at Benko Art Gallery in South Lake Tahoe. Hackett is a local resident and emerging artist-photographer. Her work includes landscapes, animals and thought-provoking compositions. With a natural and unpretentious eye focusing on the beauty of emotions experienced from visual energy in our everyday lives, Hackett shows that profound reflection often happens in moments too brief to measure. This installment will be on display until Oct. 19. | maketahoe.com



Light is power

Carson City, Nev.

Local artists Deborah Stevenson and Deborah Foster collaborate to bring a vibrant new exhibit, “The Power of Light,” to the Nevada Artists Association Gallery until Oct. 20. Offering a fresh perspective and dazzling light, this exhibit showcases popular scenes such as Death Valley, Emerald Bay and Pyramid Lake. Stevenson has always been inspired by nature; her style is mature and deeply spiritual. Foster enjoys the look achieved by using a palette knife. She believes there is no better way to create vibrant color, depth and texture on the canvas or on a board. | nevadaartists.org

Art is second nature

Carson City, Nev.

Las Vegas artist Mary Warner, the winner of the 2011 Governor’s Arts Award for Excellent in the Arts, takes a fresh approach in her current exhibition, “Second Nature,” which is featured at the Nevada Arts Council’s OXS Gallery through Nov. 10.

A former art professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Warner has a lifelong passion for botany, often focusing her artwork on flowers, trees and other plants that catch her eye. Her work has been featured in 55 exhibitions across Nevada and 43 solo exhibitions nationally, including the Whitney Museum, the Drawing Center and the Louis K. Meisel Gallery in New York. As part of the OXS exhibition, an artist’s reception and talk will be held on Oct. 10 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. | nvculture.org/nevadaartscouncil

Day of the Dead crafts

Truckee

Día de los Muertos is just around the corner and the Family Resource Center of Truckee is gearing up for a big celebration on Nov. 3. Día de los Muertos — Day of the Dead — is a Mexican holiday that dates back to pre-Columbian cultures. It celebrates and honors deceased friends and family members with offerings of food and drink, dancing and visits to gravesites.

To prepare for the event, the Family Resource Center is offering free interactive workshops to learn more about the tradition and create Día-themed decorations and crafts. Learn face painting, papier-mâché puppets, flower headpieces or mural painting. Workshops are every Tuesday through Oct. 31 at the Family Resource Center of Truckee with sessions from 3 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. All materials are provided and there is no charge for the workshops. | (530) 587-2513

What’s on at SNC

Incline Village, Nev.

Morrain Bauer-Safonov, recipient of the 2016 POD Award, is an interdisciplinary, mixed-media artist who focuses on sacred geometry and indigenous cultures. Her exhibit, “Tortuga,” on display at Tahoe Gallery until Oct. 6 will feature her new work since she received a BFA from Sierra Nevada College in 2016.

“Cabin-Time,” a roaming creative residency in remote places took 14 artists from around the United States to the Eastern Sierra Nevada for nine days in April 2017. Their artwork, “Cabin Time: Eastern Sierras,” will be on display at Garage Door Gallery until Nov. 17. An artists’ reception will be on Oct. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. | sierranevada.edu

Inspired by old works

Reno, Nev.

University of Nevada, Reno School of Fine Arts presents “Austin Pratt Returns: LACED & The Prints of E. M. Washington.” A UNR graduate, Pratt returns with a solo exhibition as part of University Galleries’ exhibition series that investigates UNR’s Department of Art Permanent Collection. Pratt, Walter McNamara, Lynda Yuroff and Joan Arrizabalaga will offer exhibitions of new work inspired by and including objects they’ve chosen from the permanent collection. The exhibit will be on display at UNR Sheppard Contemporary, Church Fine Arts until Oct. 6. | unr.edu/arts

Out of order

Reno, Nev.

The Holland Project Micro Gallery presents “In Contempt,” featuring the works by Maya Claiborne and Brooke Warn. Their works walk a line between discomfort and pleasure. Both artists deal with the inherent contradictions and symbiosis of light and shadow and study the effect of color on the psyche. Their exhibit at Bibo Coffee Co. creates an ominous feeling in the viewer and is both pure and haunting. It will run until Oct. 6. | hollandreno.org

Nomadic connections

Reno, Nev.

