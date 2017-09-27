Wet ‘n’ Dirty

Spartan world championships come to Tahoe

Fire and grit collide when the world’s greatest athletes compete in the 2017 Reebok Spartan Race World Championship at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows on Sept. 30. The pinnacle event of the obstacle-racing season will see a field of 500 elite athletes from more than 30 countries battling the mountainous terrain of Olympic Valley during the 12-mile race.

To qualify for the World Championship heat, men and women racers must finish in the top 5 at Spartan Races around the world during the 2017 qualifying season. Previous World Champions have hailed from the Czech Republic, Great Britain, Canada and the U.S.

Highlighting the field of endurance athletes at the World Championship and throughout the season is the Spartan Race Pro Team, boasting the top athletes in the sport including Amelia Boone, Robert Killian Jr., Ryan Kent, Alyssa Hawley, Faye Stenning and Matt Novakovich, along with newcomers such as Veejay Jones and Rea Kolbl. The team will also compete at all Spartan Race U.S. Championship events, along with select regular-season races and global events.

Legends will rise as they compete for more than $250,000 in cash and prizes on unforgiving and scenic terrain. | spartan.com

Biking the greens

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Games Bike Nights offer a family-friendly, cross-country bike race on Sept. 29, featuring an illuminated course spanning across the Lake Tahoe Golf Course — over fairways, into the rough, through sand traps and over bridges with the occasional cart path. It is open to all ages and riding abilities. The race is about 6 miles, with two 3-mile laps for most classes. Helmets and lights are recommended. No electric bikes will be allowed.

The event is free to attend and spectators are encouraged. Adult registration is $20 and $15 for kids. Stay for the after party at 10 p.m. | tahoegames.com

Volunteers for trail work

Area venues

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association needs volunteers for its trail workdays at locations throughout the Tahoe Sierra. Incline Flume trails days are on Sept. 28 and 30. An Angora Trail workday is on Sept. 30. As well, volunteers are needed to help with Maintenance Mondays at Bijou Bike Park. | tamba.org

Mountains of run

Area venues

Auburn Ski Club Training Center hosts Run the Runway on Oct. 1 and Donner Lake Turkey Trot on Nov. 4. It’s a 7-mile run (or walk) around Donner Lake beginning and ending at West End Beach. The event also includes a one mile run (the Mashed Potato Mile), fun for the whole family! | Register auburnskiclub.com

Get your race on

Reno, Nev.

CrossReno on Oct. 1 is a festival and a USA Cycling-sanctioned race. Racers, fans and spectators can enjoy a festival with a live music stage, local food trucks, craft beer and family friendly events. For families with parents racing, CrossReno even offers a supervised interactive kids section so you can get your race on while the kids are off having fun. | cxreno.com

Welcome, Class of 2017

Olympic Valley

A group of eight skiing athletes and sport builders have been announced as inductees to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017. On April 12 to 15, 2018, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will celebrate ski and snowboard history as it welcomes the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame to honor its class of 2017. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com to learn about this year’s class of inductees.

The event will honor athletes and sport builders with lifelong national and international achievements in the sport. This year’s Class of 2017 Inductees was announced at the Hall of Fame in the Upper Peninsula town of Ishpeming Mich. on Sept. 15. For more details and to purchase tickets for the April induction, visit snowsporthistory.com.

READ MORE: What’s in store for the 2017-18 season.

Big season in the works

Tahoe Donner

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort is planning for a big winter season. There has been a complete renovation of the base lodge sundeck, along with additional tree skiing off Eagle Ridge Chair. A 2107-18 Snowmaking installation allows for earlier operations in lower snow conditions, providing a safe and enjoyable experience for skiers and riders.

