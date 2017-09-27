Wolf Run Golf Club in south Reno, Nev., has been a hot spot since its opening in 1998. It was designed by John Fleming to be an affordable yet premium course — a tough combination to pull off, but here it has happened. I have played it many times over the years and even during the winter because it tries hard to stay open year round. The fact that it is also home to both the University of Nevada, Reno men’s and women’s golf teams is a solid indication of how good a course this is.

Par 72 | 18 holes

Yardage | 5133 to 7100

Course Rating | 67.3 to 72.6

Slope | 122 to130

The course lives in a canyon in the foothills of the Carson Range, which creates some interesting elevation changes. Fairways are wide, almost to the point that they are hard to miss. If you do, you will find plenty of desert sagebrush. Actually, the original concept was to have the greens as the real test. They are indeed large and undulating, but at the same time readable and putt very true. Good putting days are possible here. Greens are well trapped, but only a really bad shot will end up in one. Fairway traps are also numerous, but I don’t remember ever finding one.

What I really enjoy is how the personality of the course changes as you change tees — more so than any other place I have played.

Since Wolf Run was designed to be a premium course, it has many strong holes. But the 15th hole, a par 5 of 385 to 546 yards really gets your attention. The tee shot must carry a deep natural gorge of some 175 to 200 yards, which is not difficult but intimidating.

Lay up to around 100 yards gives you the best chance to get it close on the shallow green with water short. It is one of those holes where the trouble should never come into play, but you know it is there. So, a little mind game is at work.

Wolf Run Golf Club is one of my favorite layouts in the region.

The blue tees are usually my choice, but many holes are now just plain scary from the blacks. Moving up to the white tees will bring all kinds of trouble into play that are never seen from the blues. A lot of tee shots are now a lay-up — in essence, you play a different golf course. So, pick a set of tees and have a go at Wolf Run Golf Club. You won’t be disappointed.

For more information or to book a tee time, visit wolfrungc.com or call (775) 851-3301.