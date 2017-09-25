Ski, Snowboard Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2017

A group of eight noted skiing athletes and sport builders have been announced as inductees to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017. They will be formally inducted in April at Squaw Valley, the site of the 1960 Olympic Winter Games, according to a press release.

From April 12 to 15, 2018, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will celebrate ski and snowboard history as it welcomes the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame to honor its class of 2017. The event will honor athletes and sport builders with lifelong national and international achievements in the sport. Squaw Valley will provide a fitting backdrop for the various events, with the legacy of the 1960 Winter Games and the long lineage of celebrated athletes, including more current U.S. Ski Team members than any other resort in the country.

Among the inductees are freestyle icon “Airborne” Eddie Ferguson, freestyle’s somersault king Herman Goellner and legendary cross-country coach Marty Hall. Also joining the class are two of the most accomplished ski mountaineers alive – twin brothers Mike and Steve Marolt, along with the late, 130 mph world record holder in alpine speed skiing, Steve McKinnney. Rounding out the Class of 2017 is the local motor sport and snowboard pioneer Shaun Palmer, and Thom Weisel, a passionate fund raiser for the U.S. Ski Team whose work over four decades helped to bring home more than 200 Olympic and World Championship medals.

A national voting panel selects the incoming class in the fall of each year. The class of 2017 will be inducted and honored on April 14, 2018 at the Resort at Squaw Creek, and enshrined the following September at the Hall of Fame in Ishpeming, Mich., where in 1905 the National Ski Association of America (now U.S. Ski & Snowboard) was formed.

The induction will be the culmination of four days of activities at the Village at Squaw Valley during the Snowsport History Celebration, which attracts hundreds of skiing history enthusiasts and recreational skiers.