“Desert Dreams,” works by world-renowned photographer Peter Ruprecht, will be in Metro Gallery in Reno City Hall until Oct. 6. Ruprecht’s photography attempts to capture the natural spirit of people and places across the world. He admires and often recreates with his subjects, a nomadic nature, much like his own life experience. His work seeks to connect with both the viewer and the subject and creates an emotional bond between the two. | (775) 334-2417

Which is which?

Reno, Nev.

McKinley Arts & Cultural Center Gallery East hosts mixed-media painter Bruce Clark in “Imagined: New Painted Images” until Oct. 6. His work integrates photography and paint to create surreal industrial-looking images on canvas. In his process, he paints on top of photographs printed on canvas to create seamless layers between the two, making it sometimes impossible for the viewer to differentiate between the real and the imagined. | reno.gov

Seeking what was lost

Reno, Nev.

“Womb to Tomb, Birth to Earth, Dust to Dust: New Works by Lauren Cardenas” is on display in Gallery West of McKinley Arts & Culture Center until Oct. 6. In this series of prints and books, Cardenas pays homage to something that was lost, utilizing digital print along with traditional print methods to evoke a sense of longing and aloneness. When seeking something lost, one must go beyond one’s contentedness and be willing to understand that what one might be seeking is not the equivalent of what was lost. | reno.gov

No secret anymore

Truckee

The Truckee Public Arts Commission will host “Hidden in Plain Sight, Uncovering the Work of Truckee’s Secret Artists” with an opening reception on Oct. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Truckee Community Recreation Center. The exhibit runs through early February.

This unique exhibit features artists who haven’t otherwise shown their work – whether they consider themselves hobbyists or are working in a new medium, including two local student artists. Music from select members of the Truckee High Jazz Ensemble and refreshments will be part of the evening’s festivities. The event is free to the public. | tdrpd.org

High-handed painters

Reno, Nev.

Art Spot Reno announces the inaugural Reno Mural Expo from Oct. 13 to15 in downtown Reno, Nev. Art Spot Reno is partnering with Whitney Peak Hotel, Orchard House Foundation and the City of Reno to bring two international artists, 12 national artists and 14 local artists to create new murals. The artists will cover approximately 20,000 square feet of wall space in a diverse array of styles, including abstract, photo realistic, illustrative, graffiti, paintbrush, airbrush, roller brush wheat paste and stencil. Artist educator Peter Whittenberger will be featuring a special digital projection for the event. The weekend’s festivities include free, daily, docent-led mural tours and nightly live music and dancing at Lincoln Lounge and The Bluebird Nightclub. Meet the artists at Pignic Pub & Patio with the official event after-party on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. | artspotreno.com

Retreat creatively

Truckee

The fifth annual Create.Explore.Discover, a women’s art retreat, will be at Cedar House Sport Hotel from Oct. 20 to 22. The event provides an opportunity for women of all ages, skills and interests to discover their inner creative muse and explore their talents. This year’s retreat, “Empower,” features textile artist Anne Weil, jewelry designer Amy Ambroult, health and wellness coaches Lauren Evans and Morgan Rubenacker and other special guests. | createexplorediscover.com

Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | northtahoearts.com

Art + Environment

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art will present the Art + Environment Conference from Oct. 19 to 21. Guests will traverse time and space across the unsettled terrains, shifting frontiers and limitless horizons of the Greater West, the last part of the planet to be explored and settled. | nevadaart.org

Compositions in B & W

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces its student exhibition, “ART from UNR,” at the Community Development Building, aka The Brick, through Oct. 19. This past semester, 36 University of Nevada, Reno students collaborated to create two large sculptures inspired by Louise Nevelson, one of America’s most distinguished artists. Each student built a wood box and created his or her own composition of gathered found-wood pieces. The boxes were combined into large sculptures: “Composition in White” and “Composition in Black.”