Tahoe Donner Cross Country has expanded terrain with 640 new acres and approximately 16 additional kilometers of advanced cross-country ski terrain. The new Alder Creek Adventure Center offers streamlined rental services, large ski wax and locker rooms, indoor and outdoor seating, fire pits, a large Nordic retail store, and pub with televisions and a fireplace. | tahoedonner.com



Happenin’ at the Tappaan

Norden

Sierra Club’s Clair Tappaan Lodge offers its Autumn Hiking and History in the Sierra Nevada is from Oct. 1 to 7 and includes daily hikes, lodging, all meals and admission fees. The leader will be Aurora Roberts. | clairtappaanlodge.com

Get in winter’s mood with ski flicks

Homewood

Homewood Mountain Resort will host a night of ski movie premieres on Oct. 5 at the North Lodge at 6 p.m. The opening film, “Room for Improvement,” is by local film company, Janky Films. It features local skiers and snowboarders riding in California in some of the best conditions our region has seen in six years. The film also includes a segment from South America with footage from Cerro Catedral in Argentina.

The evening’s feature film will be Kye Petersen’s “Numinous.” Petersen and friends travel the world in search of steep lines and epic terrain, capturing footage of nature’s raw landscapes. The night will be filled with giveaways and raffle prizes from sponsors, as well as some epic cinematography from Dendrite Studios.

Tickets in advance are $10 for adults and $5 for age 15 and younger. At the door tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for kids. Homewood passholders receive a $5 discount. Watch the trailers at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | skihomewood.com

Absinthe Films shows “Turbo Dojo”

Area venues

From the longest-standing independent snowboard filmmakers comes “TurboDojo,” the new-new from the Absinthe crew featuring Mikkel Bang, Nicolas Müller, Hans Mindnich, Brandon Cocard, Austen Sweetin, Brendan Gerard, Ben Ferguson, Kimmy Fasani and more.

Locals showings will be on Sept. 29 at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee and on Sept. 30 at MontBleu Casino in Stateline, Nev. Watch the trailer at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | absinthe-films.com

Riding natural goes national

Area venues

More than 550 rides with more than 3,000 participants in 48 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and several countries are registered for the second annual Bike Your Park Day on Sept. 30. The event encourages people to explore urban and rural parks and public lands by bicycle whether it’s on paved roads, paths or mountain bike trails. Participants register and an interactive map displays all the rides taking place. | Register bikeyourparkday.org



I said, ‘Draw!’

Fallon, Nev.

See the fastest gun alive and relive the spirit of the Wild West with a craft fair, car show, comfort food, Civil War reenactment with Nevada Gunfighters and the World Championship Fast Draw Competition. Watch shooters ages 8 and older compete to be the fastest gun alive at the Churchill County Fairgrounds in Fallon from Oct. 6 to 8. | cowboyfastdraw.com



Volunteers for trail work

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association offers Corral Halloween Night Ride on Oct. 7. Don a scary costume and ride with a bunch of ghouls and witches. Meet at Corral parking lot at 5:30 p.m. The fee is $25 or $20 for TAMBA members. The cost includes a barbecue, rest stop snacks and unlimited fun. | tamba.org



Follow that tail

Reno, Nev.

Tails on the Trails: Healthy Parks Healthy People Trail Series is on Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hidden Valley Regional Park. Tails on the Trails is the only timed trail race in Nevada that allows one to run with his or her dog. Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation offers a 10km course, a 5km course and the 1-mile Lazy Dog Jog. An all-day dog-friendly festival is at the Link Piazzo Dog Park, featuring interactive activities and games, vendors, food, craft beer, raffle prizes and a free pup sprint. | cristobal@tmparksfoundation.org



Series takes a disc

Tahoe venues

Sierra Tahoe Disc Golf Series hosts the Tahoe Mountain Sports 11th annual Pro/Am and STS Finals at Tahoe Vista Disc Golf Course on Oct. 7 and 8. | Sierra at Tahoe Series on Facebook

Not your regular grind

Quincy

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship hosts The Grinduro from Oct. 7 to 8 with a mass start from Quincy. The unique format of Grinduro combines the best elements of a mountain bike enduro with a gravel grinder-style road race. Riders complete a 60-mile loop, a mix of paved roads, gravel roads and single track. Race results will be taken from four, shorter-timed segments on the mixed terrain. It’s not just a bike race, festivities include two days of gourmet food, a handmade bike show, an art exhibit, live music and camping. The Grinduro is Part 3 and the final event of the Lost Sierra Triple Crown. | sierratrails.org



Really gotta go

Virginia City, Nev.

In the World Championship Outhouse Races on Oct. 7 to 8, the race isn’t to the outhouse, it’s in the outhouse. Teams of costumed outhouse racers are pitted against each other. One person rides and the remaining team members push, pull or drag the decorated outhouses down the racetrack. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

It’s up in the sky

Minden, Nev.

Minden-Tahoe Airport Aviation Roundup is on Oct. 7 and 8 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the airport. There will be performers, vendors, static displays, air-show adventures and rides. | aviationroundup.com

Leaves afire with color

Area venues

Celebrate the fall beauty of the Sierra on Oct. 7 and 8 at Alpine Aspen Festival with live music, guided hikes, a star party, hikes to abandoned mines, yoga and more. | alpineaspenfestival.org

Cycling the region

Minden, Nev.

Alta Alpina Cycling Club announces upcoming races that are open to everyone in the cycling community. The race categories make it easy for anyone from racing veterans to first-timers to have a great race experience. Weekend Club rides will continue until October. Tim Rowe Memorial Fall Century is on Oct. 8 is from Wellington to Bridgeport. | altaapina.org

Adventure racing in Emerald Bay

Big Blue Adventure continues its adventure racing series into October. The Great Trail Race is on Oct. 8. | bigblueadventure.com

Action, humor in “Drop Everything”

The winter of 2017 provided the team at Matchstick Productions with a clean slate and an opportunity to get back to their roots. As illustrated by the new trailer for “Drop Everything,” that shift in thinking meant that everyone involved had fun making this new ski film.

“Drop Everything,” is the brainchild of veteran director Scott Gaffney, the man behind “There’s Something About McConkey” and other Matchstick classics.

Audiences can expect unparalleled performances from many of the top skiers in the world captured in world-class destinations including Meadow Lodge, British Columbia, Tahoe, Whistler, British Columbia, Crested Butte, Colo., Revelstoke, British Columbia, and Silverton, Colo.

The film tour comes to the Tahoe-Reno region an Oct. 11 at Olympic Village Lodge at 8 p.m. and on Oct. 12 at Bundox Bocce in Reno, Nev. Read the and watch the trailer at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | skimovie.com

“Rogue Elements” premieres

Reno, Nev.

Teton Gravity Research has released its newest ski film, “Rogue Elements.” REI presents “Rogue Elements.” In the winter of 2017, the magnitude of winter’s force was on full display all over the world. Join the Teton Gravity Research team as they embark on an adventure filled with fury and glory and witness the unimaginable. Segments of the film feature locals Jeremy Jones and Sammy Luebke.

The movie will show on Oct. 12 at The Freight House at Greater Nevada Field in Reno, Nev. Doors open at 7 p.m. Showing at 8 p.m. Tickets $10. Read more about the film and watch the trailer at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | tetongravity.com

Racing it old school

Rebelle Rally is the first women’s off-road navigation rally raid in the U.S. Blending the love of driving with the ultimate challenge of precise navigation, the Rebelle tests skills over seven days of competition. It is not a race for speed, but based on the elements of headings, hidden checkpoints, time and distance using maps, compass and road book. The race begins in Lake Tahoe on Oct. 12 and ends on Oct. 21 in San Diego. It will travel over dirt roads, double tracks, open desert and sand dunes. No GPS or cell phones allowed. Professional driving and racing skills not required. | tahoecup.orgtahoecup.org

Around the lake in three days

Tahoe venues

The 22nd annual Lake Tahoe Marathon will host the Tahoe Triple and the Tahoe Trifecta in three days from Oct. 13 to 15. The Triple, three marathons, will run from Sand Harbor to Homewood, from Homewood to Lakeside Beach and from Stateline to Incline Village. The Trifecta, three half-marathons, will run from Carnelian Bay to Homewood, from Emerald Bay to Lakeside Beach and from Spooner Summit to Incline Village. This year is the first Around the Lake Relay. It will be a four-person relay team starting at midnight in front of Harvey’s Hotel Casino on the state line. Runners will alternate running counter-clockwise two legs each around Lake Tahoe and finish 72 miles later at the Marathon finish line and Lakeside Beach. | laketahoemarathon.com



Community ski swap

Reno, Nev.