Nevelson provided the inspiration for students to explore formal elements of sculpture with compositional elements, including positive and negative space, directional quality and repetition. The project also gave students the opportunity for hands-on experience in the wood shop and general sculpture studio. | arts-initiative.org

Rat artist on the loose

Reno, Nev.

Among the profiteers and outlaws, one man tries to preserve a piece of street art for the public’s benefit, and the controversial “Haight Street Rat” will make an appearance in Reno. Sierra Arts Foundation, in partnership with the Reno/Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority and Whitney Peak Hotel, present an exhibition until Oct. 17 featuring the work of the elusive artist, Banksy. | Catch Banksy in Reno Facebook page

Autumn art on display

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada Artists Association opens its fall art exhibition, “Autumn Show,” at the gallery located at Carson City’s Brewery Arts Center on display until Oct. 20. The association has a membership of 94 local and regional artists with wide and diverse art interests: painting, sculpting, glass and other fine crafts and jewelry. Admission is free and all art is for sale. | nevadaartists.org

Fall letterpress sessions

Meyers

Bona Fide Books offers the fall sessions for Introduction to Letterpress with Steve Robonson on Oct. 21, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2. Students will learn how to use a composing stick, set type and print cards or broadsides. The class includes materials and open studio hours at Tahoe Letterpress to work on projects. The four-hour sessions are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cost $50 each. Class size is limited. | bonafidebooks.com

The hills are alive

Reno, Nev.

“The mountains are calling and I must go,” original artwork by Carol Grigus is on display at South Valleys Library Art Gallery until Oct. 31. “Anyone who has ever walked through a forest, especially in winter, has felt its dignity and monumentality. Painting is my way of preserving that experience and sharing it with others. It’s my poetry, passion and my true north,” says Grigus of her contemporary oil paintings. | (775) 851-5190

Seeing the unforeseen

Minden, Nev.

Artist Melvin Brown is at Copeland Gallery until Nov. 8. Brown’s artwork has been described as contemporary Native American. To a certain degree this might apply because his artwork is continually unfolding with serendipitous connections. | cvartscouncil.com

Witness inner workings

Reno, Nev.

University of Nevada, Reno School of the Arts Galleries welcomes visitors to observe museum staff preparing the museum collection to move into a new facility. Part of Sheppard Contemporary has been transformed into a working lab where the inner workings of the museum will be shared with the community. Questions are welcome and frequent visits will yield opportunities to observe many objects never-before seen in the museum. Free to the public until Dec. 9. | unr.edu/art

The history & art of Burning Man

The Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, Nev., presents two exhibits until Jan. 7, 2018, that focus on Burning Man. “City of Dust: The Evolution of Burning Man” explores the remarkable story of how the legendary Nevada gathering known as Burning Man evolved through collaborative ritual from humble countercultural roots on San Francisco’s Baker Beach into the world-famous desert convergence it is today. Never-before-seen photographs, artifacts, journals, sketches and notebooks reveal how this temporary experimental desert city came to be and how it continues to evolve.

Also on display is “View from the Playa: Photographs by Eleanor Preger.” Highlights of this Incline Village-based photographer’s work will be on view in the Nightingale Sky Room. | nevadaart.org

Narrow focus on Burning Man

Truckee

Truckee Public Arts Commission presents “The Pinhole Project: a Collaborative Photographic Project From Burning Man” at Truckee Community Recreation Center. This photographic retrospective of the events, art and people of Burning Man since 1999 was captured by the 100-year-old technology of the pinhole camera. Twelve pinhole cameras were created out of 50-gallon cardboard barrels. This size is uniquely suited for capturing the incredible scale and immense diversity of art and culture at Black Rock City. The subjects look familiar and at the same time completely foreign because the pinhole can extract an essential stillness through a primitive apparatus of reflected sunlight passed through a minute opening. The show will run through October. | tdrpd.org

Clearly Captivating

Carson City, Nev.