Sky Tavern Ski Swap and Sale is on Oct. 13 and 14 at the former location of Sports Authority on Kietzke Lane in Reno, Nev. There will be deals on new and pre-owned skis, boots, boards and clothing. There will be food trucks, bounce houses and Big Chris Hart making noise. Dress in costume on Oct. 13 to win prizes. | skytavern.com

Exploratory hike

Granite Chief Wilderness

American River Conservancy volunteer Tom Dodson will lead an exploration of the Granite Chief Wilderness Area from the Hell Hole Reservoir Trailhead. This three-day hike is from Oct. 13 to 15. Due to the landslides on Eleven Pines road, the hike will start in Foresthill. Hikers must bring food. There will be water along the trail. This is an intermediate, 16-mile, roundtrip hike with no extreme elevations. Participants must be age 12 with some backpacking experience. The cost is $40 for ARC members and $55 for nonmembers. | Register julie@arconservancy.org or (530) 621-1224



Watch them advance

Reno, Nev.

The Western Division BMX Finals, the Blackjack Nationals, take place from Oct. 13 to 17 with three days of bike madness at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. Spectators and invited to see top BMX riders advance to the championships. | usabmx.com

Before the snow flies

South Lake Tahoe

The fourth annual California Avalanche Workshop is on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College. The event is a pre-season gathering of snow travelers to share knowledge, learn, laugh and network. This seminar is modeled after the International Snow Science Workshop and other regional one-day snow and avalanche workshops throughout the West. The workshop will feature speakers from different sectors of the winter sports industry. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the event. | (530) 541-4660, ext. 463, or ltccconnect.com

Wits wins over brawn

Virginia City, Nev.

The Hunt is a twisted, riddle-solving race on Oct. 14 in the eerie landscape of Virginia City, which transforms into an apocalyptic breakout room crawling with the flesh-starved dead.

You compete against fellow survivors. You are timed. Your team is tested. Find the clues. Keep an eye on the clock. Just remember to watch out for the living dead. There is no set course. This is a fast-paced test of your wits. This is an experiment to reveal your team’s strength and unity. Be ready. Not everyone can emerge victoriously. But in the dead of Virginia City, everyone wants to hear you scream. | Register redrunvc.com

Mountain bike bliss

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association will host Corral Night Ride on Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m. This fun ride and costume contest includes barbecue, prizes and fun rest stops. Proceeds from the event will go to trail maintenance and improvements. The fee is $25 per person. | tamba.org

Compete in dead heats

Gardnerville, Nev.

The third annual Slaughterhouse Lane Coffin Races are on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. in Heritage Park. Teams of four runners push a homemade coffin down the street with a rider inside. The course is about 250 feet. Businesses, organizations, service clubs, friends and family are encouraged to form teams and create coffins to race in the event. Registration to race is $50. It is a family friendly event and everyone is encouraged to participate. | mainstreetgradnerville.org

It’s da bomb

Snowbomb Ski & Board Festival returns for the season at the Santa Clara Convention Center on Oct. 28 and 29, at San Francisco Pier 35 on Nov. 4 and 5 and Sacramento Cal Expo Center on Nov. 11 and 12. The events open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all days includes up to 75 percent off skis, boards, apparel and more, plus exhibits and sponsor booths. There will be entertainment, beer and wine tastings, a climbing wall, complimentary lift tickets and prizes. Tickets are on sale now. | Tickets sfskifest.com

Diamond Peak featured in ski flick

Incline Village, Nev.

In spring 2017, a crew of riders on the way to Snowboarder Magazine’s Superpark 21 event swung by Diamond Peak for a special photo and video shoot that will be included in the soon-to-be-released feature-length movie, “Pepper.”

With the sun setting over Lake Tahoe in the background, slope-style Olympic gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg and friends Chris Grenier, Ozzy Henning, Nils Mindnich and Garrett Warnick sessioned a custom-built jump on Crystal Ridge. Footage from the two-day film shoot can be seen in Kotsenburg’s “Who Is Pepper? Ep. 1” teaser on the Snowboarder Magazine Web site. The movie is scheduled for release on iTunes on Oct. 18 with a potential screening at Diamond Peak this fall or winter. See the trailer at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | snowboarder.com



Runs of fun to come

Sparks, Nev.

Get in shape and mark your calendars for these upcoming fun runs in downtown Reno: No Brainer Dash on Oct. 28 and Santa Dash on Dec. 16. | Register crawlreno.com

Wookies race dirty

Reno, Nev.

The Dirty Wookie 10K is a new point-to-point race starting at the Brewers Cabinet Brewpub and finishing at the Brewer’s Cabinet Production Facility in Reno, Nev. Run or walk and celebrate Halloween and all things Wookie on Oct. 29 starting at 9:30 a.m. The Dirty Wookie 10K, Wobble Before You Gobble and the Reno Run 4 Love are all a part of a new race series, the Truckee River Triple. The Dirty Wookie is $40 to before Oct. 28 and $45 thereafter. It is $80 to register for the series. | desertskyadventures.com

First to gobble

Gardnerville, Nev.

The inaugural Carson Valley Turkey Trot is on Nov. 23 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. starting at Lampe Park in Gardnerville, Nev. The 5km fun run or walk will award to finishers in each age category. Come in costume or as a team. Leashed, friendly dogs are welcome. The finish is at Minden Park. | visitcarsoncity.org

“Line of Descent” opens in October

The lineage of mountain lifestyle continues in Warren Miller Entertainment’s 68th full-length feature film, “Line of Descent,” debuting in October. In this year’s film, WME travels the globe, by land, air and sea, exploring the ties that bind ski culture. Visit the French Alps with professional skier and Tahoe local Amie Engerbretson and come along as WME rides some of the deepest lines of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

Tahoe showings are scheduled for Nov. 24 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Olympic Village Lodge in Olympic Valley, and on Dec. 1 and 2 at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Tickets details TBA.

Read more about the movie and watch the trailer at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | warrenmiller.com

Lots o’ clinics

Kirkwood

Kirkwood Mountain Resort offers many upcoming clinics and workshops for guests who want to enhance his or her skiing experience. E:K (Expedition: Kirkwood) Masters Program is a mid-week social program from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for passholders age 50 and older . It is offered on Dec. 13 and 27, Jan. 10 and 24, Feb. 14 and Feb. 28, March 7 and March 21, and April 4, 2018.

E:K AIARE Level 1 is a three-day introduction course to avalanche phenomena. Ongoing sessions will be offered throughout the winter from Dec. 15 to April 1.

E:K Steeps focuses on the unique Kirkwood terrain and offers the exploration and skill development it takes to successfully ski/ride these areas with confidence. It will be offered on Dec. 16, Jan. 13, Feb. 17 and March 17.

E:K Ladies Only Clinic is open to intermediate and advanced skiers and riders. It is offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 30, Jan. 27 and April 7.

E:K Freeride Workshop is designed to take intermediate and expert skiers/riders to the next level. It is offered on Jan. 6, Feb. 24 and March 10.

E:K Backcountry Workshop is an introduction to avalanche awareness and will create a solid foundation on which to build skills for the AIARE Level 1 Avalanche Certificate Course. It is offered on Jan. 20, Feb. 3 and March 24. | facebook.com/pg/KirkwoodMtn

Wax dem skis, boards

Soda Springs

Boreal Mountain Resort announces upcoming events. Expression Session #1 is on Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. The Burton Qualifier is on Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. The Airblaster Board Games are Feb. 24, 2018 at 9 a.m. The Boreal Banked Slalom is from March 10 to 11. The Tim Sims Retro Worlds is from March 24 to 25. It’s Tits is on April 7 at 1 p.m. | Boreal Mountain on Facebook

Championship returns to Sierra

Olympic Valley

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced that Squaw Valley will host the 2018 Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR National Championships from March 21 to 25, 2018 — the first time the event returns to the Sierra since 1981. Following the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, NASTAR National Championships will build on the enthusiasm generated by the games and provide a new locale for fans to get involved with alpine sports. NASTAR participants qualify for the championships by earning a Top 10 national ranking or a Top 5 state ranking within their age, gender and ability group by Feb. 19, 2018. Racers can also qualify by earning a top ranking at their favorite resort or at the Regional Championships. | nastar.com/national-championships