The Capital City Arts Initiative presents “Tahoe Clarity” by Dylan Silver at the Community Center’s Sierra Room. The exhibit will be in the gallery until Nov. 9. Silver is a Lake Tahoe-based journalist and photographer. He first started exploring underwater at age 8. As a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, he picked up photography, documenting the people, environment and businesses of the basin. He always knew he wanted to take his camera into the water to photograph the beauty of the lake’s clarity. | arts-initiative.org

Trio of exhibits

South Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe Community College hosts three art exhibits until Dec. 1. Frances Melhop’s “Comstock Portrait Project, 2013-2017” will be featured in the Haldan Art Gallery. Since moving to Nevada, Melhop has worked with people from frontier mining towns such as Silver City, Gold Hill and Virginia City, capturing these capsules of the old American Wild West.

Award-winning artwork by LTCC students of the 2017 Student Winners Exhibition will be on display in the main building.

A collection of photographs in the exhibit “Jessica Heath: Left Behind” will be on display in the Foyer Gallery in the Fine Arts Building. Heath is a photographer based in South Lake Tahoe whose work showcases a strong sense of composition, focusing on abstract shapes, close-ups, textures, lines, and shadows. | ltcc.edu

Get that glazed look

Truckee

Wheel/Hand Building Ceramics led by Susan Dorwart is at Truckee Community Art Center for ages 16 and older. The class is ongoing on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This is a more advanced class with use of the wheel and hand-molding projects. Learn to use coils and slabs and sculpture techniques. Pieces will be glazed with safe, lead-free glazes. The fee is $12 per class if you pay monthly or $13 for drop-ins. There is a $3 materials fee due to the instructor at each class. | tdrpd.org

Art with super-regional focus

Reno, Nev.

“Unsettled” at Nevada Museum of Art amasses 200 artworks by 80 artists living and/or working in a super-region called the Greater West, a geographic area that stretches from Alaska to Patagonia and from Australia to the American West. Though ranging across thousands of miles, this region shares similarities: vast expanses of open land, rich natural resources, diverse indigenous peoples, colonialism and the ongoing conflicts that inevitably arise when these factors coexist.

The specific geographic focus of “Unsettled” begins in Alaska and continues down the West Coast of North America, through Central America, concluding in Colombia. Works included span 2,000 years, ranging from Pre-Columbian to modern and contemporary art. The exhibition, on display until Jan. 21, 2018, makes connections among the diverse cultures and artistic practices of this super-region. | nevadaart.org

Skaff exhibits works in oil

Tahoe City

Wolfdale’s Restaurant is featuring oil paintings by Andy Skaff through January 2018. Skaff’s love of the West provides the inspiration for his light-filled, vibrant landscapes and cityscapes. His work ranges from classic, impressionist paintings to abstract distillations of familiar subjects. His paintings have been exhibited at the Napa Valley Museum, the Oil Painters of America Western Regional exhibit in Santa Barbara and are part of the permanent collection of Martis Camp Lodge, the Ritz- Carlton Lake Tahoe and the Tahoe Forest Cancer Center. He is a member of the California Art Club and North Tahoe Arts. Locally, he is represented by Alpine Home and Pablo’s Gallery & Frame Shop in Tahoe City and Spirit Gallery in Truckee. | askaff.com

Exhibit runs skin deep

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum introduces “Ink & Ivory,” an exhibit featuring two nautical art forms on display until April 2018. Scrimshaw, attributed to American sailors, is the art of intricate carvings on bone ivory and other found objects. These works of art capture visuals of the past and tell the story of environmental impact, laws and regulations. “Ink & Ivory” will trace the nautical tradition of tattooing. Discover tattoos that were meant to bring sailors luck, see skin-deep evidence of their travels and feel the sense of longing behind sentimental tributes to wives and sweethearts back home. Best of all, “Ink & Ivory” will feature modern-day tattoos which are specific to nautical tradition or deep Tahoe connection. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Boat names focus of exhibit

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum announces an exhibition that explores the stories behind the names of familiar Tahoe places and beloved Tahoe boats. “What’s in A Name?” will be on display until April 2018. Choosing a name for a boat is a personal choice and not arbitrary. Many boat owners choose names that reflect a part of their life or family. Names are expressions of the owner’s personality and sense of humor. Other boat names pay homage to the tradition of the boat as a gendered object. Visitors can also expect to delve into the complex nautical history behind the female persona of ships and boats. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org